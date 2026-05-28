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After Mom Is Sentenced Following 19-Day-Old Baby’s Passing, Eerie Footage Emerges From Gender Reveal Party
Newborn baby peacefully sleeping in pink knitwear after gender reveal party with eerie footage emerging.
Crime, Society

After Mom Is Sentenced Following 19-Day-Old Baby’s Passing, Eerie Footage Emerges From Gender Reveal Party

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A mother from Scotland was found guilty last month of slaying her baby daughter before giving what a judge called a “patently absurd” version of events.

Footage from Nicole Blain’s gender reveal party has now resurfaced, showing the soon-to-be mother visibly upset as she holds a pink knife.

Experts determined that Blain’s 19-day-old daughter, Thea, perished from “significant non-accidental head trauma.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Nicole Blain has been sentenced to prison for the 2023 slaying of her 19-day-old daughter, Thea.
    • Following her sentencing, footage from Blain’s gender reveal party began circulating on social media.
    • The mother appeared to be upset after popping a balloon and learning that she was expecting a girl.

    A gender reveal video shows Nicole Blain, found guilty of taking her baby’s life, storming off after learning she was expecting a girl
    Mugshot of mom sentenced after 19-day-old babies passing

    Image credits: Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde

    Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find distressing. 

    The 30-year-old mother claimed she woke up from a nap to find her newborn daughter lying on the floor of her Greenock apartment on July 14, 2023.

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    Thea’s injuries suggested that she had suffered blunt force trauma or had been violently shaken. One medic described them as similar to those suffered by a car crash victim.

    The mother claimed she woke up to find Thea on the floor after another child had recklessly dropped her.

    Sleeping newborn baby dressed in pink at gender reveal party

    Image credits: STV News

    Judge Lord Scott called her claims a “feeble attempt to evade responsibility” for her crime.

    The judge dismissed her account as “patently absurd” and described the attack carried out by the mother against her child as “catastrophic.”

    As Blain entered the court to face the judge, dozens of members of the public gathered outside, and cries of “monster” rang out, the BBC reported.

    Blain was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the crime against her 19-day-old daughter, TheaNewborn baby wrapped in white blanket yawning

    Image credits: STV News

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    Social media comment supporting women in prison

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    Social media comment about mother harming own child

    In April, she was found guilty of taking her 19-day-old child’s life.

    On Thursday (May 29), Blain learned her sentence at the High Court in Glasgow: life imprisonment with a minimum of 19 years before she can be considered for parole.

    After the sentencing, a video of Blain’s gender reveal party began circulating online.

    Woman holding black balloon at indoor gender reveal party footage

    Image credits: STV News

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    Reportedly filmed on February 7, 2023, the clip shows Blain shouting at a loved one who is holding a black balloon filled with confetti. After the mother pops the balloon, pink confetti bursts out, scattering across the living room. 

    Blain appears visibly annoyed as she holds the pink knife she used to pop the balloon.

    The 30-year-old is then seen flipping off the camera and storming off the party after discovering she was expecting a girl.

    Blain reportedly said she missed her daughter after committing the crimeGroup holding banner and balloons at memorial balloon release

    Image credits: Clyde1News

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    After the tragedy, Blain posted a series of disturbing social media videos in which she said she missed her daughter and asked people to stop “f***ing” discussing the case, per the Daily Record.

    On the day of the crime, Blain was expected to take her newborn daughter to her paternal grandmother, Laura Wilson’s home.

    Around 2 p.m. that afternoon, Laura’s husband Alan took a call from Blain. 

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    Screenshot of social media comment on gender reveal video

    Screenshot of social media comment on mom sentencing

    Alan Wilson told jurors that he heard a child screaming in the background. “I had never heard anything like it. It was piercing and extremely loud. I thought it was an older child doing it, but then I realized it was the baby who was screaming.

    “She (Blain) did mumble, ‘I do not know what to do.’ She did not sound right. I said, ‘Hang up and phone an ambulance.'”

    According to Alan, the mother said she had found Thea “on the floor with no clothes on” and that she “had a bump on her head.”

    Woman with handbag outside courthouse after sentencing

    Image credits: STV News

    Laura rushed to a hospital in Glasgow to see her granddaughter. When Laura asked Blain about the injuries, the mother claimed another child staying at her home “had done it.” Thea succumbed to her injuries at the hospital later that day.

    A pathologist dismissed Blain’s explanation, stating that the injuries, including three skull fractures, brain damage, and bleeding, were consistent with the baby being shaken and hit against the floor or furniture.  

    The baby’s injuries were consistent with blunt force traumaExterior of Bracknell Magistrates court entrance with round pillars and emblem

    Image credits: STV News

    Judge Scott told Blain, “Despite what you have continued to say, what happened was no accident. It could not have been caused by a fall or being dropped.

    “Despite persistent attempts to suggest it, what was done was not by another child, but by you, the main person responsible for the care of baby Thea.

    “Rather than love, protect and nurture her, what Thea received from you was catastrophic d*adly violence.

    “What the jury decided beyond reasonable doubt was that, in an act that was intentional or wickedly reckless, you m*rdered a tiny defenceless baby.”

    Social media comment discussing blame related to 19-day-old baby case

    The court reportedly heard in April that the mother had struggled with post-natal depression after Thea’s birth.

    The morning of the brutal crime, Blain was visited by a social worker who found the infant in her crib. During the visit, Blain had complained of feeling tired.

    In a statement read in court, Thea’s father, Ross Wilson, said he had not eaten, slept, or taken part in any form of physical exercise since losing his newborn daughter.

    “The pain is constant – it does not ease, it does not fade,” he wrote, stating that the tragedy “broke his heart and shattered his life.”

    The grieving father, who only had 45 minutes with Thea in the hospital before she passed, said he experienced guilt, wondering if he could have prevented the crime.

    Outside the court, a group of supporters gathered in Glasgow to release balloons in honor of Thea.

    Following the conviction, Detective Chief Inspector Laura Young stated, “This is a tragic case in which a baby has lost her life, and Nicole Blain will now have to face the consequences of her actions.

    I would like to thank all the officers involved, as well as our partner agencies, for their work during this investigation.”

    People online questioned why it took three years for Blain to be sentenced over the crime against her childSocial media comment questioning delay in conviction after 19-day-old baby's passing

    Social media comment expressing opinion on punishment related to baby's d***h

    Social media comment mentioning need for a wooden box in baby's case

    Comment about boiling sugary kettle related to baby's passing case

    Comment expressing sorrow for 19-day-old baby passing

    Comment hoping justice for mom sentenced after baby's d***h

    Comment about mothers in prison and their children

    Comment on prison sentence and justice after baby's passing

    Comment about mom getting what she deserves in the nick after baby's passing

    Comment questioning services before baby's passing with rip baby girl

    Comment hoping fear for mom after 19-day-old baby's passing

    Comment questioning 19 days delay to realize baby was at risk

    Comment expressing disbelief about mom's release related to baby's passing case

    Comment hoping mom has a tough time after baby's passing incident

    Comment expressing sympathy for baby and hopes for mom's acceptance

    Comment about mom's reception and possible exclusion from Greenock after sentencing

    Comment blaming social services for failure in mom and baby case

    Comment expressing hope for justice in mom's sentencing after 19-day-old baby's passing

    Comment demanding full life term for mom after 19-day-old baby's passing

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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