Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Looks 60”: Outrage After Meghan Trainor Shows Off Makeover After Weight Loss, Plastic Surgery
Meghan Trainor in pink embellished outfit singing on stage with dancers, showcasing makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.
Celebrities, News

“Looks 60”: Outrage After Meghan Trainor Shows Off Makeover After Weight Loss, Plastic Surgery

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Trainor changed the lyrics of her body-positive anthem as she flaunted her newly sculpted body onstage.

The 31-year-old singer sang about her “new b**bs” just a couple of months after talking about her breast augmentation procedure and using an Ozempic-like medication to trim down her waistline.

While some fans saw it as iconic, others called it ironic.

Highlights
  • Meghan Trainor changed the lyrics of her body-positive anthem 'All About That Bass.'
  • Fans heard the revised lyrics during her performance at 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Wango Tango festival.
  • “There’s no bass left. Ozempic took it all,” read one comment online.
  • Her latest performance came months after she spoke to fans about getting surgery to alter her “sagging” breasts.
RELATED:

    Meghan Trainor changed the lyrics of her body-positive anthem while flaunting her newly sculpted body

    Meghan Trainor with long blonde hair and makeup, wearing a pink zip-up jacket, showing off her makeover after weight loss.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Dressed in a pink bedazzled outfit, Meghan took the stage at 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Wango Tango festival in Huntington Beach, California, on May 10.

    She treated the audience to her hit song All About That Bass, but she changed up the lyrics more than a decade after the 2014 song was released.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The singer changed up the lyrics of her song All About That Bass at 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Wango Tango

    Meghan Trainor in a pink ruffled dress getting a makeover, highlighting her weight loss and plastic surgery transformation.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    The freshly edited lyrics touched upon how she underwent breast augmentation to get the “b**bs of [her] dreams.”

    “It’s pretty clear, I ain’t no size two,” she sang in the original.

    But during her weekend performance, she sang, “It’s pretty clear, I got some new b**bs.”

    Meghan Trainor in a pink embellished outfit showcasing her makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Fans were divided in the comments section as Meghan sang about undergoing cosmetic surgery after being, in her own words, “born with saggy” breasts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She looks 60 in the face,” read one comment, while another said, “She has gone overboard with her looks. So sad.”

    “There’s no bass left. Ozempic took it all,” read one comment online 

    Meghan Trainor performing on stage in a pink outfit with dancers, showcasing her makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Where has Meghan gone, who at the beginning of her career gave curvy girls so much courage to stand up for themselves, even if they don’t fit the ‘norm,’ to be proud of who they are,” said another.

    On the other hand, fans came to her defense, saying: “She lost the bass. But she looks healthy and happy in her own skin, and that is ALLLLL that matters.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm)


    Interestingly, another singer also touched upon a possible cosmetic procedure after the Wango Tango event.

    Doja Cat took the stage for her headliner performance at the event. She later said, “Don’t clock my contracted implant, it’s all I ask.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan called her natural breasts “saggy” and said she had been wanting to alter them for years

    Meghan Trainor shows makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery, sparking outrage online with her new look.

    Comment from Suzanne Maher saying let her be, it’s her life, reacting to Meghan Trainor’s makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    Only two months have passed since Meghan shared before-and-after looks of her breast augmentation surgery.

    She said she dealt with “sagging” breasts all her life and “always struggled with loving” her tatas.

    “My breasts look fuller, completely natural, and they complement my body proportions beautifully,” she told her fans

    Meghan Trainor shows off makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery wearing a sparkling pink outfit posing by the wall.

    Image credits: i_am_a_megatron

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As she shared the “big news” with her fans, the Grammy-winning singer said both she and her husband of seven years, Daryl Sabara, were elated about her new “perky” assets.

    She explained in an Instagram video why she decided to undergo the procedure amid touring, working, and “mommying” her two sons, Riley, 4, and 19-month-old Barry.

    Meghan Trainor smiling on a talk show set, wearing a black outfit, showcasing her makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU

    Her desire to “do something” just for herself during this “super busy” phase of her life led her to finally get the surgery.

    “I love my results so much,” she said in her video. “My breasts look fuller, completely natural, and they complement my body proportions beautifully.”

    “They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins,” she added.

    The Grammy winner said she and her husband both used Mounjaro to aid their weight loss journey

    Meghan Trainor posing confidently in a pink embellished outfit showcasing her makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an April 9 episode of her Workin’ On It podcast, Meghan spoke about how she and her Spy Kids actor husband used Mounjaro, another diabetes drug like Ozempic, to aid their weight loss.

    “Daryl and I both do everything together,” she said. “And we started that journey.”

    Meghan has been open about her weight and her postpartum journey in the past.

    “I was my heaviest I’d ever been. I was 200 pounds. … I just wasn’t feeling great,” she told ET Canada in 2022.

    The singer said she weighed 200 pounds postpartum

    She eventually dedicated herself to her weight loss journey and was proud of seeing the results.

    “I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way,” she told People in 2023. “And it’s a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do.”

    The mother-of-two said lifting weights “changed [her] life,” and she enjoys it more than running on a treadmill. She said she lifts weights thrice a week during a December interview with Today.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery, expressing mixed feelings about her appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post criticizing Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    The pop sensation recently said she was “honored” to receive the Hitmaker award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in March.

    But she found it “a little disheartening” that a lot of comments were focused on her body instead of her music or the “decade of hard work” that got her here.

    “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago,” the singer said while addressing the internet’s reaction to her weight loss

    Side-by-side images showing Meghan Trainor before and after her weight loss and plastic surgery makeover.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Meghan Trainor’s makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan Trainor showing off her makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery in a casual setting with a colorful background.

    “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry,” she wrote in her post. “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago.”

    She said she has been on a journey to become her “healthiest, strongest version” for her kids and herself. And to do that, she worked with a dietitian, made “huge lifestyle changes,” and started exercising with a trainer.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by ST (@i_am_a_megatron)

    “And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” she said.

    “Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first,” she added. “Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters.”

    Critics said she was “not the same Meghan anymore”

    Comment stating she looks 60 in the face, referencing Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery, expressing disappointment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery, expressing disbelief and sadness.

    Comment criticizing Meghan Trainor's makeover mentioning weight loss and plastic surgery, sparking outrage online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing outrage after Meghan Trainor's makeover following weight loss and plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jason Taco Cramer expressing disbelief about Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Meghan Trainor’s makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery expressing disbelief and disappointment.

    Comment by Ashley Marie discussing Meghan Trainor’s body positivity and makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    User comment by Tara Marquis reacting to Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan Trainor makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery sparks outrage over looks 60 transformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Meghan Trainor's makeover, discussing weight loss and plastic surgery reactions.

    Comment saying she looks amazing after having two kids, related to Meghan Trainor's makeover and weight loss.

    Image of a social media comment reacting to Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Lacy McIntyre about body positivity and self-love on social media, related to Meghan Trainor makeover outrage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Georgia Joan Velasco discussing opinions on Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    Comment from Rachel Hart defending Meghan Trainor’s weight loss and makeover amid body-shaming controversy online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Meghan Trainor's makeover after weight loss and plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Stef Distefano discussing lyrics of All About that Bass, mentioning Meghan Trainor's weight loss and plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    8

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    8

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The b**b augmentation she had - i remember when my b***s sat that high 😂 good times

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I repeat: she got healthier and people get mad?? Wtf??? And also: who cares? Why so hard on her? I get that she had that one song but still.. Let her be. Also BP: SHAME ON YOU for making yet another article practicly slamming down women for... uhmm... simply living their own lives??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The b**b augmentation she had - i remember when my b***s sat that high 😂 good times

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I repeat: she got healthier and people get mad?? Wtf??? And also: who cares? Why so hard on her? I get that she had that one song but still.. Let her be. Also BP: SHAME ON YOU for making yet another article practicly slamming down women for... uhmm... simply living their own lives??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda