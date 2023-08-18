I think people working in customer service deserve some big award. And yes, you may think that tips are kind of their reward, but after seeing, reading or encountering some people who it's an understatement to say are rude, tips are not enough. Oh, and these kinds of ‘special’ customers usually don’t even leave tips. 

However, as with every job, there are advantages and disadvantages. Every one of us has things that we like to do and are the best parts of the day, but on the contrary, there are things that make us furious and doubt every time why we even work here. On that note, Dunkin’ Donuts employees shared things that they absolutely love and hate that customers do.

#1

People Need To See This More Often…

Vernon-J

#2

My Local Dunkin Donuts Drive Through Speaker Broke. They’re Using A Baby Monitor Now

Limit760

Points for creativity!

I am sure most of you have heard about Dunkin’ Donuts. Some of you may go there every day, some of you frequently and others maybe haven’t been there at all. Well, it doesn’t matter, but it’s still interesting to hear how big companies become successful.

Well, it all started in 1950 when William Rosenberg experienced a revelation. He discovered that everyone in Quincy, Massachusetts, enjoyed dunking their donuts in their coffee. People kept returning for more because the delectable pairing of donuts and coffee was so enjoyable. He was motivated by this phenomena to provide the highest caliber coffee he could. This gave his company a huge boost, and DUNKIN' Donuts was founded.
#3

I See This Guy At Dunkin Donuts Every Day Playing Chess / Teaching Kids How To Play

Buster-Casey

#4

Cutie In Drive Thru Made My Day :)

annaroseeeeee

Lex <3 (they/them)
Lex <3 (they/them)
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hello kindly sir, would you like a pup cup?"

Now, let’s look a little bit at statistics. So according to Coffee Affection, In 2017, Dunkin’ Donuts was selling 2 billion cups of coffee worldwide or in other words - 60 cups per second. Sounds like a lot, huh?

In addition to this, Dunkin’ Donuts operates in 46 countries and serves over 5 million customers per day.
#5

Covid-19? No Problem Let Me Give You A Kiss When I Grab My Coffee...

[deleted]

#6

Dude Set Up Base Camp Here

b_buster118

Lex <3 (they/them)
Lex <3 (they/them)
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why work from home when you can work at Dunkin' Donuts?

#7

Dunkin_irl

-YellowcakeUranium

Lex <3 (they/them)
Lex <3 (they/them)
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People actually take the time out of their day to complain to the manager about how they don't like the new pumpkin spice iced coffee?

However, talking about customer service jobs in general, aircall states that workers in the customer service sector must manage requests and grievances of various complexity every day in a high-pressure, time-constrained setting. Well, as you can understand, work-related stress is quite common.
#8

Who Hurt You Dunkin Donuts

xXSmugMafiaXx

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smokers think they aren't littering

#9

This Woman Parked Her Scooter In A Handicapped Spot To Get Dunkin Donuts, Then Drove Away With Her Son Sitting On Her Lap. Unbelievable

BadWolfman

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not big on snitching, but a kid on the lap on a scooter is going to get a call to the police while I follow

#10

Coworker Made The Loooooong Order

b_kaplan

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should be illegal 🤬

So how can you make customer service workers not hate you and not make their job even worse? Reader’s Digest shares habits that customer service people hate the most. To begin with, it’s important to remember that nastiness gets you nowhere, as well as rude insults.

Moreover, complaining about prices. They are not the ones who set them, thus complaining won’t make the price change. And of course, obvious, but important - stop yelling.
#11

A Shift Lead Told This Customer She Didn’t Need To Call Ahead For An Order This Big. Had To Talk Her Down From 8 Dozen Donuts Too

EndlessShortcomings

Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
29 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#12

Shoutout To My Local Dunkin For The Ham Treat For Buster!

theblondelifeguard

Anyway, what do you think about these actions? Maybe you are working in customer service and have some things that make you angry or, on the other hand, make your day?
#13

When You Stay Still For 10 Seconds And Your Manager Comes Out Yelling "Find Something To Do!" Despite It Being Dead

LoweeLL

#14

Brings New Meaning To Running' On Dunkin

Goodweisa

Lex <3 (they/them)
Lex <3 (they/them)
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well… if it works it works I guess 😅

#15

Friend Ordered 1 Long John At Dunkin Donuts Before They Closed For The Night

Squirted

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better than just throwing it out

#16

In Contrast To “Would You Like Some Coffee With Your Sugar? 😂” Posts, I Enjoy The Very Rare Occasion We Get Superrrrrr Long Stickers (A Very Rare Regular Who Orders Every Flavor Except Hazelnut & Mocha)

crispycronagorgon

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gross. Enjoy your diabetes

#17

[meme] Sorry Ma'am, We're Out Of The Chocolate Frosted

boogamesofficial

#18

"Go Run On Dunkin!"

Cpcpcp11

pfeils wife
pfeils wife
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny, but be careful out there! I would never put my life in possible danger for a company I work for!

#19

I Finally Got To Make Some Donuts! I’m An Afternoon Shift So Our Shift Very Rarely Makes Any Unless We Have A Huge Donut Sell Day In The Morning. So Proud Of My Glaze Babies!

ZombieGoddessxi

G.O.A.L.
G.O.A.L.
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they actually even make them in the store anymore?

#20

Employee Pro Tip: Offer Customers A Brownie Bite For Their Inconvenience At The Drive Through

duke7553

