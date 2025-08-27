Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Starting To Look Like Michael Jackson”: Kris Jenner Defends Viral Facelift As “Aging Gracefully”
Kris Jenner smiling with short black hair and makeup, addressing viral facelift rumors and aging gracefully.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Starting To Look Like Michael Jackson”: Kris Jenner Defends Viral Facelift As “Aging Gracefully”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian empire, has finally addressed the months of online speculation surrounding her latest transformation: a plastic surgery refresh that left fans convinced she looked more like Kim Kardashian than ever before.

The confirmation came via Vogue Arabia, where Jenner, 69, appears as the September cover star.

Highlights
  • Kris Jenner confirms she underwent a “refresh” facelift by celebrity surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine.
  • Fans are divided. Some applaud her transparency, others believe she’s spreading the wrong message.
  • Jenner says her procedures are simply her version of “aging gracefully” ahead of turning 70.

Ahead of her 70th birthday this November, the mother of six opened up about her recent facelift and what it means to “age gracefully” on her own terms.

RELATED:

    Kris Jenner defended her decision to have multiple cosmetic surgeries, calling it “her version” of aging gracefully

    Kris Jenner smiling indoors, wearing a black outfit, in a photo related to viral facelift and aging gracefully discussions.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told the outlet. 

    “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

    "Starting To Look Like Michael Jackson": Kris Jenner Defends Viral Facelift As "Aging Gracefully"

    Image credits: Aliah Anderson/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans began questioning her increasingly altered appearance earlier this year after she was photographed alongside Kim at several high-profile events.

    These include the Paris trial of the men accused of robbing Kim at gunpoint in 2016, and Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party.

    Kris Jenner smiling in black outfits, addressing viral facelift rumors while aging gracefully in two side-by-side photos.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty – krisjenner

    “Is that Kim?” one viewer asked, echoing the sentiments of many that, while recognizing the effectiveness of her latest batch of surgeries in making her look younger, were stunned by how similar mother and daughter look now.

    “I thought that was Kim posing as Kris at first,” a shocked fan wrote under a post by Jenner’s longtime hairstylist Chris Stapleton, who was seemingly instructed to do Kris’ hair to deliberately mimic Kim’s trademark slicked back look.

    Kris Jenner posing in stylish outfits, sparking viral facelift rumors and discussions on aging gracefully.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty – krisjenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Soon, speculation turned to obsession. Posts comparing the two went viral, and fans begged Jenner to name the surgeon responsible for what they called a “miraculous” transformation.

    In May, Jenner revealed the surgeon behind the transformation to be Dr. Steven M. Levine, a New York-based plastic surgeon reportedly known in elite circles as the “facelift maestro.”

    Dr. Levine is no stranger to famous faces, having worked with A-listers like Brad Pitt, Lindsay Lohan, and Demi Moore.

    Jenner believes being open about her procedures can help others feel “inspired”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

    Jenner reportedly underwent a “mini facelift,” a procedure said to “restore youth and shape to the lower part of the face and neck,” with a shorter recovery when compared to more invasive interventions and results that are more subtle and natural.

    According to Levine, his technique works by “re-suspending the deeper tissue in its correct anatomical position and removing excess skin,” which explains the changes in Jenner’s face.

    The momager explained that, for her, facelifts are just a part of aging gracefully.

    Kris Jenner holding a personalized mirror, showcasing her viral facelift and aging gracefully with a smooth complexion.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she explained. 

    “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully.”

    Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner pose together with Kris defending viral facelift while aging gracefully in stylish outfits.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    Regarding her putting Levine’s name forward, Jenner explained it was done to show others that you can still look amazing at her age, and that she considers her results “inspirational.”

    “I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ­themselves,” she said. 

    “Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful.”

    Netizens are divided, with one side defending Jenner’s openness and the other arguing against her message

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kris Jenner with short black hair and a jeweled necklace posing indoors, addressing viral facelift and aging gracefully.

    Image credits: krisjenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenner’s long history with cosmetic enhancements is well-documented. 

    In 2015, she opened up about her multiple breast augmentations, including one to revise implants from the 1980s. She’s also had earlobe surgery, Botox, fillers, and what she calls “lasers and things like that.”

    She even reflected on her 2011 facelift in a social media post, crediting Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher for making the process “the most amazing experience ever” and allowing them to film it for public awareness.

    Tweet text about starting to look like Michael Jackson, referencing Kris Jenner’s viral facelift discussion on aging gracefully.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Still, this most recent procedure sparked the strongest reaction yet, likely due to the uncanny resemblance to Kim and the growing sentiment that the family is slowly but surely beginning to look like one another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online, conversation has been sharply divided.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a viral facelift, discussing aging gracefully and referencing Michael Jackson.

    Image credits: Divine_Sass

    While many have praised Kris for her openness and applauded her decision to be transparent about her cosmetic procedures, others have criticized her for promoting what they see as unrealistic beauty standards.

    Some users celebrated her honesty, calling it “refreshing” to see a celebrity openly acknowledge surgical enhancements rather than pretending it’s all genetics and skincare.

    But critics pushed back, saying that for someone with her platform, promoting surgical solutions sends the wrong message.

    “Not everyone can afford this kind of ‘graceful aging,’” one wrote.

    “They all look the same.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Jenner’s procedures

    Screenshot of a viral tweet commenting on Kris Jenner’s facelift and aging gracefully, mentioning Michael Jackson.

    Image credits: WillBarb44

    Tweet reacting to a viral facelift, mentioning starting to look like Michael Jackson and aging gracefully debate.

    Image credits: LisaA31745884

    Tweet from Sny_Tzu commenting on Hollywood and aging naturally in response to viral facelift discussion related to Michael Jackson look.

    Image credits: snytzu

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kris Jenner’s viral facelift and comparisons to Michael Jackson’s appearance.

    Image credits: iMikeZero

    Tweet discussing aging and internal health in response to viral facelift and aging gracefully conversation.

    Image credits: JuiFen11

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kris Jenner's viral facelift and comments on aging gracefully.

    Image credits: lavern1024

    "Starting To Look Like Michael Jackson": Kris Jenner Defends Viral Facelift As "Aging Gracefully"

    Image credits: DrBusinessMBA

    Tweet by Peggy Gabour criticizing puffed cheeks and fat lips, relating to viral facelift and aging gracefully discussions.

    Image credits: peggy_gabour

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a viral facelift, mentioning starting to look like Michael Jackson.

    Image credits: deanna_cooney

    Tweet from Helen Keller commenting on a viral facelift, mentioning the face feels like plastic in a social media reply.

    Image credits: h_keller1

    Tweet by user Alexis replying to PopBase, commenting negatively about an appearance, posted on August 26, 2025.

    Image credits: EternalXshine

    Kris Jenner defending viral facelift and aging gracefully amid comparisons to Michael Jackson's look.

    Image credits: swiftism101

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Entertainment news writer covering celebrity updates, true crime, mysteries, Hollywood news, and viral pop culture stories featured in Google News.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Entertainment news writer covering celebrity updates, true crime, mysteries, Hollywood news, and viral pop culture stories featured in Google News.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw Michael Jackson on his Thriller tour. I was a bit young (maybe 11) to really appreciate it, but there were a lot of cool sets and effects and I missed the middle because I wanted to explore the stadium (The Big O!). The next concert I went to was PIL (years later). Very different vibe.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw Michael Jackson on his Thriller tour. I was a bit young (maybe 11) to really appreciate it, but there were a lot of cool sets and effects and I missed the middle because I wanted to explore the stadium (The Big O!). The next concert I went to was PIL (years later). Very different vibe.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT