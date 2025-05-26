Alabama Barker, 19, Sparks Fury With Racy Bikini Photoshoot After Taking Weight-Loss Medication
Alabama Luella Barker struck a few sultry poses for the camera and struck some nerves online.
The young rapper and model, who is Travis Barker’s daughter and Kourtney Kardashian‘s stepdaughter, shared steamy pictures from a backyard photoshoot over the Memorial Day weekend.
Critics had plenty to say, with one commenting, “Man, give that little girl a shirt already.”
- Alabama Luella Barker shared sultry backyard photos over the Memorial Day weekend.
- The steamy pictures were reportedly clicked at her father Travis Barker’s $2.8M five-bedroom home in The Oaks of Calabasas.
- “I blame… Kourtney, she is the maternal influence now,” one said, referring to Alabama’s stepmother Kourtney Kardashian.
- Much like the rest of the Kardashian family, Alabama also faced accusations of Blackfishing.
Alabama Luella Barker struck nerves online with her sultry backyard photos
Image credits: alabamaluellabarker / Instagram
The 19-year-old rapper posed in a micro-bikini and waist-length braids in the backyard of her father’s $2.8M five-bedroom home in The Oaks of Calabasas.
The photos came a year after the youngster spoke about taking weight-loss medication.
She also said earlier this month she doesn’t care “if people like [her]” or not.
Image credits: alabamaluellabarker / Instagram
Alabama’s photos on Sunday sparked mixed reactions online, with one fan saying, “Omg, you look so good.”
“Idc what yall say. I love Alabama, just do you, girl. Stay out the way. Love you beautiful, do you,” said another.
But critics took a different tone with their comments, with one saying, “I get she’s over 18, but where are her parents? Are they even trying to instill in her any sort of moral compass?”
“Her bathing suit is too small for her,” one commented online
Image credits: alabamaluellabarker / Instagram
“She learned from her stepmom and step aunts, do anything for publicity and attention,” one said.
Another quipped, “Her hair has me craving some chicken flavor ramen.”
“I blame… Kourtney, she is the maternal influence now,” said another.
Many comments also claimed Alabama was trying so hard to be Black.
“She really wanna be Black,” one said, while another wrote, “Girl wanna be black soo bad take those braids out now.”
Alabama, much like the rest of the Kardashian family, was accused of Blackfishing
Image credits: alabamaluellabarker / Instagram
Members of the Kardashian clan have often been accused of Blackfishing, which includes using hairstyle, accessories, makeup or tanning, and even altering one’s body to appear Black.
Kim Kardashian even addressed Blackfishing accusations in 2021, saying she put her hair in braids to make her half-Black daughter North West happy.
“Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair,” said the reality TV star, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West.
“You think I care if people like me like my life depends on people’s opinions?” the rapper said last month
Image credits: alabamaluellabarker / Instagram
Earlier this month, Alabama addressed a crop of hate comments on a video of herself doing makeup.
One person assumed she was getting dolled up to “hangout in your room,” prompting a response from the youngster, who said, “Why do you feel entitled to comment that knowing you have no idea what I’m doing?”
She responded to another comment that suggested she was sharing posts so people would like her.
“You think I care if people like me like my life depends on people’s opinions?” wrote the 19-year-old.
The Cry Bhabie rapper dropped her own message in the comments section and said her “biggest concern” was that haters “take their time to watch [her]”
“They comment on my video and give me more attention as well as make my videos have more traction,” she added.
Image credits: alabamabarker / TikTok
The platinum-haired teenager updated fans about her fitness regimen last year and said she was taking weight loss medication.
“I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly,” she said in a video clip, “and people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so fat and you’re so ugly.’”
“I’m on weight less medication,” she added, “because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre.”
The Vogue rapper previously said she was taking weight loss medication because she was “tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre”
Image credits: alabamabarker / TikTok
The young artist even addressed claims of having undergone cosmetic surgery last year.
When netizens made speculations, she insisted she was “natural” except for her lips.
“This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now!” read one comment on her social media post.
“I really appreciate the love!” Alabama responded. “I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”
Alabama responded to cosmetic surgery speculations and said she was “natural, besides [her] lips”
Image credits: alabamaluellabarker / Instagram
The Our House rapper is a member of Travis and Kourtney’s blended family, which includes seven children.
The Kardashians star shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with her ex, Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer shares son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
The couple welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker, their first child together, in 2023.
Alabama is one of seven children belonging to Travis and Kourtney’s blended family
Image credits: travisbarker / Instagram
Alabama, who has previously criticized her mother, Shanna, praised Kourtney on Mother’s Day this year for being someone she could “count on.”
“Happy Mother’s Day to someone who chose to love me like her own,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.
The stepdaughter went on to praise Kourtney for stepping into her life “with patience, care, and an open heart.”
“Thank you for showing up, for listening, and for being someone I can count on,” she added. “You mean more to me than you know.”
Travis and Kourtney appeared in the 19-year-old’s music video, Vogue, released last December.
The 19-year-old praised stepmother Kourtney for being someone she could “count on”
Image credits: travisbarker / Instagram
In 2021, Alabama said her mother, Shanna, has “never completely been in [her] life.”
“Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t?” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”
However, this year, the young rapper shared a Mother’s Day tribute to Shanna as well.
@alabamabarker♬ Shyfromdatre 6000 degrees – Shy
“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman whose love is the foundation of my strength,” she wrote.
Alabama credited Shanna’s “endless support, kindness, and warmth” for shaping the person she is.
“Today and every day, I hope you feel just how deeply appreciated and cherished you are,” she added.
“Girl, go put some clothes on. Not all attention is good attention,” one wrote online
She’s 19! Leave her alone! Cash me outside how bout dat!
I just hope she's doing this because she truly likes the way she looks and not because of outside influences or body dysmorphia. I just hope that she's happy.
Many, MANY years ago, I had an AOL screenname. The account was my dad's, but he said he would trust me with my own screenname and pw as long as I did not give out any personal info. The year was 1992, and young Lakota was 10 years old XD I spent a few years RPing (very innocently) in the Red Dragon Inn and Stars End Bar chatrooms (my character was a wolf who wore cursed pink booties named FuzzyLupus. She was actually a werewolf, but the cursed booties kept her permanently in wolf form) and I eventually formed friendships with a lot of other people. I never told anyone my age or real-life info. (Except for one very good friend, who I am still friends with today!!) When I was 13 or so, I had a crush on another character named Dunklzahn, who RPed a dragon-human shapeshifter. (The crush wasn't just "RP", my hormonal teen self legit had a crush on his character, lol.) We were RPing our characters in a private IM (the setting was us visiting his estate in our quadruped forms) and everything was fine until his character shifted to human form and was like "Wanna see my hot tub?" Me, being an idiot, said "Sure!" but said I had not brought any bathing suit for my human form (my wolf had had her curse lifted by the RPed-out removal of the booties long before, thanks to a paladin I was also friends with, so now she could shift between human and wolf at will.) I was seriously just picturing that I'd go into the hot tub still in wolf form and just chill out XD Dunk's player was like "No problem, I have something for you to wear!" and legit typed out "::he handed over a bikini that looked like it was made of postage stamps and dental floss::" like MY DUDE. I AM 13 XD He didn't know, of course, as we'd never talked about our RL selves. (Sheeeyit, for all I know, HE was 13 too and thought that that souded hawt.) I panicked and said I had to sign off because someone else needed the phone line XD Anyway, this story was way too long and I apologize, but I hope you got a laugh out of my cringe teen self XD My point out of all of this was to say that Ms. Barker's bikini in that photo looks A LOT like it was made out of postage stamps and dental floss. XD
