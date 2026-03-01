Who Is Lupita Nyong’o? Lupita Amondi Nyong’o is a Kenyan-Mexican actress celebrated for her captivating performances and deep emotional intelligence on screen. Her roles often reflect a powerful blend of resilience and grace. She first captivated audiences with her powerful portrayal of Patsey in the 2013 film 12 Years a Slave, earning widespread critical acclaim and an Academy Award. This breakthrough role cemented her status as a compelling new talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Lupita Amondi Nyong’o Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality Kenyan, Mexican, American Ethnicity Luo Education Hampshire College, Yale School of Drama Father Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o Mother Dorothy Nyong’o

Early Life and Education Born in Mexico City to Kenyan parents, Lupita Nyong’o spent her formative years in Kenya, where her father, Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, served as a prominent politician. Her family’s artistic environment fostered an early appreciation for performance and cultural storytelling. She attended St. Mary’s School in Nairobi before pursuing higher education in the US at Hampshire College, earning a degree in film and theater studies. Nyong’o later honed her acting craft, securing a Master of Fine Arts from the prestigious Yale School of Drama.

Notable Relationships Lupita Nyong’o recently confirmed her single status, following a public breakup with Selema Masekela in late 2023. She was also briefly linked to actor Joshua Jackson in early 2024. Nyong’o has no public children, choosing to maintain privacy regarding her personal life outside of confirmed relationships. She values authentic connections while navigating public interest.

Career Highlights Lupita Nyong’o achieved global recognition with her breakthrough role as Patsey in the 2013 drama 12 Years a Slave, earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. This critically acclaimed performance established her as a major force in Hollywood. She further captivated audiences as Nakia in the blockbuster Black Panther series and Maz Kanata in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, showcasing her versatility in major franchises. Nyong’o also became a New York Times Best-Selling author with her children’s book Sulwe. Beyond her film work, Nyong’o made her Broadway debut in Eclipsed, earning a Tony Award nomination. She serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for girls’ education and gender equality globally.