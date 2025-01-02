Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A Green Flag Guy”: Tom Holland Explains Why He Refuses To Walk Red Carpets With Zendaya
Celebrities, News

“A Green Flag Guy”: Tom Holland Explains Why He Refuses To Walk Red Carpets With Zendaya

Tom Holland has the most wholesome reason for why he’d rather walk the red carpet without his girlfriend Zendaya

The public noticed the Avengers star was missing from a few of the 28-year-old’s premiere events, such as Dune: Part Two and Challengers, even though the couple hasn’t been shy about hiding their relationship.

But, Holland sees these press runs as a time to let Zendaya shine.

Highlights
  • Tom Holland doesn't walk the red carpet with Zendaya during her premieres to let her shine.
  • Holland has never been a huge fan of Hollywood fame and prefers to live a normal life.
  • Zendaya and Tom have been close friends since 2016 and became romantic partners years later.
    Tom Holland refuses to steal the spotlight from Zendaya during movie premieres

    Image credits: Men’s Health

    “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he clarified to Men’s Health for a cover story that was published Thursday. 

    It’s no surprise that he doesn’t like stealing the spotlight from anyone else — mostly because he believes Zendaya deserves the attention, but also because he’s never been someone to gravitate toward all the fame Hollywood has to offer a person.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Holland has been acting since he was a child, but being in the public eye hasn’t always been comfortable for him. 

    “Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me,” he said on Jay Shetty’s podcast in July 2023, according to Page Six

    “The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

    The Hollywood spotlight has a lot of downsides Holland isn’t keen on

    Image credits: Men’s Health

    In fact, the UK actor has seen many of his good friends become different people under the pressure of Hollywood.

    “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don’t lose yourself,” he said. “I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore because they’ve lost themselves in this business.”

    Image credits: Men’s Health

    To protect his peace, Holland is adamant about focusing on the things that bring him the most joy, which includes his family and friends, along with his hobbies like carpentry and golf. 

    “That is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that’s the stuff that I should protect,” he added

    In addition to his girl, of course.

    “Don’t lose yourself,” the actor stated

    Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar UK

    Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their relationship relatively private, but fans know the two share a long history and are considered one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. 

    Choruses of “he’s such a green flag!” and “he’s the standard!” have frequently flooded the comment section of media outlets covering news of Holland.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    Dating rumors first began when they met for the first time while filming Spiderman: Homecoming in 2016, but nothing was confirmed until 2021 when they were spotted having an intimate moment in Holland’s car in Los Angeles.

    It was then that their relationship began to blossom — and the camaraderie the two had set up before moving to the next step created a strong foundation.

    Image credits: zendaya

    “Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” a source revealed to US Weekly, adding that they “work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.” 

    They simultaneously “challenge each other and balance each other out,” said another insider.

    Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship has always been about “lifting each other up,” and commenters are gushing over it

    Image credits: Kinnzayyy

    Image credits: Lolirosex

    Image credits: bigarms4me

    Image credits: justcristalx

    Image credits: Transsleila

    Image credits: Shiroktsne

    Image credits: MillieOnX

    Image credits: lucyqrow

    Image credits: ImBrettRossi

    Image credits: sunnysbunnys

    Image credits: the_sahiil

    Image credits: SivaMsd007

    Image credits: iamchiomaa_

    Image credits: innoAghad

    Image credits: ravbillan

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

