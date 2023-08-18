I think people working in customer service deserve some big award. And yes, you may think that tips are kind of their reward, but after seeing, reading or encountering some people who it's an understatement to say are rude, tips are not enough. Oh, and these kinds of ‘special’ customers usually don’t even leave tips.

However, as with every job, there are advantages and disadvantages. Every one of us has things that we like to do and are the best parts of the day, but on the contrary, there are things that make us furious and doubt every time why we even work here. On that note, Dunkin’ Donuts employees shared things that they absolutely love and hate that customers do.