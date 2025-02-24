Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pamela Anderson Stuns Fans With Transformation As She Goes Makeup-Free At 2025 SAG Awards
Celebrities, News

Pamela Anderson Stuns Fans With Transformation As She Goes Makeup-Free At 2025 SAG Awards

Pamela Anderson stuck to her no-makeup streak and attended the 2025 SAG Awards with a fresh, bare-faced look. 

The actress’s minimal look at the ceremony was praised on social media, with users calling Anderson “a naturally beautiful woman.”

RELATED:

    Pamela Anderson was praised for her natural, no-makeup look on the red carpet

    Makeup-free woman in white gown at 2025 SAG Awards, standing on blue carpet with golden background featuring event logos.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    The Baywatch star opted for a white one-shoulder Dior gown with a train matched with Pandora jewelry while attending the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 23. The actress embraced a natural look as she wore her hair in soft curls.

    In continuation with her no-makeup run, Anderson had a fresh, bare face. Her beauty choices have been met with admiration from online users on social media. 

    Highlights
    • Pamela Anderson attended the SAG Awards makeup-free on Sunday, February 23.
    • Online users praised Anderson's fresh look at the red carpet.
    • The actress feels recognized for her recent critically acclaimed performance in The Last Showgirl.

    Anderson’s streak of no-makeup looks continued at the SAG Awards

    Makeup-free woman with blonde hair and elegant jewelry at the 2025 SAG Awards.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

    Celebrity in white dress with natural appearance at 2025 SAG Awards.

    Image credits: whowhatwear

    Anderson’s appearance at the SAG Awards added to her streak of no-makeup looks. The actress first stepped out with no makeup in September 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. 

    Shooting to fame as a pin-up girl and sex symbol in her youth, Anderson once regularly sported heavy makeup paired with revealing outfit choices. Amidst authoring a vegan cookbook and breaking the stereotypical female archetypes, the actress has adopted a much more lowkey lifestyle. The change is reflected in her style as well. 

    Speaking to The Times about her decision to go makeup-free, the actress said, “I didn’t realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me. It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day.” 

    Anderson arrived at the awards show as a nominee

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Anderson arrived at the event as a nominee with her comeback performance in The Last Showgirl for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The award ultimately went to Demi Moore for her work in The Substance. This was Anderson’s first SAG Award nomination.

    Following the critical praise and awards nominations her self-described life-changing role brought her, Anderson reflected on the recognition she received in an interview with Elle. “Doing the work is the win,” the actress said. “It’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus,” she added. 

    The actress called her critically acclaimed performance “the best payback”

    Makeup-free transformation at 2025 SAG Awards, sitting at a vanity mirror with lights in a robe.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    In an interview with Andy Cohen, Anderson called her critically acclaimed performance “the best payback,” following Hulu’s hurtful 2022 limited series, Pam & Tommy.

    Pam & Tommy was adapted from a 2014 Rolling Stone article that detailed the events leading to the unauthorized release of Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee’s intimate tape.

    Anderson says she is being “seen and recognized for her work”

    Elegant individual in white gown at event podium, embodying natural transformation, speaking at an awards ceremony.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    Mentioning her lack of involvement in the show starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Anderson expressed that she found it “strange,” “hurtful,” and “bizarre.”

    The actress continued, “I think ethically it’s illegal, but I mean it’s kind of fair game. I remember people telling me a long time ago that you are basically public property and you have no right to privacy.”

    Anderson added that she doesn’t “dwell on it, but it was kind of a strange thing to pick a very terrible time of my life and make entertainment.” She continued, “It happened, and now I’m here, and this is the best payback. I’m being seen and recognized for my work and not these tawdry moments.”

    Netizens commented on Anderson’s fresh look at the SAG Awards

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson's transformation, highlighting her makeup-free look at the 2025 SAG Awards.

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson's transformation and makeup-free look at the 2025 SAG Awards.

    Text comment praising Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at the SAG Awards, highlighting her confidence and beauty.

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson's makeup-free look at the 2025 SAG Awards.

    Comment praising transformation, mentioning bravery and beauty in the entertainment industry, with heart emojis.

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson's transformation at the 2025 SAG Awards.

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson's natural beauty transformation.

    Fan comment praising Pamela Anderson for her makeup-free transformation and confidence at the 2025 SAG Awards.

    Comment from Talkingwith Tish about Pamela Anderson's makeup-free transformation.

    A comment praising Pamela Anderson's makeup-free natural look at the 2025 SAG Awards.

    Comment praising Pamela Anderson's makeup-free natural look.

    Comment by Kathy Brothers on makeup and personal statements.

    Comment about Pamela Anderson's makeup-free transformation at SAG Awards.

    Comment expressing thoughts on makeup-free transformation, suggesting spots need help.

    Text commenting on Pamela Anderson's makeup-free transformation at the 2025 SAG Awards.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    madmanmanny2021 avatar
    Manny
    Manny
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG really? She has gone make-up free for a few years now. Who cares? What is the big deal?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares! Don't most people understand what make-up is at this point. Wear it or don't. The fact that people care this much about make up is odd. I think Pamela is an innocent bystander in our society's infatuation with looks.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jessicaspecht avatar
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly. I mean yay her for not wanting to wear makeup. But after seeing this for a year, I really don't care anymore.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
