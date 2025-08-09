Trey Colbert recently invited viewers to share their wildest celebrity encounter stories on TikTok, so we’ve compiled a list of their juiciest replies. From wholesome experiences where stars bought fans drinks to times celebrities were caught acting entitled and rude, you’ll find all the piping hot tea down below. So enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the stories that you find most surprising!

You can absolutely love an artist’s music without knowing anything about their personal life. And you can appreciate an actor’s performances without worrying about how much they’re tipping servers at restaurants. The truth is that no matter how much we think we know about celebrities , we only get to see teeny tiny glimpses into their lives. Unless, of course, we’re lucky enough to run into them in person.

#1 Met Keanu Reeves twice. First time was when I was 15. Had tickets to see a movie at Universal City Walk while on vacation with my family. When we got there, the theater was holding the premiere for the 10th anniversary of Dirty Dancing and Keanu was there supporting Patrick Swayzs. To give some context, Keanu was my celebrity crush as a teenager, so this was a dream come true. We went inside and saw Keanu standing in line to get popcorn. We had gone to see his band play a few months before so my dad called out that we liked Dogstar and Keanu immediately looked up and started chatting with us. Literally the nicest guy ever. This worker kept coming up to him to tell him to take his seat and he kept telling her he’d be there in a minute and then he’d just keep talking with us. I literally called my best friend (who loved him too) collect from a pay phone at the movie theater and cried to her that I had just met him.

#2 Met Pamela Anderson in a restaurant bathroom when I was 18 (long time ago). She saw me staring and looked at me and said “wow, you are absolutely beautiful”. She knew it would boost my confidence. A GEM!!!

#3 I met Alan Rickman once. He was super shy, gave me an autograph to which I did a backflip & he was flatteres that someone did a backflip for him! He was sweet & a gentleman!

To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we got in touch with Trey Colbert, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. ADVERTISEMENT "I saw a few viral posts about people meeting celebs and figured, why not start our own? The internet always delivers with stuff like this," he shared. We also wanted to know if Trey has had any celebrity encounters of his own. "Not yet, still waiting on my crazy celebrity moment," he says. "Honestly, I'd lose my mind if I ever met Messie. That's top of my bucket list."

#4 Met Robin Williams in Vegas. He had just finished a standup show in MGM and he came out of the main entrance. I stopped him and asked for a photo and he said he needed to go to the bathroom and asked me to point in the direction of one and he said he’d come back and find me and take a photo after he went to the bathroom. I didn’t believe him but he tracked me down a few minutes later and took a pic! Incredible

#5 Met Emma Thompson in Venice she was the sweetest warm lady. It was really cool because no one really recognised her. Which was nice for her

#6 Bruce Willis came to my restaurant with his caretaker 3-4 years ago; he got a beer at the bar. I was sitting next to the bar and couldn’t stop looking. He started flirting with me in a sweet way - said that I was so beautiful. He wanted to get a second beer but his caretaker said he needs to take him home

We also asked the creator what he thought of the replies to his post. "[They] were wild, and I honestly didn't expect there to be so many crazy stories," Trey shared. "I loved reading through them. Some were hilarious, some were wholesome and a few were just plain shocking. I noticed that most of these run-ins happened in restaurants, so apparently grabbing a bite to eat is the secret to meeting a star." ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Saw Ryan Gosling at Ralph’s he was carrying two ice cream cakes, one in each hand by his head. He looked at me and said, “I know what you’re thinking but these aren’t both for me.” Then kept walking.

#8 Before President Obama was president he was a senator in Illinois. He came into my building and used our conference room for a webinar. I had to take him to the room and turn on the stuff. He was very nice.

#9 when I was a child, my parents got me a 1st class plane ticket. I was so excited that I couldn't stop kicking the seat in front of me by accident. That is until the person in front of me ( HulK Hogan) turned around and yelled " stop kicking my seat brother" I was both scared and starstruck

Finally, Trey wanted to give a thank you to everyone who commented on and shared his post. "These stories made my day. If you've got more, keep them coming."

#10 I saw Donald Sutherland at the Sacramento airport. He was drinking a corona at 0800. I went into the restaurant he was at, ordered 2 coronas walked up to him and said, I’m a big fan can I have a beer with ya. He said, “of course”. I sat we chatted and it was awesome. He was nice and super grateful to just have conversation without asking for a photo or autograph.

#11 Paris Hilton stole my phone and kept taking pictures of us. Then she kissed my cheek and told me Happy Birthday. This was at her CD release party in Vegas.

#12 I met Oprah while on a walk with my toddler in her stroller. Oprah asked my toddler if she could have some of her goldfish that were sitting on the stroller tray. She proceeded to take my daughter’s snacks and then walked away. 😳

#13 I stood talking to Cate Blanchett before getting on a plane and had no idea who she was. She was so friendly and down to earth. Just two mums talking about kids.

#14 Julia Roberts came to my small town for a movie. A little girl had a disposable camera and took a photo of her, mind you it was from quite a distance away. She walked over and grabbed it and stepped on it. I’ve hated her ever since, these people weren’t even bothering her.

#15 Before he was governor, I was in the executive lounge at the Hilton in Mexico City and met Gavin Newsom. I asked if I could get a pic. He asked if I would vote for him as governor. I told him “Hell no!” He laughed and took the pic.

#16 Lady Gaga did my tattoo in 2011 during the born this way era. Literally one of the most genuine people you’ll meet. So there’s that!

#17 My mom met Nicki Minaj at a nail salon before one of her performances when she was touring. She had a nail emergency and my mom was getting her toes done. Apparently she is genuinely very nice and spoke to people who came in and noticed her

#18 Henry cavill came to my house in Arkansas when I was like 7 and we sold him a dog

#19 Saw Bruce Willis at the LAX airport….he was smoking a cigarette and a cop said he couldn’t smoke there and the fine was $250…..he gave the cop $500 and said “here you go because I’m gonna smoke another one after this one”. 😂😂😂😂

#20 When I was 16, my friend won tickets on the radio to see Weezer play for a crowd of only 100 in an old boxing ring in Philadelphia. We lived outside of Philly and had this kid drive us there. We were stranded and needed my friend’s dad to come get us. Weezer stayed with us until her dad got there. This was one of the best days of my life!

#21 Almost got in a bar fight with Danny Masterson because I cut him off

#22 i rented my home to megan fox and machine gun kelly i had to go into the house on occasion and it was wild the things I saw and the mess

#23 I was a therapist at a celebrity rehab… the things I have to take to the grave …

#24 I met Justin Baldoni at the airport and I thought it was a lookalike so i went up to him and said he looks like Justin Baldoni and he said “I am Justin Baldoni” cool guy tho

#25 First comment I saw was about Robin Williams but I also have one with him. I was super young at the time but he was filming a scene for the angriest man in Brooklyn with Peter Dinklage and my family walked by the window they were filming in and we got excited to see him. Robin literally interrupted the filming mid scene to come to the window and wave back at my sisters and I, it was the last movie he filmed before he passed so that makes it even more special

#26 Steve Harvey eating in airport food court, back when that principle show was big, kid bout 10 excited ran to ask for autograph. Harvey literally cussed the kid out to point kid cried. Fook Steve Harvey

#27 Years ago my mate stopped to help a couple whose mini had broken down. Turned out to be Paul McCartney and Linda. He managed to get the car going and off they went

#28 I met Juliette Lewis right after I’d binge watched the first season of Yellowjackets. I told her how excited I was for the next season and in the loveliest way possible she told me it wasn’t going to be good. She was right. Always listen to Juliette Lewis.

#29 I met Jenna Ortega in Vegas. Shot my shot. She passed me off to her assistant lmao 😂

#30 Miley Cyrus in the Detroit airport at 6 am after she had done a show the night before. She was a hot mess but agreed to take a pic if I was discreet

#31 Rainy night at a comedy club, some no names doing stand up. Guy walks in, sits at my table and asks for a bottle of grey goose. I drank all night w Robin Williams. Yes we took lots of pics

#32 Aaron Carter and his crew sat next to us at a restaurant. I did tequila shots with them and he was really cool to my daughter. Dude may have had a crazy life but he was super nice when I met him.

#33 i went to pete davidsons house on halloween to trick or treat, met his mom, and then she called him up from his nap and i met him

#34 I used to have farting contests with Johnny Cash in church when I was a teen.

#35 We met Patrick Dempsey when my son had a broken arm in a cast and he said he wished he was a real doctor so he could have some real advice or treatment for him ❤️

#36 Anne Hathaway was buying 7 books on Costa Rica at Barnes & Noble at The Grove and her CC wouldn’t work so she made me call Visa on her behalf citing “You know who i am.” Didn’t take off her sunglasses the whole time.

#37 before my mom passed, my mom and i used to watch criminal minds tg a lot, and her fav character from the cast was sss papa rossi (joe mantegna.) there was a meet n greet for him in long beach and me and my grandpa went to go see him. once i met him i instantly balled out crying bc it’s joe mantegna in the flesh, i tell him about my mom and mentioning we love CM and he’s comforting me then proceeds to ask if my moms name was Jessica. MIND YOU i never told him my mom’s name, he said she had wrote him a letter back in 2012 mentioning how her and her daughter absolutely love the show and him.

#38 i was talking to a guy and we become pretty close and eventually went to his house. met his mom, didn’t know who she was until after we stopped talking , she was selma blair 😭 veryyy nice though

#39 I asked Alec Baldwin for a picture, he said no. Then he noticed a homeless man next to us, Alec reached into his pocket and pulled our a wad of cash and gave it to the homeless fellow. Alec winked at me and proceeded to get into his limo.

#40 I once ran into Bobby Brown in a hotel in LA and he invited us to his room. We had some drinks and left. He was obsessed with Febreze.

#41 John Travolta was buying the same couch as my sister on Newberry st in Boston and I of course couldn’t stop staring so he said hi and his voice cracked and he turned bright red. So sweet

#42 I was in a pub in London Graham Norton was there, the pub was shutting, he invited the entire pub back to his house

#43 Husband found Jason batemans wife purse in a shopping cart once. Called number inside and her dad Paul Anna came to retrieve it and gave my hubs $700

#44 Matthew McConaughey, in my small town. He was walking out of the restaurant and I was walking in. I said " omg Matthew McConaughey, can I get s picture please" he said " I rather not" and I said " when the hell will I ever run into you again, c'mon man?!" he gave in and 50.people showed up lmao.

#45 I was on a plane going from New York to London not long ago, and as we got seated, this guy asked me if I was fully English. I said yeah and he replied: Oh my god, is it true that they catched Jack the Ripper all these years later? How are they planning to sentence him if he’s dead? Do you know anything about it?. The man who was talking to me was Zac Efron

#46 Rachel Zegler came to the restaurant i worked at and tipped me almost 100%, overhated underrated QUEEN!

#47 I met Dave Navarro and I said “Your wife is so hot!” Meaning Carmen Electra. And he was like “What about me?!?!” He was super funny and nice. He walking through a casino in Vegas.

#48 I was in the same area as Michael Jackson before he married LMP. Originally thought it was Shannen Doherty at a first quick glance because he was more petite in person, very very light skin color, and had a pony tail with a black hat on but it was him,bodyguards and all. I remember he walked by and you could smell his cologne and it smelled amazing. To this day I joke he smelled like 💰

#49 We met Jon Bernthal in Atlanta. My daughter had a black eye made by makeup. He was about to take out whoever gave her a black eye. He was very concerned. I've always respected him a lot for willing to take on the world for a 16 year old even though he found out it was fake.

#50 One time Helena Bonham Carter came in to the bicycle shop I worked at in NYC, with a man and a woman. I didn’t know it was her until my coworker started acting weird when she handed him her ID for the bicycle rentals. He got a picture with her and even kept her receipt after. I still didn’t really realize who she was at the time because my brain wasn’t registering it. I was just super weirded out because she was making out with a man right in front of us (in between bicycle rental questions), and then the man turned to the third girl and started making out with the third girl in front of Helena Bonham Carter, as Helena Bonham Carter asked us more bicycle rental questions. I was legit so uncomfortable. I was also like 14yo. It’s hilarious now. But when I was younger, I stood away from watching Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter, while everyone else loved it.

#51 I was watching people ride the bull at a bar and James Spader came over and stood next to me and we talked for several minutes

#52 Went trick or treating at Huey Lewis’ house with my niece, he answered the door, handed out candy and talked to us for a moment, he was really nice

#53 Tyler Perry was RUDE at the Cowboy Carter Concert in Chicago!!!

