Today, we’re featuring some of the most epic, petty , and unusual ways that people served karma to their cheating exes , and soap operas pale in comparison. Scroll down for their stories. And if you ever need ideas for super petty payback, make sure you’re taking notes.

The best revenge is a life well lived. Or is it? When you get cheated on , the healthiest thing to do is to accept what has happened in order to heal, reclaim your confidence, and move on with your life. However, some people don’t care about doing any of that. They are so hurt and frustrated that they want revenge, plain and simple. And nobody is going to stop them.

#1 Acting like they never existed. If you find out they cheat, don't engage. Ignoring people is the most effective, most painful mental trick you can play with someone. You'd be surprised how many people you can manipulate if you just simply pretend they're not there. Egos are fragile.

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#2 I'm pretty sure I was cheated on once, when a girlfriend ghosted me, six months into our relationship, starting when she didn't show up for a date on her birthday.



I saw her internet activity, but she didn't respond to me at all. I assume she cheated on me and was too ashamed to face me.



I quickly stopped caring about her as I started dating the girl I would eventually marry about 4 months later.



The revenge was about a year later when I was walking though a transit station in my army uniform. I had gotten in much better shape and the uniform looked good on me. I saw her from across the station standing near my exit. She actually tried to wave at me but I didn't even turn to look.



Amazingly enough, I saw her two more times after that over the years.



Maybe four years later, I was biking home along a very nice beach and I saw someone wave at me. I didn't bother to stop, but I kept a camera on my bike and watched the footage when I got home. It was her again.



I saw her again maybe five years after that when I was leaving a store after exchanging a pair of pants for my wife. I was on the phone with her and she started walking towards me with a smile. I just sidestepped her and kept moving. Then my wife told me she wanted me to go back to the store and get a different size.

I think the ex thought I didn't see her the first time, so she tried approaching me again. Side stepped again.

Then the third time after getting the correct size of pants, I went back by the same spot and saw her sitting on a bench looking sad. We locked eyes and I just laughed and walked away.

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#3 Crabs. Just a bucket of soldier crabs tossed on them in the night. They’ll never sleep easy again.

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Even though revenge stories are entertaining to read, forgiveness is most definitely the right way to go if you care about your mental well-being. In a paradoxical way, forgiving someone else’s transgressions benefits you the most. Many people decide to forgive their partners’ infidelity. Some couples decide to move on with their lives, separately. Others stay together after the cheater shows genuine remorse for their actions. Just because you forgive someone does not mean that you continue the relationship. Forgiveness can be your way of reclaiming control and redirecting your focus towards your well-being. Or, as career trial attorney, behavioral analyst, and author Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., Ph.D., notes in a piece on Psychology Today, forgiving benefits the forgiver. Namely, forgiveness is emotionally freeing as they “ move on to select a new partner who is faithful, reliable, and trustworthy.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I (somewhat inadvertently) stole my cheating ex's family. Spending Christmas with them and watching them sigh and roll their eyes before they had to text or call him was immensely satisfying.

#5 Rip the tags/ paper ( whatever it’s called) off of all of their canned food, the only way to find out what it is is by opening them.

#6 I dunno about best, mind you, but...



Had a GF that cheated on me with her ex. The ex's sister hated her. so she slept with me to spite them both.

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“Forgiveness has long been recognized as a positive, proactive, scriptural, sensible response to indiscretion — for everyone involved. Forgiving betrayal, however, is uniquely challenging. Perhaps not surprisingly, researchers recognize that forgiving relational infidelity involves significant investment from both parties,” Patrick explains. Forgiveness is beneficial in different ways. It can be your way toward closure in settling a relationship that you were unsure about. Or it can provide you with a healthy way to end the relationship. At the end of the day, forgiveness is a choice. However, your cheating partner can help the process along by showing remorse for their actions and trying to reconcile. “Cognitively, forgiveness involves deciding to put away bitterness and thoughts of revenge, which prompts the restoration of positive emotions,” she notes.

#7 The night I found out he was cheating I was so angry I took screenshots of everything and posted them on his social media. I'm not gonna lie, it felt good. Everyone knew what he did and what he was but he still made excuses and called me crazy. Most of his friends believed him because they were his friends and I was just a crazy girlfriend. I know what i did was petty but I don't regret it. However, as others have said in the comments, I know that the best revenge is moving on with your life and not caring at all about the other person.

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#8 We didn't break up because of the cheating, more like I waited until he secured his new girlfriend to get a safe escape. The AH still thought that I didn't know about the cheating (which btw was the least of the bad things he did to me), so he felt comfortable messaging me two weeks later to ask the link of an online shop I bought from that sold excellent clothing for reasonable prices, because he wanted to buy a coat for the new gf. Mind, this is the same guy that didn't give me a single gift in 4 years except for some lousy birthday presents, and called me superficial and vain for spending money of clothes. So, I sent him the link... to a scammy shop that sold low quality stuff for ridiculous prices.

The genius dropped over 100 € on a hideous, fully synthetic coat, and since he couldn't tell a good quality item from a piece of junk, he actually gifted it to her! Then he contacted me again asking if I could help him return the coat because "it's the wrong size" (yeah, sure), unfortunately the shop had a terrible return policy, so he got stuck with a hideous coat, an unhappy girlfriend and 100 € less. Not even close to what he deserved, but still makes me smile: he messed with me longer, but I messed with him last.

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#9 Syrup to the gas tank of his project car …

I was crazy.

If you’ve ever been cheated on, what did you do next? Did you get revenge, and if so, how? How did you heal and move on after the affair? Meanwhile, if you’re the one who has been unfaithful, what is the pettiest way that your exes got payback against you? Feel like sharing your life experiences? Join the discussion with all the other Pandas in the comments at the bottom of this post.

#10 I fell hard for this dude I worked with, I have no idea why looking back, but he convinced me to leave my long term SO at the time, I blew up my life to be with him. Then he changed his mind after like 3 weeks?? Believe me I felt dumb.



But a couple years later, after never speaking with him and having him blocked, I met his girlfriend. Long story short, I pretended to befriend his GF until she opened up to me about her relationship and kinda sorta convinced her to break up with him. I know it's pretty childish, but it felt like karma lol

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#11 My wife left after I had a health issue so she could enjoy her life. I recovered, joined a gym, joined a whip dancing club and got out with friends at least four nights a week, took my grown kids out fishing on the weekends. Dated some but more importantly made a lot of lady friends that really helped raise my self worth. 11 years later I married a fantastic woman who makes my life wonderful. We’ve been together for almost 30 years now and she told me she owes my ex a debt of gratitude for making me available. My ex quickly married a bar hookup who refused to work and she had to support them both. She’s still unhappy with her life. So as far as I’m concerned the best revenge is to forget they even exist and enjoy your life.

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#12 So on Amazon you can buy boar and fox urine. Buy either one and then get a syringe. Slide the syringe under the little plastic lip of their driver's side car window and spew it all in their. They'll never be able to get the smell out.

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#13 I moved very far away from my home and friends to a place, so my wife could have horses. It was Just not financially feasible where we were. I did manage to find a pretty good paying job after a year of being there. Downside, it was night shift. After a while I noticed that she was becoming distant. She no longer wanted to spend off time together. I was disturbed to say the least, but chalked it up to a rough patch that we needed to work through. Long story short, she was having an affair. I found out later that when I left for work, her boyfriend came in for the night. Thanks neighbors, you could have told me sooner.



Anyway, we did get divorced. She insisted. I was still stupidly trying to make it work. I moved out. The boyfriend moved in and parked his Corvette in front of my house. But, I have to say I had no part in the ultimate revenge, it was karma. They were traveling on the very narrow and winding road that led to our country house, and they collided at high speed with another vehicle. The boyfriend spun the car, so the passenger side took the full force of the impact. Nice guy, he barely got a scratch. She was severely injured and was in the hospital with multiple broken bones and other injuries for weeks. Never wished her any harm or even tried to get revenge of any kind, but she did this to herself. BTW, the boyfriend dumped her and moved to another state to avoid her lawsuit.

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#14 I was cheated on by my high-school sweetheart during our 1st year of uni (3 year relationship). We split up, but I persuaded her to get back together to give it another try and make up for the lost trust.



When we got back together, I cheated on her in the same circumstances just so she knew how it felt. She was devastated.



It was my plan all along to give her a dose of her own medicine.



Years later I do regret it but at the time it was "the perfect plan".

#15 I manipulated him into giving me the computer he built for me, then ghosted him.

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#16 I worked doing silver service at wedding venues and a married couple were renewing their vows. Hours past, everything going great until the wedding cake came out.



The cake had a mountain top snow scene with two figurines donned in ski gear embracing on the top with another figurine in a 4x4 with a smoke on and sunglasses at the bottom driving into the sunset. It was a masterpiece.



You could see the bride study the cake and wonder. There was a noticeable change in he demeanour. Then came the speeches where the husband announced to all that he found out about her cheating with her ski instructor and that he was filing for divorce.



It was incredible but pretty sick.

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#17 Ex confided in me some stuff that he did at work that was less than legal. So when I found out he was cheating I called his boss and told him everything (I had met and socialised with the boss a few times previously and I had his number from a group chat). Ex didn't get fired but he did get put on probation. Also messaged his sister and female cousin and told them exactly what he did, they both left me on read. I have no idea what happened, if anything.

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#18 To make an extremely long story short, I called his chief of police (he was a fairly new police officer at that department & no I do not dial 911, I called the department number). The chief was not there when I called (it was late at night). I told the officer on the phone everything I found out he lied abt and did. I also told her that if he could lie this easily to me for years & have cheat with multiple women, who knew what he could be hiding his police reports. I never got to open an actual police report on him as she told me to call back in the morning to speak with the chief. Well… in the morning, they called him in for an investigation they opened on him. Also found out later through a mutual that the department forced him to resign, and if not, they would continue to investigate more. Because of that, he’s been in the military the last few years lol.

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#19 I found out he was married with children in another country. The thing is, I did everything I could to research this man and found NO trace of information on him. He was a serial cheater and hid his tracks well.



So to make it easier for the next girl, I made a searchable website with his name and photo, listing his real DOB and marital status. In the “contact us” section, I listed his wife’s full name and her phone number (with her permission).



I actually bought his firstnamelastname.com domain and published it there so he’d never get away with it again. It’s my best work to date.

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#20 Putting nair in their shampoo bottle! I still feel great 15 yrs later. He had patches on his head. He also used shampoo on the nether region. I'm laughing thinking ab it.

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#21 I kicked the guy and the woman out completely naked and thrown all their stuff away, that I could.

#22 I had a girl I dated right after high school for a good while. She cheated regularly and I just kept trying to fight the dudes. I finally stopped caring and moved on. Some time goes by and I guess she got sick of dudes who treated her like trash so she came crawling back. I was done w her at this point but I was also broke and needed tickets to a music festival the following week. So I told her I'd agree to see her for one hour in a Public place if she brought me tickets to that concert. Astoundingly, she agreed to that absurd request. During that meeting I then told her I would hang out with her at said 3 day festival if she got us a hotel room close by. She did that too.



First night there we hang out and then go back to the hotel. The next day at the festival my chemical romance ended the night and when they played "I don't love you like I loved you yesterday" I went up to her and kissed her and said "this song is for you". Then I went and played in the mud and after the set I ran into another girl I had been talking to for a while and left with her instead.

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#23 Slept with his business partner for 2 months.

#24 Gave his Xbox controllers a bath in the kitchen sink.

#25 I didnt have to do anything, it just turned out the girl he was flirting with was actually a guy catfishing an argentinian influencer.

#26 He left his HBO Max logged in so I changed his password to something ridiculous and his recovery email and phone number to something random, the. Changed his language to Japanese and logged him out of all devices.

He never held down a job because he just wanted to watch tv and be high all day so he would frequently have to cancel his subscription because he was between jobs and there was no one left to bail him out but not now….

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#27 When I was 18, I signed mine up for a text program called “Pregnant Teen Moms Trying to Quit Smoking.” You could choose the amount of text alerts they would receive daily and it was ridiculously hard to opt out of. I made his due date 8 months out and signed up for the max number of reminders a day.



Never got to see the reaction, but knowing it likely irritated him brought me just the right amount of satisfaction.

#28 Last guy I had a situationship with years ago led me on for nearly two years then ended up marrying the girl he dumped me for. He wanted to stay friends with me before getting serious with her - assuming to keep me as a backup - but I was done with his BS and blocked him. I am a petty jerkh so I sent him annoying prank "gifts" around his birthday through anonymous online services.



Year 1: A box that had a false bottom that dumped sand everywhere when you opened the box.



Year 2: A fake poop doused with fart spray.



Year 3: A spring-loaded pink glitter bomb that I paid extra for additional extra fine gitter, ensuring it was harder to clean up.



Muhahaha

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#29 So when I was in my 20s I was with this girl I really really cared about. Thought it was really going to last forever. Beautiful, sweet, smart, independent. I mean i got a real sense she wanted to be with me and not needed to be with someone. Made me feel great. I one day caught her cheating. I was absolutely devastated. But instead of yelling, screaming and acting violent or angry I just said "Sorry" and left. Never picked up the phone. Again. Never went to "get my stuff" or any other nonsense. Just cut her off. She called and left voice-mails and texted me. They started out as "you have to let me explain" to "please give me another chance" to "the fact that you showed no emotion or anything and have just cut me off shows you never cared about me anyway" eventually she said she hated me and was glad she did it. Then she would apologize and say "please talk to me" it was pretty obvious that my reaction was eating her up inside. It hurt, but you move on. It's fine. In the end she wasn't the right one. I'm happily married with 2 kids and 2 dogs and a house now. Life is full of ups and downs. Don't let them define you.

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#30 An ex-gf about 10 years ago *emailed me* to say it wasn't working out and that she had met the "unconditional love of her life" (something she told me I was lol). So, needless to say, I was a bit hurt, but not much I could do about it. I chewed on it for a while and got really pissed off the more I thought about it.



I eventually moved on with life, and basically forgot about her entirely -- like pushed so far out of my mind and memories that I legit never thought about her at all. I ended up running into her several years afterwards working at a hotel reception desk and straight up didn't even notice her. She was acting a little rude and I didn't know why and chalked it up to her having a rough day or something. Got my key and got settled in my room. The next morning I was coming out to get ready to head to work and was in the lounge area where they have the waffles and stuff and she taps me on the shoulder (I assume she worked all night) and proceeds to challenge me. And I'm like "whoa, whoa, whoa! If I did something to offend you, I'm so sorry, but who are you?" (or something to this effect). And then she said "I'm so glad I married _________ and not you, you're such a piece of trash." And then i was like "ohhhhhhhhh, OHHHHHHHH!" as the light finally came on.



She looked like she was very miserable in life, and that made me very, very, very happy. She was a real tool. Looking back on it, I am kind of proud of myself that I managed to completely move on with my life that I didn't even remember what she looked like. LOL I am amazed that she expected me to dwell on her as if she was the greatest thing that ever happened to me and that I lost her...like it seems she almost expected me to dwell on it for YEARS and be depressed about it.



As if that wasn't enough, I met a woman in Germany who is like the female version of me. It's pretty awesome. Funny how life works out when you just go with the flow, eh?

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#31 Take all of their right shoes. Leave only the left shoes.

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#32 I moved 1600 miles away to Colorado.



She calls me every few months.



And I never pick up the phone.

#33 Not me, but I got a letter in the mail saying



"Your neighbor Gary Stone at 1234 fake street has been cheating and on me and now has a genital herpes outbreak"



So I laughed a bit but found out our entire cul-de-sac, and two streets surrounding it also got the letter about poor old Gary who seemed to be living a Bachelor's life, got caught out.

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#34 I wanted to be petty, but I couldn’t do it. Found out my ldr boyfriend was cheating when I went to visit. Took his favorite video game he had since he was a child, hid his tv remote so he would be inconvenienced, etc. Broke up with him at the airport because I didn’t have the guts to do it while at his house. I gave him his game and told the location of the remote because I felt bad.



However, when I found out he was cheating late at night when I going through his phone, I had a strong reaction and mistakenly knocked over this expensive beard oil that he really liked. I hated the smell of it. I didn’t tell him that it broke till the morning because he was in a deep sleep. This is all before he found out that I knew he cheated. He was so upset and was quiet all morning. I offered to get him a new one even though I knew I wouldn’t lol. One of the last things I said at the airport was, “you know I’m not getting that beard oil”. Lol. He thought I broke it on purpose, but it feels kind of good to like I got my get back in a way.

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#35 Stole his favorite tee shirt. I still have it.

#36 I rubbed his toothbrush in donkey manure, rinsed it briefly, and popped it back in the holder.



Not my proudest moment. .

#37 He got arrested about a year after the divorce. He tried to blame me for his arrest when it turned out it had nothing to do with me. It had to do with him spending money on dates with the OW when he should have been spending money on car insurance.



So I sent in a FOIA request for his mugshot and now that's his picture on my phone.

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#38 He had been working on a puzzle for a couple of weeks. When I left, I took a piece on my way out. I mailed it to him a couple of months later.

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#39 9 months after i broke up w him for cheating on me i posted a pic of the guy he was insecure about kissing my cheek

#40 When I was in highschool, I made and designed my boyfriends band website.



When I found out he cheated, I changed the website to redirect to: Tubgirl.com. I have no idea if the site still exists but it was just an image of a woman in a bathtub doing something disgusting.



I came home to a ton of voicemails of his band mates and friends calling me a lot of names and one was very upset because his "grandma had seen it"...



I felt bad for the grandma and future grandmas so I changed the site to a single image of a naked man sitting on top of a pile of spaghetti. I don't think it helped the situation.

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#41 I remotely reset his phone while he was with his new flame. I imagine his panic as he called me desperately to ask for help, even though he was with her. I could have done many more, even more evil things, but unfortunately revenge isn't my thing, and I ended up feeling guilty. So the only thing I did was write him greetings at every opportunity, wishing him the best.