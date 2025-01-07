Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She’s Definitely Cheating”: Pamela Anderson’s Golden Globes Makeup Sparks Controversy
Celebrities, News

“She’s Definitely Cheating”: Pamela Anderson’s Golden Globes Makeup Sparks Controversy

Pamela Anderson looked stunning at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday (January 5). The Baywatch star attended the award show wearing minimal makeup, sparking conversation about her natural beauty.

The Baywatch star donned an elegant black gown by Oscar de la Renta that featured a ruched bodice and was paired with matching opera gloves.

Highlights
  • Pamela Anderson's minimal makeup at 82nd Golden Globes sparked conversation online.
  • The actress, nominated for her role in The Last Showgirl, had previously shared her decision to ditch makeup.
  • She described feeling "free" without makeup and admitted that it had "taken a while" to embrace her natural beauty.

She accessorized the look with black heels and a clutch, adding a touch of sparkle with a Pandora necklace, earrings, and a bracelet. Still, it was her natural makeup look that became the subject of controversy.

Several people felt that Pamela, who had previously spoken about her decision to ditch makeup and embrace her natural beauty, was failing to stick to her rule.

“She’s definitely cheating on the makeup spectrum,” one user remarked.

    Pamela Anderson sparked controversy after attending the 2025 Golden Globes
    Woman in a black gown and gloves with a natural look at the Golden Globes, sparking debate on makeup-free appearances.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson

    “You can see if you look closer, she has makeup on, but yes, she is still very beautiful,” another user wrote.

    “The thing is, she is wearing minimal makeup and not makeup-free,” noted someone else. “You can see she has a light foundation, thin eyebrow pencil (or coloring), and lip gloss. Filling in those 70’s brows and wearing a little mascara would make all the difference, but it’s just my opinion.”

    Meanwhile, others congratulated the 57-year-old actress on her nomination and classy look.

    Two people in formal attire at a garden event, highlighting a makeup-free look that sparks debate.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media

    “I’m loving your Renaissance! You are an inspiration to every woman!” wrote one fan.

    “Growing old gracefully. More beautiful than ever,” said another.

    “You were the main reason I watched the show. I wanted so much for you to win! But you are the winner as far as I’m concerned. I loved you in the film,” a separate fan gushed.

    “Thank you for being you! When one of the most glamorous women shuns makeup, it makes us all realize how silly it is to feel obligated to be beautiful,” someone else said, praising the star for going against the norm.

    Throughout most of her career, Pamela was known for her strong smoky eye and lip gloss look.

    The Baywatch star was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the film The Last Showgirl

    Blonde woman in a black dress, makeup-free, posing with confidence at a formal event, sparking debate.

    Image credits: Dan Doperalski/GG2025/Penske Media

    Blonde woman in an elegant green dress with floral embellishments, showcasing a makeup-free look at a formal event.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

    Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her show last October, the former model explained that her decision to ditch makeup came as a way to reconnect with herself after experiencing an identity crisis and realizing she had been “playing characters” her whole life.

    “I wanted to remember who I was. I found I played characters my whole life. I was painfully shy as a kid; even doing Playboy, for instance, was a huge leap of faith for me. I was physically sick doing it, but I didn’t want to be shy anymore,” she began.

    “I just thought, well, ‘This is what my fantasy of what a model is, or a playmate is, or a rock star’s wife is, or what anything is. I’m going to do it the best,’ and I’ve been playing these characters along the way.

    “It just hit me a couple of years ago, and I was just shaking my head, going, ‘Who am I?'”

    She donned an elegant Oscar de la Renta gown and appeared to wear a minimal makeup look

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Pandora (@theofficialpandora)

    “I just started taking it all back, and then started peeking out without makeup, and then I started realizing, ‘Oh, I feel great as me; I don’t want people to think of me as all those cartoon characters I created for protection.'”

    The first time that Pamela attracted attention for her bare-faced look was at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. 

    At the time, she didn’t think people would notice the change, but she continued to send a positive message to society.

    The Canadian star said she felt “free” in the makeup-less look. “It’s taken a while. I’ve had my little journey with it. We all are our own worst critics.”

    Makeup-free look at the 2025 Golden Globes featuring a woman in a black dress, smiling gracefully on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Pamela was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her performance in The Last Showgirl, which marked her first Golden Globes nomination.

    She was accompanied by her 28-year-old son, Brandon Thomas, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee.

    In the Gia Coppola-directed film, she plays a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after three decades.

    While some applauded the star for walking the red carpet with minimal makeup, others took issue with her look, saying she was “cheating”

    Woman in elegant black dress, makeup-free look, smiling at the Golden Globes 2025.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson

    The indie film was also nominated for Best Original Song for Beautiful That Way by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt.

    “Thank you to the @goldenglobes for the beautiful evening—congratulations to all the winners, fellow nominees, and inspired filmmakers… It was exciting to be surrounded by so many talented artists… I can’t wait to be back,” she wrote on Instagram after the event.

    “You can still wear makeup and look natural,” a Facebook user wroteComment discussing Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at the 2025 Golden Globes, sparking debate on authenticity.

    Comment on Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look, suggesting micro blading, highlighting her lovely smile.

    Comment discussing Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at the 2025 Golden Globes, suggesting she'd look better with makeup.

    Comment discussing Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at the 2025 Golden Globes.

    Comment on Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look sparks debate.

    Bianca Hartley's comment regarding Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at Golden Globes 2025.

    Text comment on Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at the 2025 Golden Globes.

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look sparks debate.

    Text comment debating makeup-free look at 2025 Golden Globes.

    Comment discussing Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look, mentioning powder and mascara suggestions.

    Comment discussing Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at the 2025 Golden Globes sparks debate about her appearance.

    Comment about a makeup-free, blonde-haired look, describing person as pretty.

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look, emphasizing her confidence and beauty without needing approval.

    Social media comment about makeup-free look debate.

    Comment discussing Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at the 2025 Golden Globes, sparking debate on natural beauty.

    Comment on Pamela Anderson's makeup-free Golden Globes look, reading: "Theres a happy medium, she looks too plain there.

    Comment on Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look, praising her natural beauty.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    killerkittens avatar
    Amy S
    Amy S
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Honestly, who gives a sh*t? She's wearing a bit of make up. So what? She's not cheating anyone. We really are dammed if we do and dammed of we don't.

