Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"
Celebrities, News

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé’s Halloween Tribute as ‘Barb Wire’: “Don’t Call Me Bey”

Pamela Anderson showed her support for Beyoncé after the songstress dressed up as Pamela’s most memorable film and TV characters, Barb Wire, and C.J. Parker for Halloween. On Tuesday (November 5), Beyoncé released a “Beylloween” music video for her song Bodyguard from her album Cowboy Carter, marking the country record’s first visual component.

In the video, the 43-year-old singer could be seen sporting a sexy black corset dress as Barb Wire.

Barb Wire is the character Pamela played in her 1996 action movie of the same name. Beyoncé also appeared in the iconic red swimsuit of C.J. Parker from Baywatch.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Beyoncé shared a glimpse of the Bodyguard music video. As per the video, Beyoncé also embodied Pamela’s 1999 pink feathered VMAs hat look.

Pamela Anderson showed her support for Beyoncé 

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Image credits: pamelaanderson

The clip sparked praise from her fans, many of which had been previously disappointed that no official visuals for Cowboy Carter had been released yet, as an Instagram user commented: “I know you’ve Beynwatching the visuals but please release them.”

A person wrote: “She’s selling that wig!!!”

Someone else penned: “My favorite person as my other favorite person.”

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Image credits: Beyoncé

“Beymla Anderson,” a netizen added.

An additional commentator quipped: “Pam-yonce.”

Beyoncé went on to post an Instagram carousel showcasing all her Pamela-inspired looks, set against a mock “No Visuals Awards” red carpet backdrop.

Beyoncé dressed up as Pamela’s most memorable film and TV characters, Barb Wire, and C.J. Parker for Halloween

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Image credits: Beyoncé/IMDB

The Grammy Awards winner captioned: “BEYLLOWEEN FIN.”

Once again, the Beyhive rejoiced at the photographs, as a person commented: “Pamela is gonna be very happy when she sees this in the morning.”

“This homage is everything. But also, the ‘No Visual Awards’ is CRAZY,” a cybernaut stated.

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Image credits: pamelaanderson

A separate individual chimed in: “We would lose all of our s**t if Beyoncé was in Baywatch (BeyWatch).”

Pamela herself subsequently took to her Instagram stories, sharing Beyoncé’s carousel. The 57-year-old actress added a heart emoji.

She further wrote: “Don’t call me bey…” along with a kissing face emoji. The Baywatch star also went on to share Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter visual video.

On Tuesday (November 5), Beyoncé released a “Beylloween” music video for her song Bodyguard from her album Cowboy Carter

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Image credits: Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s “No Visual Awards” signage from her fake VMAs photoshoot backdrop appeared to be a cheeky jab at fans wanting her to release full-album visuals for both Cowboy Carter and her previous record, Renaissance

The singer had previously released visuals for her self-titled 2013 record, and her 2016 album, Lemonade, Today reported on Tuesday.

In the music industry, “visuals” refer to music videos or visual albums that accompany an artist’s songs, often providing a cinematic or storytelling element to the music.

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Image credits: Beyoncé/IMDB

Beyoncé is known for releasing extensive visuals for her albums, enhancing the fan experience, as she did with her 2013 album Beyoncé.

The starlet addressed the lack of music videos for her two latest records in an interview with GQ in September 2024.

She said: “I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice.

“The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research, and understand. The music needed space to breathe on its own.”

The visuals marked Beyoncé’s country record’s first visual component

Image credits: Beyoncé

Beyoncé reportedly added that music videos can sometimes take away from a song, as she explained: “Sometimes a visual can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music.

“The years of hard work and detail put into an album that takes over four years! The music is enough.”

“Beyoncé looks more like Pamela than Pamela looks like Pamela,” a reader commented

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Pamela Anderson Reacts to Beyoncé's Halloween Tribute as 'Barb Wire': "Don't Call Me Bey"

Andréa Oldereide

Karina Babenok

