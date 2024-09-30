Pamela Anderson Called “The Most Beautiful Woman In The World” After Makeup-Free Look At Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Anderson is redefining beauty on her own terms as she embraces a no-makeup phase.

At 57, the iconic star is proving that true beauty isn’t about perfection but about authenticity and confidence.

Fans called her “the most beautiful woman in the world” after photos of her attending the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain were shared online.

Her latest film, 'The Last Showgirl,' features Pamela taking on the role of Shelley, a Las Vegas showgirl dancer finding a new path after the curtains fall on her long-running show.

“She has never looked better, so naturally stunning and no needful make up. Lucky lady,” one said.

Embracing her no-makeup phase, Pamela Anderson flaunted her natural beauty at the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain

Image credits: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images

“She’s happy in her own skin,” said another. “She’s incredible!”

Dressed in a colorful long-sleeved, flowy floral dress sans makeup, the Baywatch star put her natural beauty on display when pictured at a photocall on Friday, September 27, for her upcoming film, The Last Showgirl.

She was later pictured posing on the red carpet in a pink caped gown for the movie’s screening at the Kursaal Congress Centre and Auditorium during the prestigious film festival.

Her simple and elegant look was complete with a subtle touch of red lipstick.

The Last Showgirl first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and features Pamela taking on the role of Shelley, a Las Vegas showgirl dancer finding a new path after the curtains fall on her long-running show.

“I think she is a transcendent creature,” her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis told People.

The Freaky Friday actress said she chose to play Shelley’s best friend, Annette, in the movie only because of Pamela.

“I think she is so smart and deeply spiritual and soulful. And beautiful!” she said.

“I love the way she is walking through the B.S. of show business and saying, ‘I do not need to play your game.’ And I respect her for it so deeply,” she added.

Unlike other Hollywood stars, Pamela decided to embrace a no-makeup phase and has spoken about it in the past as well.

She said her decision to go for a more natural, stripped-down look was a tribute to her late friend and makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, who passed away from breast cancer in 2019.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” the Barb Wire actress told Elle last year.

“I’d rather show my freckles… It’s fun getting old. It’s a relief. And at a certain age we just look younger and fresher without make up,” the Baywatch star wrote in an Instagram post last year

The 90s icon said it’s “a little rebellious” to go against the tide, especially when most stars today are convinced they need to be gussied up in layers of makeup for red carpet events.

It’s “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing,” she told the outlet.

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older,” the timeless star went on to say. “And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

“I feel rooted for,” she added. “I feel good. I’m in a good place.”

