“What Kind Of Talent They Have?”: Kylie And Kendall Jenner Turn Heads With Drunk Beach Walk

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are having a drunkenly good time during their tropical getaway.

On Thursday, May 16, the younger of the two sisters shared a sweet video on Instagram of her and Kendall frolicking around on the beach with their friends, wearing tiny bikinis amidst the gorgeous beach view.

“drunk beach walks with @kendalljenner,” she captioned. “enjoy.”

Highlights Kylie and Kendall Jenner shared a fun 'drunk beach walk' video from their Turks and Caicos getaway.

The sisters hilariously kissed and threw rocks and corals into the ocean while giggling and engaging followers in guessing games.

The Jenner/Kardashian family maintains a playful competitiveness, encouraged by Kris Jenner’s focus on health, workouts, and appearances.

RELATED:

Kendall and Kylie Jenner took a “drunk” walk around the beach, sharing it on social media

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

In the various slides, the two were seen drinking Kylie’s Sprinter vodka beverages while Kendall, 29, held up an item she found in the sand and asked followers to let them know in the comments whether it was a “rock or coral.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The alcohol-fueled giggles hit soon after as they laughed gleefully, kissing the pebble before the model threw it into the ocean.

It was the same pattern from there on — digging up more rocks, naming them, giving them a kiss, and then launching them to be “free” in the turquoise waters.

Share icon

Image credits: kendalljenner

As Bored Panda previously reported, the two media personalities were enjoying their time in Turks and Caicos this week, letting loose as they took simmering photos with their tiny swimsuits.

In the past few days alone, Kylie was spotted wearing several bikinis, with one of them promoting a new product for her cosmetics company, where she wore a pink bra and 1960s glam.

“Introducing our NEW hybrid blush, a first of its kind formula that melts into the skin like a cream but has the soft-focus, smoothing effect of a powder. It’s silky, airy, and weightless with a suede-like texture and up to 12 hours of wear,” she gushed on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coming 5.20 in 8 stunning shades!”

The two were enjoying their time in Turks and Caicos

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

And for the Kardashian/Jenner family, it seems as if many of their vacation itineraries follow a rough plan, implemented in them by “momager” Kris Jenner.

An insider told Daily Mail that they tend to share a “playful competitiveness” with one another.

“It’s not mean, it’s more inspirational,” they clarified. “They all like to look their very best and they encourage each other. Often they workout together or trade diet secrets. They are supportive. But they really all do want to look amazing — no one wants to be the dumpy one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Their mother has also played her role in making sure her kids know what foods are healthy and how their diets should be structured.

“Mom Kris always instilled in them a sense of discipline about being healthy and working out — it’s always the gym before breakfast and salads for lunch,” the source shared.

The Jenner/Kardashian family have a sort of “playful competitiveness” with one another

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

“So every vacation includes workouts and, of course, photo shoots.”

Missing from the photos with Kylie’s seven-year-old daughter Stormi, who she previously posted a sweet snapshot with.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother and daughter have always shared a close bond with one another, as seen on her social media with her various pictures showing affection to her baby girl. But as Kylie dove deeper into her love for her kids with British Vogue, fans were able to view her in a different sort of light.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Because at the end of the day, her children are the most important thing in the world to her.

She shared with the interviewer that she was 19 when she was first pregnant with Stormi and 20 when she gave birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie opened up about her daughter and son

Share icon

Image credits: kendalljenner

“Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace,” the 27-year-old revealed. “But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: ‘You aren’t that young.’ I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I’d already been working for 10 years. It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change.”

Kylie continued to talk about her unpredictable hormonal changes and the emotion her two kids have instilled in her.

Share icon

Image credits: kendalljenner

“It hit me differently both times,” she said. “Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically].

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’ Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t.”

Crying, she mentioned how she felt like a “failure” when she met her son Aire for the first time, since he was “the most beautiful thing to me” and she wasn’t able to name him.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

As of now, the two sisters are focusing on their own lives and careers. Kylie is still very much immersed in her business ventures, especially Kylie Cosmetics, while Kendall is enjoying a child-free life — but has discussed the possibility of raising kids outside of Los Angeles sometime in the future.

The Kardashian/Jenner family have been a topic of controversy for a lot of people

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT