Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Ozempic Vulva” Is The Latest Shocking Side Effect Of Weight-Loss Meds, Experts Explain It
Person in beige underwear injecting medication in thigh, illustrating Ozempic vulva as a weight-loss med side effect.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Ozempic Vulva” Is The Latest Shocking Side Effect Of Weight-Loss Meds, Experts Explain It

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not just above the waistline where the effects of Ozempic are taking place. They are happening south of the waistline too!

Hush-hush conversations online have revealed that the blockbuster weight loss medication is not just trimming the belly down.

Side effects are showing up even in the most intimate of areas, leaving a woman’s privates looking “aged” and “deflated.”

Highlights
  • Women are noticing the effects of Ozempic appearing south of the waistline as well.
  • In addition to trimming the belly, the medication is taking effect even in the most intimate areas.
  • This can leave a woman’s privates looking “aged” and “deflated,” experts said.
  • GLP-1 medication can also cause hormonal shifts that lead to vaginal dryness.
RELATED:

    The effects of Ozempic are appearing south of the waistline, too

    Woman measuring waist with pink tape measure, symbolizing weight loss related to Ozempic vulva side effects.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels

    The phenomenon, colloquially referred to as the Ozempic vulva, is the latest side effect that’s now part of conversations around GLP-1 medications.

    These GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, were originally designed to treat diabetes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But in recent years, they have surged in popularity for their powerful ability to suppress appetite and trigger rapid weight loss.

    Person holding a blue and white injection pen in front of bare midsection, related to Ozempic vulva side effects.

    Image credits: millaf / stock.adobe

    GLP-1 medications lead to several effects such as the Ozempic tongue, the Ozempic teeth, the Ozempic feet, the Ozempic hands and the Ozempic butt.

    Now, experts are talking about the Ozempic vulva, the term used online to refer to the effects between the thighs.

    Side effects are showing up even in the most intimate of areas, leaving a woman’s privates looking “aged” and “deflated”

    Woman in red dress holding hands over her vulva area, illustrating concerns about Ozempic vulva side effects.

    Image credits: Pormezz / stock.adobe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When a person takes Ozempic-like medication, it leads to rapid and significant weight loss across the body. This means it’s not just the belly that’s losing fat; it’s the entire body.

    This can cause several cosmetic changes across the body, including sagging skin and wrinkling in different areas.

    Patient consulting doctor in a medical office, discussing Ozempic vulva side effects related to weight-loss medication.

    Image credits: rh2010 / stock.adobe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These cosmetic shifts are not necessarily caused by the medication itself, but rather by what happens when the body sheds weight too quickly.

    Patients who take Ozempic may notice changes to their vaginal health and appearance.

    Netizens are colloquially referring to the effects on vaginal health and appearance as “Ozempic vulva” 

    Person in beige underwear holding an injection pen near thigh, illustrating Ozempic vulva side effect concerns.

    Image credits: Jayson Hinrichsen / Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Lola Cetrangolo warning that Ozempic is for diabetics and cautioning against using it for weight loss due to side effects including vulva issues.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously reacting to Ozempic vulva side effects from weight-loss medication.

    Comment criticizing Ozempic use, discussing medical necessity and exercise, related to Ozempic vulva side effects concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The rapidity of this weight loss can cause visible skin sagging, laxity, and wrinkles throughout the body,” since the skin doesn’t have time to adapt to the sudden weight loss, explained Dr. Sherry Ross, an OB-GYN in Santa Monica, CA, and author of She-ology and She-ology, the She-quel. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The effects of Ozempic can result in volume loss in the labia majora and the mons pubis, both key parts of the vulva, leaving the area looking deflated or sagging.

    "Ozempic Vulva" Is The Latest Shocking Side Effect Of Weight-Loss Meds, Experts Explain It

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot / stock.adobe

    “All areas of the body can show visible skin changes in response to this significant weight loss, including the lower belly, pubic mons, and inner and outer labia,” the doctor told HealthCentral.

    Dr. Justin Perron, a specialist plastic surgeon and board member of the Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, said the weight loss can give an “aged” look to a woman’s privates.

    “The labia majora, like other fatty areas, can lose volume after substantial weight loss,” said Dr. Justin Perron

    Hands gently holding a pink rose shaped like a vulva, symbolizing Ozempic vulva side effects of weight-loss meds.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Loss of subcutaneous fat is global, including the mons pubis and labia majora, sometimes giving the area a deflated or ‘aged’ look. This can be due to ptosis of soft tissue, or atrophy of the fat in this area,” he told the Daily Mail.

    “The labia majora, like other fatty areas, can lose volume after substantial weight loss,” he added. “These changes are more pronounced with rapid weight loss and in women over 35, where natural collagen and elastin reserves are already reduced.”

    Hands holding a blue medical injector pen related to Ozempic vulva side effects from weight-loss medication use.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person named Jeff Thomas joking about Ozempic and Volvo with an image of a car drifting on a street.

    Facebook comment from Michael DeBert joking about a sneeze sounding like a whoopie cushion, labeled as Top Fan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jennifer Holmes on social media, discussing flight tips with a lighthearted tone and emojis, related to Ozempic vulva.

    Apart from the looks of the vulva, Ozempic-like medication can even cause hormonal shifts, which can “potentially impact vaginal health in several unexpected ways,” explained Dr. Melanie Bone, a consultant OBGYN and U.S. medical director at the gynecological health company Daye.

    “The rapid weight loss induced by GLP-1 agonists may alter hormone levels, which could affect vaginal lubrication and tissue health,” Dr. Melanie Bone told Newsweek. “Some women may experience increased vaginal dryness as a result.”

    GLP-1 medication can cause hormonal shifts that lead to vaginal dryness 

    Doctor consulting a patient wearing a white robe in a medical office discussing possible Ozempic vulva side effects.

    Image credits: Svitlana / stock.adobe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, such medication can cause gastrointestinal side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These symptoms can lead to dehydration, which exacerbates vaginal discomfort and dryness.

    “The changes in diet and gut microbiome associated with these medications may also indirectly impact the vaginal microbiome due to the gut-vagina axis,” Dr. Bone said.

    Semaglutide injection pen next to its box, representing Ozempic vulva and weight-loss medication side effects.

    Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash

    Dr. Bone suggested staying well-hydrated while taking GLP-1 medication and “using a vaginal probiotic and considering the use of vaginal moisturizers if experiencing dryness.”

    “It’s also important to pay attention to any changes in vaginal discharge or odour, as these could indicate an alteration in the vaginal microbiome and potential vaginal infections,” she added.

    Two pairs of bare feet intertwined under a gray blanket on a blue quilted bedspread, suggesting intimacy and connection.

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, it is advisable to regularly have screenings to keep a check on vaginal health and monitor changes.

    “By checking on their vaginal health regularly, patients can monitor for any changes in their vaginal microbiome that may be associated with GLP-1 agonist use,” she told the outlet. “This proactive approach allows for early detection and management of any issues that may arise.”

    “Serves them right for trying to cheat looking good,” one commented online

    Comment by Jonathan MK on social media, discussing appearance with a laughing emoji, related to Ozempic vulva side effects.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sarah Lewis stating Ozempic does not cause vulva issues but rapid weight loss does in a social media post.

    Comment by Stephanie Holland George highlighting benefits of Ozempic including cardiac and dependency effects, research ongoing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning no problems after using Ozempic, related to Ozempic vulva side effects discussion.

    Comment by Daniel Midgley about quick fixes, displayed with reaction icons on a social media post about Ozempic vulva side effects.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment from Cynthia Vickers Padgett Posey saying "So, you're saying this would be my worst problem?" with reactions below, related to Ozempic vulva side effects.

    Social media post by Erika Hattie discussing weight loss with a laughing emoji related to Ozempic vulva side effects.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Cheri Belgard mentioning kegel exercises in response to discussion about Ozempic vulva side effects of weight-loss meds.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Alyson Baynes mentioning old fashion exercise, mentioning Ozempic vulva side effect discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Chase J Charles reading overweight and unhappy or skinny and bittersweet, reflecting on life being weird.

    Comment by Madis Laurits expressing surprise about heavy side effects related to Ozempic vulva weight-loss meds.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even children know how a deflated balloon looks like. With any big weight loss you also need to give your skin time to adjust. (or surgery of corse...)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even children know how a deflated balloon looks like. With any big weight loss you also need to give your skin time to adjust. (or surgery of corse...)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT