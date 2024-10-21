Zendaya Wows In Barely-There Dress At Cher’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya stole the spotlight at the 39th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, turning heads in a glamorous gold cut-out dress.

The 28-year-old actress wowed the crowd by paying tribute to music legend Cher, 78, by channeling the singer’s iconic 1972 look on Saturday, October 19.

Arriving at the event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Zendaya was seen in a shimmering number from Bob Mackie’s 2001 Fall Fashion collection.

Zendaya wore a dazzling gold cut-out gown at the 39th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 19

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

With its intricate beading, sheer fabric, and gold accents, the vintage dress highlighted her toned physique and made sure all eyes were glued to her as she worked the red carpet.

The dress featured a criss-cross halter neckline, with straps across her midriff, while the low-slung skirt boasted a thigh-high slit.

Before fully unveiling her outfit, the Euphoria star arrived draped in a chic white coat, which she soon took off to reveal her look, paying homage to the Believe singer.

The actress made jaws drop as she channeled Cher’s legendary 1972 look at the 39th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Adding to the glamorous vibe, the Dune star paired the look with sky-high metallic gold heels that added to her effortlessly chic vibe.

During the event, Zendaya took the stage to honor Cher with a few words before she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The trendsetting beauty noted that Cher is the only woman to have a No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart in each of the past seven decades.

“We love you @cher @bobmackie ….. ” Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing the Dune star’s look

“Thank you for being an advocate, for being an ally, for painting the way for so many humans of all kinds to live in and speak their truth and to have the courage to be as daring and as open-hearted as you,” the actress said.

“Cher once said you should never be inhibited by what people expect you to do. And those are words I hope we can all learn to live by,” she added.

Taking the stage to honor the music legend, Zendaya touched upon her success as the only woman with a Billboard No. 1 hit in each of the past seven decades

Cher also addressed the audience and rocked the stage with her classic hit, If I Could Turn Back Time.

“My life has been just a roller coaster and the one thing that I have never done is I never give up,” she said as she took the podium.

“I never give up. And I’m talking to the women,” she continued. “I’m talking to the women, ok? You guys are on your own. You know.”

Cher spoke about her “roller coaster” life to the audience and rocked the stage with her classic hit, If I Could Turn Back Time

“We’ve been down and out and we keep striving and we keep going and we keep building and we are somebody,” she added.

Other Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees at the weekend ceremony included Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang.