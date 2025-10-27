Kourtney Kardashian Launches Lollipops For Women’s Private Parts, Sparks Hilarious Reactions
The latest trend in the wellness industry is here—a lollipop for your lady bits.
The probiotic lollipops are the newest addition to Kourtney Kardashian’s brand Lemme, which sells different probiotic gummies and capsules marketed toward women.
Some of the gummies promote hair and nail growth, while others are designed to ease stress and improve sleep.
- Kourtney Kardashian has launched lollipops designed to support the "health and freshness" of women’s intimate areas.
- The lollipops contain Bacillus coagulans, vitamin C, and pineapple extract.
- The new product has sparked mixed reactions online, ranging from curiosity and humor to criticism.
Kourtney Kardashian has launched Lemme Purr Lollipops, probiotic treats aimed at supporting women’s intimate health
Image credits: Lemme
Kourtney previously surprised fans with the release of the Lemme Purr gummies, which now come in lollipop form.
According to the product description, Lemme Purr was clinically studied and supports “v*ginal health and freshness.”
Each pack, priced at $6, contains the probiotic bacterium Bacillus coagulans (B. coagulans), which helps the body maintain healthy pH levels. The lollipops also contain vitamin C and pineapple extract.
Image credits: Kourtney Kardashian
“Lemme Purr Lollipops are such a fun extension of one of our best-sellers, Lemme Purr, and I love that they turn daily self-care into something sweet and simple,” the reality star said of the product.
Disrupting the natural acidity of the v*gina can cause discomfort and may even lead to infections such as bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections, as per Healthline. Usually, a sign of an underlying pH imbalance is an unexpected change in odor.
According to Lemme’s page, the Lemme Purr gummies are their best-selling product.
The new lollipops are an extension of Lemme’s line of gummies and capsules
Image credits: Lemme
The feminine self-care lollipop sparked a wide range of reactions online, with one critic writing, “People need to stop buying ridiculous items.”
“Catch me tomorrow outside of Target waiting for the delivery truck,” another woman joked.
“More lemme lollipops please!!!!” said another fan.
One user quipped that Gwyneth Paltrow “must be angry that she missed a good opportunity.”
“Enough already with the Kardashians trying to make more money off every product they can latch onto. They’ve had a good run – 20 years – time for everyone to move on,” another person commented.
Image credits: Lemme
The mom of four launched Lemme in 2022. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, she shared that she has a list of nonnegotiable ingredients that can never be added to her products, including corn syrup and artificial coloring.
“All of the supplements are vegan, and we’re looking to develop a lot more,” the 46-year-old told the magazine at the time, adding that she worked with scientists and doctors to produce the supplements.
The lollipops support “v*ginal health and freshness”
Image credits: Target
Lemmeinitially launched with three supplements: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus.
Kourtney, who graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts, became world-famous after starring in her family’s reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007.
Since 2022, she has appeared in the Hulu reality show The Kardashians.
Image credits: Lemme
During the season 7 premiere of the show, which debuted on Thursday (October 23), Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and the rest of the family gathered at their El Dorado Meadow house for a farewell dinner as they prepared to sell the iconic family property.
Kourtney shared with her mom, Kris, that she had just come from the “worst fitting” of her life for the Coachella Music Festival and described how her style differed from her sisters’.
“My general vibe is more casual, effortless. That’s when I feel my best and my coolest, is when it’s not try-too-hard,” she told her mom, adding that she didn’t want to wear what Kim and Khloé were wearing that night: dresses and high heels.
The eldest Kardashian sister launched the wellness brand in 2022
Image credits: Lemme
Image credits: Kourtney Kardashian
“I need to be able to move freely, I’m breastfeeding… I need to be able to run after them and not be in 6-inch heels,” the star added.
Kourtney is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple welcomed a son, Rocky, in November 2023.
The couple tied the knot in 2022. Kourtney also shares three children with ex Scott Disick: 15-year-old Mason, 13-year-old Penelope, and 10-year-old Reign.
The product sparked mixed reactions, with some women expressing interest while others deemed it unnecessary
Image credits: Kourtney Kardashian
Image credits: Kourtney Kardashian
Meanwhile, Travis shares three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: 20-year-old Landon, 19-year-old Alabama, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana.
Though she has shown the faces of her three older children on her reality show, Kourtney has chosen to keep Rocky out of the spotlight to protect his privacy, a decision made together with the famous drummer.
“If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it’s weird to grow up and you’re 15 or 12, and you’re like, ‘Mom, you posted this of me?’” Travis explained.
