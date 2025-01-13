Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Tone-Deaf”: LA’s Wealthy Slammed For Hiring Private Firefighters To Protect Million-Dollar Homes
News, US

“Tone-Deaf”: LA’s Wealthy Slammed For Hiring Private Firefighters To Protect Million-Dollar Homes

Wealthy Los Angeles residents, including billionaire developer Rick Caruso, are facing backlash for hiring $2,000-an-hour private firefighters.

The Palisades Fire in California, USA, has engulfed parts of affluent neighborhoods, forcing thousands to evacuate, with critics accusing the rich of prioritizing their assets over community needs.

Highlights
  • Wealthy LA residents faced backlash for hiring $2,000/hour private firefighters.
  • Critics argued private firefighters prioritized assets over community needs.
  • Billionaire Keith Wasserman's call for private crews was slammed as being "tone-deaf."

Some of the wealthiest have reportedly hired $2,000-an-hour private firefighters to save their million-dollar homes and businesses.

Among the rich controversial figures, Keith Wasserman, co-founder of real estate investment firm Gelt Venture Partners, ignited outrage.

    Wealthy Los Angeles residents are facing backlash 

    Intense wildfire flames engulf trees and bushes, highlighting the need for private firefighters to protect homes.

    Image credits: ONSCENE TV

    Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on January 7, he wrote in a post that has since been deleted: “Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? 

    “Need to act fast here. All neighbors houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you.” 

    The billionaire owns a mansion in the wealthy area, as well as an upscale outdoor mall, which he has been trying to protect from raging fires, The Sun reported on Sunday (January 12).

    Private firefighters in yellow gear protect residential homes from wildfires, reflecting on a poolside path.

    Image credits: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle

    Social media users have consequently slammed Keith, describing his call for help as “incredibly tone-deaf.”

    An X user wrote: “Incredible nerve. His family is evacuated and he’s trying to hire private firefighters to risk their lives to save a home he most certainly has insured.”

    Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, who owns a mansion in the area as well as a luxury mall, has also received backlash after reportedly hiring private fire crews to protect his properties.

    People like billionaire developer Rick Caruso have reportedly hired $2,000-an-hour private firefighters

    Wildfire flames encroach near trees, highlighting the need for private firefighters to protect homes.

    Image credits: ONSCENE TV

    He confirmed that he had a team of private firefighters deployed in Pacific Palisades to protect his retail space but that water was in short supply, The Sun reported.

    Many subsequently claimed water was not being fairly distributed to save lives and homes, with some calling for an investigation. 

    “Private firefighters guard this Hollywood Hills house from #SunsetFire,” San Francisco Chronicle investigative reporter Matthias Gafni wrote on X on January 9, along with a video showing private firefighters protecting a home.

    Man in a white shirt smiling outdoors, representing private firefighter services for wildfire protection.

    Image credits: Gelt Ventures

    “They’ve set up sprinklers to cascade water from the second-story eaves. They will guard all night,” Matthias added.

    Chris Dunn, owner of Covered 6, which provides the service to Hollywood’s elite, told The Daily Mail on Saturday: “My phone has been ringing off the hook. 

    “Demand has never been higher.”

    Among the rich controversial figures, Keith Wasserman ignited outrage on social media

    Tweet seeking private firefighters to protect homes from wildfires in Pacific Palisades. Urgent request for help.

    Image credits: Keith_Wasserman

    Moreover, a wealthy insider expressed: “This week’s events have shown you can’t trust the city to protect your property. I have the money, so why not?”

    The Palisades Fire is a large wildfire currently raging in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California.

    The fire began this month, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds common in the region during wildfire season, which typically peaks in late summer and early autumn. 

    Private firefighters observe wildfire approaching a hillside, smoke and flames visible.

    Image credits: Jay L. Clendenin

    Originating in a canyon, the blaze has quickly spread over 22,000 acres, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate as emergency crews work to contain it. 

    Officials have been investigating an electrical transmission tower in Eaton Canyon as the potential origin of the Altadena fire, though the area remains off-limits to all but investigators, The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.

    The Altadena fire, known as the Eaton Fire, is distinct from the Palisades Fire, though both are part of the recent series of wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.

    The Eaton and Palisades fires are likely the second and fourth most destructive in California history

    A firefighting plane drops fire retardant over hills near homes, combating wildfires and aiding private firefighters' efforts.

    Image credits: Jay L. Clendenin

    Image credits: Rick Caruso

    Southern California Edison stated its review found no electrical anomalies or equipment issues in the hours leading up to the fire. 

    The Los Angeles County wildfires have killed at least 24 people, with dozens more missing, CNN reported on Monday (January 13).

    “They’ve set up sprinklers to cascade water from the second-story eaves. They will guard all night,” a reporter revealed


    Image credits: ONSCENE TV

    As the Eaton Fire razed Altadena, it reportedly killed more than a dozen neighbors — several of whom lived on the same street.

    The Eaton and Palisades fires are likely the second and fourth most destructive in California history, according to Cal Fire. 

    “We estimate that well over 5,000 homes have been destroyed just in the Palisades,” the LA County Fire Department’s Ken Haskett said. “This is something … I haven’t seen since I was born. These are fuels that haven’t burned since the 50s.”

    “If I had the money, I would do the same,” a reader commented

    Text comment stating "Survival of the richest," related to hiring private firefighters for wildfire protection.

    Quote discussing private firefighters using public resources during wildfires.

    Comment discussing hiring private firefighters to protect homes from wildfires.

    Comment on private firefighters, wealthy hire help, others feel abandoned.

    Comment criticizing private firefighters for wildfire protection inequity.

    Text message from John Roach discussing hiring private firefighters to protect homes from wildfires.

    User comment questioning hiring private firefighters to protect homes from wildfires.

    Text discussing private firefighters protecting homes from wildfires, expressing concerns about privileges.

    Commenter expressing disdain towards the elite regarding private firefighters.

    Paola Skiver comments on municipal resources used by private firefighters.

    Comment criticizing privatization of services, mentioning America, related to hiring private firefighters for wildfire protection.

    Comment by D.C. Upton praising private firefighters for creating a firebreak to prevent wildfire spread.

    Text exchange discussing LA's response to wildfires, highlighting private firefighters and economic disparities.

    Comment discussing hiring private firefighters to protect homes during wildfires, questioning water sources if hydrants are dry.

    Text message about hiring private firefighters to protect homes from wildfires.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the role of private firefighters in crisis situations, emphasizing morality over cost.

    Text message stating, "They're just protecting their home and investment. Can't say I blame them," about private firefighters.

    Comment by Jaime K Trujillo expressing disappointment about private firefighters for hire protecting homes from wildfires.

    Janet Barboza's comment on hiring private firefighters for wildfire protection.

    Comment by Tim Bratcher asking about water sources for private firefighters in wildfire areas.

    Screenshot of a comment by George Weigand discussing private firefighters and supporting blue collar people.

    "Comment mentioning problems with wind and fire, questioning hiring private firefighters for wildfire protection.

    Text from a social media post stating, "Safety for the rich, nothing for the rest of us," regarding private firefighters and wildfires.

    Text message about hiring private firefighters to protect homes from wildfires.

    Comment on hiring private firefighters to protect homes from wildfires, emphasizing cooperation with public services.

    Text message saying, "What’s the problem? That’s like calling a plumber," related to hiring private firefighters.

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as they brought their own water, I'm fine with it. Think that in times of crisis like this the local government should be able to commandeer supplies and manpower of these businesses. I had to work a jillion hours as a "necessary worker" during the pandemic while family, friends and neighbors stayed safely at home collecting a bigger paycheck. These guys seem pretty necessary and should be available for all rather than a few.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
