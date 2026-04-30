Who Is Ana de Armas? Ana de Armas is a Cuban and Spanish actress known for her striking presence and versatile performances. Her early career in Spanish cinema laid the groundwork for her transition to Hollywood. She rose to international prominence for her empathetic portrayal of nurse Marta Cabrera in the mystery film Knives Out. This role solidified her as a compelling and sought-after talent.

Full Name Ana Celia de Armas Caso Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Private / Not Publicly Confirmed Net Worth $20 million Nationality Cuban, Spanish Ethnicity White Education National Theater School of Cuba Father Ramón de Armas Mother Ana Caso Siblings Francisco Javier de Armas Caso

Early Life and Education Growing up in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, Ana de Armas experienced a childhood marked by limited access to global media. Her parents, Ramón and Ana Caso, fostered a love for performance. She entered the National Theater School of Cuba at fourteen, often hitchhiking to attend classes. De Armas left at eighteen to pursue acting opportunities in Spain, eventually moving to Los Angeles to learn English.

Notable Relationships On the set of Deep Water, Ana de Armas met Ben Affleck, with whom she had a high-profile relationship that garnered significant media attention. Earlier, she married Spanish actor Marc Clotet in 2011. The actress has no children. Her marriage to Clotet ended in 2013, and following her romance with Affleck, her current relationship status remains private and unconfirmed.

Career Highlights Ana de Armas gained significant acclaim for her role in the 2019 ensemble mystery film Knives Out, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She also impressed critics as the holographic AI Joi in Blade Runner 2049. She further expanded her range by portraying Marilyn Monroe in the biographical drama Blonde, securing an Academy Award nomination. De Armas also appeared as the energetic Bond girl, Paloma, in No Time to Die. Her performance in Blonde made her the first Cuban nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her status as a leading talent.