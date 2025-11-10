“She Lost Her Bass”: Meghan Trainor’s New Look Sparks Hilarious Fan Reactions
Singer Meghan Trainor had fans doing a double take after showing off her remarkable weight-loss transformation.
The All About That Bass hitmaker, who previously opened up about the “lifestyle changes” she adopted to lose weight, impressed fans with her slimmed-down look at the Baby2Baby gala.
Her strapless white ball gown was fitted at the top and cinched at the waist, highlighting her small frame.
- Meghan Trainor stunned fans with her weight-loss transformation at the Baby2Baby gala on Sunday.
- The singer, 31, became world famous in 2014 for her body-positive hit ‘All About That Bass,’ which celebrated her curves.
- Meghan revealed that she lost weight after having her second child through exercise, diet, and a weight-loss jab.
“I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy,” Meghan shared in April, noting that she used the popular medication to support her weight-loss process.
”I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” she added.
The following month, the singer revealed another physical change while performingAll About That Bass. Instead of singing, “It’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two,” she sang, “It’s pretty clear, I got some new b**bs.”
On Sunday (November 9), Meghan continued to surprise her fans when she attended the 2025 Baby2Baby gala, with some admitting they didn’t recognize her in red carpet photos.
“What happened to the bass?” one user asked.
“She lost her bass,” joked another.
The singer credited her transformation to diet, exercise, and a weight-loss medication
“This is Meghan Trainor? Omg” commented someone else.
“Something about her doesn’t look real,” noted a fourth.
“The same woman that said, ‘I won’t be no stick figure silicone barbie doll,’” another user added, referencing the lyrics from her 2014 hit.
“Why do all celebrities look like they’re wax figures now?” asked someone else. “It’s giving uncanny valley.”
One fan pointed out that “people can do whatever they want” to lose weight, but added that “the current trends are creepy.”
In August, the 31-year-old star addressed the online commentary surrounding her transformation.
After one of her TikToks became flooded with messages saying she looked “unrecognizable,” Meghan posted a follow-up video in which she lip-synced to lyrics by famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
“I don’t care if these b**ches don’t like me. ‘Cuz like I’m pretty as f**k,” Meghan mouthed along, making it clear she’s unbothered by strangers commenting on her appearance.
Meghan previously said she was trying to “biohack” her body to look younger
The mom of two shared that she began losing weight after welcoming her first son, Riley, in 2021. In 2022, she told Entertainment Tonight Canada that she had lost 60 pounds (approx. 27 kg) through diet and exercise.
Discussing her health journey earlier this year, the singer credited “science” for her new look and revealed that she had been trying to “biohack” her body.
“Anything that will help me age backwards, I’m into it,” she said, explaining that she takes NAD supplements.
“Make me Hailey Bieber, I’ll do it, I’ll take it.”
She added, “I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]. I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always.”
Following the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, where she was asked about her transformation, Meghan wrote on social media that she found it “a little disheartening” that people focused on her body instead of her music.
The 31-year-old began taking Mounjaro after welcoming her second child
Meghan said that many women in the music industry face similar public scrutiny over their appearance.
“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me,” she wrote, explaining that she lost weight through changes to her diet, working out, and taking Mounjaro.
Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro, is FDA-approved for people with obesity (a body mass index of 30 or higher), and for those who are overweight with a related health condition, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes.
Both tirzepatide and semaglutide (sold under brand name Wegovy) work by mimicking hormones that help regulate appetite and the feeling of fullness.
The medications should be used alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise, according to the FDA.
Meghan told Women’s Health magazine that her diet is rich in protein and carbs
The agency notes that Mounjaro may cause serious side effects, including inflammation of the pancreas, low blood sugar, allergic reactions, kidney problems, and severe stomach problems.
The most common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite, vomiting, constipation, indigestion, and abdominal pain.
In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Meghan shared that she strength-trains three times a week with her husband, Daryl Sabara.
The Grammy-winning artist told the magazine that she’s currently focused on glute exercises to help “grow her butt back” after losing weight.
“I lost so much weight that my booty is looking different,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wait. I’m the ‘Bass’ girl with a big butt!'”
She’s also eating more protein to support her workouts. For breakfast, she typically has two eggs and organic turkey bacon. For lunch and dinner, she orders from meal delivery services that prioritize balanced portions of protein and carbohydrates.
Many complimented Meghan on her new look, while others accused her of contradicting the message of All About That Bass
Image credits: alcreemiie
Image credits: SchnurreZueri
Image credits: _johnsonator
Image credits: sarahsansoni
Image credits: brianstephens00
Image credits: CaptainPeeKay
Image credits: RaiTahirMehmood
Image credits: aggie4life02
Image credits: AutonomousAllie
Image credits: iamanurag28
Image credits: rebeccajkey
Image credits: 0xkhus
Image credits: Kimfox1Fox
Image credits: Jaecrypto010
Image credits: GingerrBarclay
These judgy аssholes! I haven’t met a single one of ‘em but I still know for a FACT that every single one has changed his/her mind about things they said when they were 18-25. Don’t need to meet ANY of them because I know it. Among other things, I changed political parties (I still wince about having been a republican but the military squeezed my brain HARD), I’m now pro-choice (don’t you say a *thing* , Crystal; you’ve bombarded us enough about “baby-killling”), I swore I’d NEVER live in NYC (I’m writing this from there), and I now think mushrooms are GREAT, among other things. So now Megan feels sexxy and pretty. Good for her! (Though her marionette lines are now deeper than mine, and I’ve got more than 30 years on her 😕) (but maybe her skin skill needs to settle and it’ll be okay?) She looks like a new woman (i wouldnt have known it was her had I not seen this article!), and I’ll bet she feels like a new one, too. She sure as hell doesnt look like a mom of two! Wow! Good for her!
