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Guy Is Left In Tears After Girlfriend Shows Him Her Bank Account: “I Did Something Wrong”
Young woman with curly hair sitting on a couch looking pensive and emotional after a bank account reveal
Couples, Relationships

Guy Is Left In Tears After Girlfriend Shows Him Her Bank Account: “I Did Something Wrong”

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
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Money is one of those things that can make or break a relationship. And when one person is a saver and the other is a spender, things are bound to get complicated.

This woman spent years saving as much as she could, while her boyfriend has never been great at doing the same. But when she finally showed him just how much she had put away, his reaction caught her completely off guard. He broke down in tears.

Now she’s wondering if they even have a future together. Read her story below.

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    The woman decided to show her boyfriend how much money she had in her savings account

    Image credits: Darina Belonogova/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But when he saw the number, he broke down in tears, and now she doesn’t know what to do

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    Image credits: Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: happy_hapa

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    Readers had plenty of thoughts to share, and the woman replied to some of their comments along the way

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    Many urged her to be careful about how she handles the relationship from here

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    Later, she returned with an update, sharing that she and her boyfriend had talked more about what happened

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    Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disappointing update. There seems to be a lack of accountability from the boyfriend.

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    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disappointing update. There seems to be a lack of accountability from the boyfriend.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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