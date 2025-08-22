Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“No Way This Is Meghan Trainor”: Singer Appears Unrecognizable In New Video And Stuns Fans
Meghan Trainor with blonde hair and striped scarf, looking unrecognizable in a gym with exercise equipment behind her.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“No Way This Is Meghan Trainor”: Singer Appears Unrecognizable In New Video And Stuns Fans

Fans rubbed their eyes in disbelief after Meghan Trainor shared a video of herself attempting a wild and risky challenge online.

“That’s Meghan Trainor?” read the dominant reaction to her video.

Her attempt at the tricky viral challenge followed months of working out, eating healthier, taking weight-loss medication, and undergoing breast augmentation to improve her overall physical and emotional health.

Highlights
  • Meghan Trainor shared a video of herself attempting the “Nicki Minaj High School challenge.”
  • She was captured sitting motionless on a pair of dumbells for several seconds.
  • “Never again,” the singer said after doing the wild, risky online trend.
  • Fans rubbed their eyes in disbelief and claimed they couldn’t recognize her.
    Meghan Trainor shared a video of herself attempting the risky “Nicki Minaj High School challenge” 

    Singer Meghan Trainor performs on stage wearing a green outfit, appearing stunning and unrecognizable to fans.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    The pop star, 31, recently attempted the “Nicki Minaj High School challenge,” where people balance on random objects whilst standing on one foot.

    Meghan sat motionless as she balanced herself on a pair of dumbbells, with one leg lifted up in the air and a stoic expression on her face.

    “Never again,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

    Meghan Trainor in a sheer black dress with lace details, posing on a blue carpet at a music event.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    Fans gushed with praise, with one saying: “MOTHERRRRR YOU LOOK GORGEOUS.”

    “Mama you look AMAZING,” said another.

    But others were shocked to see Meghan on the other side of her dramatic weight-loss transformation.

    Fans rubbed their eyes in disbelief after she sat motionless, balancing on a pair of dumbbells 

    Singer Meghan Trainor posing in gym attire with knee-high stockings and sneakers, appearing unrecognizable to fans.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    “No way this is Meghan Trainor,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “she looks like a mannequin.”

    “Guess she’s not all about that bass anymore,” said another, referring to the lyrics of her global 2014 hit All About That Bass, which catapulted her to fame.

    “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll,” read the lyrics of the body-positive anthem.

    Meghan has been open about her weight-loss journey, including taking an Ozempic-like medication and undergoing plastic surgery

    Meghan Trainor wearing a black outfit and high socks, sitting in a gym surrounded by weights and equipment.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    Comment on social media questioning if the person shown is Meghan Trainor, expressing surprise with a shocked emoji.

    Comment on social media expressing surprise, mistaking singer Meghan Trainor for Paris Hilton.

    Comment on social media post by user andrea_vandeventer expressing surprise and confusion about singer Meghan Trainor's unrecognizable appearance.

    The Me Too singer has candidly spoken about her weight-loss journey and the “huge lifestyle changes” she made.

    After the birth of her firstborn son, Riley, in February 2021, she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, did “75 Hard,” a 75-day weight-loss program that includes exercising twice a day and sticking to a rigid diet plan.

    “Then, we heard more and more of our friends—and even our doctors—were on Mounjaro and Ozempic,” she said in an episode of her Workin’ On It podcast with her husband.

    The Grammy winner said she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, decided to take Mounjaro along with regular workouts 

    She and Daryl decided to add Mounjaro to their weight-loss regimen, and they continued working out.

    “We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,’” she said.

    “We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry.”

    Meghan said her decision to focus on her health came after she stepped into motherhood.

    Singer Meghan Trainor in an ornate pink and silver embellished outfit, striking a confident pose in a backstage setting.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    “I was my heaviest I’d ever been” after welcoming Riley via C-section, she toldET Canada in November 2022.

    “I was 200 lbs. … I just wasn’t feeling great,” she continued. “I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

    “I was my heaviest I’d ever been. I was 200 lbs.” after the C-section, the singer said

    Meghan Trainor performing on stage in a sparkling pink outfit, looking stunning and unrecognizable to fans.

    Image credits: 1027kiisfm / Instagram

    In the months after her C-section, she focused on her diet and exercise and realized that working out kept her happy. She lost 60 lbs. in the following months.

    “I worked [out] every day and challenged myself. And I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything.’ And I did,” she said. “I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off one week at a time, one pound. I was like, ‘I’m fighting.’”

    Meghan Trainor wearing a floral dress and white shoes, smiling and posing at a 106 & Park event backdrop.

    Image credits: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

    Meghan continued focusing on her health after welcoming her second son, Barry, in July 2023. She now appears to be happy and content with her family life, occasionally sharing pictures with her husband and sons.

    Earlier this year, the Made You Look singer told fans that she underwent a breast lift and augmentation.

    The Grammy winner said she had dealt with “sagging” breasts all her life and “always struggled with loving” them.

    The Me Too singer said she had dealt with “sagging” breasts all her life and decided to go under the knife 

    Meghan Trainor with long blonde hair and glowing makeup, appearing unrecognizable and stunning fans in new video.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    After going under the knife, she and her Spy Kids star husband were elated with her new “perky” assets.

    “They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable,” she told People in March.

    The procedure was performed by California-based plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour in the beginning of 2025.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    “I love my results so much,” she said in her announcement video. “My breasts look fuller, completely natural and they complement my body proportions beautifully.”

    “They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins,” she added.

    The singer said earlier this year that she was “honored” to receive the Hitmaker award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in March.

    But she found it “disheartening” that a lot of the comments were focused on her body instead of her music or her “decade of hard work.”

    She and the Spy Kids star were elated with her new “perky” assets

    Singer Meghan Trainor in a striking pink outfit with long blonde hair, looking stunning and unrecognizable to fans.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago.”

    She said in the post that she has been on a journey to become her “healthiest, strongest version” for her kids and herself.

    “And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” she added.

    “Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first,” she continued. “Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters.”

    “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry,” Meghan said about the comments she’s recently been seeing

    Tweet on social media reacting to Meghan Trainor's unrecognizable appearance in new video, surprising many fans.

    Image credits: prioritiesaj

    Tweet from Esdo replying to YSLONIKA, expressing surprise that the singer appears unrecognizable in new video.

    Image credits: MataiEsa

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting that singer Meghan Trainor appears unrecognizable and looks like a mannequin.

    Image credits: JASEPRINT

    Tweet on a social media platform reacting to Meghan Trainor’s unrecognizable appearance in a new video.

    Image credits: YouLoveLaverna

    Tweet showing user praising Ozempic as possibly the greatest invention of the 21st century in a casual social media post.

    Image credits: agostinhozinga

    Tweet by user Veruc Salt praising Meghan Trainor’s unrecognizable look in new video, stunning fans with her transformation.

    Image credits: BIGBADCAPS

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Meghan Trainor looking unrecognizable and stunning fans in a new video.

    Image credits: geokonic__

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to YSLONIKA, mentioning Meghan Trainor appearing unrecognizable and stunning fans in a new video.

    Image credits: Adukeadexoxo

    Onika’s Pickle’s Twitter profile with blue hair avatar, replying No more BASS to a tweet on August 21, 2025.

    Image credits: HaterYouLose

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Meghan Trainor appearing unrecognizable and stunning fans in a new video.

    Image credits: Yemmmmie_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning if the singer Meghan Trainor appears unrecognizable in a new video.

    Image credits: EJayArrow

    Tweet by That Surprise Witness, J.D. commenting on an unrecognizable Meghan Trainor in a new video that stunned fans.

    Image credits: SurpriseWitnes

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Meghan Trainor appearing unrecognizable and stunning fans in a new video.

    Image credits: Onikanism

    Tweet text saying Meghan The Trainer with an emoji, referencing Meghan Trainor in a humorous social media reply.

    Image credits: andebetayalla

    Tweet from user carson questioning why body positive big girls lose weight, relating to Meghan Trainor appearing unrecognizable.

    Image credits: eilishperfume_

    Fan reacts with surprise and disbelief, saying they didn’t recognize Meghan Trainor in new video that stuns fans.

    Image credits: legitmcedes

    Tweet from Nicki’s raid supplier reacting to Ozempic usage, discussing gym culture and transformation trends.

    Image credits: roaches_beware

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

