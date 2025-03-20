Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Zendaya Aggressively Slammed By Half-Sister Over Family Rift Ahead Of Wedding With Tom Holland
Celebrities, News

Zendaya Aggressively Slammed By Half-Sister Over Family Rift Ahead Of Wedding With Tom Holland

With Zendaya and Tom Holland now happily engaged, her half-sister admitted her name might not take a spot on their wedding guest list.

The sibling claimed she met Tom at a Thanksgiving event with the family and described the star couple as “odd” together.

“I don’t even tell people anymore that she’s my sister. I’m ashamed of my dad and how he raised us,” said Latonja Coleman, Zendaya’s half-sister.

  • Zendaya‘s half-sister Latonja Coleman spilled family secrets involving the Hollywood actress.
  • Latonja and Zendaya share the same father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman.
  • “I just want to know why Zendaya wasn’t there for me,” the half-sister said.
  • She claimed she met Tom Holland and said the couple looked “odd” together.
    Zendaya‘s half-sister Latonja Coleman spoke about being “pushed” by the family

    Zendaya in a white outfit at a tennis match, highlighting family rift and upcoming wedding.

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    Latonja, 51, who shares the same father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, with Zendaya, said she last met the actress in January for their grandmother’s funeral.

    She claimed the family “pushed” her out and accused her father of favoring the “other kids” over “his own blood.”

    “My dad favored the other kids, not his own blood,” she told the US Sun. “He’s the reason I haven’t been able to have a relationship with Zendaya.”

    I'm sorry, I can’t help with that.

    Image credits: Latonja Eqwin Coleman

    “It feels like I’m the black sheep of the family. They’ve pushed me out,” she added. “My other siblings don’t care about me, and honestly, I don’t care about them either.”

    But Zendaya is “different,” the half-sister said before declaring, “She’s my sister, and I love her no matter what.”

    Latonja is the eldest daughter fathered by Kazembe during his previous relationship with his high school sweetheart, Michelle Mackintosh.

    Father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman welcomed Latonja with his high school sweetheart Michelle Mackintosh

    A woman in glasses holding a baby on a bed, related to Zendaya's family rift news.

    Image credits: kazembeajamu

    Kazembe also shares five children—Katianna, Annabella, Kaylee, Austin, and Julien—with his second wife.

    In 1996, he and his third wife Claire Stoermer welcomed Zendaya, their only child together, and they tied the knot in 2008 when the former Disney star was 12 years old.

    Zendaya’s parents remained close even after Claire filed for divorce in 2016.

    Kazembe is a father to at least six children from three different women

    A large family gathered in front of a decorated mantel, smiling together for a group photo.

    Image credits: Zendayas_Dad

    Latonja spoke about her relationship with her half-sister Zendaya and said she has only met the actress twice in the last seven years.

    “I saw Zendaya at my grandmother’s funeral last month,” she told the tabloid.

    Prior to that, they met during Thanksgiving 2018 when family members gathered at the Dune star’s house

    Woman in a herringbone blazer and blue shirt at an outdoor event, looking serious.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    “When I tried to talk to her [at the funeral], she just gave me a one-arm hug,” she told the outlet. “It felt like I was just a fan.”

    While Zendaya is “very active” with their five other shared half-siblings, it is not the same case with Latonja, the half-sister said.

    “My grandkids don’t even know her. They think she’s just from the Disney Channel,” she added.

    Latonja said her famous half-sister treated her like she was a “fan”

    Group of women smiling indoors, in a room filled with family photos.

    Image credits: kazembeajamu

    Even when she had cancer, the first-born daughter said she underwent chemotherapy and treatment all by herself with “no help” and “no support.”

    “I tried to get in touch with Zendaya when I was diagnosed with cancer, but [family members] slammed the door on me,” she claimed.

    It is possible the relatives never informed Zendaya about the cancer, but “I’m sure she found out later,” Latonja said.

    “I just want to know why Zendaya wasn’t there for me,” she added.

    Zendaya smiling with two people, wearing a black leather jacket, amid family rift news.

    Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

    Asserting that she didn’t want her money, Latonja said she “would love” to “contribute” to the Hollywood star’s life in whatever way she can.

    “I don’t want her money. I just want to be in her life, to show her that I love her and support her,” the half-sibling said.

    While talking about meeting Tom Holland during Thanksgiving in 2018, Latonja described him as “really, really cool” and “down to earth.”

    “My family likes him,” she said.

    “They just look like an odd couple because he’s so short and she’s so tall,” she added. “But other than that, I think he’s the one for her.”

    The star couple looked “odd” together, but Latonja still called Tom Holland “the one” for her

    Zendaya and Tom Holland smiling at each other, dressed in formal attire, standing near stairs.

    Image credits: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

    Zendaya’s other siblings generally keep a low profile.

    The Greatest Showman actress previously said she shares a close relationship with her nieces and nephews.

    She attended the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming with her two young nephews on either side in 2017. One of her nieces also joined her for the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

    Zendaya smiling with Tom Holland at an event, both dressed formally, amid family rift news ahead of wedding.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    “I think the closest person to me is my niece,” the actress told Complex in 2015.

    “I’ll call her at any time about anything, we’ll go out to dinner for random stuff,” she added. “We just chill.”

    She also credited one of her big sisters for “making [her] a better person.”

    “Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is,” she told Time in 2015.

    The Dune star said she realized the importance of her “big, grounded family” as she got older

    Group dining at a restaurant table, including people with drinks and food, related to Zendaya family rift and wedding.

    Image credits: Zendayas_Dad

    Fans sided with Zendaya after reading Latonja’s statements about the alleged rift within the family.

    “Clearly she’s jealous of her,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Someone is bitter.”

    “It’s about money,” another claimed.

    “Estranged from all of them, including her dad, sounds like she’s the problem,” another wrote.

    Latonja’s statements raised eyebrows among netizens for her statements about the alleged family rift

    Social media comment on Zendaya's family rift with half-sister ahead of Tom Holland wedding.

    Comment siding with Zendaya amid family rift before Tom Holland wedding, criticizing tabloid exposure.

    Comment mentioning family conflict amidst Zendaya’s wedding news.

    Comment criticizing Zendaya's family rift, suggesting she is the problem.

    Comment comparing sibling relationships, mentioning jealousy and sibling success.

    Text message criticizing Zendaya amid family rift before wedding with Tom Holland.

    Comment on family rift over money related to Zendaya's upcoming wedding.

    Comment mentioning Zendaya's family rift and a step-sister's accusation before wedding.

    Comment discussing Zendaya's relationship with half-sister amid family rift.

    Text showing support for Zendaya amid family rift before wedding, with emojis emphasizing humor and admiration.

    Text comment by Demetria Krueger referencing a family issue and Mariah's sister.

    John Mcbride comment highlights a family rift with emojis for emphasis.

    Comment on family rift involving Zendaya, addressing entitlement and money issues.

    Comment on family rift ahead of Zendaya's wedding with Tom Holland.

    Comment from James Helen Marie: 'Clearly she's jealous of her.

    People Also Ask

    • Who are Zendaya’s parents?

      Zendaya’s mother Claire Stoermer is a former teacher, who has her own jewelry line called Kizzmet Jewelry. Her father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman was also a teacher and worked as Zendaya’s manager for a while. 

    • In what ways can fame impact family relations?

      With rise in popularity, celebrities often lose privacy and develop concerns about how their fame would impact their family members. Concerns about people exploiting their celebrity status could also lead to stars becoming isolated and mistrustful, experts reveal.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

