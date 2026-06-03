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One cathedral took 632 years. Another is still unfinished after four decades. These aren't construction delays, they're construction legends.

Some buildings demand decades of perseverance, and a select, incredible few take hundreds of years of construction.

They’re so ambitious, so difficult, and so entangled with history that they far outlive the people who first imagined them.

What makes these projects fascinating is not simply their scale but the stories hidden in the construction delays.

Wars, fallen empires, fires, and architect deaths all occurred, and entire styles of art and engineering changed before the scaffolding even came down.

Below, you'll find 15 of the longest construction projects in history, and the remarkable stories behind every delay.