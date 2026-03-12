Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“First Celebrity Karen”: Chappell Roan’s Divisive Paparazzi Tactic Sparks Viral Debate On Gender And Privacy
Chappell Roan attending an event, wearing bold makeup and jewelry, sparking debate on gender and privacy.
“First Celebrity Karen”: Chappell Roan’s Divisive Paparazzi Tactic Sparks Viral Debate On Gender And Privacy

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Chappell Roan’s relationship with paparazzi is not a pleasant one, with the singer having snapped at them on multiple occasions, including when they tried to photograph her at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 8.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker was at the event to attend Alexander McQueen’s Fall/Winter show and commanded ample attention with her sheer black dress. However, she drew even more attention when she began filming the paparazzi who were capturing her, accusing them of breaching her privacy.

Highlights
  • Chappell Roan sparked debate after filming paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week and accusing them of invading her privacy.
  • The viral moment divided the internet, with some criticizing the singer while others praised her for standing up for her boundaries.
  • Roan has previously spoken about being labeled “difficult” for calling out how pop stars are treated in public settings.

Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the incident since, with some asking Roan to be thankful for her fame, and others encouraging her to unapologetically stand by her boundaries, pointing out that a male pop icon had been more aggressive when making the same point.

“If you are a celebrity, you should be able to deal with crowds and cameras,” said one user, while another added, “Justin Bieber literally threw bottles at them, and everyone called him kind, but when Jennie, Chappell, or Dalia ask to be left alone, it’s a problem.”

RELATED:

    Chappell Roan’s approach to handling paparazzi sparked an online debate over gender bias and privacy

    Chappell Roan at a public event wearing a gothic outfit and long nails, highlighting celebrity Karen and paparazzi tactics.

    Image credits: Getty/Noam Galai

    The singer, in a viral video from PFW, is seen standing next to a car while surrounded by a group of photographers.

    At one point, she raises her phone and begins addressing her camera, saying, “When you’re disregarded as a human, this is what it’s like. I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me.”

    As she continues moving the phone to capture the crowd, Roan urges them to stop “following” and “harassing” her.

    Chappell Roan in a sheer black gown and long red hair, attending an event amid paparazzi and viral gender privacy debate.

    Image credits: Getty/Jacopo Raule

    While one social media user accused the star of not knowing how to deal with the downside of fame, expressing that “you end up having to sacrifice some level of autonomy when you become famous,” another was more straightforward in their criticism, calling Roan “the first celebrity Karen.

    “This is performative outrage. If she wanted to get away from it, she wouldn’t have danced around being dramatic for so long in the middle of it,” a third remarked.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning the first celebrity Karen related to Chappell Roan’s paparazzi tactic sparking debate.

    Image credits: X/ds00za

    Chappell Roan filming herself using a divisive paparazzi tactic on a city street at night involving gender and privacy debate.

    Image credits: X/PopBase

    A Roan supporter, meanwhile, wrote, “We love a queen with boundaries who stands up for herself.”

    “Everyone deserves their space, and Chappell Roan standing up to the paparazzi is empowering,” said a second, while the third added, “It’s wild that we still treat artists like they aren’t human beings.”

    @closerfr 🎤😡 Chappell Roan très énervée contre les paparazzis français Coup de colère pour Chappell Roan ! La chanteuse américaine s’est montrée très agacée par les paparazzis à Paris et a décidé de filmer la scène avec son téléphone pour montrer leurs visages dans une vidéo. Visiblement excédée par la situation, l’artiste n’a pas caché son mécontentement face aux photographes présents. Une séquence qui fait déjà beaucoup réagir sur les réseaux sociaux. 🔥 Comprenez-vous sa réaction ? 👇 Team respect des stars 🤝 ou team paparazzis 📸 ? #Closer#Bestimage#ChappellRoan#Paris#Paparazzi♬ son original – Closer
    “Notice how it’s all men crowding her,” pointed out the fourth.

    “Wow, I bet that really upsets them. Another powerful woman in action,” cheered another. 

    The singer previously had a memorable confrontation with paparazzi at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2024

    Roan arrived at the soirée dressed like a medieval knight in a floor-length dress with a deep V-neckline. The sheer garment featured maroon and gray vertical stripes over a neutral half-slip that ended mid-thigh.

    She completed her gothic ensemble with a gold choker and a large cross necklace.

    Social media reply criticizing paparazzi tactics sparking viral debate on gender and privacy issues around celebrities.

    Image credits: DonaldPutine

    Chappell Roan dressed in taupe outfit walking with a crowd, sparking debate on celebrity privacy and paparazzi tactics.

    Image credits: Getty/River Callaway

    As paparazzi rushed to capture the best shots of Roan while she was still guiding an assistant on how to properly arrange her outfit, one of them impatiently yelled at her to “Shut the f** up.”

    The Good Luck, Babe! singer turned and delivered an unfiltered response, shouting, “You shut the f*** up.”

    @elitedaily#ChappellRoan responds to a photographer saying “shut the f*ck up” on the #VMAs♬ original sound – Elite Daily

    Waving a finger at the heckler, she added, “Not me, b***h.”

    Addressing the matter while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Roan said, “For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. And I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

    Roan has talked about being labeled difficult for expressing her distaste toward how pop stars are treated in public

    @chappellroanDo not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.♬ original sound – chappell roan
    In a May 2025 interview with the iHeartPodcast series Outlaws with TS Madison, the singer said: “I’ve been treated better at my donut shop job than I have on a f***ing red carpet.”

    Chappell Roan with red curly hair and artistic nails poses, highlighting celebrity paparazzi tactics sparking gender privacy debate.

    Image credits: chappellroanfandemonium

    “People on the news treat me worse than customers did. And I think when I start to say, ‘Don’t talk to me like that,’ it doesn’t mean I’m a villain or ungrateful for what I have,” she expressed.

    The interview also saw the Femininomenon performer explain why she sets boundaries for herself.

    Tweet criticizing Chappell Roan's paparazzi tactic, sparking viral debate on celebrity privacy, gender, and public attitude.

    Image credits: DrYoungRozay

    Chappell Roan performing on stage in an elaborate costume, sparking debate on gender and privacy issues.

    Image credits: chappellroanfandemonium

    “Do you want me to just get to the point where I become agoraphobic? Or so stressed out, or so anxious around people?” she asked, before adding, “Because if I don’t say anything, I will. If I do not stand up for myself, I will quit because I cannot bear this.”

    “I’ll never defend the paparazzi,” a netizen asserted 

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting a view in the viral debate on Chappell Roan's paparazzi tactic.

    Comment on social media discussing Chappell Roan's paparazzi tactic and its impact on celebrity privacy and gender debate.

    Comment by Jazzi in Sports + Pop Culture, discussing public curiosity about Zendaya’s privacy and personal information online.

    Social media comment discussing celebrity privacy and visibility, related to Chappell Roan’s paparazzi tactic debate.

    Comment from Florida Jenn discussing boundaries and respectful treatment, related to celebrity Karen paparazzi and privacy debate.

    Social media comment criticizing music, highlighting public reaction in the debate over Chappell Roan’s paparazzi tactic.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Chappell Roan’s divisive paparazzi tactic and privacy debate.

    Comment by Sarah Patton reading Mind you, she actively pursued this career for a decade, related to Chappell Roan paparazzi tactic debate.

    Comment on social media discussing Chappell Roan's paparazzi tactic and its impact on gender and privacy debates.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing celebrity behavior, related to Chappell Roan's paparazzi tactic debate.

    Comment on Chappell Roan’s paparazzi tactic sparking a viral debate on gender, privacy, and celebrity behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Chappell Roan’s paparazzi tactic sparking viral debate on gender and privacy.

    User comment on social media by Chappell Roan fan discussing first celebrity Karen and paparazzi gender privacy debate.

    Comment emphasizing privacy rights in the context of Chappell Roan's paparazzi tactic and celebrity gender debate.

    Comment on social media discussing paparazzi, referencing Chappell Roan's celebrity Karen tactic and privacy debate.

    Comment on social media discussing paparazzi tactics, celebrity boundaries, and debates on privacy and gender issues.

    Comment by Katie Dolores Volkmeier saying I finally found my people with 1081 likes related to Chappell Roan paparazzi tactic debate on privacy.

    Social media comment discussing celebrity news, highlighting Chappell Roan's paparazzi tactic and debates on gender and privacy.

    Social media comment expressing dislike for Chappell Roan's music due to her controversial paparazzi tactic and privacy debate.

    Comment on social media by user Matte.black_ discussing the popularity of a song, related to Chappell Roan’s paparazzi tactic debate.

    Comment discussing boundaries and responsibility related to Chappell Roan's divisive paparazzi tactic and celebrity privacy debate.

    User comment on social media about intense feelings, reflecting discussion around first celebrity Karen and paparazzi privacy debates.

    Social media comment expressing love for attention and fame, related to celebrity Karen and paparazzi debates.

    Social media screenshot showing a comment on Chappell Roan’s paparazzi tactic sparking debate on gender and privacy.

    Comment on social media discussing celebrity paparazzi tactics and sparking debate on gender and privacy issues.

    Comment emphasizing the right of famous people to have boundaries, relating to paparazzi tactics and privacy debates.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never seen her without makeup before (to be fair I don't really follow her, though I do like a few of her songs when they come on), she's really pretty. Also, people need to leave celebrities alone when they ask to be left alone. They should be allowed to exist in public without being followed or harassed, regardless of their popularity. Someone being famous does not override their right to privacy and consent.

    1
    1point
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently netizens have too much time on their sad little pathetic hands. Get rekkt, losers.

    -2
    -2points
    reply
