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Dating someone long-distance is pretty challenging. It can work, sure, but it requires a lot of effort, trust, and communication from both partners. Unfortunately, this also creates plenty of opportunities for someone to cheat while also keeping their relationship with their significant other.

Young student u/ThrowrasurpriseASU was incredibly excited to surprise her boyfriend with a romantic date, so she drove for 2 hours to visit him. However, when she got to his dorm, he claimed to be out of town, while his friends all covered for him. But some things weren’t adding up. The woman’s alarm bells were going off, and she was suspecting the worst. You’ll find the full story, including a dramatic follow-up, as you scroll down below.

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Visiting your long-distance partner for a surprise date is a cute idea. Unfortunately, it can lead to heartbreak

Image credits: Shahin Mren / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This young student asked for help after becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s and his friends’ bizarre behavior

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Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Guillermo Berlin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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The next morning, the woman shared a bit more info

Image credits: ThrowrasurpriseASU

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Physical and emotional affairs are fairly common, but there are still plenty of great people to date out there

The sad reality is that if you’ve been cheated on, you are not alone. Many people around the world have had their hearts broken because their partners had secret affairs. Research shows that around 20% of married men and 13% of married women reported being intimate with someone other than their spouse.

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Meanwhile, if you look at emotional affairs, then the situation looks even worse. If you count them, as well as particle physical intimacy, then around 45% of men and 35% of women have been unfaithful.

Furthermore, research shows that 67% of men who cheat do so more than once, while this is true for 53% of women. Most affairs start in workplace settings, while traveling on business, online, on social media, at social events, and among friends.

While many relationships fall apart due to infidelity, other couples decide to fix their relationship through accountability, rebuilding trust, and genuine change over the long term. However, nobody can tell you whether or not your relationship is worth salvaging: you have to prioritize your well-being and not be naive about whether your partner is genuinely willing to change. If your partner is making excuses instead of owning what they have done to you, this is a bright red flag.

While it can seem like the end of the world, you can heal and move on from a broken relationship toward new, healthy, positive romantic experiences. Yes, there are plenty of cheaters out there, but there are plenty of decent people as well… you just need to know how to recognize them.

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Image credits: Rahib Hamidov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Secretive behavior, lying, and uncomfortable friends are all signs that something is very much off

Healing will take time, but it is not impossible. However, when you are young and inexperienced, every person you date feels like they could be your soulmate, and every instance of cheating feels apocalyptic. This is why it is so important that you have trusted people you can lean on for support. And it is not a sign of weakness to reach out to a therapist for help.

Honesty is one of the most fundamental parts of a happy and healthy relationship. On the other hand, dishonesty is a huge indicator that your relationship is far from healthy. Your inner alarm bells should be going off if your significant other has been chronically lying to you about a number of things.

You should be wary if your partner suddenly becomes more secretive and seems nervous whenever you ask them about what they were doing and who they were with. What’s more, you should keep an eye out for how their social circle reacts: if their friends are nervous around you, something might be wrong.

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Have you ever dated someone long-distance, and if so, how did things go? Have you ever been in a situation where your significant other was cheating on you, and they blatantly tried to get away with it? What, for you personally, are the biggest red and green flags in a relationship? If you feel like sharing some of your own stories and insights, feel free to drop by the comments section.

The story went viral, and the student interacted with some of her readers, sharing more details

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This is the advice that some readers gave the young woman about her boyfriend’s suspicious behavior

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However, some people called the young woman out for how she behaved

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Two days later, the student shared an important update about her relationship

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Image credits: FOERDER ZONE / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowrasurpriseASU

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She then opened up about what happened even more

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Here’s how the internet reacted to the devastating follow-up post

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