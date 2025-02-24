Pamela Anderson Stuns Fans With Transformation As She Goes Makeup-Free At 2025 SAG Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Anderson stuck to her no-makeup streak and attended the 2025 SAG Awards with a fresh, bare-faced look.

The actress’s minimal look at the ceremony was praised on social media, with users calling Anderson “a naturally beautiful woman.”

Pamela Anderson was praised for her natural, no-makeup look on the red carpet

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Baywatch star opted for a white one-shoulder Dior gown with a train matched with Pandora jewelry while attending the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 23. The actress embraced a natural look as she wore her hair in soft curls.



In continuation with her no-makeup run, Anderson had a fresh, bare face. Her beauty choices have been met with admiration from online users on social media.

Highlights Pamela Anderson attended the SAG Awards makeup-free on Sunday, February 23.

Online users praised Anderson's fresh look at the red carpet.

The actress feels recognized for her recent critically acclaimed performance in The Last Showgirl.

Anderson’s streak of no-makeup looks continued at the SAG Awards

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Image credits: whowhatwear

Anderson’s appearance at the SAG Awards added to her streak of no-makeup looks. The actress first stepped out with no makeup in September 2023 during Paris Fashion Week.

Shooting to fame as a pin-up girl and sex symbol in her youth, Anderson once regularly sported heavy makeup paired with revealing outfit choices. Amidst authoring a vegan cookbook and breaking the stereotypical female archetypes, the actress has adopted a much more lowkey lifestyle. The change is reflected in her style as well.

Speaking to The Times about her decision to go makeup-free, the actress said, “I didn’t realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me. It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day.”

Anderson arrived at the awards show as a nominee

Image credits: Prime Video

Anderson arrived at the event as a nominee with her comeback performance in The Last Showgirl for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The award ultimately went to Demi Moore for her work in The Substance. This was Anderson’s first SAG Award nomination.

Following the critical praise and awards nominations her self-described life-changing role brought her, Anderson reflected on the recognition she received in an interview with Elle. “Doing the work is the win,” the actress said. “It’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus,” she added.

The actress called her critically acclaimed performance “the best payback”

Image credits: Prime Video

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Anderson called her critically acclaimed performance “the best payback,” following Hulu’s hurtful 2022 limited series, Pam & Tommy.

Pam & Tommy was adapted from a 2014 Rolling Stone article that detailed the events leading to the unauthorized release of Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee’s intimate tape.

Anderson says she is being “seen and recognized for her work”

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images



Mentioning her lack of involvement in the show starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Anderson expressed that she found it “strange,” “hurtful,” and “bizarre.”

The actress continued, “I think ethically it’s illegal, but I mean it’s kind of fair game. I remember people telling me a long time ago that you are basically public property and you have no right to privacy.”

Anderson added that she doesn’t “dwell on it, but it was kind of a strange thing to pick a very terrible time of my life and make entertainment.” She continued, “It happened, and now I’m here, and this is the best payback. I’m being seen and recognized for my work and not these tawdry moments.”

