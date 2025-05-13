“Looks 60”: Outrage After Meghan Trainor Shows Off Makeover After Weight Loss, Plastic Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Trainor changed the lyrics of her body-positive anthem as she flaunted her newly sculpted body onstage.

The 31-year-old singer sang about her “new b**bs” just a couple of months after talking about her breast augmentation procedure and using an Ozempic-like medication to trim down her waistline.

While some fans saw it as iconic, others called it ironic.

Highlights Meghan Trainor changed the lyrics of her body-positive anthem 'All About That Bass.'

Fans heard the revised lyrics during her performance at 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Wango Tango festival.

“There’s no bass left. Ozempic took it all,” read one comment online.

Her latest performance came months after she spoke to fans about getting surgery to alter her “sagging” breasts.

RELATED:

Meghan Trainor changed the lyrics of her body-positive anthem while flaunting her newly sculpted body

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

Dressed in a pink bedazzled outfit, Meghan took the stage at 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Wango Tango festival in Huntington Beach, California, on May 10.

She treated the audience to her hit song All About That Bass, but she changed up the lyrics more than a decade after the 2014 song was released.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer changed up the lyrics of her song All About That Bass at 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Wango Tango

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

The freshly edited lyrics touched upon how she underwent breast augmentation to get the “b**bs of [her] dreams.”

“It’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two,” she sang in the original.

But during her weekend performance, she sang, “It’s pretty clear, I got some new b**bs.”

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

Fans were divided in the comments section as Meghan sang about undergoing cosmetic surgery after being, in her own words, “born with saggy” breasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She looks 60 in the face,” read one comment, while another said, “She has gone overboard with her looks. So sad.”

“There’s no bass left. Ozempic took it all,” read one comment online

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where has Meghan gone, who at the beginning of her career gave curvy girls so much courage to stand up for themselves, even if they don’t fit the ‘norm,’ to be proud of who they are,” said another.

On the other hand, fans came to her defense, saying: “She lost the bass. But she looks healthy and happy in her own skin, and that is ALLLLL that matters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm)



Interestingly, another singer also touched upon a possible cosmetic procedure after the Wango Tango event.

Doja Cat took the stage for her headliner performance at the event. She later said, “Don’t clock my contracted implant, it’s all I ask.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan called her natural breasts “saggy” and said she had been wanting to alter them for years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

Only two months have passed since Meghan shared before-and-after looks of her breast augmentation surgery.

She said she dealt with “sagging” breasts all her life and “always struggled with loving” her tatas.

“My breasts look fuller, completely natural, and they complement my body proportions beautifully,” she told her fans

Share icon

Image credits: i_am_a_megatron

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As she shared the “big news” with her fans, the Grammy-winning singer said both she and her husband of seven years, Daryl Sabara, were elated about her new “perky” assets.

She explained in an Instagram video why she decided to undergo the procedure amid touring, working, and “mommying” her two sons, Riley, 4, and 19-month-old Barry.

Share icon

Image credits: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU

Her desire to “do something” just for herself during this “super busy” phase of her life led her to finally get the surgery.

“I love my results so much,” she said in her video. “My breasts look fuller, completely natural, and they complement my body proportions beautifully.”

“They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins,” she added.

The Grammy winner said she and her husband both used Mounjaro to aid their weight loss journey

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

ADVERTISEMENT

In an April 9 episode of her Workin’ On It podcast, Meghan spoke about how she and her Spy Kids actor husband used Mounjaro, another diabetes drug like Ozempic, to aid their weight loss.

“Daryl and I both do everything together,” she said. “And we started that journey.”

Meghan has been open about her weight and her postpartum journey in the past.

“I was my heaviest I’d ever been. I was 200 pounds. … I just wasn’t feeling great,” she told ET Canada in 2022.

The singer said she weighed 200 pounds postpartum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

She eventually dedicated herself to her weight loss journey and was proud of seeing the results.

“I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way,” she told People in 2023. “And it’s a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do.”

The mother-of-two said lifting weights “changed [her] life,” and she enjoys it more than running on a treadmill. She said she lifts weights thrice a week during a December interview with Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The pop sensation recently said she was “honored” to receive the Hitmaker award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in March.

But she found it “a little disheartening” that a lot of comments were focused on her body instead of her music or the “decade of hard work” that got her here.

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago,” the singer said while addressing the internet’s reaction to her weight loss

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry,” she wrote in her post. “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago.”

She said she has been on a journey to become her “healthiest, strongest version” for her kids and herself. And to do that, she worked with a dietitian, made “huge lifestyle changes,” and started exercising with a trainer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ST (@i_am_a_megatron)

“And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” she said.

“Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first,” she added. “Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters.”

Critics said she was “not the same Meghan anymore”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT