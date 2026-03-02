Zendaya’s Stylist Lets Slip Staggering Fact About Her Private Romantic Life With Tom Holland

ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya and Tom Holland apparently reached their happily ever after. And the world missed it.

For a couple that’s built their relationship largely on privacy, their romance may have just pulled off their most secretive move yet, based on new revelations made by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Fashion stylist at a red carpet event, sharing insights about Zendaya's private romantic life with Tom Holland.

An unexpected red carpet revelation was made over the weekend about the notoriously private Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Image credits: luxurylaw

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s love story began on the set of a superhero movie. And if a recent red carpet confession is to be believed, the pair have gone from engaged to married.

During the Actor Awards (previously known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards or SAG Awards), Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach spilled some tea on their relationship.

Zendaya posing outdoors in a white sweater, spotlight on her style and private romantic life with Tom Holland.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Roach dropped the bombshell update while speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet during the award show on Sunday, March 1.

“The wedding has already happened,” he said.

“You missed it,” he teasingly added.

The stunned reporter was heard asking, “Is that true?”

“It’s very true!” the celebrity stylist said with a laugh.

Zendaya flashed a sparkling 5-carat diamond ring on her left hand at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, leading to speculation that the stars were engaged.

Tom Holland wearing a brown suit and pink shirt, captured smiling outdoors with greenery in the background.

Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images

News outlets confirmed that they were engaged the following day.

Rumors that the couple had possibly tied the knot circulated last month, when Zendaya stepped out in Beverly Hills with film producer Josh Lieberman. Fans noticed that the diamond sparkler on the Dune star’s left ring finger was replaced with a gold band.

A few weeks before Holland popped the question, the pair reportedly got matching tattoos in Massachusetts on November 27, 2024.

Tattoo artist Lily Jarnryd was responsible for the tiny “t” tattoo slightly below Zendaya’s armpit and the matching “z” on Holland’s ribcage.

The Uncharted actor went first, while Zendaya, who was getting her very first tattoo, went second.

Person with long hair and glasses speaking to Entertainment Tonight reporter about Zendaya's romantic life with Tom Holland.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Insiders revealed that Holland managed to surprise the Euphoria star with his proposal.

“Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose,” a source told Page Six in January 2025.

“They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well,” they added.

Zendaya and Tom Holland posing together at a red carpet event, showcasing their stylish outfits and public romance.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The source noted that Holland asked Zendaya’s parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer, for their permission to marry her before dropping down to one knee.

The couple has been notoriously private about their relationship and first sparked dating rumors in 2016 when they shared the screen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But at the time, they both maintained that their relationship was strictly platonic.

Comment on Zendaya’s stylist revealing private romantic life facts about Zendaya and Tom Holland with approval.

Comment about Zendaya's stylist revealing a staggering fact about her private romantic life with Tom Holland on a social media post.

Sources claimed in 2017 that the pair were romantically involved but had been “super careful,” trying to keep their relationship “out of the public eye.”

“They’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” an insider told People.

“They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up,” the source told the outlet.

The insider said the couple enjoyed joking around and shared a similar sense of humor.

“They have great banter back and forth,” they said.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in a candid moment, highlighting insight into their private romantic life from stylist’s perspective.

Image credits: zendaya

The couple’s romance was confirmed in 2021 when they were spotted engaging in some PDA in a car.

The same year, the Avengers: Endgame actor spoke about how their fame robbed them of having full control over their relationship’s privacy.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” he told GQ in November 2021, “and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands, highlighting insights about Zendaya's private romantic life from her stylist.

Image credits: Justin E Palmer/Getty Images

Zendaya also spoke to the outlet at the same time and acknowledged how there are some “moments or things” that they really wish were their own.

“I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other,” she said.

In a 2023 interview with Elle, the actress spoke about the price of fame and accepted how some “parts of [her] life” were “going to be public.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose closely on the red carpet, highlighting insights from Zendaya's stylist on their romantic life.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she said. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”

She also said it wasn’t possible to “hide” because that’s “not fun, either.”

“I am navigating it more than ever now,” she added.

Roach said in July last year that the couple hadn’t started wedding planning because Zendaya was super busy working on a number of movies.

The stylist shared that he was “really excited” about the couple hitting their next big milestone.

“They really love each other and they have for a really long time,” he told E! News at the time. “The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it’s really beautiful.”

