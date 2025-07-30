Pamela Anderson Dating Liam Neeson “For A While,” Revealed After They Were Spotted “Making Out”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are celebrating the official union of an unlikely couple: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.

According to sources, the pair has been quietly seeing each other for quite some time after growing close on the set of The Naked Gun, which began filming in May 2024 in Atlanta.

Now, as the press tour for the high-profile comedy ramps up, the actors appear to be no longer able to keep their romance under wraps. From red carpet kisses in London and New York to public affection during interviews, Anderson and Neeson are no longer hiding their relationship.

“She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs,” the source explained.

Sources claim that Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are officially a couple

Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

The chemistry was already obvious to fans earlier this week, when Anderson leaned in for a kiss during an Entertainment Tonight interview before pulling back.

The same night, she hinted at their relationship with a social media post that read, “A beautiful evening at the NYC N*ked Gun premiere… thank you to everyone who came out to laugh with us… love is in the air.”

Image credits: The Naked Gun

Online reactions have been surprisingly positive, with many rooting for the couple and seeing in the 58-year-old model and 73-year-old actor a wholesome reminder that it’s never too late to find love.

“I don’t know why, but this makes me so happy,” one commenter wrote.

“Really hope this works out for both of them,” another added. “Time to leave bad boys behind Pamela and be with someone who treats you like a lady.”

Image credits: Instagram/pamelaanderson

Rumors had already begun to circulate in late 2024 when Neeson told People Magazine, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. I can’t compliment her enough. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Anderson responded in kind, calling Neeson “the perfect gentleman” who “brings out the best in you with respect, kindness, and depth of experience.”

Neeson was reportedly charmed by Anderson’s “un-Hollywood” approach to daily life

Image credits: Getty/Jeff Spicer

Neeson stars as bumbling detective Frank Drebin Jr. opposite Anderson’s nightclub singer Beth, with the two sharing love scenes between them that were reportedly so intense that their intimacy coordinator jokingly fled the set.

“She threw her hands in the air and exclaimed: ‘I can’t take this! This is too hot for me. I’m going for coffee,’” Neeson recounted with a laugh.

“I think they make a lovely couple,” one fan posted. “I’ve really warmed to Pamela.”

“There is an undeniable chemistry between these two,” another pointed out. “They look like a perfect match—like they just found their missing other half.”

Image credits: TODAY

According to the insider, the pair have managed to keep things relatively low-key by spending downtime at Anderson’s home in Canada, where Neeson was allegedly captured by the model’s down-to-earth approach to daily life.

“Pam cooks and gardens at home. It’s wholesome and appealing and very un-Hollywood, and Liam loves that,” the source said. “He actually gets involved.”

Neeson’s fans have widely celebrated the news, considering it a long-awaited second chance at love for the actor.

Fans are celebrating the union as a “second chance” for the actor following the passing of his former wife, Natasha

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por TODAY (@todayshow)

The actor’s personal life was forever changed in 2009, when his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, passed away after a skiing accident in Quebec, Canada. The couple had been married for 15 years and shared two sons, Michael and Daniel.

Image credits: TODAY

What began as a seemingly minor fall during a ski lesson quickly turned lethal. Richardson initially declined medical attention but later complained of a severe headache.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had suffered an epidural hematoma, a form of traumatic brain injury.

Lo que me gustan estos dos!! Pamela Anderson Y Liam Neeson 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/XLbDqI4VUv — Bree 🖤 🥀 (@VdkBree) July 26, 2025

In a heartbreaking decision, Neeson honored her wishes as an organ donor and had her life support turned off.

Image credits: Instagram/pamelaanderson

“She and I had made a pact,” he explained in an interview. “If any of us got into a vegetative state, we’d pull the plug. So when I saw her and saw all these tubes and stuff, that was my immediate thought: ‘Okay, these tubes have to go. She’s gone.’”

Image credits: People

For years after her passing, Neeson rarely spoke publicly about the loss, often saying he threw himself into work to cope with the grief.

“Lovely news. So glad Liam has found happiness again. His love for Natasha will never fade, but no one can condemn the man for seeking happiness.”

Image credits: Instagram/pamelaanderson

“Lovely couple. Liam had his heart broken when he lost Natasha. I’m glad he is happy again after all this time.”

“Adorable.” While some viewers showed skepticism, most congratulated the couple

