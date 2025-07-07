ADVERTISEMENT

Many women put a lot of effort into maintaining a youthful appearance due to the pressure of existing beauty standards in our society. But while some hide their gray roots with dye or do their best to keep up with the most recent fashion and trends, others choose more extreme measures to turn back time, like going under the knife. Unfortunately, such delicate procedures can easily go wrong, but when they are successful, they can be a great appearance enhancer and confidence booster. Luckily, the women on this list put their trust in the hands of their plastic surgeon, and it paid off immensely. Scroll down to see the most stunning before-and-afters of facelifts done right, and don’t forget to upvote those that impressed you the most.

#1

My Neck And Face Lift In Guadalajara

Before-and-after photos showing a woman’s face with visible changes from a facelift procedure on each side.

ermagerdskwurlz Report

    #2

    Mini Neck Lift (Platysmaplasty & Chin Lipo) - 2 Months Po

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showcasing natural facelift results with subtle facial and hairstyle changes outdoors.

    chronicmumbler Report

    #3

    58 Year Old 1 Month After Looks 20 Years Younger

    Before and after photos of a woman who got a facelift showing smoother skin and a more youthful appearance.

    dr.jianguo Report

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Calling BS on this one. Looks like a different person - yes I know that’s the point but I mean a completely separate individual

    #4

    Third Week Post Lower Facelift

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showing facial changes after a facelift procedure indoors.

    avalondreamer Report

    #5

    Full Facelift And Neck Liposuction: Before And After Results

    Before and after facelift photos showing a woman’s facial transformation with tighter skin and a more defined jawline.

    EffectiveAccurate281 Report

    #6

    Just 3 Weeks Out And My My Beautiful 60 Year Old Patient’s Neck Transformation Already Has Me Amazed

    Before and after photos of a woman showing noticeable facial improvements from a facelift procedure.

    dramirkaram Report

    #7

    2 Weeks After Deep Plane Facelift

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showing facelift results with marked skin and smoother, rejuvenated appearance.

    tomas_ventruba Report

    tyranamar_1 avatar
    Tyranamar
    Tyranamar
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK. I'm convinced. As soon as I save a gazillion dollars I'm having this done.

    #8

    See The Difference 2 Hours After The Operation

    Before-and-after facelift photos showing dramatic facial rejuvenation on a 59-year-old woman post operation.

    dr.lucas585 Report

    tyranamar_1 avatar
    Tyranamar
    Tyranamar
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I call b******t on this one. 2 hours post op you still have bruises and bandages. Makes you wonder what else they lied about.

    #9

    7 Weeks Post Facelift

    Before and after facelift photos showing significant facial rejuvenation and smoother skin on a middle-aged woman

    Outrageous-Dot-5479 Report

    #10

    Face & Neck Lift

    Before and after facelift photos showing a woman’s facial transformation with smoother skin and a youthful appearance.

    anon Report

    #11

    Before And After

    Before-and-after facelift photos showing significant facial rejuvenation and improved skin texture on a middle-aged woman.

    Report

    #12

    She Thought That Only A Surgical Facelift Can Help Get Rid Of Jowls, Droopy Skin, And Loss Of Volume

    Before-and-after photos showing the results of a facelift on a middle-aged woman with dark hair and improved facial contours.

    valeriiaveksler Report

    #13

    2 Months Post Op From Deep Plane Face And Neck Lift Plus Upper Bleph

    Before-and-after facelift photos show a woman’s refreshed and youthful facial transformation with smoother skin and a radiant smile.

    MyDelilah71 Report

    #14

    6 Month Post-Op At 54 Years Old

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showcasing dramatic facelift results with smoother, youthful facial features and reduced wrinkles.

    Momtoangel-17forever Report

    #15

    Deep Plane Face And Neck Lift After Major Weight Loss

    Before-and-after photos showing a woman's facial transformation and rejuvenation following a facelift procedure.

    Ok-Swimmer681 Report

    #16

    Extended Concept Face And Deep Neck Lift

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing facelift results with smoother, tighter skin and lifted facial features.

    Away-Reflection8325 Report

    #17

    6 Weeks Post Deep Plane Facelift And Upper Bleph Surgery!!!

    Side-by-side before and after facelift photos showing a woman with improved facial contour and skin tightness.

    SnooBeans7448 Report

    #18

    Before And After

    Before-and-after facelift photos showing a woman’s facial transformation five weeks after the procedure.

    Report

    tyranamar_1 avatar
    Tyranamar
    Tyranamar
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The facelift is not what made the major difference here. She had laser resurfacing that got rid of a lot of her age spots.

    #19

    A Beautiful And Natural Refresh Face!

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showing facelift markings and her rejuvenated appearance after surgery.

    dr_espino Report

    #20

    Facelift Before & After: 3 Weeks Post-Op

    Before and after facelift photo of a woman showing smoother and more youthful facial skin and contours.

    Euphoric_Katheter18 Report

    emily_harvey116 avatar
    emily_harvey116
    emily_harvey116
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why black out the eyes? Is that supposed to make her unrecognizable??

    #21

    Results From My Facelift And Neck Lift At 30 Years Old

    Before-and-after photos showing facial changes and improvement after facelift procedure on a young woman’s profile.

    Berbadurr Report

    chrispr avatar
    Chirp
    Chirp
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would she get a facelift at just 30 years old?

    #22

    1 Month Mini-Facelift Update (45yrs Old)

    Woman’s facelift before and after photos showing front and side views at before, 2 weeks, and 1 month post-op stages.

    Loud-Hat-3795 Report

    #23

    40 Yr Old 8 Months Post Op Facelift After Losing 180 Pounds

    Before-and-after photos of a man showing facial changes and improvements after getting a facelift procedure.

    Octoberbaby85 Report

    #24

    3 Months Post Op Deep Neck Lift

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showcasing facial transformation results from a facelift procedure.

    mexicoisforlovers Report

    #25

    1 Week Post Deep Plane Face/Neck Lift & Upper Blephs!!!!

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing facelift results with improved jawline and reduced sagging skin on a woman’s face.

    SnooBeans7448 Report

    #26

    Some Early Results For My Mini Neck Lift

    Before-and-after facelift photos showing significant reduction of double chin and improved jawline contour.

    muchadance Report

    #27

    Face Lift Before And After- Houston Board Certified Plastic Surgeon

    Before-and-after facelift photos showing a middle-aged woman with smoother, more youthful facial appearance.

    DrPaulVitenas Report

    #28

    An Update On My Facelift

    Before-and-after facelift photos showing a woman’s facial transformation three weeks post-operation at age 43.

    ermagerdskwurlz Report

    #29

    12 Days Post Deep Plane Facelift

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showcasing facelift results with smoother skin and enhanced facial features

    stevieejoy Report

    #30

    9 Months Post Ffs (42 Y/O)

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showing facial transformation and improvement after a facelift procedure.

    Revolutionary-Net-42 Report

    #31

    2wks Post Op 35f Facelift Progress

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing facelift results with improved jawline and facial contour.

    AdZestyclose5591 Report

    #32

    2 Weeks Post-Op: Deep Plane Facelift & More (70 Years Old)

    Before and after facelift photos showing noticeable improvements in skin tightness and facial contours on a mature woman.

    WstEndPlasticSurgery Report

    #33

    I Did It!!! Deep Plane Face Lift And Neck Lift Done!

    Before-and-after facelift photos showing side profile transformation of a woman with improved jawline and tighter skin.

    SnooBeans7448 Report

    #34

    6 Mo Mini Neck Lift Update!

    Before and after facelift photos showing a woman's facial transformation with smoother skin and defined jawline.

    judelawsbathwater Report

    #35

    This Is My Patient. I Turned Back The Clock With A 3-D Lift

    Before-and-after photos of a woman showing facial changes and improvements after a facelift procedure.

    Dr_r_haworth_ Report

    #36

    Lower Face Lift With Chin Implant Do It Now

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing facelift results on a woman with improved facial contours.

    fufillingurfantasy Report

    #37

    Post By Dr Randal Haworth: 3-D Ysmas Lift,4 Quad Blepharoplasty With Fat Transfer, 00s Upper Lip Lift, Corner Lip Lift And Lower Lip Vy Plasty

    Before and after photos of a woman showing facelift results with smoother skin and a more youthful appearance.

    Dr_r_haworth_ Report

    #38

    Still Can’t Believe The Transformation With My Neck Lift

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing facelift results with improved jawline and neck contour.

    Glittering_Theory_66 Report

    #39

    Deep Plane Facelift With Fat Grafting— 6 Months Post-Op

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing facelift results with smoother skin and reduced wrinkles

    HouseMDPlastics Report

    #40

    Facelift And Neck Lift After 180 Pound Weight Loss. 2.5 Months Post Op

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a man showing facelift results with improved jawline and neck contour.

    Octoberbaby85 Report

    #41

    Before And After

    Before and after facelift photos of a middle-aged man showing noticeable facial rejuvenation and smoother skin.

    Report

    #42

    8 Month Post Jowel And Neck Lift

    Before-and-after photos showing a woman’s facial transformation after a facelift procedure enhancing skin tightness and smoothness.

    picklesncheeze69 Report

    #43

    15 Days Post Op Ffl

    Before-and-after photos showing facelift results on a middle-aged woman with red hair and blue eyes.

    sucker5445 Report

    #44

    After Just 1 Hour, Customers Will Have A Slim And Youthful Face

    Before and after facelift photos showing a woman’s smoother skin, lifted features, and youthful facial transformation.

    surgery.dr.luu Report

