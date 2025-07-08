Well, you can say that all this is nothing more than far-fetched thoughts of ancient sages, but how then do we explain that with some people we have an instant connection—literally upon first meeting? It feels like you have known this person all your life, and are ready to walk with them until your last breath? Has this ever happened to you? Well, something similar has also happened to the heroes of today's list of stories.

Some ancient philosophers believed that the soul of every person at birth is torn into two halves, which are then completely randomly given to two people on Earth. So our entire life is in fact nothing more than desperate and sometimes, alas, fruitless attempts to find and unite with this other half, destined for us from above.

#1 When they are comfortable being silly or goofy. Thats truly a sign that they are comfortable in their own skin and not trying to be someone they arent.

RELATED:

#2 When someone remembers small details you mentioned weeks ago and brings them up casually. Means they've genuinely been paying attention!

#3 I have a friend who I like to call “aggressively inclusive.” One thing I notice he does pretty often is make sure that the quiet one in a group is given the opportunity to speak. And he’s **crazy good** at recognizing when they have something to say. For example, we’ll be in a group discussion, and right after Person A is done speaking, Person B starts to talk right as Quiet Person also opened their mouth to continue the discussion. Aggressively Inclusive Friend will very often, after Person B is done speaking but before the conversation can move on, interject with “Wait real quick, Quiet Person, were you about to say something?” And then Quiet Person is able to speak without feeling like they were interrupting.



I’m not even sure if it’s something he consciously does, or if he just cares about people that much that he instinctively feels the need to help the more socially timid folks find their voice. But he’s done this a LOT, and I know people appreciate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, where the topic starter, the user u/Technical-Glass8417, asked netizens: "What’s an oddly specific green flag that instantly tells you 'yep you’re my kind of person'?"—and it's obvious that people liked the question, so they began to actively answer. As of today, the thread has around 2.3K upvotes and over 1K various comments. Perhaps this is not viral status, but with threads like this, you must agree, sincerity and warmth are in fact way more important than virality. So, there are a lot of sincere revelations, personal experiences, and just warm stories in this thread, and we, Bored Panda, have put together this wonderful selection especially for you.

#4 If they go along with bits, jokes and quips. The longer we can run it into the ground the better.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Can admit when they’re wrong. Most people I come across either double down or immediately try to make it somebody else’s fault when they mess up. I have a lot of respect for someone who can admit fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Curiosity about everything. Specific example that comes to mind. When you mention a song or band they're not familiar with and they immediately play it without being asked or suggested.

The most important condition, which many people wrote about in this selection, is that it should be easy to communicate with a person. This "easy" doesn't only mean that we or they can just talk incessantly, but rather that we can just be ourselves with them. Without any fear of accidentally offending, and without thinking over every word that’s said—like a diplomat in serious negotiations. It's something so elusive, that feeling that way is really hard to describe in words—and indeed, sometimes only the most outstanding writers have found the right words. If, of course, something similar and wonderful happened to them in their life—or their imagination and creative genius were enough to just make it up... ADVERTISEMENT

#7 When they're willing to *do things*. I could just say an observation like "look at this wall it has very slim walking room and looks climbable" and I'm suddenly dragged with them to experiment my theory.



or like "hey what if we go get ice cream rn?" we can't, we're in the middle of a shift. "cover for me" and then they're gone with an impulsive yet thoroughly planned method to bring us ice cream right the second we thought about it.



they remind me that life is open-world, I can do whatever I want. My fav example was when I met a friend and we saw an injured bee. "Aw man, too bad we cant help him," I said **foolishly**. "Who decided we can't?" she said and bee was given fruit and happiness until he left on his own terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Telling me odd science facts in the middle of a normal conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 If i make a random noise, they make a random noise back. literally all i ask for 😭 .

By the way—about making it up. Sometimes, in some cases, a person can really masterfully portray an incredibly pleasant person to talk to, just to gain our trust. For example, in one of the stories we cited, the author says that it's important for their cat to like the person. Well, one of my friends many years ago, knowing how highly the guy she liked valued his cat's "opinion" about new people for him, especially before her first visit to him, put a drop of Valerian root tincture in her perfume... It's interesting that they've been together for more than two decades, and they have kids and a great family. Sometimes, you have to guide the hand of fate a little yourself, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#10 When they are comfortable with animals, and notice their presence. As a pet lover, I consider it a major green flag.

#11 Dark or self deprecating humor. You've gotta be able to laugh at yourself.

#12 Pacifism behind the wheel. It seems small yet it can tell me so much about a person if they have the ability to brush off other people being a-holes on the road. And I don’t mean just brushing it off and maybe saying your own snide remark inside the safety of your car, but having no desire to engage in road rage at all.



One of my exes would happily lend other drivers grace even if the other driver was in the wrong and it was the biggest breath of fresh air.



My father had road rage so bad I would fear for my life. So it’s a huge green flag for me when people recognize how dangerous and stupid it is.



Edit: grammar.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

"Usually, among the factors that are important for a good attitude towards a person from the first meeting, they name a sense of humor," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "This isn't surprising—after all, it was theoretically substantiated that humor was developed in people precisely to demonstrate high intelligence. "It should be noted right away that there are different manifestations of a sense of humor - and if next to you there is an undoubtedly intelligent person with a keen sense of cynicism, literally raining sarcastic arrows on the people around them—well, sooner or later you can become a target of such a person. But if there's all right with self-irony—then this is really wonderful. "In any case, if a person can make you laugh at their jokes, and these jokes don't seem offensive to others, then most likely this really does indicate high intelligence, as well as good empathy. So this in itself is a big green flag," Irina sums up.

#13 Unironically says ‘I brought snacks’ before every group hangout.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My cat likes them.

#15 In college there were a group of headed to a party. One us dropped whatever trash he was carrying on the sidewalk. She hung back, picked it up and dropped it in the nearest trash receptacle. That was more than 30 years ago, i haven’t been on contact with any of them, but this act really has stuck out all these years.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is also incredibly important—and many authors of the stories from our selection note this as well—is a person's ability to admit their own wrongness. That is, not to try to portray absolute infallibility in any situation, but to be able to learn from mistakes—including their own, and to not be afraid to say that they were wrong. If, of course, that is really so. ADVERTISEMENT "People with low intellectual humility will often react defensively when contradicted," The Guardian quotes Leor Zmigrod, a UK-based political neuroscientist, and author of the book 'The Ideological Brain: The Radical Science of Flexible Thinking.' "They might feel personally attacked or insulted, and arrogantly double down." As we can see, the ability to not put yourself first with communication almost always turns out to be a virtue.

#16 They’re inclusive? I think that’s the word im looking for. Most people will comment on the odd behavior of people around them, but someone special will make the person feel normal or defend them for doing it.

#17 He remembered that I mentioned liking lavender tea once in passing, and the next time I came over, he had bought some. Not to impress me or anything - he just genuinely paid attention to what I said.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 If we're going really specific - people who'll sit on the floor casually, people who pull blankets over other people's toes, people who are just DOWN to do random s**t.

Indeed, even if we believe that somewhere in heaven we are artificially separated from our other halves, this selection will be incredibly useful—after all, it will help you find "your kind of person." But even if everything is much more prosaic, and we're simply unconsciously looking for those with whom it's just easy and simple—why not share your thoughts on this topic in the comments on this post of ours? ADVERTISEMENT

#19 When my now-husband and I were first together, I went to stay at his flat overnight. He knew I had a problem with motor control and was terrified of breaking his crockery, so he bought me a special plastic plate and mug. It was so simple and generous that I knew he was someone special. We've been married 5 years and I use that plate daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The ability to communicate complex ideas or controversial opinions without emotional charge. Emotionally regulated, authentic people who exercise their minds.

#21 If I meow and they meow back.

#22 Ability to b******t. I love talking absolute nonsense, when someone picks up and talks even more nonsense, I just know we're going to have a great time together.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Communicates consistently.

#24 Their bookshelf.



If they just happened to have LOTR, old engineering texts, dairy cattle management books, and Anabaptist history books on their shelf, they would be "my kind of person".



That's unlikely to happen. The key is being flexible enough to enjoy people anyway, even if we aren't a perfect pairing.

#25 When they laugh at their own jokes. Self-amusement is the purest form of humor!

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 They don’t leave their shopping cart abandoned in the middle of the parking lot like a monster.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My partner sent me a 28 seconds long video of a snail in the rain he came across when we were still early in our dating stage. It was so cute and innocent.



If someone can get excited for these little things I think it's a massive green flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 People who stay rational in tense situations.

#29 Someone dancing in places they shouldn't.

#30 Chaotic good people.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Immediately drops to the ground to play with an animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 They think going to the bookstore is a great idea for a date.

#33 Able to just sit quietly with me and not need to talk. Also "are you okay with hugs".

#34 A horror movie tattoo or t-shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT