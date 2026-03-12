“First Celebrity Karen”: Chappell Roan’s Divisive Paparazzi Tactic Sparks Viral Debate On Gender And Privacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan’s relationship with paparazzi is not a pleasant one, with the singer having snapped at them on multiple occasions, including when they tried to photograph her at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 8.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker was at the event to attend Alexander McQueen’s Fall/Winter show and commanded ample attention with her sheer black dress. However, she drew even more attention when she began filming the paparazzi who were capturing her, accusing them of breaching her privacy.

Highlights Chappell Roan sparked debate after filming paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week and accusing them of invading her privacy.

The viral moment divided the internet, with some criticizing the singer while others praised her for standing up for her boundaries.

Roan has previously spoken about being labeled “difficult” for calling out how pop stars are treated in public settings.

Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the incident since, with some asking Roan to be thankful for her fame, and others encouraging her to unapologetically stand by her boundaries, pointing out that a male pop icon had been more aggressive when making the same point.

“If you are a celebrity, you should be able to deal with crowds and cameras,” said one user, while another added, “Justin Bieber literally threw bottles at them, and everyone called him kind, but when Jennie, Chappell, or Dalia ask to be left alone, it’s a problem.”

Chappell Roan’s approach to handling paparazzi sparked an online debate over gender bias and privacy

Image credits: Getty/Noam Galai

The singer, in a viral video from PFW, is seen standing next to a car while surrounded by a group of photographers.

At one point, she raises her phone and begins addressing her camera, saying, “When you’re disregarded as a human, this is what it’s like. I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me.”

As she continues moving the phone to capture the crowd, Roan urges them to stop “following” and “harassing” her.

Image credits: Getty/Jacopo Raule

While one social media user accused the star of not knowing how to deal with the downside of fame, expressing that “you end up having to sacrifice some level of autonomy when you become famous,” another was more straightforward in their criticism, calling Roan “the first celebrity Karen.”

“This is performative outrage. If she wanted to get away from it, she wouldn’t have danced around being dramatic for so long in the middle of it,” a third remarked.

Image credits: X/ds00za

Image credits: X/PopBase

A Roan supporter, meanwhile, wrote, “We love a queen with boundaries who stands up for herself.”

“Everyone deserves their space, and Chappell Roan standing up to the paparazzi is empowering,” said a second, while the third added, “It’s wild that we still treat artists like they aren’t human beings.”

@closerfr 🎤😡 Chappell Roan très énervée contre les paparazzis français Coup de colère pour Chappell Roan ! La chanteuse américaine s’est montrée très agacée par les paparazzis à Paris et a décidé de filmer la scène avec son téléphone pour montrer leurs visages dans une vidéo. Visiblement excédée par la situation, l’artiste n’a pas caché son mécontentement face aux photographes présents. Une séquence qui fait déjà beaucoup réagir sur les réseaux sociaux. 🔥 Comprenez-vous sa réaction ? 👇 Team respect des stars 🤝 ou team paparazzis 📸 ? #Closer #Bestimage #ChappellRoan #Paris #Paparazzi ♬ son original – Closer

“Notice how it’s all men crowding her,” pointed out the fourth.

“Wow, I bet that really upsets them. Another powerful woman in action,” cheered another.

The singer previously had a memorable confrontation with paparazzi at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

Roan arrived at the soirée dressed like a medieval knight in a floor-length dress with a deep V-neckline. The sheer garment featured maroon and gray vertical stripes over a neutral half-slip that ended mid-thigh.

She completed her gothic ensemble with a gold choker and a large cross necklace.

Image credits: DonaldPutine

Image credits: Getty/River Callaway

As paparazzi rushed to capture the best shots of Roan while she was still guiding an assistant on how to properly arrange her outfit, one of them impatiently yelled at her to “Shut the f** up.”

The Good Luck, Babe! singer turned and delivered an unfiltered response, shouting, “You shut the f*** up.”

Waving a finger at the heckler, she added, “Not me, b***h.”

Addressing the matter while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Roan said, “For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. And I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

Roan has talked about being labeled difficult for expressing her distaste toward how pop stars are treated in public

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound – chappell roan

In a May 2025 interview with the iHeartPodcast series Outlaws with TS Madison, the singer said: “I’ve been treated better at my donut shop job than I have on a f***ing red carpet.”

Image credits: chappellroanfandemonium

“People on the news treat me worse than customers did. And I think when I start to say, ‘Don’t talk to me like that,’ it doesn’t mean I’m a villain or ungrateful for what I have,” she expressed.

The interview also saw the Femininomenon performer explain why she sets boundaries for herself.

Image credits: DrYoungRozay

Image credits: chappellroanfandemonium

“Do you want me to just get to the point where I become agoraphobic? Or so stressed out, or so anxious around people?” she asked, before adding, “Because if I don’t say anything, I will. If I do not stand up for myself, I will quit because I cannot bear this.”

“I’ll never defend the paparazzi,” a netizen asserted

