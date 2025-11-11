Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended
Kris Jenner at her 70th birthday bash wearing a red dress, surrounded by guests smiling and enjoying the celebration.
Celebrity Birthdays, Entertainment

Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash Guest List Stuns Fans After They Noticed Who Attended

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
If anyone has doubts about the Kardashians’ influence, they only need to look at the A-list guest list from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

The family matriarch and “momager” to her five daughters celebrated the milestone last weekend, surrounded by some of the most famous faces in the world, including tech moguls, Hollywood royalty, and even actual royalty.

Highlights
  • Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a lavish party held at Jeff Bezos’ mansion
  • The event included a long list of celebrity guests, sparking conversations about the Kardashians’ powerful connections to world-famous stars
  • The James Bond-themed festivities reportedly drew noise complaints from neighbors

The James Bond-themed party took place at the $165 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

RELATED:

    Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a lavish James Bond–themed party

    Woman in a red dress and black gloves holding a rose at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list event.

    Woman in a red dress and black gloves holding a rose at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list event.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Guests arrived in dazzling outfits to celebrate the reality star’s seventh decade, and they reportedly partied so hard that the police were called multiple times throughout the night.

    The lavish celebration  was thrown by Kris’ six children: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. Of course, she was also joined by her longtime partner, Corey Gamble.

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash pose in elegant attire amid red confetti and dramatic red backdrop.

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash pose in elegant attire amid red confetti and dramatic red backdrop.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Among the A-list guests at the soirée were Paris Hilton, Naomi Watts, Tommy Hilfiger, Hailey Bieber, and Snoop Dogg.

    However, there were a few attendees whose presence surprised people on social media, sparking a wave of reactions about their unexpected connection to the Kardashians.

    The party took place at Jeff Bezos’ $165 million Beverly Hills estate

    One of them was British singer-songwriter Adele, who turned heads in a floor-length black lace gown.

    “The way she acts so pretentious in her interviews yet she is friends with *drum rollsssss* Kardashians!!???” one person wrote in a post that received nearly 40,000 likes.

    “Adele at kris jenner’s party is not the crossover I expected,” someone else admitted.

    Two elegantly dressed women at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list event, stunning fans with notable attendees.

    Two elegantly dressed women at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list event, stunning fans with notable attendees.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    “I think everyone is friends w the kardashians at this point & tbh you gotta hand it to them how they’ve successfully infiltrated every fiber of hollywood,” stated another user.

    Another unexpected appearance came from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple, who stepped down as working royals and moved to California in 2020, typically do not attend major Hollywood events like the Oscars, Golden Globes, or the Met Gala.

    The glitzy event was attended by many high-profile figures, including celebrities, tech billionaires, and royalty

    “It’s funny how they go from wanting a private life to being seen at the most public events and airing their life on tv shows…” wrote one user.

    “So Kris Jenner really can pull any string in this entire planet,” joked someone else.

    Tweet discussing fans' reactions to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list and notable attendees who stunned viewers.

    Tweet discussing fans' reactions to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list and notable attendees who stunned viewers.

    Image credits: ad3lex

    Meghan opted for an elegant black gown, while Harry wore a classic tuxedo.

    The Duke also sported a red poppy for Remembrance Sunday, which honors British service members who have lost their lives in combat.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list surprising fans after noticing attendees.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list surprising fans after noticing attendees.

    Image credits: KatattackTruth

    On social media, Kris posted a photo of herself posing inside the glitzy event with Mariah Carey, who wore a cream bodycon dress with shimmery detailing.

    “Mariah looks GORGEOUS. Queen of Christmas,” said one fan.

    “The amount of natural diamonds in this picture is BLINDING!!” another user noted.

    An insider described the event as “over the top” and “glamorous”

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash enjoy drinks in glamorous outfits under chandelier lighting.

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash enjoy drinks in glamorous outfits under chandelier lighting.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Justin Bieber was also at the birthday bash and made headlines after he was photographed with a white powder stain on his black pants.

    The 70th birthday celebration, which featured a surprise performance by Bruno Mars, drew other tech moguls in addition to the host.

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were among those who attended to honor the matriarch.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, highlighting surprise at attendees.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, highlighting surprise at attendees.

    Image credits: itsCarisa1

    A woman in a red dress and black gloves interacting with a man in a tuxedo at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash.

    A woman in a red dress and black gloves interacting with a man in a tuxedo at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    But that wasn’t all. Singer Stevie Wonder and TV icons Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart were also on the star-studded guest list.

    The party, which took place on Saturday (November 8), led to multiple noise complaints due to loud music levels and disturbances throughout the night, as per TMZ.

    Officers reportedly spoke with the event’s security team and issued a warning. They later returned after learning that fake hedges placed outside the property were blocking the street without a permit.

    The decorations were subsequently removed.

    The celebration reportedly led to multiple noise complaints, prompting a police warning

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash dressed elegantly in a red gown and formal black attire, stunning fans with the guest list.

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash dressed elegantly in a red gown and formal black attire, stunning fans with the guest list.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Jeff Bezos’ $165 million mansion, built by Jack Warner in the 1930s, set a record for the most expensive house sale in California history when he bought it in 2020.

    His wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the family attending her and Jeff’s wedding in Venice last summer.

    For her big night, Kris wore a strapless red Givenchy gown with ruffles and a train. She completed the ensemble with sheer black gloves and diamond drop earrings.

    Tweet praising Kris Jenner’s influence on her kids’ wealth and power in Hollywood, shared after her 70th birthday bash guest list news.

    Tweet praising Kris Jenner’s influence on her kids’ wealth and power in Hollywood, shared after her 70th birthday bash guest list news.

    Image credits: ALMZ11_

    Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash guest list photo showing surprising attendees that stunned fans.

    Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash guest list photo showing surprising attendees that stunned fans.

    Image credits: _TerryBradshaw

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash smiling and enjoying the glamorous party atmosphere in elegant attire.

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash smiling and enjoying the glamorous party atmosphere in elegant attire.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    “It was a total Old Hollywood glam,” a source close to the businesswoman told People. “Everyone was talking about how amazing she looked.”

    Despite the family sharing much of their lives on their Hulu reality show The Kardashians, the insider revealed that the party was kept private and will not appear on the series.

    Tweet from user Kitty reacting to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list that stunned fans with notable attendees.

    Tweet from user Kitty reacting to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list that stunned fans with notable attendees.

    Image credits: PrincessPTSD123

    The event was kept private and will not appear on the family’s reality show

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash in elegant attire under a chandelier with red-themed decorations and waitstaff.

    Guests at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash in elegant attire under a chandelier with red-themed decorations and waitstaff.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    “There were no TV cameras filming,” they said. “It was just all about celebrating Kris. And it was everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night.”

    The themed decorations included poker chips with Kris’ face on them and lighters emblazoned with “KRIS0070.”

    Illuminated Kris Jenner 0070 sign with sparkling lights at her 70th birthday bash guest list event.

    Illuminated Kris Jenner 0070 sign with sparkling lights at her 70th birthday bash guest list event.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    “Magical night celebrating my 70th birthday with beautiful family and friends,” Kris captioned photos from the special celebration on social media.

    The famous momager recently spoke to Vogue about her milestone birthday and the much-discussed facelift she underwent ahead of turning 70.

    “I want to be the best version of myself. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she said.

    The momager called her 70th birthday celebration a “magical night”

    Woman in red strapless dress and sparkling earrings at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list event.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.”

    Fans stunned by Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, noticing unexpected attendees at the celebration event.

    Fans stunned by Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, noticing unexpected attendees at the celebration event.

    Image credits: cantleavethegc

    Guests smiling and posing at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash, showcasing the star-studded guest list attendees.

    Guests smiling and posing at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash, showcasing the star-studded guest list attendees.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    The star added that she doesn’t know “what 70 is supposed to feel like,” but that she’s doing her best to keep herself happy and healthy.

    “My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled.”

    People reacted to the unexpected guests who attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash

    Tweet by user StarR reacting to a discussion about Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list stunning fans who noticed attendees.

    Tweet by user StarR reacting to a discussion about Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list stunning fans who noticed attendees.

    Image credits: StarR85787

    Tweet from RIHPRINT reacting to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, expressing surprise at Adele attending.

    Tweet from RIHPRINT reacting to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, expressing surprise at Adele attending.

    Image credits: therihprint

    Tweet from Mahogany Beauty Maven referencing Kris Jenner’s hard work, sparking discussion about Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list.

    Tweet from Mahogany Beauty Maven referencing Kris Jenner’s hard work, sparking discussion about Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list.

    Image credits: KissMyMahogany

    Tweet highlighting Kris Jenner's elite guest list and longtime high-profile friends at her 70th birthday bash.

    Tweet highlighting Kris Jenner's elite guest list and longtime high-profile friends at her 70th birthday bash.

    Image credits: anthony_MB75

    Social media reaction discussing Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list and surprising attendees noticed by fans.

    Social media reaction discussing Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list and surprising attendees noticed by fans.

    Image credits: CHAARMM__

    Tweet about the Kardashian family’s long-lasting relevance shared amid Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash guest list discussion.

    Tweet about the Kardashian family’s long-lasting relevance shared amid Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash guest list discussion.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Tweet from Ali M Latifi praising Kris Jenner's power in building a billion-dollar brand, related to birthday bash guest list.

    Tweet from Ali M Latifi praising Kris Jenner's power in building a billion-dollar brand, related to birthday bash guest list.

    Image credits: alibomaye

    Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list highlights surprising attendees shocking fans and media coverage.

    Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list highlights surprising attendees shocking fans and media coverage.

    Image credits: pastelETH

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing jealousy about Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list that stunned fans.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing jealousy about Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list that stunned fans.

    Image credits: MaryJ_K

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning the exclusive guest list at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash sparking fan reactions.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning the exclusive guest list at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: Emolclause

    Tweet about Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, sparking fan reactions and speculation about attendees.

    Tweet about Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, sparking fan reactions and speculation about attendees.

    Image credits: ShayFabs

    Tweet discussing Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, highlighting surprising attendees noticed by fans.

    Tweet discussing Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list, highlighting surprising attendees noticed by fans.

    Image credits: Blondie9780

    Tweet from user Taff responding to a discussion, mentioning ritual type and expressing negative sentiments.

    Tweet from user Taff responding to a discussion, mentioning ritual type and expressing negative sentiments.

    Image credits: IzTheTruth

    Tweet by user briana replying to @therihprint, commenting on Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list with a conspiracy theory.

    Tweet by user briana replying to @therihprint, commenting on Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash guest list with a conspiracy theory.

    Image credits: bri_anax

    Tweet praising Kris Jenner's influence, highlighting her impact on business schools and gender perceptions in leadership.

    Tweet praising Kris Jenner's influence, highlighting her impact on business schools and gender perceptions in leadership.

    Image credits: BbbrooksKelly

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would almost (but not quite) pay money so that I would never have to hear of any of the Kardashians again in my life. Please, BP, listen to your target audience and check the stats. We HATE articles about these people.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    𝖡𝗈𝗋𝖾𝖽𝖢𝖾𝗅𝖾𝖻.𝖼𝗈𝗆 is already taken.. so here we are.. I've just stopped dv these (celeb) posts, cause that is also interacting with content?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A sad world. Fake people, filtered photos, the jesters became king.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
