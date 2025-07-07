ADVERTISEMENT

Many women put a lot of effort into maintaining a youthful appearance due to the pressure of existing beauty standards in our society. But while some hide their gray roots with dye or do their best to keep up with the most recent fashion and trends, others choose more extreme measures to turn back time, like going under the knife. Unfortunately, such delicate procedures can easily go wrong, but when they are successful, they can be a great appearance enhancer and confidence booster. Luckily, the women on this list put their trust in the hands of their plastic surgeon, and it paid off immensely. Scroll down to see the most stunning before-and-afters of facelifts done right, and don’t forget to upvote those that impressed you the most.