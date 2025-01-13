“Tone-Deaf”: LA’s Wealthy Slammed For Hiring Private Firefighters To Protect Million-Dollar Homes

ADVERTISEMENT

Wealthy Los Angeles residents, including billionaire developer Rick Caruso, are facing backlash for hiring $2,000-an-hour private firefighters.

The Palisades Fire in California, USA, has engulfed parts of affluent neighborhoods, forcing thousands to evacuate, with critics accusing the rich of prioritizing their assets over community needs.

Highlights Wealthy LA residents faced backlash for hiring $2,000/hour private firefighters.

Critics argued private firefighters prioritized assets over community needs.

Billionaire Keith Wasserman's call for private crews was slammed as being "tone-deaf."

Some of the wealthiest have reportedly hired $2,000-an-hour private firefighters to save their million-dollar homes and businesses.

Among the rich controversial figures, Keith Wasserman, co-founder of real estate investment firm Gelt Venture Partners, ignited outrage.

RELATED:

Wealthy Los Angeles residents are facing backlash

Share icon

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on January 7, he wrote in a post that has since been deleted: “Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades?

“Need to act fast here. All neighbors houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you.”

The billionaire owns a mansion in the wealthy area, as well as an upscale outdoor mall, which he has been trying to protect from raging fires, The Sun reported on Sunday (January 12).

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle

Social media users have consequently slammed Keith, describing his call for help as “incredibly tone-deaf.”

An X user wrote: “Incredible nerve. His family is evacuated and he’s trying to hire private firefighters to risk their lives to save a home he most certainly has insured.”

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, who owns a mansion in the area as well as a luxury mall, has also received backlash after reportedly hiring private fire crews to protect his properties.

People like billionaire developer Rick Caruso have reportedly hired $2,000-an-hour private firefighters

Share icon

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

He confirmed that he had a team of private firefighters deployed in Pacific Palisades to protect his retail space but that water was in short supply, The Sun reported.

Many subsequently claimed water was not being fairly distributed to save lives and homes, with some calling for an investigation.

“Private firefighters guard this Hollywood Hills house from #SunsetFire,” San Francisco Chronicle investigative reporter Matthias Gafni wrote on X on January 9, along with a video showing private firefighters protecting a home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gelt Ventures

“They’ve set up sprinklers to cascade water from the second-story eaves. They will guard all night,” Matthias added.

Chris Dunn, owner of Covered 6, which provides the service to Hollywood’s elite, told The Daily Mail on Saturday: “My phone has been ringing off the hook.

“Demand has never been higher.”

Private firefighters guard this Hollywood Hills house from #SunsetFire. They’ve set up sprinklers to cascade water from the second story eaves. They will guard all night. pic.twitter.com/Wj9fIocM1y — Matthias Gafni (@mgafni) January 9, 2025

Among the rich controversial figures, Keith Wasserman ignited outrage on social media

Share icon

Image credits: Keith_Wasserman

Moreover, a wealthy insider expressed: “This week’s events have shown you can’t trust the city to protect your property. I have the money, so why not?”

The Palisades Fire is a large wildfire currently raging in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire began this month, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds common in the region during wildfire season, which typically peaks in late summer and early autumn.

Share icon

Image credits: Jay L. Clendenin

Originating in a canyon, the blaze has quickly spread over 22,000 acres, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate as emergency crews work to contain it.

Officials have been investigating an electrical transmission tower in Eaton Canyon as the potential origin of the Altadena fire, though the area remains off-limits to all but investigators, The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.

The Altadena fire, known as the Eaton Fire, is distinct from the Palisades Fire, though both are part of the recent series of wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.

The Eaton and Palisades fires are likely the second and fourth most destructive in California history

Share icon

Image credits: Jay L. Clendenin

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rick Caruso

Southern California Edison stated its review found no electrical anomalies or equipment issues in the hours leading up to the fire.

The Los Angeles County wildfires have killed at least 24 people, with dozens more missing, CNN reported on Monday (January 13).

“They’ve set up sprinklers to cascade water from the second-story eaves. They will guard all night,” a reporter revealed

Rick Caruso, the Businessman Who Ran Against Karen Bass for Mayor, Saved Palisades Village Mall with Private Firefighters, Water Tankers pic.twitter.com/DwUB3zLbvF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 12, 2025





Image credits: ONSCENE TV

As the Eaton Fire razed Altadena, it reportedly killed more than a dozen neighbors — several of whom lived on the same street.

The Eaton and Palisades fires are likely the second and fourth most destructive in California history, according to Cal Fire.

“We estimate that well over 5,000 homes have been destroyed just in the Palisades,” the LA County Fire Department’s Ken Haskett said. “This is something … I haven’t seen since I was born. These are fuels that haven’t burned since the 50s.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I had the money, I would do the same,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT