Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Caitlyn Jenner Shows “Everything Wrong” Behind LA Wildfires Tragedy In Single Photo
Celebrities, News

Caitlyn Jenner Shows “Everything Wrong” Behind LA Wildfires Tragedy In Single Photo

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Caitlyn Jenner blamed “hypocrite” California officials for failing to prevent the devastating wildfires. The Olympic medalist accused the forestry service of requiring citizens to clear underbrush from their properties while failing to do the same on a state level, suggesting this negligence made it easier for the fires to spread.

Highlights
  • Caitlyn Jenner accused California officials of negligence amid the devastating wildfires.
  • Jenner pointed to poor forest management on state lands as "wildfire fuel."
  • The fires have caused at least 25 deaths and destroyed over 12,000 structures.

Jenner shared a photo of her Malibu home, which she said backs onto overgrown public land.

“My 13-acre property in Malibu backs up to CA state land (circled in red). Notice the difference between my grounds keeping and the states?” the reality star wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). 

RELATED:

    Caitlyn Jenner accused California officials of failing to prevent the recent wildfires, attributing them to the state’s poor forest management

    Protester holds "Manage Our Forests" sign highlighting issues related to LA wildfires.

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    “No underbrush or forest management by the state on their lands- providing a plethora of fuel for wildfires. No underbrush on my land.

    “The only reason my home survived the last round of fires was because of the ground clearance we are mandated to do.”

    She added that the forestry service doesn’t “follow any standards or provide ground clearance the way they force their over taxed citizens to” and said living next to state land is “dangerous and a major liability.”

    Person in car wearing a white top and cap, related to LA wildfires issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: caitlynjenner

    The former Republican candidate continued: “We have extremely high property taxes and are held to high standards of ground clearance to prevent fires from spreading. CA=HYPOCRISY.

    “The underbrush is fuel for wildfires. This government is absurd!”

    The California State Parks Department told The Daily Mail that they are “unable to confirm from the picture whether that land belongs to California State Parks.”

    The Olympic medalist claimed that the state’s forest management “provided a plethora of fuel for the wildfires”

    Caitlyn Jenner highlights poor forest management causing LA wildfires, comparing clear land with underbrush on state property.

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    California residents are required to keep 100 feet of “defensible space”—the buffer zone between a property and the surrounding wildland area—as a barrier to halt the progress of a wildfire. 

    The first 30 feet must be totally clear of dead or dry vegetation. As the state has diverse regional climates, some local government agencies have stricter standards. For example, San Diego County requires 50 feet of clearance.

    Jenner’s post sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and others arguing that her demands were unrealistic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Be realistic. There is no way to clear almost 1 million acres and leave them bare like your grounds,” one user wrote, to which she responded, “Respectfully disagree. Yes there is in populated areas – esp Santa Ana wind corridors- where my canyon in Malibu is. They could clear that underbrush in a couple of days.”

    Dry brush and hills with red circle indicating wildfire risk area in LA.

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    “The leadership in California only has excuses for their criminal negligence,” another person commented, while a separate user said, “They don’t want our homes to survive.”

    “They could easily clear at least areas near the cities. That might slow things down or at least take out bigger trees. The other thing….buy some planes to drop more water,” said someone else.

    In California, the federal government owns nearly 58% of the 33 million acres of forest, according to the state governor’s office.

    The state owns just 3%, with the rest owned by private individuals or companies or Native American groups, as per the BBC.

    The devastating fires have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 homes and other structures

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Firefighter battles intense blaze in LA, highlighting wildfire tragedy causes.

    Image credits: LACOFD

    In a separate post, Jenner blasted what she called a “hypocritical joke of a government,” writing, “Everything wrong with LACK OF FOREST MANAGEMENT by the state, on state lands, IN CA. Versus what they make its citizens do for their own land.”

    Speaking with Fox News, she blamed California officials for the state’s “decline” and said the wildfires would “shine a very bright light” on its political weakness.

    “Boy, have I seen this state decline over the years. We’re not gold, we’re not silver, we’re not bronze. We don’t even make the finals anymore, and that’s all because of politicians.

    “What I think the fire is going to do is show California’s political weaknesses. It’s going to shine a very bright light on it. We have so many issues here, mostly with the politicians.”

    Jenner said that taxpayers are required to clear overgrowth on their properties, but officials have failed to do the same on public land

    Caitlyn Jenner discusses forest management issues contributing to LA wildfires in a tweet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    Caitlyn Jenner tweet criticizing government forest management contributing to LA wildfires.

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    The 75-year-old likened the officials’ handling of the wildfires to a game of whack-a-mole, where the focus is put on the response once the problem has emerged rather than on prevention.

    “You know that game when you play, when you have the mole and you have the board in front of you and the head pops up, you got a hammer, and you bang it down? And then another one comes up over here, and you bang it down.

    “That’s what they do. As soon as the problem comes up, they try to do what they can to fix it, instead of being on the offensive a year before the fires.”

    Experts attribute the fires to a combination of drier, hotter and windy conditions

    Burning house engulfed in flames illustrating Los Angeles wildfires tragedy.

    Image credits: jeremykauffman

    Jenner further commented on California’s water reserves system, claiming it has been collecting “less and less” water since the State has been governed by Democrats.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And it’s just, it’s a shame because there are a lot of things you can do, and they just have their priorities in the wrong spot,” she stated.

    The gold medalist believes the wildfire crisis will change how Californians perceive the state government.

    “I hope the people of California can really change their thinking. And I think what’s happening [with] this fire is going to change their thinking. It’s things like this that have to happen.”

    Wildfire consuming structure on Sunset Blvd in LA, highlighting tragedy causes.

    Image credits: libsoftiktok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The California wildfires have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 homes and other structures. The total cost, including non-insured damages, could top $40 billion, according to a report by analysts at Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.

    Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has been critical of Mayor Karen Bass for cutting funding to the department.  

    “My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded,” she said last Friday (January 10). “It’s not. Any budget cut is going to impact our ability to provide service.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Property taxes keep going up and critical services go down,” the 75-year-old wrote

    Caitlyn Jenner responds to a tweet highlighting issues linked to LA wildfire tragedy.

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    Caitlyn Jenner highlights issues causing LA wildfires tragedy in tweet about taxes and forest management.

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    Jenner claimed that the government could clear the underbrush in a few days but chose not to allocate resources for it

    Caitlyn Jenner discusses LA wildfires, highlighting underbrush clearing and resources needed in tweet exchange.

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    Aerial view of destruction from LA wildfires, smoke rising from burned buildings.

    Image credits: pohler

    In December 2024, Crowley wrote a memo stating that the decision “adversely affected the Department’s ability to maintain core operations,” including training and fire prevention.

    Experts believe that a combination of drier, hotter, and windy conditions explain the California fires.

    The National Weather Service in Los Angeles posted Wednesday afternoon that they are expecting a break from the fire weather concerns to close this week but said that next week is a concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected.”

    People reacted to Caitlyn Jenner’s criticism of California politicians

    Tweet reply to Caitlyn Jenner about LA wildfires, expressing concern for homes.

    Image credits: JessicaVaugn

    Tweet replying to Caitlyn Jenner discussing LA wildfires, fire growth, and the role of logging and forestry in prevention.

    Image credits: Resa72296131

    Tweet suggests goats as solution, linked to LA wildfires tragedy discussion.

    Image credits: tdohrmann

    Tweet reply discussing responsibility and preparedness related to LA wildfires tragedy.

    Image credits: Rbelkell

    Tweet mentions Caitlyn Jenner, discussing property maintenance and state accountability, linked to LA wildfires tragedy.

    Image credits: StanClark68

    Tweet reply to Caitlyn Jenner expressing relief that her house was not lost in LA wildfires.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RosemanKel16256

    Tweet discussing a firebreak at Caitlyn Jenner's property edge related to LA wildfires.

    Image credits: jayg_re

    Caitlyn Jenner tweet on LA wildfires emphasizes forest management's critical role.

    Image credits: Caitlyn_Jenner

    Tweet highlighting land management in relation to LA wildfires, directed at Caitlyn Jenner, praising efforts and safety.

    Image credits: robb_toni56816

    Tweet replies to Caitlyn Jenner about LA wildfires tragedy consequences.

    Image credits: BeaChicandSmart

    Tweet highlights mismanagement causing LA wildfires, emphasizing accountability in forest management.

    Image credits: endlibtyranny

    Tweet questioning government land management in response to Caitlyn Jenner on LA wildfires.

    Image credits: PrepperCanadian

    Tweet reply discussing fire prevention measures related to LA wildfires.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: raidernovember

    Tweet reply to Caitlyn Jenner suggesting goats to prevent LA wildfires tragedy.

    Image credits: DannyHead326

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the reason insurance companies are pulling out of states like California and Florida.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    seramorris avatar
    Sera
    Sera
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “The state didn’t destroy the natural environment I chose to live beside” is a shít take even for Caitlyn.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The state was asked by the insurance industry to help mitigate potential hazards. California official called the bluff and put folks in danger. If Colorado can make changes so can California.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the reason insurance companies are pulling out of states like California and Florida.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    seramorris avatar
    Sera
    Sera
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “The state didn’t destroy the natural environment I chose to live beside” is a shít take even for Caitlyn.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The state was asked by the insurance industry to help mitigate potential hazards. California official called the bluff and put folks in danger. If Colorado can make changes so can California.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda