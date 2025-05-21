After Years Of Embracing Her Natural Look, Pamela Anderson Stuns By Returning To ’90s Glam Makeup

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Anderson gave fans a hit of pure ’90s nostalgia by revisiting a past look that defined an era.

After championing her natural beauty and redefining her relationship with cosmetics over the last couple of years, the 57-year-old actress recently wore full glam makeup with help from Los Angeles-based makeup artist David Velasquez.

Highlights Pamela Anderson revisited one of her past looks from the '90s.

The look was a departure from her recent natural, fresh-faced appearances.

“Rock n Roll like the 90s,” makeup artist David Velasquez wrote as he shared pictures of her.

“I loved her natural but each to their own,” one fan said.

Fans had mixed reactions, with one saying, “OG Pam is back,” while another wrote, “She looked better natural although she looks great with makeup xxx.”

Image credits: pamelaanderson

Over the past couple of years, Pamela has shown up for red carpet events and glitzy award shows with a more natural, fresh-faced look.

The ’90s icon wanted to “strip away” from her “Baywatch personification” and be seen as a “serious actor” in the business, a source previously said.

After championing a more natural look, fans were surprised to see her go back to a full glam look in the recent photos

Image credits: voguebeauty

Makeup artist David recently shared snaps of the Baywatch star in a look that was reminiscent of her ’90s appearance.

“Rock n Roll like the 90s,” David wrote on Instagram.

Fans had mixed reactions, with one saying, “OMG! She looks like Pamela again! Loveeeeee.”

Image credits: Barry King/Getty Images

“I love her no makeup look but this feels like home,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “Stunning before, beautiful after: two different kinds of beautiful.”

“I loved her natural but each to their own,” said another.

“She looks fantastic for her age and her figure is great. The best thing about being over 50 is not caring what other people think,” said another. “It’s liberating! I loved that she has the confidence to go without makeup if she feels like it. Society needs to stop pulling people down.”

“Rock n Roll like the 90s,” the LA-based makeup artist said while sharing the below image

Image credits: mugopus

Image credits: BackKing2018

Pamela previously said she decided to embrace her no-makeup phase after her friend and makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, passed away from breast cancer in 2019.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” the Barb Wire actress toldElle in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Velasquez (@mugopus)

Image credits: planit333

Headlines took notice of her stripped-down appearance after she attended Paris Fashion Week in 2023 without any makeup on.

“I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom,” she told Vogue France about her appearance at the time. “It’s a release.”

The Baywatch star said she went easy on her makeup kit after losing her friend and makeup artist to cancer in 2019

Image credits: Denny Keeler/Getty Images

Image credits: lavender_hazes

The star said she likes wearing makeup for photoshoots or for a movie character.

“But for me I feel like … I don’t know if it makes me look better to be full face of makeup. So I’m just experimenting,” she said on Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this year.

“I try a little blush sometimes, a little lip color, you know, sometimes,” she continued. “But then I kind of go back to [natural].”

Image credits: sonsieskin,mugopus

Image credits: popcultureboyo

While speaking to Elle in 2023 about ditching heavy makeup, she said it felt “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious.”

“It’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing,” she said.

“I try a little blush sometimes, a little lip color … But then I kind of go back to [natural],” the ’90s icon said earlier this year

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Image credits: Mlimo_Insider

The longtime actress said everyone starts “looking a little funny” as they grow older, and she’s “kind of laughing” at herself when she looks in the mirror.

“I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey,” she said. “ … I feel good. I’m in a good place.”

Pamela received her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in the recent movie The Last Showgirl

Image credits: netflix

Pamela’s recent movie, The Last Showgirl, was seen as a shift in her acting career and earned her her first-ever Golden Globe nomination. She also received the Best Actress nomination at the SAG Awards.

Following her minimalist makeup at the 2025 Golden Globes, a source spoke about how she is “being applauded for her toned-down looks and recognized for her true talent.”

“Pamela has gotten so much positive feedback from women all over the world for her natural glow up,” the source told the Daily Mail.

Image credits: pamelaanderson

From once being an icon that graced the cover of Playboy magazine, she has become an “icon who is now known for baring her all-natural self.”

“To do herself up – whether at the awards or anywhere else for that matter – would make her not true to herself,” the source added.

An insider said the star’s deviation from heavy makeup was because she wanted to be “taken as a serious actor”

Image credits: pamelaanderson/elle

The insider noted that “part of her motivation” to defy beauty standards and go easy on her makeup kit was because she wanted to “strip away her Barbwire image and Baywatch personification.”

“She wanted to be taken as a serious actor,” they told the outlet.

Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show

After the recent news of her ex-husband Tommy Lee’s split from current wife Brittany Furlan, sources claimed Pamela had no plans of rekindling their romance.

A source told TMZ that she has no interest in revisiting the past with the Mötley Crüe drummer, who shares two sons, Brandon Thomas, 27, and Dylan Jagger, 26, with her.

“She heard Tommy Lee was single again,” one quipped online after her recent ’90s glam look

Image credits: PrincessJTK

Image credits: sickxassxbitch

Image credits: trashh_magic

Image credits: Faberkat

Image credits: justferdynand

Image credits: SarahKr72870205

Image credits: c3leste444

Image credits: Ilv_myCountry

Image credits: surfbrainwaves

Image credits: tinadoy88

Image credits: RapGirlsRock

Image credits: tayviicz

Image credits: CrystalAlchemis