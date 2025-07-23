Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other On The Latest Red Carpet

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is abuzz about whether Pam Anderson and Liam Neeson are a pair.

They sure seemed to be enjoying each other’s company on the red carpet for the new film they co-star in, The N*ked Gun.

After previous comments from Neeson about ‘being in love’ with Anderson, whispers about the pair being romantically involved are growing louder.

Highlights Pam Anderson and Liam Neeson are making headlines after what some are calling blatant PDA on a red carpet event recently.

The pair were seen thoroughly enjoying each other's company during the London premiere of The N*ked Gun.

Both have spoken highly of the other in recent interviews, but they have not come out as a couple officially.

RELATED:

Pam Anderson, Liam Neeson look cozy on the red carpet for The N*ked Gun premiere

Share icon

Image credits: John Phillips / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Kate Green / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair, along with the rest of the cast of the reboot, were on hand for the premiere on July 22 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

58-year-old Anderson looked stunning in a strapless deep purple gown with a flowing train.

Neeson, 73, wore a gray textured suit and black T-shirt underneath.

Share icon

Image credits: John Phillips / Getty Images

At various moments, the pair stood with their arms around each other and gazed into each other’s eyes.

Anderson even planted a little kiss on Neeson’s cheek before they moved on from the photographers.

Their seemingly public display of affection, together with previous comments each has made about the other, are prompting netizens to wonder if they’re a pair IRL, not just on the silver screen.

“I can’t compliment her enough”: Neeson has had nothing but praise for Anderson in interviews

Share icon

Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview with People Magazine for a November 2024 cover story about him, Neeson said he was “madly in love” with Anderson.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson told the publication. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film,” Neeson continued.

In that same interview, Anderson called Neeson “the perfect gentleman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him,” she told the publication.

Share icon

Image credits: pamelaanderson / Instagram

The article also details the cute things the pair would do for each other while on set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently Anderson “made him bread and cookies and left them for him in his dressing room,” the article says, while Neeson wrapped his coat around her when she was cold.

Netizens seem to support the couple, whether or not they’re really dating

Share icon

Image credits: pamelaanderson / Instagram

The pair’s apparent flirting on the red carpet in London was all the evidence online sleuths needed to confirm earlier suspicions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Think this is great. She is absolutely beautiful and he has been through alot [sic].

“Kudos to them,” one person said.

#PamelaAnderson looks perfect in purple at the UK premiere of The Naked Gun pic.twitter.com/8u8kSjJaRR — TooFab (@TooFab) July 22, 2025

Other people wished them well, even if they haven’t formally come out as a couple, while others said they looked cute together and well suited for each other.

With the current zeitgeist revolving around the apparent affair at a concert in Boston, someone said: “Here comes the Coldplay kiss-cam.”

“He’s larger than life”: The film’s producer Seth MacFarlane explains why he cast Neeson

Share icon

Image credits: chopslobsterbar / Instagram

Anderson and Neeson are filling big shoes once occupied by Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley in the original three movies — 1988’s The N*ked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, 1991’s The N*ked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear, and 1994’s N*ked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, 30 years after the final installment, Neeson plays Los Angeles Police Squad detective Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the bumbling lieutenant made famous by Nielsen.

Casting Neeson in the role of Drebin might seem like an odd choice, as the no-nonsense Irish actor is known for his serious roles.

Share icon

Image credits: imdb

ADVERTISEMENT

But the film’s producer Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy and American Dad!, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Neeson was in fact the perfect person to play Drebin.

And not just because Liam Neeson and Leslie Nielsen’s names sound so similar.

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

“Liam Neeson is probably the only actor alive in the 21st century who could do what Leslie Nielsen did, largely because that kind of actor is not something that we’re really generating a lot of in Hollywood anymore,” MacFarlane told the publication.

“[He’s] larger than life on screen and yet so honest, two things that don’t always mesh, but he’s really able to be that kind of an on-camera powerhouse,” MacFarlane continued.

“I guess that’s all there is”: A few years ago, Anderson wasn’t sure her career would continue

Share icon

Image credits: imdb

Anderson, meanwhile, plays a lounge singer trying to avenge the death of her brother.

She’s in the midst of a career resurgence after gaining fame in the ’90s as a Playboy model and star of the TV show Baywatch about lifeguards in California.

She recently earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her role as an aging Las Vegas showgirl in Gia Coppola’s film The Last Showgirl.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same Entertainment Weekly interview, Anderson said that she had thought her acting career was over.

“I was a little bit disappointed in myself a few years back when I thought, I guess that’s all there is,” she admits.

“But after I [played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway in 2022], I thought, Okay, from Baywatchto Broadway, I can live with that. I’ll go into my garden, I’ll make pickles and jams, and help my elderly parents, and that’s okay. This is still a beautiful life,” she is quoted as saying.

Netizens are more certain than ever that Pam Anderson and Liam Neeson are dating

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT