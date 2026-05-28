“I Do Not Have That Power”: ‘The Pitt’ Star Breaks Silence On Noah Wyle Feud Amid Online Backlash

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What started as TV’s biggest breakout hit has quickly become the most controversial show.

The Pitt, led by Noah Wyle, is facing intense fan scrutiny after a shocking season 2 cast exit and viral comments that sparked rumors of behind-the-scenes tension. Social media speculation only grew as viewers questioned whether conflict was brewing among the cast.

Highlights Rumors of Noah Wyle’s feud with The Pitt co-stars spread after his recent comments.

Wyle’s co-star denied any off-screen conflict in a new interview amid growing speculation.

Key cast member confirms season 3 return despite season 2 finale’s cliffhanger.

Now, one of Wyle’s co-stars has finally broken their silence, directly addressing the rumored feud and revealing what’s really happening behind the scenes.

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The Pitt actress reacts to rumored feud with co-star Noah Wyle

Image credits: HBO Max

Actress Sepideh Moafi joined the cast of The Pitt in season 2, playing Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, a new attending physician.

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Her character serves as the interim replacement for Noah Wyle’s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. Moafi and Wyle’s characters are locked in an on-screen rivalry for most of the season.

This led some fans to speculate that the rivalry extended beyond the screen.

Image credits: HBO Max

During an interview with Variety on May 27, Moafi addressed the rumored feud with Wyle, dismissing it without any hesitation.

“Absolutely not. I do not have that power. We’re really great colleagues,” she said.

The Iranian-American actress said she had a strong working relationship with Wyle, adding that their real-life dynamic helped her feel safe performing some of her character’s more intense moments in the season 2 finale.

Moafi reiterated, “So that’s completely false that there’s a personal sort of beef or rivalry between us.”

Fans react amid rumors of a rift between Noah Wyle and co-stars

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Image credits: HBO Max

Moafi’s comments come amid multiple rumors of an alleged rift between Wyle and his The Pitt co-stars.

In April, after Supriya Ganesha’s exit was announced days before the season 2 finale, some viewers suspected tensions between her and Wyle. Earlier this month, Wyle’s remarks about his co-stars on a podcast were interpreted by some as a dig at Shawn Hatosy.

Image credits: HBO Max

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On X, Moafi’s clarification quickly drew attention, particularly given recent drama surrounding Wyle’s public remarks. Many users praised the actress for addressing the rumors and setting the record straight.

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“People love creating drama where there is none,” one user reacted.

A second said, “Online fandoms always take things too far. Actors shouldn’t have to debunk fake rivalry theories every few months.”

“Some toxic fans are spreading false rumors because they don’t like Noah,” a third added.

Sepideh Moafi on Dr. Al-Hashimi’s return in The Pitt season 3

Image credits: HBO Max

At the end of season 2, Al-Hashimi leaves the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, unsure of her future. She opens up to Robby about her history of seizures, which may make her unfit to lead the ER.

In the same interview, Moafi confirmed she will return for the medical drama’s upcoming third season. The series was renewed in January, days before its second season premiered.

However, Moafi said she is unsure in what capacity she will return, as season 3 is still in the writing stage and expected to begin filming later this summer.

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Image credits: HBO Max

“Nothing is clear to me as to what’s happening with the story, how many episodes, all that, but I am coming back,” she stated.

Most of the main cast, with the exception of Ganesh, are expected to reprise their roles. Ayesha Harris, who plays Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to series regular, replacing the outgoing Ganesh.

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The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.