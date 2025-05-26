Alabama Barker, 19, Sparks Fury With Racy Bikini Photoshoot After Taking Weight-Loss Medication

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama Luella Barker struck a few sultry poses for the camera and struck some nerves online.

The young rapper and model, who is Travis Barker’s daughter and Kourtney Kardashian‘s stepdaughter, shared steamy pictures from a backyard photoshoot over the Memorial Day weekend.

Critics had plenty to say, with one commenting, “Man, give that little girl a shirt already.”

Alabama Luella Barker struck nerves online with her sultry backyard photos

The 19-year-old rapper posed in a micro-bikini and waist-length braids in the backyard of her father’s $2.8M five-bedroom home in The Oaks of Calabasas.

The photos came a year after the youngster spoke about taking weight-loss medication.

She also said earlier this month she doesn’t care “if people like [her]” or not.

Alabama’s photos on Sunday sparked mixed reactions online, with one fan saying, “Omg, you look so good.”

“Idc what yall say. I love Alabama, just do you, girl. Stay out the way. Love you beautiful, do you,” said another.

But critics took a different tone with their comments, with one saying, “I get she’s over 18, but where are her parents? Are they even trying to instill in her any sort of moral compass?”

“Her bathing suit is too small for her,” one commented online

“She learned from her stepmom and step aunts, do anything for publicity and attention,” one said.

Another quipped, “Her hair has me craving some chicken flavor ramen.”

“I blame… Kourtney, she is the maternal influence now,” said another.

Many comments also claimed Alabama was trying so hard to be Black.

“She really wanna be Black,” one said, while another wrote, “Girl wanna be black soo bad take those braids out now.”

Alabama, much like the rest of the Kardashian family, was accused of Blackfishing

Members of the Kardashian clan have often been accused of Blackfishing, which includes using hairstyle, accessories, makeup or tanning, and even altering one’s body to appear Black.

Kim Kardashian even addressed Blackfishing accusations in 2021, saying she put her hair in braids to make her half-Black daughter North West happy.

“Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair,” said the reality TV star, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

“You think I care if people like me like my life depends on people’s opinions?” the rapper said last month

Earlier this month, Alabama addressed a crop of hate comments on a video of herself doing makeup.

One person assumed she was getting dolled up to “hangout in your room,” prompting a response from the youngster, who said, “Why do you feel entitled to comment that knowing you have no idea what I’m doing?”

She responded to another comment that suggested she was sharing posts so people would like her.

“You think I care if people like me like my life depends on people’s opinions?” wrote the 19-year-old.

The Cry Bhabie rapper dropped her own message in the comments section and said her “biggest concern” was that haters “take their time to watch [her]”

“They comment on my video and give me more attention as well as make my videos have more traction,” she added.

The platinum-haired teenager updated fans about her fitness regimen last year and said she was taking weight loss medication.

“I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly,” she said in a video clip, “and people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so fat and you’re so ugly.’”

“I’m on weight less medication,” she added, “because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre.”

The Vogue rapper previously said she was taking weight loss medication because she was “tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre”

The young artist even addressed claims of having undergone cosmetic surgery last year.

When netizens made speculations, she insisted she was “natural” except for her lips.

“This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now!” read one comment on her social media post.

“I really appreciate the love!” Alabama responded. “I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Alabama responded to cosmetic surgery speculations and said she was “natural, besides [her] lips”

The Our House rapper is a member of Travis and Kourtney’s blended family, which includes seven children.

The Kardashians star shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with her ex, Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer shares son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker, their first child together, in 2023.

Alabama is one of seven children belonging to Travis and Kourtney’s blended family

Alabama, who has previously criticized her mother, Shanna, praised Kourtney on Mother’s Day this year for being someone she could “count on.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to someone who chose to love me like her own,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

The stepdaughter went on to praise Kourtney for stepping into her life “with patience, care, and an open heart.”

“Thank you for showing up, for listening, and for being someone I can count on,” she added. “You mean more to me than you know.”

Travis and Kourtney appeared in the 19-year-old’s music video, Vogue, released last December.

The 19-year-old praised stepmother Kourtney for being someone she could “count on”

In 2021, Alabama said her mother, Shanna, has “never completely been in [her] life.”

“Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t?” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

However, this year, the young rapper shared a Mother’s Day tribute to Shanna as well.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman whose love is the foundation of my strength,” she wrote.

Alabama credited Shanna’s “endless support, kindness, and warmth” for shaping the person she is.

“Today and every day, I hope you feel just how deeply appreciated and cherished you are,” she added.

“Girl, go put some clothes on. Not all attention is good attention,” one wrote online

