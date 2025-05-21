Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Years Of Embracing Her Natural Look, Pamela Anderson Stuns By Returning To ’90s Glam Makeup
Pamela Anderson with 90s glam makeup, voluminous blonde hair, bold eye makeup, and wearing a red robe indoors.
Celebrities, News

After Years Of Embracing Her Natural Look, Pamela Anderson Stuns By Returning To ’90s Glam Makeup

Pamela Anderson gave fans a hit of pure 90s nostalgia by revisiting a past look that defined an era.

After championing her natural beauty and redefining her relationship with cosmetics over the last couple of years, the 57-year-old actress recently wore full glam makeup with help from Los Angeles-based makeup artist David Velasquez.

Highlights
  • Pamela Anderson revisited one of her past looks from the '90s.
  • The look was a departure from her recent natural, fresh-faced appearances.
  • “Rock n Roll like the 90s,” makeup artist David Velasquez wrote as he shared pictures of her.
  • “I loved her natural but each to their own,” one fan said.

Fans had mixed reactions, with one saying, “OG Pam is back,” while another wrote, “She looked better natural although she looks great with makeup xxx.”

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Pamela Anderson gave fans a hit of pure 90s nostalgia by revisiting one of her past looks

    Pamela Anderson in a sparkling silver dress showcasing 90s glam makeup with a chic bob haircut in a cozy indoor setting.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson

    Over the past couple of years, Pamela has shown up for red carpet events and glitzy award shows with a more natural, fresh-faced look.

    The 90s icon wanted to “strip away” from her “Baywatch personification” and be seen as a “serious actor” in the business, a source previously said.

    After championing a more natural look, fans were surprised to see her go back to a full glam look in the recent photos

    Pamela Anderson sitting cross-legged indoors, showcasing a natural look after years before 90s glam makeup return.

    Image credits: voguebeauty

    Makeup artist David recently shared snaps of the Baywatch star in a look that was reminiscent of her 90s appearance.

    “Rock n Roll like the 90s,” David wrote on Instagram.

    Fans had mixed reactions, with one saying, “OMG! She looks like Pamela again! Loveeeeee.”

    Pamela Anderson with 90s glam makeup, voluminous hair, wearing a pink ruffled dress and a statement necklace smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Barry King/Getty Images

    “I love her no makeup look but this feels like home,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “Stunning before, beautiful after: two different kinds of beautiful.”

    “I loved her natural but each to their own,” said another.

    “She looks fantastic for her age and her figure is great. The best thing about being over 50 is not caring what other people think,” said another. “It’s liberating! I loved that she has the confidence to go without makeup if she feels like it. Society needs to stop pulling people down.”

    “Rock n Roll like the 90s,” the LA-based makeup artist said while sharing the below image

    Pamela Anderson with 90s glam makeup look featuring bold eye makeup and voluminous blonde hair in a red robe.

    Image credits: mugopus

    Pamela Anderson stuns with a bold return to 90s glam makeup after years embracing her natural look.

    Image credits: BackKing2018

    Pamela previously said she decided to embrace her no-makeup phase after her friend and makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, passed away from breast cancer in 2019.

    “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” the Barb Wire actress toldElle in 2023.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by David Velasquez (@mugopus)

    Tweet from PLANIT333 reacting to Pamela Anderson, referencing her return to 90s glam makeup after years embracing her natural look.

    Image credits: planit333

    Headlines took notice of her stripped-down appearance after she attended Paris Fashion Week in 2023 without any makeup on.

    “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom,” she told Vogue France about her appearance at the time. “It’s a release.”

    The Baywatch star said she went easy on her makeup kit after losing her friend and makeup artist to cancer in 2019

    Pamela Anderson with 90s glam makeup, voluminous blonde hair, and a white shirt with GIRL print in a warm indoor setting.

    Image credits: Denny Keeler/Getty Images

    Pamela Anderson showcasing 90s glam makeup with bold eyes and glossy lips after years of natural look.

    Image credits: lavender_hazes

    The star said she likes wearing makeup for photoshoots or for a movie character.

    “But for me I feel like … I don’t know if it makes me look better to be full face of makeup. So I’m just experimenting,” she said on Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this year.

    “I try a little blush sometimes, a little lip color, you know, sometimes,” she continued. “But then I kind of go back to [natural].”

    Image credits: sonsieskin,mugopus

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Pamela Anderson’s return to 90s glam makeup after years embracing her natural look.

    Image credits: popcultureboyo

    While speaking to Elle in 2023 about ditching heavy makeup, she said it felt “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious.”

    “It’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing,” she said.

    “I try a little blush sometimes, a little lip color … But then I kind of go back to [natural],” the 90s icon said earlier this year

    Pamela Anderson smiling with natural look and minimal makeup at an indoor event with blonde hair and beige coat.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    Tweet discussing Pamela Anderson returning to 90s glam makeup after years of embracing her natural look.

    Image credits: Mlimo_Insider

    The longtime actress said everyone starts “looking a little funny” as they grow older, and she’s “kind of laughing” at herself when she looks in the mirror.

    “I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey,” she said. “ … I feel good. I’m in a good place.”

    Pamela received her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in the recent movie The Last Showgirl

    Pamela Anderson with 90s glam makeup and voluminous curly blonde hair, showcasing a dramatic retro beauty look.

    Image credits: netflix

    Pamela’s recent movie, The Last Showgirl, was seen as a shift in her acting career and earned her her first-ever Golden Globe nomination. She also received the Best Actress nomination at the SAG Awards.

    Following her minimalist makeup at the 2025 Golden Globes, a source spoke about how she is “being applauded for her toned-down looks and recognized for her true talent.”

    “Pamela has gotten so much positive feedback from women all over the world for her natural glow up,” the source told the Daily Mail.

    Pamela Anderson showcasing 90s glam makeup with voluminous blonde hair and bold eye makeup in a glamorous setting

    Image credits: pamelaanderson

    From once being an icon that graced the cover of Playboy magazine, she has become an “icon who is now known for baring her all-natural self.”

    “To do herself up – whether at the awards or anywhere else for that matter – would make her not true to herself,” the source added.

    An insider said the star’s deviation from heavy makeup was because she wanted to be “taken as a serious actor”

    Pamela Anderson posing in 90s glam makeup and a vintage-inspired suit on the cover of ELLE magazine.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson/elle

    The insider noted that “part of her motivation” to defy beauty standards and go easy on her makeup kit was because she wanted to “strip away her Barbwire image and Baywatch personification.”

    “She wanted to be taken as a serious actor,” they told the outlet.

    Image credits: The Drew Barrymore Show

    After the recent news of her ex-husband Tommy Lee’s split from current wife Brittany Furlan, sources claimed Pamela had no plans of rekindling their romance.

    A source told TMZ that she has no interest in revisiting the past with the Mötley Crüe drummer, who shares two sons, Brandon Thomas, 27, and Dylan Jagger, 26, with her.

    “She heard Tommy Lee was single again,” one quipped online after her recent 90s glam look

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Pamela Anderson’s return to 90s glam makeup after years of embracing her natural look.

    Image credits: PrincessJTK

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Tommy Lee's relationship status with a social media username visible.

    Image credits: sickxassxbitch

    Pamela Anderson stuns with a bold 90s glam makeup look, departing from her natural style after years.

    Image credits: trashh_magic

    Pamela Anderson stuns with 90s glam makeup and sultry style after years of embracing her natural look

    Image credits: Faberkat

    Pamela Anderson showcasing 90s glam makeup with bold eyes and lips, contrasting her years of natural look embrace.

    Image credits: justferdynand

    Tweet comment praising Pamela Anderson’s 90s glam makeup look, highlighting her eyebrows and lashes after years of a natural style.

    Image credits: SarahKr72870205

    Tweet from user celeste appreciating thin eyebrows, related to Pamela Anderson’s 90s glam makeup comeback with thin brows.

    Image credits: c3leste444

    Pamela Anderson with 90s glam makeup look, showcasing bold eye makeup and styled hair, embracing vintage beauty trends.

    Image credits: Ilv_myCountry

    Tweet discussing preference for Pamela Anderson's bob haircut and no makeup look versus her 90s glam makeup return.

    Image credits: surfbrainwaves

    Tweet from tina d praising Pamela Anderson’s stunning appearance and glam style, highlighting her 90s glam makeup look.

    Image credits: tinadoy88

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Pamela Anderson’s stunning return to 90s glam makeup after years embracing her natural look.

    Image credits: RapGirlsRock

    Pamela Anderson stuns with a return to 90s glam makeup after years of embracing her natural look in a close-up photo.

    Image credits: tayviicz

    Tweet from Crystal.the.Alchemist praising Pamela Anderson’s stunning 90s glam makeup look after years of embracing her natural style.

    Image credits: CrystalAlchemis

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
