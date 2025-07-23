From Kim ruining Marilyn Monroe's dress and saying how people "don't want to work anymore", to Caitlyn Jenner committing an actual crime; the family might be more problematic than you actually thought.

The Internet loves to hate on the Kardashians , and we have to admit that sometimes that hate is warranted. If you need proof, check out these problematic things people recently shared in an online thread. When a netizen asked , "What's the worst thing the KarJenner clan has ever done?", many pop culture enthusiasts had something to say.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is arguably the most well-known family in the world, at least in the realm of pop culture. Collectively, they have over a billion followers on Instagram. Whether you love them or hate them, you probably know who they are, even if you learned everything you know about them against your will.

#1 Caitlin literally got away with manslaughter.

#2 The whole Tristan/Jordyn thing was so uncomfortable. Khloe was right to be mad at Jordyn but she never had the same energy for him.

#3 Robert was OJ’s lawyer and his friend through everything.



Caitlin literally sidelining her kids from previous marriages, like she divorced them along with the mothers. Disgusting.



The way they are so capitalistic oriented, they are friends with questionable billionaires, they are flexing with private planes in the year of 2025 (Kylie especially), and awful cash grab projects like Kourtney’s overpriced vitamins and Kim being Balenciaga brand ambassador.



Even though they are loaded, they would still do anything for money, just like they did birthday party appearances and cheep events with other C listers of the time, when they were just starting.



Kris really failing Kylie as a parent.



Kendall not knowing to cut a cucumber.

#4 I don't know much about them but Kim's spiel about working. It's tone deaf, saying something about how people don't wanna work anymore...

#5 Enabling tyga and kylie’s relationship.

#6 Kim taking pictures of naked wax figures of famous women in bed naked beside men who were either obsessed with them and/or abused them.

#7 Enter mainstream consciousness and refuse to leave.

#8 Probably stuff we don’t even know about.

#9 Treat black people like fashion accessories for twenty years.

#10 Putting unrealistic body standards on young girls and tell them to “just work harder” when they get plastic surgery and can afford private chefs.

#11 Girl caitlin killed someone.

#12 Khloe posting a pic of a girl showing her b******e and suggesting it was Chloe Grace Moretz after she criticized them.

#13 Supporting convicted p*dophile and wife-beater Joe Francis. He fled to Mexico after his conviction in the US and was also arrested there for assaulting his wife.



He's the guy who helped 'victim' Kim Kardashian sell the s*x tape fyi.



Joe is a very close family friend and would attend their Christmas parties. They all used to vacation at his house in Mexico before it burned down in 2020-ish.





From what I remember Kim and Kanye spent part of their honeymoon there. Or maybe it was a vacation? But there are photos of all 3 of them on a zip line or something like that.



Feminist icon and girls' girl Kylie Jenner even celebrated her birthday there once.

#14 Wake up every single day with their combined fortunes and choose to not help a single human being that isn’t in their family. They could take a gigantic chunk out of world hunger or something but nah. Gotta’ shill more makeup and marry more N**i sympathizers.

#15 Exploiting their kids to the point they’re never going to be able to go to the mall alone with friends, or make mistakes growing up. They’re too recognizable.

#16 Caitlin, got away with manslaughter and was named woman of the year.

#17 I don’t know that it’s the “worst” thing. But editing a phone call to make it look like someone was lying and trying to literally destroy her career and life because she spoke out about your husband SA’ing a n**e mannequin of her in a music video is up there….

#18 Continuing to lie about a s*x tape when you yourself sold it to a p**n company so you could become famous .

#19 Not the worst thing they did, but something I will never get over is the picture of Kim leering over the n**e figure of Taylor. It just comes across as horribly vindictive and needlessly cruel.

#20 Lying about not being at Astroworld and posting fake iv drip pics.

#21 Um Robert Sr won OJ’s case ???

#22 Support the Trump administration.

#23 Buying pets, quickly getting bored and then discarding them like they’re toys. f**k ‘em.

#24 Idk I think Caitlyn Jenner killing someone with her car is pretty high up there.

#25 Lying about all of the plastic surgery. Introducing the world to the BBL .

#26 Continuing to act like they worked hard for what they have and belong in the spaces they’ve infiltrated.





“Hurt people hurt people.” They were absolutely victims of beauty standards (Khloe was never fat, Kylie should’ve never been exposed to anything as young as she was, all of Kim), but instead of reflecting and uplifting other women they… ruined beauty standards further…





Piggybacking off of the big one… pretending like they eat healthy and workout for their bodies and pretending like they use their own skincare lines when it’s all plastic surgery. Do they admit it now? Not all of it, but some of it, and they’ve already influenced the younger generation too much for me to applaud their “coming clean” moments.

#27 Kaitlyn for that person she killed with a car and becoming a trans version of Uncle Tom for Fox News before they ditched her the second Trump was reelected.

#28 Opening a church to avoid paying taxes.

#29 Kris Jenner co-founded the California Community Church in 2012 to avoid taxes.



Not the worst they've done but not many people seem to know about it.

#30 Khloe and co attacking that young girl because she chose to date and have babies with trash. He’s out having entire babies with other women yet she chose to publicly shame a young woman who shared a kiss with him. (Not that she should publicly shane the other woman, but come on Khloe, priorities.).

#31 Grand theft- Kim Khloe and Rob stealing $120,000+ from Brandy & Ray J’s mother Sonja



Misappropriation of trade secrets- Kim, Kylie and Khloe stealing people’s intellectual property, business secrets/ ideas and then profiting off them- they have stolen ideas from small businesses and large corporations, ripped off designs and also promoted counterfeit furniture.



Kim bought a stolen ancient Roman marble statue that was confiscated by customs



Khloe driving under the influence, being charged with assaulting Chantel Spears, sleeping with men who were in relationships and partner was pregnant. Bullying women online, and being openly racist.



Sexual battery- Kris sexually assaulting her employee, cheating in her husband with multiple men.



Unlawful parking in space designated for disabled persons- Kendall



Rob- Domestic battery, revenge p**n



Exceeding “stage 3” water restrictions- Kourtney & Kim



Insurance fraud. Lying about bags and items being stolen at the airport, Kourtney’s Lemme million dollar truck ransom



Lying about Ray J leaking the s*x tapes, when Kris made them film it again and she picked the best tape to release.



Lying about cosmetic procedures to profit off people’s insecurities



Leaving her 9 year old daughter out the front of the met by herself



Many more they are not good or genuine people.

#32 The Marilyn Monroe dress - what gets me is IF she could actually fit into it, I would understand it more - still not like it. BUT IT DIDN'T FIT AND SHE WORE IT ANYWAY!



We all know Marilyn didn't have a BBL. No way Kim was getting that a*s in the dress. Instead of bowing out gracefully and wearing, I don't know, one of her 1,000s of other dress, she chose to ruin Marilyn's.

#33 The Kardashians built an empire on blackfishing, cultural appropriation, and nepotism, all while cozying up to billionaires and dodging labor ethics on top of having a “church” as part of their empire.



Their entire empire and how it’s been built from the inception of their s*x tape is the worst thing.

#34 Everything Caitlyn has done to pull up the ladder behind her.

#35 Normalised plastic surgery.



Not just a squirt of botox here and there, but surgery so drastic that you’re no longer recognisable.

#36 I can’t pinpoint one thing because there web of lies is all interconnected.

#37 Built a brand off of other cultures



Profited from said cultures



Performative activism that never leads to any actual change or growth.



Never acknowledge their privilege



Vent about first world problems



And promoted Elon’s dumb robots.

#38 Kim literally edited the phone call of Taylor and Kanye and proceeded to watch as the entire world hated on Taylor. She purposefully made Taylor’s life hell for multiple years and would’ve continued if the full call wasn’t leaked. Even when the full phone call was leaked she STILL was quick to attack Taylor and wrote like 10 paragraphs of nonsense to defend herself.

#39 Kim calling herself a lawyer.

#40 Kris Jenner having an affair and Khloe being the result. You can not tell me that Robert was her biological father. .

#41 When Khloe was dressed as a pimp for Halloween she had a group of black women chained to her like prostitutes. One of the women was actress Meagan Good.

#42 Not the worst but I’m still not over that d**n Pepsi ad 😩.

#43 OP is willlld for thinking that the Marilyn Monroe dress is even in the top 100 of the worst things any of these people have done.

#44 Money laundering.

#45 Robert Kardashian being besties with OJ Simpson



Which led to Kim K's sextape having relevancy.

#46 The Kardashian/Jenner family has done far worse things, some that have impacted the Earth we stand on, but sure, wearing this dress was an egregious display of ego and the biggest crime in relation to this look is the hair.

#47 I unfollowed them all when Kim decided it would be a great idea to throw a party for herself and dozens of friends on a private island in the middle of 2020. I just stalk here now instead. Not sure if it’s the worst thing but certainly the most tone deaf and offensive to me personally at the time.