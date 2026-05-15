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Anacondas are from the Amazon. Polar bears are from the Arctic. That is just the way of the world, and most of us are comfortable with that. But if our lord and saviour David Attenborough has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected from Mother Nature, because she has never once consulted our assumptions before doing whatever she wants.

Snow falls in Kenya. Camels walk in the Outback. And yes, the sun does occasionally shine in Ireland. We have documentation. Eagle-eyed travellers captured some of the most unlikely scenes imaginable and shared them with the world, leaving us utterly confused. These views are proof that no country is quite what you think it is, and that Mother Nature has always had a flair for the dramatic.