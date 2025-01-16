Caitlyn Jenner Shows “Everything Wrong” Behind LA Wildfires Tragedy In Single Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Caitlyn Jenner blamed “hypocrite” California officials for failing to prevent the devastating wildfires. The Olympic medalist accused the forestry service of requiring citizens to clear underbrush from their properties while failing to do the same on a state level, suggesting this negligence made it easier for the fires to spread.

“My 13-acre property in Malibu backs up to CA state land (circled in red). Notice the difference between my grounds keeping and the states?” the reality star wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Caitlyn Jenner accused California officials of failing to prevent the recent wildfires, attributing them to the state’s poor forest management

“No underbrush or forest management by the state on their lands- providing a plethora of fuel for wildfires. No underbrush on my land.

“The only reason my home survived the last round of fires was because of the ground clearance we are mandated to do.”

She added that the forestry service doesn’t “follow any standards or provide ground clearance the way they force their over taxed citizens to” and said living next to state land is “dangerous and a major liability.”

The former Republican candidate continued: “We have extremely high property taxes and are held to high standards of ground clearance to prevent fires from spreading. CA=HYPOCRISY.

“The underbrush is fuel for wildfires. This government is absurd!”

The California State Parks Department told The Daily Mail that they are “unable to confirm from the picture whether that land belongs to California State Parks.”

The Olympic medalist claimed that the state’s forest management “provided a plethora of fuel for the wildfires”

California residents are required to keep 100 feet of “defensible space”—the buffer zone between a property and the surrounding wildland area—as a barrier to halt the progress of a wildfire.

The first 30 feet must be totally clear of dead or dry vegetation. As the state has diverse regional climates, some local government agencies have stricter standards. For example, San Diego County requires 50 feet of clearance.

Jenner’s post sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and others arguing that her demands were unrealistic.

“Be realistic. There is no way to clear almost 1 million acres and leave them bare like your grounds,” one user wrote, to which she responded, “Respectfully disagree. Yes there is in populated areas – esp Santa Ana wind corridors- where my canyon in Malibu is. They could clear that underbrush in a couple of days.”

“The leadership in California only has excuses for their criminal negligence,” another person commented, while a separate user said, “They don’t want our homes to survive.”

“They could easily clear at least areas near the cities. That might slow things down or at least take out bigger trees. The other thing….buy some planes to drop more water,” said someone else.

In California, the federal government owns nearly 58% of the 33 million acres of forest, according to the state governor’s office.

The state owns just 3%, with the rest owned by private individuals or companies or Native American groups, as per the BBC.



The devastating fires have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 homes and other structures

In a separate post, Jenner blasted what she called a “hypocritical joke of a government,” writing, “Everything wrong with LACK OF FOREST MANAGEMENT by the state, on state lands, IN CA. Versus what they make its citizens do for their own land.”

Speaking with Fox News, she blamed California officials for the state’s “decline” and said the wildfires would “shine a very bright light” on its political weakness.

“Boy, have I seen this state decline over the years. We’re not gold, we’re not silver, we’re not bronze. We don’t even make the finals anymore, and that’s all because of politicians.

“What I think the fire is going to do is show California’s political weaknesses. It’s going to shine a very bright light on it. We have so many issues here, mostly with the politicians.”

Jenner said that taxpayers are required to clear overgrowth on their properties, but officials have failed to do the same on public land

The 75-year-old likened the officials’ handling of the wildfires to a game of whack-a-mole, where the focus is put on the response once the problem has emerged rather than on prevention.

“You know that game when you play, when you have the mole and you have the board in front of you and the head pops up, you got a hammer, and you bang it down? And then another one comes up over here, and you bang it down.

“That’s what they do. As soon as the problem comes up, they try to do what they can to fix it, instead of being on the offensive a year before the fires.”

Experts attribute the fires to a combination of drier, hotter and windy conditions

Jenner further commented on California’s water reserves system, claiming it has been collecting “less and less” water since the State has been governed by Democrats.

“And it’s just, it’s a shame because there are a lot of things you can do, and they just have their priorities in the wrong spot,” she stated.

The gold medalist believes the wildfire crisis will change how Californians perceive the state government.

“I hope the people of California can really change their thinking. And I think what’s happening [with] this fire is going to change their thinking. It’s things like this that have to happen.”

The California wildfires have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 homes and other structures. The total cost, including non-insured damages, could top $40 billion, according to a report by analysts at Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has been critical of Mayor Karen Bass for cutting funding to the department.

“My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded,” she said last Friday (January 10). “It’s not. Any budget cut is going to impact our ability to provide service.”

“Property taxes keep going up and critical services go down,” the 75-year-old wrote

Jenner claimed that the government could clear the underbrush in a few days but chose not to allocate resources for it

In December 2024, Crowley wrote a memo stating that the decision “adversely affected the Department’s ability to maintain core operations,” including training and fire prevention.

Experts believe that a combination of drier, hotter, and windy conditions explain the California fires.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles posted Wednesday afternoon that they are expecting a break from the fire weather concerns to close this week but said that next week is a concern.

“While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected.”

People reacted to Caitlyn Jenner’s criticism of California politicians

