“Ozempic Vulva” Is The Latest Shocking Side Effect Of Weight-Loss Meds, Experts Explain It

It’s not just above the waistline where the effects of Ozempic are taking place. They are happening south of the waistline too!

Hush-hush conversations online have revealed that the blockbuster weight loss medication is not just trimming the belly down.

Side effects are showing up even in the most intimate of areas, leaving a woman’s privates looking “aged” and “deflated.”

The effects of Ozempic are appearing south of the waistline, too

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels

The phenomenon, colloquially referred to as the Ozempic vulva, is the latest side effect that’s now part of conversations around GLP-1 medications.

These GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, were originally designed to treat diabetes.

But in recent years, they have surged in popularity for their powerful ability to suppress appetite and trigger rapid weight loss.

Image credits: millaf / stock.adobe

GLP-1 medications lead to several effects such as the Ozempic tongue, the Ozempic teeth, the Ozempic feet, the Ozempic hands and the Ozempic butt.

Now, experts are talking about the Ozempic vulva, the term used online to refer to the effects between the thighs.

Side effects are showing up even in the most intimate of areas, leaving a woman’s privates looking “aged” and “deflated”

Image credits: Pormezz / stock.adobe

When a person takes Ozempic-like medication, it leads to rapid and significant weight loss across the body. This means it’s not just the belly that’s losing fat; it’s the entire body.

This can cause several cosmetic changes across the body, including sagging skin and wrinkling in different areas.

Image credits: rh2010 / stock.adobe

These cosmetic shifts are not necessarily caused by the medication itself, but rather by what happens when the body sheds weight too quickly.

Patients who take Ozempic may notice changes to their vaginal health and appearance.

Netizens are colloquially referring to the effects on vaginal health and appearance as “Ozempic vulva”

Image credits: Jayson Hinrichsen / Unsplash

“The rapidity of this weight loss can cause visible skin sagging, laxity, and wrinkles throughout the body,” since the skin doesn’t have time to adapt to the sudden weight loss, explained Dr. Sherry Ross, an OB-GYN in Santa Monica, CA, and author of She-ology and She-ology, the She-quel.

The effects of Ozempic can result in volume loss in the labia majora and the mons pubis, both key parts of the vulva, leaving the area looking deflated or sagging.

Image credits: Pixel-Shot / stock.adobe

“All areas of the body can show visible skin changes in response to this significant weight loss, including the lower belly, pubic mons, and inner and outer labia,” the doctor told HealthCentral.

Dr. Justin Perron, a specialist plastic surgeon and board member of the Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, said the weight loss can give an “aged” look to a woman’s privates.

“The labia majora, like other fatty areas, can lose volume after substantial weight loss,” said Dr. Justin Perron

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash

“Loss of subcutaneous fat is global, including the mons pubis and labia majora, sometimes giving the area a deflated or ‘aged’ look. This can be due to ptosis of soft tissue, or atrophy of the fat in this area,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The labia majora, like other fatty areas, can lose volume after substantial weight loss,” he added. “These changes are more pronounced with rapid weight loss and in women over 35, where natural collagen and elastin reserves are already reduced.”

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

Apart from the looks of the vulva, Ozempic-like medication can even cause hormonal shifts, which can “potentially impact vaginal health in several unexpected ways,” explained Dr. Melanie Bone, a consultant OBGYN and U.S. medical director at the gynecological health company Daye.

“The rapid weight loss induced by GLP-1 agonists may alter hormone levels, which could affect vaginal lubrication and tissue health,” Dr. Melanie Bone told Newsweek. “Some women may experience increased vaginal dryness as a result.”

GLP-1 medication can cause hormonal shifts that lead to vaginal dryness

Image credits: Svitlana / stock.adobe

Moreover, such medication can cause gastrointestinal side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

These symptoms can lead to dehydration, which exacerbates vaginal discomfort and dryness.

“The changes in diet and gut microbiome associated with these medications may also indirectly impact the vaginal microbiome due to the gut-vagina axis,” Dr. Bone said.

Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash

Dr. Bone suggested staying well-hydrated while taking GLP-1 medication and “using a vaginal probiotic and considering the use of vaginal moisturizers if experiencing dryness.”

“It’s also important to pay attention to any changes in vaginal discharge or odour, as these could indicate an alteration in the vaginal microbiome and potential vaginal infections,” she added.

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels

Furthermore, it is advisable to regularly have screenings to keep a check on vaginal health and monitor changes.

“By checking on their vaginal health regularly, patients can monitor for any changes in their vaginal microbiome that may be associated with GLP-1 agonist use,” she told the outlet. “This proactive approach allows for early detection and management of any issues that may arise.”

