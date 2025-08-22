“No Way This Is Meghan Trainor”: Singer Appears Unrecognizable In New Video And Stuns Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans rubbed their eyes in disbelief after Meghan Trainor shared a video of herself attempting a wild and risky challenge online.

“That’s Meghan Trainor?” read the dominant reaction to her video.

Her attempt at the tricky viral challenge followed months of working out, eating healthier, taking weight-loss medication, and undergoing breast augmentation to improve her overall physical and emotional health.

Highlights Meghan Trainor shared a video of herself attempting the “Nicki Minaj High School challenge.”

She was captured sitting motionless on a pair of dumbells for several seconds.

“Never again,” the singer said after doing the wild, risky online trend.

Fans rubbed their eyes in disbelief and claimed they couldn’t recognize her.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Meghan Trainor shared a video of herself attempting the risky “Nicki Minaj High School challenge”

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The pop star, 31, recently attempted the “Nicki Minaj High School challenge,” where people balance on random objects whilst standing on one foot.

Meghan sat motionless as she balanced herself on a pair of dumbbells, with one leg lifted up in the air and a stoic expression on her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Never again,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Share icon

Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Fans gushed with praise, with one saying: “MOTHERRRRR YOU LOOK GORGEOUS.”

“Mama you look AMAZING,” said another.

But others were shocked to see Meghan on the other side of her dramatic weight-loss transformation.

Fans rubbed their eyes in disbelief after she sat motionless, balancing on a pair of dumbbells

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

“No way this is Meghan Trainor,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “she looks like a mannequin.”

“Guess she’s not all about that bass anymore,” said another, referring to the lyrics of her global 2014 hit All About That Bass, which catapulted her to fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll,” read the lyrics of the body-positive anthem.

Meghan has been open about her weight-loss journey, including taking an Ozempic-like medication and undergoing plastic surgery

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Me Too singer has candidly spoken about her weight-loss journey and the “huge lifestyle changes” she made.

After the birth of her firstborn son, Riley, in February 2021, she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, did “75 Hard,” a 75-day weight-loss program that includes exercising twice a day and sticking to a rigid diet plan.

“Then, we heard more and more of our friends—and even our doctors—were on Mounjaro and Ozempic,” she said in an episode of her Workin’ On It podcast with her husband.

The Grammy winner said she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, decided to take Mounjaro along with regular workouts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

She and Daryl decided to add Mounjaro to their weight-loss regimen, and they continued working out.

“We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,’” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry.”

Meghan said her decision to focus on her health came after she stepped into motherhood.

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was my heaviest I’d ever been” after welcoming Riley via C-section, she toldET Canada in November 2022.

“I was 200 lbs. … I just wasn’t feeling great,” she continued. “I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

“I was my heaviest I’d ever been. I was 200 lbs.” after the C-section, the singer said

Share icon

Image credits: 1027kiisfm / Instagram

In the months after her C-section, she focused on her diet and exercise and realized that working out kept her happy. She lost 60 lbs. in the following months.

“I worked [out] every day and challenged myself. And I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything.’ And I did,” she said. “I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off one week at a time, one pound. I was like, ‘I’m fighting.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan continued focusing on her health after welcoming her second son, Barry, in July 2023. She now appears to be happy and content with her family life, occasionally sharing pictures with her husband and sons.

Earlier this year, the Made You Look singer told fans that she underwent a breast lift and augmentation.

The Grammy winner said she had dealt with “sagging” breasts all her life and “always struggled with loving” them.

The Me Too singer said she had dealt with “sagging” breasts all her life and decided to go under the knife

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

After going under the knife, she and her Spy Kids star husband were elated with her new “perky” assets.

“They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable,” she told People in March.

The procedure was performed by California-based plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour in the beginning of 2025.

Share icon

Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“I love my results so much,” she said in her announcement video. “My breasts look fuller, completely natural and they complement my body proportions beautifully.”

“They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins,” she added.

The singer said earlier this year that she was “honored” to receive the Hitmaker award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in March.

But she found it “disheartening” that a lot of the comments were focused on her body instead of her music or her “decade of hard work.”

She and the Spy Kids star were elated with her new “perky” assets

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago.”

She said in the post that she has been on a journey to become her “healthiest, strongest version” for her kids and herself.

“And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” she added.

“Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first,” she continued. “Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters.”

“This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry,” Meghan said about the comments she’s recently been seeing

Share icon

Image credits: prioritiesaj

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MataiEsa

Share icon

Image credits: JASEPRINT

Share icon

Image credits: YouLoveLaverna

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: agostinhozinga

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BIGBADCAPS

Share icon

Image credits: geokonic__

Share icon

Image credits: Adukeadexoxo

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: HaterYouLose

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Yemmmmie_

Share icon

Image credits: EJayArrow

Share icon

Image credits: SurpriseWitnes

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Onikanism

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: andebetayalla

Share icon

Image credits: eilishperfume_

Share icon

Image credits: legitmcedes

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: roaches_beware

ADVERTISEMENT