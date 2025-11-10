“She Lost Her Bass”: Meghan Trainor’s New Look Sparks Hilarious Fan Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Meghan Trainor had fans doing a double take after showing off her remarkable weight-loss transformation.

The All About That Bass hitmaker, who previously opened up about the “lifestyle changes” she adopted to lose weight, impressed fans with her slimmed-down look at the Baby2Baby gala.

Her strapless white ball gown was fitted at the top and cinched at the waist, highlighting her small frame.

Highlights Meghan Trainor stunned fans with her weight-loss transformation at the Baby2Baby gala on Sunday.

The singer, 31, became world famous in 2014 for her body-positive hit ‘All About That Bass,’ which celebrated her curves.

Meghan revealed that she lost weight after having her second child through exercise, diet, and a weight-loss jab.

Meghan Trainor sitting in a chair wearing a light blue lace dress showing off her new look and hairstyle.

Share icon Meghan Trainor showcased her weight-loss transformation



Image credits: meghantrainor

“I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy,” Meghan shared in April, noting that she used the popular medication to support her weight-loss process.

”I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” she added.

Meghan Trainor with blonde and pink hair, wearing a sparkling necklace, reacting with a surprised expression in a colorful setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Meghan Trainor

The following month, the singer revealed another physical change while performingAll About That Bass. Instead of singing, “It’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two,” she sang, “It’s pretty clear, I got some new b**bs.”

On Sunday (November 9), Meghan continued to surprise her fans when she attended the 2025 Baby2Baby gala, with some admitting they didn’t recognize her in red carpet photos.

“What happened to the bass?” one user asked.

“She lost her bass,” joked another.

The singer credited her transformation to diet, exercise, and a weight-loss medication

Meghan Trainor smiling in a strapless white dress and diamond necklace showcasing her new look and style change.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

Tweet from RexLiquid replying to a fan account about Meghan Trainor’s new look mentioning bass and sparking fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: RexLiquid

“This is Meghan Trainor? Omg” commented someone else.

“Something about her doesn’t look real,” noted a fourth.

“The same woman that said, ‘I won’t be no stick figure silicone barbie doll,’” another user added, referencing the lyrics from her 2014 hit.

“Why do all celebrities look like they’re wax figures now?” asked someone else. “It’s giving uncanny valley.”

One fan pointed out that “people can do whatever they want” to lose weight, but added that “the current trends are creepy.”

Meghan Trainor in white embellished gown with gloves and updo hairstyle at a Baby2Baby event.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

Screenshot of a tweet reacting humorously to Meghan Trainor's new look, mentioning she lost her bass.

Share icon

Image credits: openthefridge

Fan reaction tweet with laughing emoji, commenting on Meghan Trainor's new look related to She Lost Her Bass.

Share icon

Image credits: Young_Blw13

In August, the 31-year-old star addressed the online commentary surrounding her transformation.

After one of her TikToks became flooded with messages saying she looked “unrecognizable,” Meghan posted a follow-up video in which she lip-synced to lyrics by famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“I don’t care if these b**ches don’t like me. ‘Cuz like I’m pretty as f**k,” Meghan mouthed along, making it clear she’s unbothered by strangers commenting on her appearance.

Meghan previously said she was trying to “biohack” her body to look younger

Meghan Trainor wearing a light pink outfit with long blonde hair at an iHeartRadio and FOX event.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Jesse Grant

The mom of two shared that she began losing weight after welcoming her first son, Riley, in 2021. In 2022, she told Entertainment Tonight Canada that she had lost 60 pounds (approx. 27 kg) through diet and exercise.

Discussing her health journey earlier this year, the singer credited “science” for her new look and revealed that she had been trying to “biohack” her body.

“Anything that will help me age backwards, I’m into it,” she said, explaining that she takes NAD supplements.

“Make me Hailey Bieber, I’ll do it, I’ll take it.”

Meghan Trainor posing in a sparkling pink embellished outfit showing her new look sparking fan reactions about bass loss.

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

She added, “I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]. I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always.”

Following the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, where she was asked about her transformation, Meghan wrote on social media that she found it “a little disheartening” that people focused on her body instead of her music.

The 31-year-old began taking Mounjaro after welcoming her second child

Meghan Trainor with long blonde hair and black lace dress, highlighting her new look that fans find hilarious.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Jon Kopaloff

Meghan said that many women in the music industry face similar public scrutiny over their appearance.

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” she wrote, explaining that she lost weight through changes to her diet, working out, and taking Mounjaro.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Meghan Trainor’s new look, highlighting fan responses about her bass change.

Share icon

Image credits: elmanoorr

Meghan Trainor with curly blonde hair in white outfit and new blonde look in black top and white shorts outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro, is FDA-approved for people with obesity (a body mass index of 30 or higher), and for those who are overweight with a related health condition, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes.

Both tirzepatide and semaglutide (sold under brand name Wegovy) work by mimicking hormones that help regulate appetite and the feeling of fullness.

The medications should be used alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise, according to the FDA.

Meghan told Women’s Health magazine that her diet is rich in protein and carbs

Meghan Trainor with long blonde ponytail and fringe, showcasing her new look that sparked hilarious fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

The agency notes that Mounjaro may cause serious side effects, including inflammation of the pancreas, low blood sugar, allergic reactions, kidney problems, and severe stomach problems.

The most common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite, vomiting, constipation, indigestion, and abdominal pain.



In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Meghan shared that she strength-trains three times a week with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

The Grammy-winning artist told the magazine that she’s currently focused on glute exercises to help “grow her butt back” after losing weight.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I lost so much weight that my booty is looking different,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wait. I’m the ‘Bass’ girl with a big butt!'”

She’s also eating more protein to support her workouts. For breakfast, she typically has two eggs and organic turkey bacon. For lunch and dinner, she orders from meal delivery services that prioritize balanced portions of protein and carbohydrates.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Meghan Trainor's new look, highlighting fan comments about her bass transformation.

Share icon Many complimented Meghan on her new look, while others accused her of contradicting the message of All About That Bass



Image credits: alcreemiie

Tweet screenshot showing a fan's reaction to Meghan Trainor's new look, sparking hilarious responses about her appearance.

Share icon

Image credits: SchnurreZueri

Tweet screenshot showing a fan hilariously reacting to Meghan Trainor's new look with comments about losing her bass.

Share icon

Image credits: _johnsonator

Tweet by Sarah Sansoni criticizing the body positivity movement, posted in response to fan reactions about Meghan Trainor's new look.

Share icon

Image credits: sarahsansoni

Screenshot of a tweet responding with a question about the beautiful at any size movement after Meghan Trainor’s new look change.

Share icon

Image credits: brianstephens00

Tweet discussing body positivity and discipline with a mention of Meghan Trainor’s new look sparking fan reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: CaptainPeeKay

Screenshot of a tweet showing fan reactions to Meghan Trainor’s new look and the topic she lost her bass.

Share icon

Image credits: RaiTahirMehmood

Screenshot of a Twitter reply joking about Meghan Trainor's new look, mentioning bass and treb in a fan reaction.

Share icon

Image credits: aggie4life02

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Meghan Trainor's new look referencing she lost her bass with a humorous tone.

Share icon

Image credits: AutonomousAllie

Screenshot of a tweet reacting humorously to Meghan Trainor’s new look related to she lost her bass.

Share icon

Image credits: iamanurag28

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Meghan Trainor's new look and fan reactions about her weight loss.

Share icon

Image credits: rebeccajkey

Fan tweet reacting to Meghan Trainor's new look, highlighting her style and vibe in hilarious responses.

Share icon

Image credits: 0xkhus

Tweet by user The Fate of M commenting on Meghan Trainor's new look, sparking hilarious fan reactions about losing her bass.

Share icon

Image credits: Kimfox1Fox

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Meghan Trainor's new look with fan reactions about her change.

Share icon

Image credits: Jaecrypto010

Tweet by Ginger Barclay reacting to Meghan Trainor’s new look with hilarious fan reactions about she lost her bass.

Share icon

Image credits: GingerrBarclay