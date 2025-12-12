Robert Pattinson And Zendaya’s Viral “Engagement” Ad Drops Months After His “Crazy” Confession

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers just weren’t ready to see an “engagement” picture of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya together in the Boston Globe this week.

Months before their faces appeared next to an engagement announcement, Robert spoke about a 2-hour call he had with Zendaya when he was going “crazy” about a scene they had to do together for their upcoming film The Drama.

“They should be good together,” one commented online.

“Does Tom Holland know about this?” one asked online.

Robert Pattinson close-up portrait at event, highlighting viral engagement ad and recent public confession.

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

The internet was busy decoding an “engagement” announcement that appeared in the Boston Globe on Tuesday, December 9, showing Zendaya sitting on Robert Pattinson’s lap.

The 29-year-old actress flashed a shiny engagement ring while the Twilight star, 39, gaped at the camera.

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya posing together in a promotional photo for their viral engagement ad campaign.

Image credits: A24

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in a viral engagement ad released months after his surprising confession.

Screenshot of a social media comment asking if Tom Holland knows about Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s viral engagement ad.

“Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson engaged,” read the text below the picture of the stars.

Netizens eventually realized the engagement announcement was part of the film promotion for their upcoming movie The Drama.

Zendaya was seen sitting on her co-star’s lap in the “engagment” photo

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in viral engagement ad promoting The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, showing the ring on her finger.

Image credits: a24

The dark rom-com stars Robert and Zendaya playing Charlie Thompson and Emma Harwood, whose relationship takes an unexpected turn in the lead-up to their wedding.

The movie teaser, which came in the form of an engagement announcement for the fictional couple, included details about the future newlyweds.

Black and white photo of engagement announcement in newspaper, highlighting Robert Pattinson and Zendaya viral engagement ad.

Image credits: lefilmara

Tweet by user Micu replying about creative marketing, mentioning Robert Pattinson and Zendaya viral engagement ad discussion.

Image credits: micu_rra

Close-up of a young man with messy hair and a bruised face reacting to Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's viral engagement ad.

Image credits: Vinod_r108

“Mr. and Mrs. Roger Harwood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Harwood, to Charlie Thompson, son of Mr. And Mrs. Alan Thompson of London, England,” read the message beneath the photo of Robert with his arms around Zendaya.

“Miss Harwood is a 2013 graduate of Portside High School and a 2017 honors graduate of Boston University, where she earned her B.A. degree in English. She is currently employed at Mission Books,” the message continued.

The announcement included details about the fictional couple, on the way to tie the knot

Zendaya smiling warmly in a close-up shot, related to Robert Pattinson and Zendaya engagement viral ad news.

Image credits: A24

The “future groom” was a “2004 graduate of Eaton College and went on to earn his Ph.D in Art History from Tufts University.”

“He serves as the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum,” the promo said.

Robert Pattinson looking surprised in a scene related to Zendaya's viral engagement ad dropping recently.

Image credits: A24

Comment on social media post reacting with surprise to Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's viral engagement ad.

Comment mentioning Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in a discussion about a viral engagement ad months after his confession.

The blurb noted that the couple would tie the knot on April 3, 2026,” which is the day The Drama is slated to hit the big screen.

The forthcoming film was shot in Boston in 2024, and during that time, both Zendaya and Robert were seen with their respective longtime partners in real life, Tom Holland and Suki Waterhouse.

Robert spoke about having a 2-hour call with Zendaya when he was going “crazy” for days over a scene they had to shoot together

Zendaya wearing a bridal veil, looking through sheer fabric in viral engagement ad related to Robert Pattinson.

Image credits: A24

Robert previously spoke about how he was going “crazy” for days while preparing to film a scene in The Drama.

He said it took a 2-hour call with the Dune star to quell his concerns.

“We had a scene together that was driving me crazy,” the Harry Potter actor told French magazine Premiere in a March interview.

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya smiling together at a red carpet event, promoting viral engagement ad.

Image credits: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Comment by Viktor Roscher expressing excitement about a battle between Spider Man and Batman in a social media thread.

Comment from Ryan Jaggy about Spider-Man and Batman, posted on a social media platform discussing character relationships.

The actor said his co-star managed to calm him down when he phoned her up to share his concerns.

“I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis,” the actor recalled. “I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene.”

“I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning,” he continued. “And there I was going crazy for three days.”

“She made me understand,” the Twilight star said about his call with Zendaya

Polaroid photos of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya wearing crowns in a viral engagement-themed ad campaign.

Image credits: A24

The actor admitted he sometimes reads into his scripts far more than necessary.

“I tend to stumble over the meaning of things,” he told the French magazine.

“To the point of overdoing it, trying to solve mysteries that aren’t really mysteries,” he said.

Zendaya in a white dress looking at her reflection in a bathroom mirror, related to Robert Pattinson and Zendaya engagement.

Image credits: A24

Comment discussing Tom Holland and joking about Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's viral engagement ad online.

In March 2024, the Batman star welcomed his first child with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, with whom he is also engaged.

Meanwhile, Zendaya is engaged to her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who remains tight-lipped about his relationship with her.

“Are y’all broken up or not?” Tom was asked during an interview with TMZ last December.

“No, absolutely not,” he replied.

He also told the Hollywood Reporter last year that he and his fiancée are “quite protective” of their relationship.

“We want to keep as sacred as possible,” he said. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

“Yall almost gave me a heart attack!” one commented on the fake engagement announcement

Netizens were surprised to see the fake engagement announcement featuring Robert and Zendaya’s photo, with one saying, “Poor spidey!!!”

“Finally a battle between Spider Man and Batman,” one joked.

Another quipped, “Once you go Dark knight you can’t go back to friendly neighborhood spidey.”

“They should be good together,” read another comment.

“Movie promotion got people confused lmao me included,” one commented

Comment on social media discussing Robert Pattinson and Zendaya engagement rumors and viral ad reaction.

Facebook comment discussing the viral engagement ad of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya with mixed reactions.

Comment on social media post saying people believe anything they read with laughing emojis, referencing Robert Pattinson and Zendaya viral engagement ad.

Comment on social media by Haris Yusof praising Batman's consistent winning in discussions.

Comment by Jonathan Rios stating movie promotion caused confusion, referencing Robert Pattinson and Zendaya viral engagement ad.

Comment from Tamara O’Neil discussing Zendaya’s 2026 projects including movies, TV series, and Spider-Man brand.

Comment on social media post mentioning Robert Pattinson's Edward hairstyle, related to viral engagement ad with Zendaya.

Text message conversation screenshot showing Debra Russo asking if he just had a baby with his wife.

Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Zendaya and Pattinson with excitement about their collaboration on an A24 project.

Fan comment praising Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's talent and predicting the movie will be a hit with heart emojis.

Comment by Bryanna Colón expressing love for an actress's acting but questioning her facial expression.