“Starting To Look Like Michael Jackson”: Kris Jenner Defends Viral Facelift As “Aging Gracefully”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian empire, has finally addressed the months of online speculation surrounding her latest transformation: a plastic surgery refresh that left fans convinced she looked more like Kim Kardashian than ever before.

The confirmation came via Vogue Arabia, where Jenner, 69, appears as the September cover star.

Highlights Kris Jenner confirms she underwent a “refresh” facelift by celebrity surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine.

Fans are divided. Some applaud her transparency, others believe she’s spreading the wrong message.

Jenner says her procedures are simply her version of “aging gracefully” ahead of turning 70.

Ahead of her 70th birthday this November, the mother of six opened up about her recent facelift and what it means to “age gracefully” on her own terms.

RELATED:

Kris Jenner defended her decision to have multiple cosmetic surgeries, calling it “her version” of aging gracefully

Share icon

Image credits: krisjenner

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told the outlet.

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

Share icon

Image credits: Aliah Anderson/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans began questioning her increasingly altered appearance earlier this year after she was photographed alongside Kim at several high-profile events.

These include the Paris trial of the men accused of robbing Kim at gunpoint in 2016, and Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party.

Share icon

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty – krisjenner

“Is that Kim?” one viewer asked, echoing the sentiments of many that, while recognizing the effectiveness of her latest batch of surgeries in making her look younger, were stunned by how similar mother and daughter look now.

“I thought that was Kim posing as Kris at first,” a shocked fan wrote under a post by Jenner’s longtime hairstylist Chris Stapleton, who was seemingly instructed to do Kris’ hair to deliberately mimic Kim’s trademark slicked back look.

Share icon

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty – krisjenner

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, speculation turned to obsession. Posts comparing the two went viral, and fans begged Jenner to name the surgeon responsible for what they called a “miraculous” transformation.

In May, Jenner revealed the surgeon behind the transformation to be Dr. Steven M. Levine, a New York-based plastic surgeon reportedly known in elite circles as the “facelift maestro.”

Dr. Levine is no stranger to famous faces, having worked with A-listers like Brad Pitt, Lindsay Lohan, and Demi Moore.

Jenner believes being open about her procedures can help others feel “inspired”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Jenner reportedly underwent a “mini facelift,” a procedure said to “restore youth and shape to the lower part of the face and neck,” with a shorter recovery when compared to more invasive interventions and results that are more subtle and natural.

According to Levine, his technique works by “re-suspending the deeper tissue in its correct anatomical position and removing excess skin,” which explains the changes in Jenner’s face.

The momager explained that, for her, facelifts are just a part of aging gracefully.

Share icon

Image credits: krisjenner

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she explained.

“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully.”

Share icon

Image credits: krisjenner

Regarding her putting Levine’s name forward, Jenner explained it was done to show others that you can still look amazing at her age, and that she considers her results “inspirational.”

“I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ­themselves,” she said.

“Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful.”

Netizens are divided, with one side defending Jenner’s openness and the other arguing against her message

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: krisjenner

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner’s long history with cosmetic enhancements is well-documented.

In 2015, she opened up about her multiple breast augmentations, including one to revise implants from the 1980s. She’s also had earlobe surgery, Botox, fillers, and what she calls “lasers and things like that.”

She even reflected on her 2011 facelift in a social media post, crediting Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher for making the process “the most amazing experience ever” and allowing them to film it for public awareness.

Share icon

Image credits: vandarte34

Still, this most recent procedure sparked the strongest reaction yet, likely due to the uncanny resemblance to Kim and the growing sentiment that the family is slowly but surely beginning to look like one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online, conversation has been sharply divided.

Share icon

Image credits: Divine_Sass

While many have praised Kris for her openness and applauded her decision to be transparent about her cosmetic procedures, others have criticized her for promoting what they see as unrealistic beauty standards.

Some users celebrated her honesty, calling it “refreshing” to see a celebrity openly acknowledge surgical enhancements rather than pretending it’s all genetics and skincare.

But critics pushed back, saying that for someone with her platform, promoting surgical solutions sends the wrong message.

“Not everyone can afford this kind of ‘graceful aging,’” one wrote.

“They all look the same.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Jenner’s procedures

Share icon

Image credits: WillBarb44

Share icon

Image credits: LisaA31745884

Share icon

Image credits: snytzu

Share icon

Image credits: iMikeZero

Share icon

Image credits: JuiFen11

Share icon

Image credits: lavern1024

Share icon

Image credits: DrBusinessMBA

Share icon

Image credits: peggy_gabour

Share icon

Image credits: deanna_cooney

Share icon

Image credits: h_keller1

Share icon

Image credits: EternalXshine

Share icon

Image credits: swiftism101