Guy Is Left In Tears After Girlfriend Shows Him Her Bank Account: “I Did Something Wrong”

ADVERTISEMENT

Money is one of those things that can make or break a relationship. And when one person is a saver and the other is a spender, things are bound to get complicated.

This woman spent years saving as much as she could, while her boyfriend has never been great at doing the same. But when she finally showed him just how much she had put away, his reaction caught her completely off guard. He broke down in tears.

Now she’s wondering if they even have a future together. Read her story below.

RELATED:

The woman decided to show her boyfriend how much money she had in her savings account

Image credits: Darina Belonogova/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when he saw the number, he broke down in tears, and now she doesn’t know what to do

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: happy_hapa

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers had plenty of thoughts to share, and the woman replied to some of their comments along the way

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many urged her to be careful about how she handles the relationship from here

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, she returned with an update, sharing that she and her boyfriend had talked more about what happened

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT