Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended
If anyone has doubts about the Kardashians’ influence, they only need to look at the A-list guest list from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.
The family matriarch and “momager” to her five daughters celebrated the milestone last weekend, surrounded by some of the most famous faces in the world, including tech moguls, Hollywood royalty, and even actual royalty.
- Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a lavish party held at Jeff Bezos’ mansion
- The event included a long list of celebrity guests, sparking conversations about the Kardashians’ powerful connections to world-famous stars
- The James Bond-themed festivities reportedly drew noise complaints from neighbors
The James Bond-themed party took place at the $165 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a lavish James Bond–themed party
Guests arrived in dazzling outfits to celebrate the reality star’s seventh decade, and they reportedly partied so hard that the police were called multiple times throughout the night.
The lavish celebration was thrown by Kris’ six children: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. Of course, she was also joined by her longtime partner, Corey Gamble.
Among the A-list guests at the soirée were Paris Hilton, Naomi Watts, Tommy Hilfiger, Hailey Bieber, and Snoop Dogg.
However, there were a few attendees whose presence surprised people on social media, sparking a wave of reactions about their unexpected connection to the Kardashians.
The party took place at Jeff Bezos’ $165 million Beverly Hills estate
How did she manageto pull THE Gates, THE Oprah & THE Zuckerberg at her birthday party? Are the Kardashians really this powerful? https://t.co/4h1uvcQSZP
— RIHPRINT (@therihprint) November 9, 2025
One of them was British singer-songwriter Adele, who turned heads in a floor-length black lace gown.
“The way she acts so pretentious in her interviews yet she is friends with *drum rollsssss* Kardashians!!???” one person wrote in a post that received nearly 40,000 likes.
“Adele at kris jenner’s party is not the crossover I expected,” someone else admitted.
“I think everyone is friends w the kardashians at this point & tbh you gotta hand it to them how they’ve successfully infiltrated every fiber of hollywood,” stated another user.
Another unexpected appearance came from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple, who stepped down as working royals and moved to California in 2020, typically do not attend major Hollywood events like the Oscars, Golden Globes, or the Met Gala.
The glitzy event was attended by many high-profile figures, including celebrities, tech billionaires, and royalty
The way she acts so pretentious in her interviews yet she is friends with *drum rollsssss* Kardashians!!??? https://t.co/rzpt5Ho5z1
— anon (@anonatrisk) November 9, 2025
“It’s funny how they go from wanting a private life to being seen at the most public events and airing their life on tv shows…” wrote one user.
“So Kris Jenner really can pull any string in this entire planet,” joked someone else.
Meghan opted for an elegant black gown, while Harry wore a classic tuxedo.
The Duke also sported a red poppy for Remembrance Sunday, which honors British service members who have lost their lives in combat.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/HlDqhJD2W5
— 📸 (@popculturegate) November 9, 2025
On social media, Kris posted a photo of herself posing inside the glitzy event with Mariah Carey, who wore a cream bodycon dress with shimmery detailing.
“Mariah looks GORGEOUS. Queen of Christmas,” said one fan.
“The amount of natural diamonds in this picture is BLINDING!!” another user noted.
An insider described the event as “over the top” and “glamorous”
Justin Bieber was also at the birthday bash and made headlines after he was photographed with a white powder stain on his black pants.
The 70th birthday celebration, which featured a surprise performance by Bruno Mars, drew other tech moguls in addition to the host.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were among those who attended to honor the matriarch.
But that wasn’t all. Singer Stevie Wonder and TV icons Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart were also on the star-studded guest list.
The party, which took place on Saturday (November 8), led to multiple noise complaints due to loud music levels and disturbances throughout the night, as per TMZ.
Justin Bieber was seen attending Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration. pic.twitter.com/9L1GZ28LtO
— 📸 (@popculturegate) November 9, 2025
Officers reportedly spoke with the event’s security team and issued a warning. They later returned after learning that fake hedges placed outside the property were blocking the street without a permit.
The decorations were subsequently removed.
The celebration reportedly led to multiple noise complaints, prompting a police warning
Jeff Bezos’ $165 million mansion, built by Jack Warner in the 1930s, set a record for the most expensive house sale in California history when he bought it in 2020.
His wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the family attending her and Jeff’s wedding in Venice last summer.
For her big night, Kris wore a strapless red Givenchy gown with ruffles and a train. She completed the ensemble with sheer black gloves and diamond drop earrings.
“It was a total Old Hollywood glam,” a source close to the businesswoman told People. “Everyone was talking about how amazing she looked.”
Despite the family sharing much of their lives on their Hulu reality show The Kardashians, the insider revealed that the party was kept private and will not appear on the series.
The event was kept private and will not appear on the family’s reality show
“There were no TV cameras filming,” they said. “It was just all about celebrating Kris. And it was everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night.”
The themed decorations included poker chips with Kris’ face on them and lighters emblazoned with “KRIS0070.”
“Magical night celebrating my 70th birthday with beautiful family and friends,” Kris captioned photos from the special celebration on social media.
The famous momager recently spoke to Vogue about her milestone birthday and the much-discussed facelift she underwent ahead of turning 70.
“I want to be the best version of myself. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she said.
The momager called her 70th birthday celebration a “magical night”
“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.”
The star added that she doesn’t know “what 70 is supposed to feel like,” but that she’s doing her best to keep herself happy and healthy.
“My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled.”
People reacted to the unexpected guests who attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash
I would almost (but not quite) pay money so that I would never have to hear of any of the Kardashians again in my life. Please, BP, listen to your target audience and check the stats. We HATE articles about these people.
𝖡𝗈𝗋𝖾𝖽𝖢𝖾𝗅𝖾𝖻.𝖼𝗈𝗆 is already taken.. so here we are.. I've just stopped dv these (celeb) posts, cause that is also interacting with content?Load More Replies...
I know. It's getting difficult to know what to upvote, what to downvote, and what to ignore altogether. If I just ignore something I don't like, I don't have the option to say I don't like it. But if I click on it to downvote to indicate I hate that sort of content, it counts as a view.
I don't even know why I clicked on it. It's not like I care about any of them!
I just clicked to go to the comments.Load More Replies...
