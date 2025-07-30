Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pamela Anderson Dating Liam Neeson “For A While,” Revealed After They Were Spotted “Making Out”
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson embracing against a blue background after being spotted together recently.
Celebrities

Pamela Anderson Dating Liam Neeson “For A While,” Revealed After They Were Spotted “Making Out”

Fans are celebrating the official union of an unlikely couple: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.

According to sources, the pair has been quietly seeing each other for quite some time after growing close on the set of The Naked Gun, which began filming in May 2024 in Atlanta. 

Now, as the press tour for the high-profile comedy ramps up, the actors appear to be no longer able to keep their romance under wraps. From red carpet kisses in London and New York to public affection during interviews, Anderson and Neeson are no longer hiding their relationship.

Highlights
  • Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have been quietly dating since May 2024, source claims.
  • The couple is openly affectionate now, showing public kisses and sharing sweet gestures like flowers and family time.
  • Fans praise their romance as a heartwarming second chance at love, especially after Neeson's past loss.

“She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs,” the source explained.

RELATED:

    Sources claim that Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are officially a couple

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson posing together at an event, linked to dating rumors and public sightings.

    Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

    The chemistry was already obvious to fans earlier this week, when Anderson leaned in for a kiss during an Entertainment Tonight interview before pulling back. 

    The same night, she hinted at their relationship with a social media post that read, “A beautiful evening at the NYC N*ked Gun premiere… thank you to everyone who came out to laugh with us… love is in the air.”

    Liam Neeson holding a gun with Pamela Anderson in red, referencing Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson rumors.

    Image credits: The Naked Gun

    Online reactions have been surprisingly positive, with many rooting for the couple and seeing in the 58-year-old model and 73-year-old actor a wholesome reminder that it’s never too late to find love. 

    “I don’t know why, but this makes me so happy,” one commenter wrote. 

    “Really hope this works out for both of them,” another added. “Time to leave bad boys behind Pamela and be with someone who treats you like a lady.”

    Blonde woman in a white knit sweater looking thoughtful indoors, related to Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson news.

    Image credits: Instagram/pamelaanderson

    Rumors had already begun to circulate in late 2024 when Neeson told People Magazine, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. I can’t compliment her enough. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.” 

    Anderson responded in kind, calling Neeson “the perfect gentleman” who “brings out the best in you with respect, kindness, and depth of experience.”

    Neeson was reportedly charmed by Anderson’s “un-Hollywood” approach to daily life

    Pamela Anderson in purple dress kissing Liam Neeson in gray suit on red carpet, showing dating and affectionate moment.

    Image credits: Getty/Jeff Spicer

    Neeson stars as bumbling detective Frank Drebin Jr. opposite Anderson’s nightclub singer Beth, with the two sharing love scenes between them that were reportedly so intense that their intimacy coordinator jokingly fled the set. 

    “She threw her hands in the air and exclaimed: ‘I can’t take this! This is too hot for me. I’m going for coffee,’” Neeson recounted with a laugh.

    Comment stating someone is tired of bad boys and wants to settle down, referencing Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson dating.

    Comment from Janna Gummo expressing surprise and happiness about Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson for a while.

    “I think they make a lovely couple,” one fan posted. “I’ve really warmed to Pamela.” 

    “There is an undeniable chemistry between these two,” another pointed out. “They look like a perfect match—like they just found their missing other half.”

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson embracing closely against a blue background, revealing their dating news.

    Image credits: TODAY

    According to the insider, the pair have managed to keep things relatively low-key by spending downtime at Anderson’s home in Canada, where Neeson was allegedly captured by the model’s down-to-earth approach to daily life.

    “Pam cooks and gardens at home. It’s wholesome and appealing and very un-Hollywood, and Liam loves that,” the source said. “He actually gets involved.”

    Neeson’s fans have widely celebrated the news, considering it a long-awaited second chance at love for the actor.

    Fans are celebrating the union as a “second chance” for the actor following the passing of his former wife, Natasha

    The actor’s personal life was forever changed in 2009, when his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, passed away after a skiing accident in Quebec, Canada. The couple had been married for 15 years and shared two sons, Michael and Daniel.

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson embracing on stage, showing a close moment linked to dating rumors.

    Image credits: TODAY

    What began as a seemingly minor fall during a ski lesson quickly turned lethal. Richardson initially declined medical attention but later complained of a severe headache.

    She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had suffered an epidural hematoma, a form of traumatic brain injury.

    In a heartbreaking decision, Neeson honored her wishes as an organ donor and had her life support turned off.

    Smiling woman in casual sweater and jeans stretching while sitting on a patterned chair, reflecting Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson.

    Image credits: Instagram/pamelaanderson

    “She and I had made a pact,” he explained in an interview. “If any of us got into a vegetative state, we’d pull the plug. So when I saw her and saw all these tubes and stuff, that was my immediate thought: ‘Okay, these tubes have to go. She’s gone.’”

    Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson sitting in armchairs, smiling and engaged in a relaxed conversation indoors.

    Image credits: People

    For years after her passing, Neeson rarely spoke publicly about the loss, often saying he threw himself into work to cope with the grief.

    “Lovely news. So glad Liam has found happiness again. His love for Natasha will never fade, but no one can condemn the man for seeking happiness.”

    Black and white close-up of Pamela Anderson looking thoughtful with tousled hair and soft lighting in a portrait style image.

    Image credits: Instagram/pamelaanderson

    “Lovely couple. Liam had his heart broken when he lost Natasha. I’m glad he is happy again after all this time.”

    “Adorable.” While some viewers showed skepticism, most congratulated the couple

    Text comment from Alma Gelashvili saying he's a great guy and good for them about Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson.

    Comment mentioning Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson, discussing their rumored relationship and recent public appearance.

    Comment by Joe Jackson Journalist saying media hype to sell a movie on social media post.

    Comment by Jacob Wood saying they both looked expired in this pic, displayed on a light background with reaction emojis below.

    Comment by GraceGabrielle McCullough reflecting on love and aging, mentioning health and life blessings past age 60.

    Comment from Michele Marie expressing hope that Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson brings happiness to both.

    Comment from Joe Godbout about Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson, mentioning him as the first gentleman she's known.

    Comment by Sonja Drakeford Hoggatt saying they need some sun, discussing Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson for a while.

    Comment from Kaye Bonner expressing support and happiness for Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson after they were spotted together.

    Comment by Shelia Barnett saying they would make an adorable couple with emojis, related to Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson.

    Comment by Wilkinson Mae discussing a statement about never wanting to date or marry again after wife's passing.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neeson was the guy who wanted to murder a random black person so as to exact some sort of racial justice. No biggie.

