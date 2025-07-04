Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Caitlyn Jenner's Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions
Caitlyn Jenner with friend and manager at an event, reacting to tragic news of manager passing at 29 years old.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

Caitlyn Jenner’s inner circle is reeling from the loss of longtime friend Sophia Hutchins, who passed away in a horrific crash at the age of 29.

Sophia was not only Caitlyn’s manager but was even rumored to be romantically involved with the reality TV star.

But both strongly denied having a romantic relationship and claimed their bond was “parental.”

Highlights
  • Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend and manager, has passed away in a devastating ATV crash.
  • Her body and the ATV were found after plummeting into a ravine.
  • “Caitlyn ran over her manager?!” the internet asked, making references to the former Olympian’s involvement in a previous crash.
  • Sophia and Caitlyn's relationship previously sparked romance rumors, but both have denied them.
    Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend and manager, has passed away in a devastating ATV crash

    Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's longtime friend and manager, has passed away in a devastating ATV crash

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    Sophia was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, July 2, in Malibu, California.

    She was reportedly driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) close to Caitlyn’s home when she struck the bumper of a moving car that had two passengers inside.

    The impact led to Sophia’s ATV veering off the shoulder and plummeting 350 feet down into a ravine.

    Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

    Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

    First responders pronounced her deceased at the scene, while the two other passengers in the other car were not harmed.

    It was unclear whether Caitlyn was present at the time of the crash.

    Sophia and Caitlyn first met in 2015, the same year the reality TV star finalized her divorce with Kris Jenner and publicly announced she was transitioning.

    Sophia’s ATV veered off the shoulder and plunged 350 feet into a ravine close to the reality TV star’s home

    Image credits: caitlynjenner

    Image credits: caitlynjenner

    The talent manager, who was also transgender, began managing the Olympic gold medalist after graduating from Pepperdine University and moving in with her in 2017.

    She also appeared in several episodes of her E! reality series I Am Cait as Caitlyn’s manager.

    The pair maintained a close friendship over the years, with Sophia serving as the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

    The young manager gushed with praises as she spoke about their bond in an interview for The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo in 2018.

    She called them “two souls” that are “a fantastic match” for each other.

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    “We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” Sophia said.

    “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership,” she continued.

    In the past, tabloids have linked them romantically, but both Sophia and Caitlyn have denied the claims.

    Sophia and Caitlyn had a famously close relationship that even sparked romance rumors

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    “We are not going to get into that,” Caitlyn said while addressing the rumors in a 2018 interview with Variety.

    “But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends,” she added.

    Sophia, seemingly exasperated by the rumors, posted an Instagram Story in 2021 to set the record straight about their relationship.

    “Fake news! Not a lesbian! F*** off,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of a tweet, claiming they have been “together” for about four years.

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    “Love the whole LGBT community but so tired of rumors that I am romantically with Caitlyn,” she wrote in the follow-up Instagram Story. “I am only ever with men and only ever have been. Stop the rumors! It’s been years.”

    The Lumasol sunscreen founder also released a statement about having a “parental, familial relationship” with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. There was “no hanky panky” between them, she asserted.

    “I don’t want controversy. I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me,” she told People in 2021. “I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship.”

    She went on to say that she feels “blessed” to be connected with “such an amazing family.”

    “It was never romantic. Never s*xual,” Sophia said as she explained the nature of their relationship

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    “I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter,” she went on to say. “I feel blessed that we are able to work together.”

    “There’s no hanky panky. I feel like I’ve been saying that for the past five years,” she added.

    The nature of their relationship came up when Sophia appeared on Heather McDonald’s podcast Juicy Scoop in 2020.

    “It was never romantic. Never s*xual. It was very much friends but I understand why people perceived it that way,” she said. “We never addressed it and that was part of the problem.”

    Sophia said it was an “interesting family situation,” calling Caitlyn her “family,” especially in California since most of her relatives were in Seattle.

    “It’s more parental. I date guys. And Caitlyn’s like, I gotta sign off on him. It’s very parental, very protective,” she added.

    “Caitlyn ran over her manager?!” the internet asked, making references to the former Olympian’s involvement in a previous crash

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    Image credits: hutchins_sophia

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of Sophia’s passing, with one saying, “ATVs can be very dangerous.”

    Another wrote, “Horrible. Please pray for all those in mourning. We are witnessing one unspeakable tragedy after another these days.”

    “Knew too many secrets had to hush them up,” one claimed.

    Some even made references to Caitlyn’s involvement in a car crash that ended a life in 2015.

    “Too soon to suggest Caitlin was behind the wheel? If you know, you know,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Caitlyn ran over her manager?!”

    “Was she standing in front of Caitlyn’s car?” asked another.

    "That's horribly sad," netizens said after the news of the fatal ATV crash

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend And Manager Passes Away Tragically At 29, Sparking Wild Reactions

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
