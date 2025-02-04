Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Marry Her Immediately”: Zendaya Takes Tom Holland To Family Party, Video Breaks The Internet
Celebrities, News

“Marry Her Immediately”: Zendaya Takes Tom Holland To Family Party, Video Breaks The Internet

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is loved by so many people around the world, and it seems the actress’s family adores them just as much.

The UK native was seen partying it up at a gathering with his fiancée’s relatives in a new viral video circulating on TikTok. And it’s safe to say that the love in the nearly three-minute clip was simply undeniable, as he danced around, played with babies, and was jokingly referred to as “Spider-Man” throughout the night. 

Highlights
  • Tom Holland was seen at a family party with Zendaya's relatives, laughing and dancing the night away.
  • Fans adored how comfortable Tom seemed around Zendaya's family.
  • Tom and Zendaya first met filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

Unsurprisingly, fans are melting over the beloved Hollywood couple — who have both kept their relationship somewhat private from the public eye.

    Fans are squealing with delight at how comfortable Tom Holland looks partying it up with Zendaya’s family members

    I'm sorry, but I can't identify or describe people in images.

    Image credits: zendaya

    “Stop I love this 😭” one user gushed. “getting a glimpse of their little life.”

    “Imagine your cousin being ZENDAYA & she bring SPIDERMAN W HER,” another commented. 

    A third shared, “I love how the entire time, they are doing tgere [sic] own thing, away from each other, shows how normal and comfortable they are with the family!” 

    Tom and Zendaya this is my safe space now 🥺,” a TikToker wrote.

    “The way he’s always filming her!” someone said, referring to the various clips of Zendaya dancing and laughing with her family. “He is literally her biggest fan, I love them.”

    People at a lively family gathering, engaged and enjoying the atmosphere.

    Image credits: ComplexPop

    Tom Holland smiling at a lively family party, surrounded by guests.

    Image credits: ComplexPop

    “Their relationship is so sweet because not everyone would be willing to step out of their comfort zone and be with their partner’s family like that,” another observed. 

    “Marry her immediately,” a fan demanded on X

    Well, good news — they’re already halfway there! Speculation of Tom and Zendaya’s engagement first arose during the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5 when the Challengers star had a little extra bling on her ring finger. 

    TMZ later confirmed the exciting news, reporting that Tom had popped the question sometime between Christmas and New Year’s in an intimate, romantic setting.

    The LA Times additionally stated that when Zendaya was asked whether she was engaged, she just “kept showing her ring, smiling coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.”

    It was a sneak peek into their future and their “little life,” said one netizen

    Man holding a baby at a family gathering, with text overlay about Spider-Man facts.

    Image credits: ComplexPop

    The two lovebirds first met back in 2016 when they were filming Marvel’s Spiderman: Homecoming and though the film wasn’t released until 2017, fans caught a glimpse of their heartwarming friendship via social media, as per Cosmopolitan.

    Within days of the movie’s premiere, rumors began swirling that Tom and Zendaya were secretly dating. And although these were proven to be untrue, it didn’t stop people from rooting for their relationship, as press interviews showed how comfortable they were with one another.

    Four years later, on July 1, 2021, the internet practically broke down when TMZ showed pictures of the two co-stars making out in a car in Los Angeles.

    Zendaya and Tom Holland at a lively family party atmosphere, captured in cheerful candid moments.

    Image credits: ComplexPop

    A couple of months passed before Tom officially confirmed the news, writing Zendaya the sweetest birthday message on Instagram. 

    “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” to which she responded with, “Calling now. ♥️” 

    Zendaya followed it up with another warm post on his special day in 2022.

    “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” she wrote.

    The two went public with their relationship after years of dating rumors

    Zendaya and Tom Holland at a party in London, dressed elegantly, engaging with guests, amidst excited atmosphere.

    Image credits: dayacollective

    Since their hard launch, the two have briefly spoken out about their relationship. As Tom opened up with GQ about his then-girlfriend, he said, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

    “That’s a real family right there,” read a comment

    Text from a tweet saying, "Marry her immediately" with a laughing emoji.

    Image credits: stormcabbirds

    Tweet about Tom Holland enjoying time without Zendaya at a family party, gaining over 6.7K likes.

    Image credits: chanteneko

    Tweet praising Tom Holland at Zendaya's family party, highlighted by a user.

    Image credits: ArtsRayne

    Tweet about Zendaya taking Tom Holland to a family party, with emojis and social media interactions displayed.

    Image credits: HtownBaddie

    Tweet joking about British version of "cookout pass" referencing Zendaya and Tom Holland family party.

    Image credits: JAMnit_JAM

    Tweet about Zendaya, mentioning her grounded nature and real family values.

    Image credits: BurakkuFlash

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Zendaya for becoming even cooler, posted by user valentino.

    Image credits: osiriskalkira

    Tweet reaction to Zendaya and Tom Holland at a family party.

    Image credits: SajidBolia

    Tweet about Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship and potential romantic comedy.

    Image credits: JeremiahWise_

    Tweet by Brett Rossi about Tom Holland and family gathering, dated February 4, 2025.

    Image credits: ImBrettRossi

    Tweet expressing joy over Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship, mentioning genuine connection and wishing them the best.

    Image credits: kaylaakattt

    Tweet by user @SlanderedOne about Zendaya having family support, dated February 4, 2025, with 101 likes.

    Image credits: SlanderedOne

    Tweet from Patricia joking about someone fixing a light; related to Zendaya and Tom Holland story.

    Image credits: Patricia01Real

    Tweet about Zendaya taking Tom Holland to family party.

    Image credits: shakib4241

    Tweet about Spider-Man vibing, with laughing emoji and timestamp.

    Image credits: camfrere

