Zendaya And Tom Holland Get Engaged After “Romantic And Intimate” Proposal At Family Home
Celebrities, News

Zendaya And Tom Holland Get Engaged After “Romantic And Intimate” Proposal At Family Home

Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged.

The Spider-Man actor and the Euphoria star fueled engagement rumors after she was photographed at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 5), wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger. 

Sources told TMZ that Tom “popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s,” in a “very intimate setting” at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States.

Highlights
  • 'Spider-Man' co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged.
  • Tom reportedly proposed between Christmas and New Year's at Zendaya's family home.
  • The proposal was romantic and intimate; Zendaya wore her ring at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The proposal was reportedly “romantic and intimate,” rather than over-the-top.

    Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged
    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    Sources told the outlet that the couple’s families were not present during the special moment.

    They reportedly haven’t started planning their big day yet, as they remain focused on their respective professional projects.

    At the 82nd Golden Globes, the 28-year-old actress was also pictured with a tiny “t” tattoo on her ribcage that fans believe is dedicated to Tom.

    Zendaya was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in the sports drama Challengers.

    Zendaya sparked engagement rumors after wearing a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes

    Image credits: Phil McCarten/Getty Images

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Image

    The couple met on the set of the 2017 Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played love interests. Soon after, rumors began to swirl about their connection extending beyond the big screen.

    “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” an insider told People in 2017.

    “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together,” another source said.

    The couple met while filming the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming

    Image credits: GameSpot Universe

    Their relationship was confirmed in July 2021 when they were seen kissing in a car.

    Two months later, they went Instagram official when the British actor celebrated Zendaya’s 25th birthday.

    “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re [sp] up xxx,” he captioned a photo of them together.

    “Calling now♥️,” Zendaya replied.

    Image credits: zendaya

    Zendaya and Tom prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. In a 2023 interview with Elle, the California-born star shared her experience with trying to protect her privacy while living in the public eye.

    “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she said. 

    “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

    The proposal was reportedly “romantic and intimate” and took place at Zendaya’s home

    Image credits: tomholland2013

    Similarly, Tom discussed the challenges of keeping his love life private during a 2021 interview with GQ.

    “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” the 28-year-old shared.

    “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” Zendaya told the outlet.

    “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

    “This is the fairytale we all wanted,” commented a fan

    Image credits: luanabellex

    Image credits: relientkenny

    Image credits: AntiPar2ival

    Image credits: BSmackemup

    Image credits: burntwaffl3z

    Image credits: FaisalS55874349

    Image credits: carnage_weeb

    Image credits: imgoingtoduck

    Image credits: TLeeMcD

    Image credits: sumanchandraX

    Image credits: buffys

    Image credits: LilKittyZoey

    Image credits: imnotpopbase

    Image credits: QteeFoxx

    Image credits: GalaticCosmos

    Image credits: hard_tingz

    Image credits: wtffolly_

    Image credits: cutiieamyy

    Image credits: LISA83617095

    Image credits: BodogCasino_

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These two make me "daawwww" so hard. Best of luck to them both.

