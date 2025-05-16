Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ozempic Tongue” Is The Latest “Nasty” Side Effect Of Weight-Loss Meds, As More Celebs Speak Out
Woman with long dark hair wearing a black floral dress, illustrating Ozempic tongue side effect from weight-loss meds.
Health, News

“Ozempic Tongue” Is The Latest “Nasty” Side Effect Of Weight-Loss Meds, As More Celebs Speak Out

A growing number of users say Ozempic is rewiring their taste buds in ways they never saw coming.

The blockbuster weight loss drug isn’t just shrinking waistlines. It’s changing how people experience food altogether, leading to the phenomenon that’s now being called the Ozempic tongue.

It takes away “all the joy of eating away,” one said about its effects.

Highlights
  • Users have complained about side effects like the Ozempic butt, the Ozempic mouth, and the Ozempic feet.
  • The Ozempic tongue is yet another entry in the growing list of side effects.
  • Stars like Emily Simpson have spoken about how “nothing tastes good” while taking Ozempic.
  • Some have even reported a “metallic” taste.
    The Ozempic tongue is yet another entry in the growing list of side effects

    Ozempic injection pen box on a marble surface, highlighting ozempic tongue as a weight-loss med side effect.

    Image credits: David Trinks/Unsplash

    The weight loss medication that was seen as a blessing for many is now turning into a head-to-toe kind of transformation for its users.

    Many have complained about unexpected side effects like the Ozempic butt, the Ozempic mouth, and the Ozempic feet.

    It has come to light that the side effects also include a dramatic shift in how taste is perceived.

    Close-up of a person’s tongue showing symptoms related to Ozempic tongue, a side effect of weight-loss medication.

    Image credits: luismolinero/stock.adobe.com

    New York-based obesity specialist Dr. Daniel Rosen told the Daily Mail that users of GLP-1 medication like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy have been ditching food items that they normally consume.

    He said regular meat eaters have been reporting a “metallic” taste when they consume their go-to steaks, sausages or other cuts.

    On the other hand, long-time vegetarians have been having the opposite effect, where they have unusually started craving meat.

    Stars like Emily Simpson have spoken about how “nothing tastes good” while taking Ozempic

    Woman in a floral black dress posing indoors amid discussions about Ozempic tongue side effects from weight-loss meds.

    Image credits: rhoc_emilysimpson

    Celebrities have also been talking about how their taste buds have changed since they added Ozempic-like medications to their weight loss regimen.

    Emily Simpson said Ozempic was “great for [her] diet” because it helped her develop better eating habits and a robust fitness routine.

    Image credits: Girl Talk Logic

    “It really just kickstarted me into eating better and eating healthier ’cause it makes you feel like crap ’cause nothing tastes good,” she told Us Weekly in July, 2023.

    Although her use of Ozempic was “very-short lived,” she said it was still “very effective.”

    Emily Simpson said she stopped taking the medication because she would “constantly feel nauseous”

    Before and after images of a woman showing weight loss transformation and discussing Ozempic tongue side effect.

    Image credits: rhoc_emilysimpson

    Comment from Tammy Jambon Plaisance discussing no gross side effects from Ozempic but limited access due to weight loss prescriptions.

    “It was very motivating when I started to notice that I was eating better and I’d lost a little weight and then the liposuction [in my arms] was helpful,” she told the outlet.

    “It was a good kickstart for me, but it was very difficult for me to function,” she continued. “I have three small children, so I couldn’t feel like that all the time. I can’t constantly feel nauseous. So it was very short-lived, but it was very effective.”

    Woman in denim shirt tasting hot food from a wooden spoon over a steaming pot, illustrating Ozempic tongue side effects.

    Image credits: Cavan for Adobe/stock.adobe.com

    Comment on Ozempic tongue side effect mentioning stomach paralysis, shared in a social media post.

    Botched star Terry Dubrow called Ozempic the “biggest breakthrough in medical history” but said the “low-grade nausea” and the change in taste was not always worth it.

    The plastic surgeon said the medication really took “all the joy of eating away.”

    He told Page Six in January 2024 that he quit the medication so he could enjoy his meals during the holidays.

    Terry Dubrow said Ozempic really took “all the joy of eating away”

    Man in medical scrubs holding a hairless cat, smiling, illustrating concerns about Ozempic tongue side effects from weight-loss meds.

    Image credits: drdubrow

    Comment from Lynda Gipson expressing skepticism about easy fixes for weight loss and mentioning Phen-Fen, related to Ozempic tongue side effect discussion.

    “I thought, ‘You know what, I kind of want to get my appetite back. The holidays are coming, I want to enjoy myself,’” he says of his reason for quitting.

    Experts have revealed that Ozempic could make food taste less enjoyable and also keep cravings in check.

    “Many patients find their cravings decrease, and they may become more open to healthier foods they previously disliked,” obesity medicine physician Michael L. Glickman, MD, told First For Women.

    Image credits: E! News

    Jennie Stanford, MD, a family physician and obesity medicine specialist, said Ozempic could reduce cravings “for sugary foods and even alcohol” because of the change in taste.

    “Recent studies demonstrate that Ozempic may also make foods taste different to people who are taking it, a phenomenon called ‘Ozempic tongue,’” the doctor told MDLinx. “Some people taking Ozempic report that sweet foods taste metallic, sour, or bitter.”

    Experts said Ozempic users are likely to experience a metallic, sour or bitter taste

    Close-up of various plated meals on a table with a burger and fries, unrelated to Ozempic tongue side effect.

    Image credits: annanahabed/stock.adobe.com

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to discussions about Ozempic tongue side effects from weight-loss meds.

    “As this is less palatable, it discourages eating those types of foods, providing an additional avenue for weight loss,” she added.

    She explained that the Ozempic tongue does not have to be seen as a “bad” side-effect as the change in taste could help achieve weight loss goals.

    Obesity specialist Dr. Daniel Rosen said meat eaters may steer away from steaks and sausages, while vegetarians might start craving meat

    Smiling man in a blue blazer and white shirt posing against a marble background, related to Ozempic tongue side effect.

    Image credits: drdanielrosen

    “We really don’t know yet what is causing this. There are theories that Ozempic alters the gene on the taste receptors of the tongue, but no theory has yet been backed up by conclusive evidence. More research is required.”

    Netizens had varying opinions about the Ozempic tongue side effect, with one saying, “Being lazy and taking the easy route sometimes has its consequences.”

    Image credits: E! News

    “Not everyone is meant to be a size 6, quit emaciating yourselves by going too far on this stuff,” one wrote.

    “This put me in the hospital. Most exruciating stomach pain I ever had,” said another.

    One shared their own experience and said, “I have only had a bit of nausea. The amazing side effect is, I can eat a fraction of what I used to eat, and be full for hours.”

    “The longer I took it, the worse the vomiting got,” one commented online

    Comment from Marsha Lynn on Ozempic tongue side effect discussing worsening vomiting after extended injection use with a sad emoji.

    User comment warning against non-diabetics taking medicine amid Ozempic tongue side effects discussion by celebs.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Miranda Gilleo saying it was worth it, related to Ozempic tongue side effects.

    Comment from Julie Findley Boyd explaining how weight loss includes 25% lean muscle mass, affecting metabolism slowing.

    Comment by Amanda Phillips expressing that not everyone should aim to be size 6 and warning against extreme weight loss efforts linked to Ozempic tongue.

    Comment by Beth expressing concern about nasty side effects related to Ozempic tongue from weight-loss meds.

    Comment by Michael Scialdone saying being lazy and taking the easy route sometimes has its consequences with laughing reactions and emoji.

    Comment by Chris O'Connell describing severe stomach pain and hospital stay related to Ozempic tongue side effect from weight-loss meds.

    Facebook comment by Melinda Marie saying This is why we can’t have nice things with sad face emojis. Ozempic tongue side effect discussed.

    Comment by Annabel Shinkfield mentioning side effects related to confidence, better health, and general happiness about Ozempic tongue.

    Facebook comment from Kelly Crozier sharing personal experience with side effects of weight loss injections like Ozempic tongue affecting mindset.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing side effects, including nausea and appetite changes, related to Ozempic tongue.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    laurencrowrenofthenorth avatar
    DirtandZen
    DirtandZen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I struggle with binge eating disorder. Wegovy has been a lifesaver. Imagine your entire brain being taken up by thoughts of food and eating. When you start eating you can't stop. That was my life before this medication. I've lost over 100 pounds. Are there side effects? Yes, but no worse than any psych med they have given me for this. One thing that is misleading is there is a shortage. All GLP-1 meds are easily available in the US.

    brynburch avatar
    Bryn
    Bryn
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "GLP-1 meds are easily available in the US." not true. There have been shortages (especially when it first started happening that doctors were prescribing them for weight loss rather than the T2Ds who need them to stay alive.

