Woman Slams Her Ex-Mother-In-Law Publicly Years After She “Ruined” Her Gender Reveal
Woman with long dark hair in a ponytail at a gender reveal party with blue and pink decorations in background.
Family, Relationships

Woman Slams Her Ex-Mother-In-Law Publicly Years After She “Ruined” Her Gender Reveal

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A woman’s gender reveal was ruined by her overly controlling mother-in-law in a moment that has since racked up millions of views on TikTok.

The woman, Tori Tarantino, said she kept her anger hidden at first but finally decided to expose the situation years later.

“One of the many times him & his mommy ruined my pregnancy, birth, & partum experience,” the mom captioned the post.

Highlights
  • A mom exposed her overly controlling mother-in-law, accusing her of ruining her special gender reveal.
  • Tori said she discovered, in the midst of the reveal, that her wishes had not been respected.
  • She added that this was not an isolated incident, but one of many times her MIL had overstepped.
    A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing how her mother-in-law hijacked her carefully planned gender reveal

    Woman with long black hair smiling inside a car, relating to gender reveal and ex-mother-in-law story.

    Woman with long black hair smiling inside a car, relating to gender reveal and ex-mother-in-law story.

    Image credits: toritarantinooo/TikTok

    The video shows the young mom taking a deep breath before removing the lid from a large gift box alongside the baby’s father.

    When they opened the box, the couple found a pink ballerina dress attached to the top, along with matching balloons.

    But that’s not how Tori wanted to reveal she was having a girl.

    Woman at gender reveal party holding a large gift box with balloons and ultrasound photo in the background.

    Woman at gender reveal party holding a large gift box with balloons and ultrasound photo in the background.

    Image credits: toritarantinooo/TikTok

    Taken aback by the unexpected reveal, the woman smiled and looked at the pink dress in confusion before embracing her partner.

    In an overlay text, Tori revealed that she found out in that very moment that the “carefully curated” experience she had planned hadn’t come true, all because “his mother did my gender reveal her way, not mine.”

    In a follow-up video, the viral mom shared more details about the ruined experience, including what her original plan had been.

    Tori said she initially stayed quiet about the incident but decided to share her story years later

    Woman reacting emotionally at a gender reveal party after ex-mother-in-law ruins the carefully planned celebration.

    Woman reacting emotionally at a gender reveal party after ex-mother-in-law ruins the carefully planned celebration.

    Image credits: toritarantinooo/TikTok

    She explained that her gender reveal was Christmas-themed, as she was 20 weeks pregnant during the holiday season.

    Tori had filled a white stocking with gender-neutral items, and, as she got to the bottom, she planned to reveal either a pink or blue baby stocking.

    However, instead of the baby stocking, Tori and her boyfriend found a letter written by her mother-in-law, supposedly from the unborn child, which said that the baby had the best parents “and the best grandma, too.”

    Woman at gender reveal party looking down, with pink and blue balloons and decorations in the background.

    Woman at gender reveal party looking down, with pink and blue balloons and decorations in the background.

    Image credits: toritarantinooo/TikTok

    “At this point, I’m very visibly mad and sad, because what the f**k?” she said, sharing footage of the moment before she opened the box. 

    Tori added that she tried to hide her discomfort but couldn’t. She summed up her feelings with the phrase, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

    The video showed Tori and her partner opening a box that revealed pink decorations chosen by her MIL

    @toritarantinooo one of the many times him & his mommy ruined my pregnancy, birth, & partum experience. (yes, im trauma dumping years later because this is my story & i can & will tell it.) #pregnancy#postpartum#genderreveal#foryoupage#fyp♬ Turning Page – jpviolin

    Social media users were divided over Tori’s reaction to her MIL’s unexpected twist, with some calling her ungrateful or inconsiderate, and others saying she had every right to be upset.

    “As a mother in law, I would never put my daughter in law whom I adore through this,” wrote one woman.

    “I think the box with the dress was super cute BUT if that’s not what you wanted then that’s it. She wildly overstepped,” someone else commented.

    “This was my mother in law. We have been no contact for 5 years. ✌” another mom shared.

    Woman celebrating gender reveal party with pink balloons, showing emotions after ex-mother-in-law ruined the event years ago

    Woman celebrating gender reveal party with pink balloons, showing emotions after ex-mother-in-law ruined the event years ago

    Image credits: toritarantinooo/TikTok

    Comment by user Amira expressing she would have stopped and left during a gender reveal conflict with ex-mother-in-law.

    Comment by user Amira expressing she would have stopped and left during a gender reveal conflict with ex-mother-in-law.
    A fourth user sided with the MIL, writing, “People are so blessed to have a grandma that wants to be involved. Grandmas are excited too. Why can’t everyone just get along? Why is there always a power struggle?”

    “I don’t understand what you are mad at. Am I missing something?” echoed another user.

    One commenter slammed the MIL’s actions as “inappropriate,” saying, “My MIL tried getting the room next to our honeymoon suite… literally the resort called to be like we wanted you to know she’s trying to do this…It was just the start, too.”

    Tori accused her MIL of ruining her “pregnancy, birth, and partum experience”

    Woman with hair in a bun expressing frustration about her gender reveal and ex-mother-in-law in a casual indoor setting.

    Woman with hair in a bun expressing frustration about her gender reveal and ex-mother-in-law in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: toritarantinooo/TikTok

    Comment on social media stating your feelings are valid with 314 likes related to woman slamming ex-mother-in-law.

    Comment on social media stating your feelings are valid with 314 likes related to woman slamming ex-mother-in-law.

    In a subsequent post, Tori shared that her MIL’s actions weren’t an isolated incident. She clarified that her reaction stemmed from the fact that it was “one of many many many things” that her MIL had said or done during her pregnancy that didn’t sit well with her.

    She also revealed that she and the baby’s father are no longer together.

    Pregnant woman holding pink dress at a decorated gender reveal party with balloons and banners in the background.

    Pregnant woman holding pink dress at a decorated gender reveal party with balloons and banners in the background.

    Image credits: toritarantinooo/TikTok

    Comment about planning a gender reveal party and feeling upset when it is changed without consent by an ex-mother-in-law.

    Comment about planning a gender reveal party and feeling upset when it is changed without consent by an ex-mother-in-law.

    Tori broke up with him while she was pregnant with their daughter, but later took him back after the baby was born because she wanted her child to have a family. 

    She became pregnant again, this time with a boy, and ultimately left him for good when she was six weeks pregnant with their son.

    “Neither he nor his mother were involved in my pregnancy with my son,” she shared.

    She disclosed that she eventually separated from her partner while pregnant with their second child

    Two young children lying on a bed with text about a woman slamming her ex-mother-in-law over a gender reveal incident.

    Two young children lying on a bed with text about a woman slamming her ex-mother-in-law over a gender reveal incident.

    Image credits: toritarantinooo/TikTok

    Tori said her children are free to speak with their father, but “he chooses not to” contact or visit them, a behavior she claimed her MIL “enables and excuses.”

    Because of her children’s estrangement from their father, the mom decided to move over 1,000 miles away to give them a “happier, healthier life,” a decision she described as heartbreaking. She also gave both of her children her surname.

    @toritarantinooo gender reveal pt. 2 #foryoupage#fyp#genderreveal#pregnancy#girlmom♬ original sound – toritarantinooo

    “No, I didn’t leave because of the gender reveal,” Tori clarified.

    Additionally, the single mom shared photos from her second gender reveal: a photoshoot with her daughter featuring blue confetti and balloons, matching “brother” and “sister” onesies, and ultrasound images.

    Viewers on TikTok were divided, with some criticizing Tori’s reaction and others defending her

    Comment expressing support for a woman sharing her story about her ex-mother-in-law ruining a gender reveal.

    Comment expressing support for a woman sharing her story about her ex-mother-in-law ruining a gender reveal.

    Social media comment about moms acting competitive for their sons' attention in a discussion on ex-mother-in-law conflict.

    Social media comment about moms acting competitive for their sons' attention in a discussion on ex-mother-in-law conflict.

    Woman responding angrily in a comment about her ex-mother-in-law related to a gender reveal conflict.

    Woman responding angrily in a comment about her ex-mother-in-law related to a gender reveal conflict.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing mother-in-laws, related to a woman slamming her ex-mother-in-law publicly.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing mother-in-laws, related to a woman slamming her ex-mother-in-law publicly.

    Comment warning about ex-mother-in-law’s involvement in parenting shared publicly after gender reveal incident.

    Comment warning about ex-mother-in-law’s involvement in parenting shared publicly after gender reveal incident.

    Social media comment by woman slamming her ex-mother-in-law for ruining her gender reveal event.

    Social media comment by woman slamming her ex-mother-in-law for ruining her gender reveal event.

    Comment criticizing ex-mother-in-law for ruining woman’s gender reveal, highlighting pregnancy stress and selfish behavior.

    Comment criticizing ex-mother-in-law for ruining woman’s gender reveal, highlighting pregnancy stress and selfish behavior.

    Comment from a woman planning to be a mother-in-law, expressing intent to show how a real mother-in-law behaves in gender reveal drama.

    Comment from a woman planning to be a mother-in-law, expressing intent to show how a real mother-in-law behaves in gender reveal drama.

    Comment from woman slamming her ex-mother-in-law publicly after years of conflict involving a gender reveal.

    Comment from woman slamming her ex-mother-in-law publicly after years of conflict involving a gender reveal.

    Comment from Ronette Felder expressing sadness over ex-mother-in-law ruining a gender reveal with bad online post.

    Comment from Ronette Felder expressing sadness over ex-mother-in-law ruining a gender reveal with bad online post.

    Comment stating gender reveal parties cause more angst than joy, related to woman slamming ex-mother-in-law publicly.

    Comment stating gender reveal parties cause more angst than joy, related to woman slamming ex-mother-in-law publicly.

    Comment from a woman sharing her opinion about a mother-in-law ruining her gender reveal party planning.

    Comment from a woman sharing her opinion about a mother-in-law ruining her gender reveal party planning.

    Comment from user mel expressing mixed feelings about someone caring during a public gender reveal conflict.

    Comment from user mel expressing mixed feelings about someone caring during a public gender reveal conflict.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a woman shares pain caused by her ex-mother-in-law at her gender reveal event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a woman shares pain caused by her ex-mother-in-law at her gender reveal event.

    Comment on social media about people getting too comfortable bashing family, related to woman slamming ex-mother-in-law publicly.

    Comment on social media about people getting too comfortable bashing family, related to woman slamming ex-mother-in-law publicly.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    s_k__1 avatar
    S. K.
    S. K.
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This woman is awful. She moved the children she shares with her ex over 1000km away from him and cut him out of their lives deliberately. Unless he is a danger to the children, there is no excuse for this. Both her and her former MIL have main character syndrome. Everything is about them. Oh, and gender reveals are tacky.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mamma's boys will never side with their wives over their moms.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
