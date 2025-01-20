ADVERTISEMENT

A woman shared how her thrift store find turned into a footwear fiasco after her mother-in-law asked for the gift receipt.

When Cara Isaacs, 33, stumbled upon a pair of Life Stride boots at a garage sale last summer, she instantly thought it was the perfect gift for her mother-in-law.

With tissue paper still inside the boots and wrapped around the boot tassels, the TikToker revealed that the shoes were brand new and matched her mother-in-law’s style.

Image credits: Nifty Being Thrifty

The Chicago resident said the pair was on sale, and she paid just $2 for them. But she waited until the holidays to give them to her mother-in-law.

What she didn’t expect was to receive a message from her mother-in-law a few days later, asking for the receipt.

The garage sale shopper turned to her social media followers and said, “I have a predicament and I need your help.”

Cara Isaacs revealed that she had found the perfect boots for her mother-in-law for just $2

Image credits: niftybeingthrifty

Image credits: niftybeingthrifty

She asked for advice on what to do “when someone asks for a gift receipt for an item you bought at a garage sale.”

Viewers had plenty of suggestions to offer as they commented on the video, viewed over 177.7K times.

“Tell her you don’t have the receipt and that unfortunately they were purchased as an all sales final and can’t be returned. There’s no lie being told. She doesn’t need any additional details,” one said, while another wrote, “I would just say that I shopped all year long and unfortunately no longer have the receipt. I’d offer to buy her another pair and then list those on FB marketplace.”

“Tell them the truth,” another simply said.

She turned to TikTok for advice, sparking a debate on how to handle the thrifted gift

Isaacs’ video triggered a heated discussion about whether it was rude for people to ask for the receipt for a gift they received from someone.

“If they don’t fit or doesn’t like them then no it’s not rude,” one said.

Another agreed, saying it’s “not rude at all. I want the person to enjoy it and if it doesn’t fit, I’d rather they return it and get a size that works.”

But on the other hand, some believed it was indeed “rude” and said, “I wouldn’t do it for fear of offending them.”

“I think it’s very rude to ask for a gift receipt. If an items doesn’t work for me, I Google search the products barcode and make an in-store exchange at whatever store has that item,” said one piece of advice offered in the comments section.

She asked for advice on what to do “when someone asks for a gift receipt for an item you bought at a garage sale”

Image credits: niftybeingthrifty

After much deliberation and careful evaluation of the suggestions in the comments, Isaacs decided to buy her mother-in-law a new pair of shoes that she could pick out herself.

“I did not put any parameters. Whatever pair she wants, I offered to buy them for her,” Isaacs later told People. “I even told her if she didn’t want another pair of boots, feel free to pick out something else she’d like instead. I would have offered and loved to go shopping with her to find another pair, however, she lives out of state.”

Isaacs also delighted her fans by announcing that she was giving away the original boots that her mother-in-law returned.

The 33-year-old TikToker said she ultimately let her mother-in-law pick out new shoes of her choice

Image credits: niftybeingthrifty

Image credits: Cara Isaacs

“I am overwhelmed by the number of comments. So how about this? How about I give these boots away to one of you? All you have to do is cover shipping. If you love these boots as much as I do, comment the word BOOTS, and I will choose one of your comments … ” she told her viewers.

“Only caveat is no returns. Good luck!” she added.

She later announced the winner in a live video and said she is “excited” for them.

While speaking to People about the unexpected sequence of events, Isaacs spoke about initially being “taken aback” when her mother-in-law asked for the receipt.

Fans were delighted when Isaacs announced that she was giving the boots away for free

Image credits: niftybeingthrifty

“I was taken aback at first when she asked,” she told the outlet. “In my mind, I was convinced the boots would fit her, they were just her size and her style! I felt bad because I didn’t have a gift receipt nor an option to return them.”

“My initial reaction was ‘Oh no .. how am going to make that happen?’” she went on to say. “I initially didn’t want to admit I purchased them at a garage sale because some people associate garage sale shopping with being cheap. I didn’t want her to think I was cutting corners … I didn’t just buy these boots because of the great price, I bought them because they were just her style and size!”

“If you love these boots as much as I do, comment the word BOOTS, and I will choose one of your comments … ” she told viewers when announcing the giveaway

The TikToker said she doesn’t intentionally go shopping for gifts at garage sales but sometimes picks out items for loved ones when something reminds her of them.

“I think I just need to be more careful on the items I thrift and gift,” she admitted. “Items that are size-specific maybe aren’t the best items to thrift without any option to return or exchange. However, if you can thrift a one-of-a-kind items or an item at a great price, why not gift them to your friends and family?”

“This was so wild!!!! Thanks again! I was meant to be in the live!!!!” said the winner of the boots

Image credits: niftybeingthrifty

Isaacs explained that she was a teenager when she first began shopping at clearance sales, garage sales ,and consignment stores. She often posts videos about her nifty buys on her TikTok page.

She also asserted that when it comes to gifts, it does not matter where it comes from.

“At the end of the day, where the gift came from doesn’t matter. It is the thought that counts,” she told the outlet. “Cheap is buying purely to get something for the least amount of money. Frugal is being smart and intentional with your money, getting something for a great value.”

“I would love them! Dang, wish I’d been at that garage sale,” one social media user said

