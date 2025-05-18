Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“What Kind Of Talent They Have?”: Kylie And Kendall Jenner Turn Heads With Drunk Beach Walk
Kylie and Kendall Jenner enjoying a playful moment on the beach during a casual walk at sunset.
Celebrities, News

“What Kind Of Talent They Have?”: Kylie And Kendall Jenner Turn Heads With Drunk Beach Walk

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are having a drunkenly good time during their tropical getaway.

On Thursday, May 16, the younger of the two sisters shared a sweet video on Instagram of her and Kendall frolicking around on the beach with their friends, wearing tiny bikinis amidst the gorgeous beach view.

“drunk beach walks with @kendalljenner,” she captioned. “enjoy.”

Highlights
  • Kylie and Kendall Jenner shared a fun 'drunk beach walk' video from their Turks and Caicos getaway.
  • The sisters hilariously kissed and threw rocks and corals into the ocean while giggling and engaging followers in guessing games.
  • The Jenner/Kardashian family maintains a playful competitiveness, encouraged by Kris Jenner’s focus on health, workouts, and appearances.
    Kendall and Kylie Jenner took a “drunk” walk around the beach, sharing it on social media

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner on a beach, sharing a playful moment while enjoying a sunset walk together.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    In the various slides, the two were seen drinking Kylie’s Sprinter vodka beverages while Kendall, 29, held up an item she found in the sand and asked followers to let them know in the comments whether it was a “rock or coral.”

    The alcohol-fueled giggles hit soon after as they laughed gleefully, kissing the pebble before the model threw it into the ocean.

    It was the same pattern from there on — digging up more rocks, naming them, giving them a kiss, and then launching them to be “free” in the turquoise waters.

    Two women walking in shallow ocean water during a colorful sunset, highlighting talent and a beach walk atmosphere.

    Image credits: kendalljenner

    As Bored Panda previously reported, the two media personalities were enjoying their time in Turks and Caicos this week, letting loose as they took simmering photos with their tiny swimsuits.

    In the past few days alone, Kylie was spotted wearing several bikinis, with one of them promoting a new product for her cosmetics company, where she wore a pink bra and 1960s glam.

    “Introducing our NEW hybrid blush, a first of its kind formula that melts into the skin like a cream but has the soft-focus, smoothing effect of a powder. It’s silky, airy, and weightless with a suede-like texture and up to 12 hours of wear,” she gushed on social media.

    “Coming 5.20 in 8 stunning shades!”

    The two were enjoying their time in Turks and Caicos

    Smiling woman enjoying a sunset beach walk with ocean waves in the background, showcasing talent and carefree vibes.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Young woman in a black bikini showing surprise during a beach walk, highlighting what kind of talent they have.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    And for the Kardashian/Jenner family, it seems as if many of their vacation itineraries follow a rough plan, implemented in them by “momager” Kris Jenner.

    An insider told Daily Mail that they tend to share a “playful competitiveness” with one another.

    “It’s not mean, it’s more inspirational,” they clarified. “They all like to look their very best and they encourage each other. Often they workout together or trade diet secrets. They are supportive. But they really all do want to look amazing — no one wants to be the dumpy one.”

    Young woman with sandy legs crouching on the beach, showcasing talent and turning heads during a lively beach walk.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    @kyliejennerdrunk beach walks with my sister 😂😂😂 enjoy♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

    Their mother has also played her role in making sure her kids know what foods are healthy and how their diets should be structured.

    “Mom Kris always instilled in them a sense of discipline about being healthy and working out — it’s always the gym before breakfast and salads for lunch,” the source shared.

    The Jenner/Kardashian family have a sort of “playful competitiveness” with one another

    Kylie Jenner posing in a red studded bikini with a tropical beach and pool backdrop, showcasing summer talent style.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “So every vacation includes workouts and, of course, photo shoots.”

    Missing from the photos with Kylie’s seven-year-old daughter Stormi, who she previously posted a sweet snapshot with. 

    The mother and daughter have always shared a close bond with one another, as seen on her social media with her various pictures showing affection to her baby girl. But as Kylie dove deeper into her love for her kids with British Vogue, fans were able to view her in a different sort of light.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Young woman in a red bikini enjoying a joyful beach walk under a clear blue sky, capturing a lively moment outdoors.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Because at the end of the day, her children are the most important thing in the world to her.

    She shared with the interviewer that she was 19 when she was first pregnant with Stormi and 20 when she gave birth.

    Kylie opened up about her daughter and son

    Image credits: kendalljenner

    “Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace,” the 27-year-old revealed. “But when I was a teenager,  even my family were like: ‘You aren’t that young.’ I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I’d already been working for 10 years. It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change.”

    Kylie continued to talk about her unpredictable hormonal changes and the emotion her two kids have instilled in her.

    Image credits: kendalljenner

    “It hit me differently both times,” she said. “Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically].

    “On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’ Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t.”

    Crying, she mentioned how she felt like a “failure” when she met her son Aire for the first time, since he was “the most beautiful thing to me” and she wasn’t able to name him.

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner enjoying a beach moment at sunset, holding a coconut with water dripping on the sand.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    As of now, the two sisters are focusing on their own lives and careers. Kylie is still very much immersed in her business ventures, especially Kylie Cosmetics, while Kendall is enjoying a child-free life — but has discussed the possibility of raising kids outside of Los Angeles sometime in the future.

    The Kardashian/Jenner family have been a topic of controversy for a lot of people

    Comment discussing Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s talent as sisters being silly and relatable, not oversexualized.

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn heads during a casual, carefree beach walk, showcasing their unique talent and style.

    Tracy Lynne Gangarossa commenting with a heart emoji on a social media post about talent and beach walk.

    Comment by Judy Hardman questioning what kind of talent Kylie and Kendall Jenner have beyond their businesses.

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner walking on the beach, turning heads with their casual, playful, and carefree talent display.

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn heads during a carefree and fun drunk beach walk in casual beachwear.

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn heads with a fun and carefree drunk beach walk enjoying the sunset together.

    Comment from Tracy Warren saying Enjoy girlies in a social media post related to Kylie and Kendall Jenner beach walk.

    Comment by Sunny Ferrari saying this might be their only real picture in social media, related to Kylie and Kendall Jenner talent.

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn heads during a lively drunk beach walk, showcasing their unique talent and style.

    Leslie Smilez commenting humorously on the phrase about appearance and financial status with a casual profile photo.

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn heads with a casual stroll on the beach, showcasing their unique talent and style.

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn heads during a playful drunk beach walk, showcasing their unique talent and style.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
