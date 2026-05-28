After Mom Is Sentenced Following 19-Day-Old Baby’s Passing, Eerie Footage Emerges From Gender Reveal Party

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A mother from Scotland was found guilty last month of slaying her baby daughter before giving what a judge called a “patently absurd” version of events.

Footage from Nicole Blain’s gender reveal party has now resurfaced, showing the soon-to-be mother visibly upset as she holds a pink knife.

Experts determined that Blain’s 19-day-old daughter, Thea, perished from “significant non-accidental head trauma.”

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Highlights Nicole Blain has been sentenced to prison for the 2023 slaying of her 19-day-old daughter, Thea.

Following her sentencing, footage from Blain’s gender reveal party began circulating on social media.

The mother appeared to be upset after popping a balloon and learning that she was expecting a girl.

Image credits: Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find distressing.

The 30-year-old mother claimed she woke up from a nap to find her newborn daughter lying on the floor of her Greenock apartment on July 14, 2023.

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Thea’s injuries suggested that she had suffered blunt force trauma or had been violently shaken. One medic described them as similar to those suffered by a car crash victim.

The mother claimed she woke up to find Thea on the floor after another child had recklessly dropped her.

Image credits: STV News

Judge Lord Scott called her claims a “feeble attempt to evade responsibility” for her crime.

The judge dismissed her account as “patently absurd” and described the attack carried out by the mother against her child as “catastrophic.”

As Blain entered the court to face the judge, dozens of members of the public gathered outside, and cries of “monster” rang out, the BBC reported.



Image credits: STV News

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In April, she was found guilty of taking her 19-day-old child’s life.

On Thursday (May 29), Blain learned her sentence at the High Court in Glasgow: life imprisonment with a minimum of 19 years before she can be considered for parole.

After the sentencing, a video of Blain’s gender reveal party began circulating online.

Image credits: STV News

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Reportedly filmed on February 7, 2023, the clip shows Blain shouting at a loved one who is holding a black balloon filled with confetti. After the mother pops the balloon, pink confetti bursts out, scattering across the living room.

Blain appears visibly annoyed as she holds the pink knife she used to pop the balloon.

The 30-year-old is then seen flipping off the camera and storming off the party after discovering she was expecting a girl.



Image credits: Clyde1News

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After the tragedy, Blain posted a series of disturbing social media videos in which she said she missed her daughter and asked people to stop “f***ing” discussing the case, per the Daily Record.

On the day of the crime, Blain was expected to take her newborn daughter to her paternal grandmother, Laura Wilson’s home.

Around 2 p.m. that afternoon, Laura’s husband Alan took a call from Blain.

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Alan Wilson told jurors that he heard a child screaming in the background. “I had never heard anything like it. It was piercing and extremely loud. I thought it was an older child doing it, but then I realized it was the baby who was screaming.

“She (Blain) did mumble, ‘I do not know what to do.’ She did not sound right. I said, ‘Hang up and phone an ambulance.'”

According to Alan, the mother said she had found Thea “on the floor with no clothes on” and that she “had a bump on her head.”

Image credits: STV News

Laura rushed to a hospital in Glasgow to see her granddaughter. When Laura asked Blain about the injuries, the mother claimed another child staying at her home “had done it.” Thea succumbed to her injuries at the hospital later that day.

A pathologist dismissed Blain’s explanation, stating that the injuries, including three skull fractures, brain damage, and bleeding, were consistent with the baby being shaken and hit against the floor or furniture.

Image credits: STV News

Judge Scott told Blain, “Despite what you have continued to say, what happened was no accident. It could not have been caused by a fall or being dropped.

“Despite persistent attempts to suggest it, what was done was not by another child, but by you, the main person responsible for the care of baby Thea.

“Rather than love, protect and nurture her, what Thea received from you was catastrophic d*adly violence.

“What the jury decided beyond reasonable doubt was that, in an act that was intentional or wickedly reckless, you m*rdered a tiny defenceless baby.”



The court reportedly heard in April that the mother had struggled with post-natal depression after Thea’s birth.

The morning of the brutal crime, Blain was visited by a social worker who found the infant in her crib. During the visit, Blain had complained of feeling tired.

In a statement read in court, Thea’s father, Ross Wilson, said he had not eaten, slept, or taken part in any form of physical exercise since losing his newborn daughter.

“The pain is constant – it does not ease, it does not fade,” he wrote, stating that the tragedy “broke his heart and shattered his life.”

The grieving father, who only had 45 minutes with Thea in the hospital before she passed, said he experienced guilt, wondering if he could have prevented the crime.

Outside the court, a group of supporters gathered in Glasgow to release balloons in honor of Thea.

Following the conviction, Detective Chief Inspector Laura Young stated, “This is a tragic case in which a baby has lost her life, and Nicole Blain will now have to face the consequences of her actions.

I would like to thank all the officers involved, as well as our partner agencies, for their work during this investigation.”