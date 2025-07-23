Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other On The Latest Red Carpet
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson smiling and posing closely on the red carpet at a movie premiere event.
Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other On The Latest Red Carpet

The internet is abuzz about whether Pam Anderson and Liam Neeson are a pair.

They sure seemed to be enjoying each other’s company on the red carpet for the new film they co-star in, The N*ked Gun.

After previous comments from Neeson about ‘being in love’ with Anderson, whispers about the pair being romantically involved are growing louder. 

Highlights
  • Pam Anderson and Liam Neeson are making headlines after what some are calling blatant PDA on a red carpet event recently.
  • The pair were seen thoroughly enjoying each other's company during the London premiere of The N*ked Gun.
  • Both have spoken highly of the other in recent interviews, but they have not come out as a couple officially.
RELATED:

    Pam Anderson, Liam Neeson look cozy on the red carpet for The N*ked Gun premiere

    Blonde woman in a strapless purple gown posing on the red carpet at an event featuring Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.

    Image credits: John Phillips / Getty Images

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson posing together on the red carpet, smiling and showing affectionate body language.

    Image credits: Kate Green / Getty Images

    The pair, along with the rest of the cast of the reboot, were on hand for the premiere on July 22 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

    58-year-old Anderson looked stunning in a strapless deep purple gown with a flowing train.

    Neeson, 73, wore a gray textured suit and black T-shirt underneath. 

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson sharing an affectionate moment on the red carpet with close embrace and smiles.

    Image credits: John Phillips / Getty Images

    At various moments, the pair stood with their arms around each other and gazed into each other’s eyes.

    Anderson even planted a little kiss on Neeson’s cheek before they moved on from the photographers.

    Their seemingly public display of affection, together with previous comments each has made about the other, are prompting netizens to wonder if they’re a pair IRL, not just on the silver screen.   

    “I can’t compliment her enough”: Neeson has had nothing but praise for Anderson in interviews

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson smiling and holding hands on the red carpet with a purple glitter backdrop.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    Comment expressing desire for Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson to be together, highlighting their genuine and loving nature.

    Comment by Worey Arcanniss saying they would make a cute celebrity couple with heart emojis in a social media post.

    During an interview with People Magazine for a November 2024 cover story about him, Neeson said he was “madly in love” with Anderson.

    “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson told the publication. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film,” Neeson continued.

    In that same interview, Anderson called Neeson “the perfect gentleman.” 

    “He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him,” she told the publication.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on the red carpet, engaging closely during a public event premiere.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson / Instagram

    The article also details the cute things the pair would do for each other while on set.

    Apparently Anderson “made him bread and cookies and left them for him in his dressing room,” the article says, while Neeson wrapped his coat around her when she was cold.   

    Netizens seem to support the couple, whether or not they’re really dating

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on the red carpet speaking with microphones during a formal event.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson / Instagram

    The pair’s apparent flirting on the red carpet in London was all the evidence online sleuths needed to confirm earlier suspicions.

    “Think this is great. She is absolutely beautiful and he has been through alot [sic]. 

    “Kudos to them,” one person said.

    Other people wished them well, even if they haven’t formally come out as a couple, while others said they looked cute together and well suited for each other.

    With the current zeitgeist revolving around the apparent affair at a concert in Boston, someone said: “Here comes the Coldplay kiss-cam.”   

    “He’s larger than life”: The film’s producer Seth MacFarlane explains why he cast Neeson

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson embracing warmly indoors, showing affection and closeness in a casual setting.

    Image credits: chopslobsterbar / Instagram

    Anderson and Neeson are filling big shoes once occupied by Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley in the original three movies — 1988’s The N*ked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, 1991’s The N*ked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear, and 1994’s N*ked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.

    Now, 30 years after the final installment, Neeson plays Los Angeles Police Squad detective Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the bumbling lieutenant made famous by Nielsen.

    Casting Neeson in the role of Drebin might seem like an odd choice, as the no-nonsense Irish actor is known for his serious roles.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson gazing intensely at each other in a close moment on the latest red carpet event.

    Image credits: imdb

    But the film’s producer Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy and American Dad!, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Neeson was in fact the perfect person to play Drebin. 

    And not just because Liam Neeson and Leslie Nielsen’s names sound so similar.

    Pamela Anderson wearing a black beret and sunglasses on the latest red carpet event with Liam Neeson.

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures / YouTube

    “Liam Neeson is probably the only actor alive in the 21st century who could do what Leslie Nielsen did, largely because that kind of actor is not something that we’re really generating a lot of in Hollywood anymore,” MacFarlane told the publication. 

    “[He’s] larger than life on screen and yet so honest, two things that don’t always mesh, but he’s really able to be that kind of an on-camera powerhouse,” MacFarlane continued.

    “I guess that’s all there is”: A few years ago, Anderson wasn’t sure her career would continue

    Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson embracing closely on a red carpet event with palm trees in the background.

    Image credits: imdb

    Anderson, meanwhile, plays a lounge singer trying to avenge the death of her brother.

    She’s in the midst of a career resurgence after gaining fame in the ’90s as a Playboy model and star of the TV show Baywatch about lifeguards in California.

    She recently earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her role as an aging Las Vegas showgirl in Gia Coppola’s film The Last Showgirl.

    In the same Entertainment Weekly interview, Anderson said that she had thought her acting career was over. 

    “I was a little bit disappointed in myself a few years back when I thought, I guess that’s all there is,” she admits. 

    “But after I [played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway in 2022], I thought, Okay, from Baywatchto Broadway, I can live with that. I’ll go into my garden, I’ll make pickles and jams, and help my elderly parents, and that’s okay. This is still a beautiful life,” she is quoted as saying.

    Netizens are more certain than ever that Pam Anderson and Liam Neeson are dating

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson interacting closely on the red carpet, sharing a warm and engaging moment.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson sharing a close moment on the red carpet, showing affection and connection.

    Comment by Teresa Luongo saying they look great together with a top fan badge and reaction icons below.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson touching hands and sharing a close moment on the red carpet event.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson smiling together on the red carpet, showing close and affectionate interaction.

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson for their chemistry and resilience shared on social media.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson touching hands and posing together on the red carpet event.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson interacting closely on the red carpet, showing chemistry and warmth.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson sharing a close moment, showing affection on the latest red carpet event.

    Comment from Craig Workman expressing a wish for Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson to become a couple in real time.

    Comment from Craig Workman expressing excitement about Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson becoming a couple in real time.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson holding hands and smiling together at a glamorous red carpet event.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson smiling together on the red carpet, sharing a close and affectionate moment.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson showing affection and close interaction on the latest red carpet event.

    Comment from Shari Wiltfong expressing excitement about Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson together and movie anticipation.

    Comment by Lucia Smith Hasbun praising natural beauty without makeup on a social media post.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson showing affection on the latest red carpet event, dressed elegantly.

    Comment by Sharon Kelly stating they are not a couple, just co-stars in the same movie, on social media platform.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    sarah-suelzle avatar
    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually very sweet. They really look they're enjoying each other.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah-suelzle avatar
    Sarah Suelzle
    Sarah Suelzle
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually very sweet. They really look they're enjoying each other.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
