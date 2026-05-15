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Anacondas are from the Amazon. Polar bears are from the Arctic. That is just the way of the world, and most of us are comfortable with that. But if our lord and saviour David Attenborough has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected from Mother Nature, because she has never once consulted our assumptions before doing whatever she wants.

Snow falls in Kenya. Camels walk in the Outback. And yes, the sun does occasionally shine in Ireland. We have documentation. Eagle-eyed travellers captured some of the most unlikely scenes imaginable and shared them with the world, leaving us utterly confused. These views are proof that no country is quite what you think it is, and that Mother Nature has always had a flair for the dramatic.

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#1

Felsengluhen, Altschlossfelsen In Rhineland-Palatine, Germany

Vivid orange narrow canyon with stunning rock formations view

Martin Geisler Report

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    #2

    Baltic Sea, Nida Beach, Lithuania

    Wide sandy beach with grassy dunes and ocean horizon

    The western side of the 98 km long Curonian Spit, facing the Baltic sea, is lined with long white beaches that more often than not have impressively tall sand dunes in the back - some of them 40 to 50 meters high - such as this one near Nida in Neringa, Lithuania.

    Bernt Rostad Report

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    #3

    Oleshky Sands - "Desert In The Middle Of Europe", Ukraine

    Rabbit on a sandy desert dune highlighting stunning views of wildlife habitat

    Tania Adamchuk Report

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    Poland is not a country that typically inspires visions of sweeping desert landscapes, and yet tucked away in the Silesian Upland sits the Błędów Desert. A genuine, legitimate, sand-dune-having desert in the middle of central Europe.

    Covering around 32 square kilometers, it is the largest concentration of loose sand in Central Europe and has historically been used by the military to train troops for desert combat because it is, apparently, that convincing. Poland gave the world pierogi, Chopin, and Marie Curie. It has also been hiding a desert this whole time, and nobody made nearly enough fuss about it.
    #4

    Rocchetta Mattei

    Historic castle surrounded by lush green forests with captivating stunning views

    Basically a fairytale castle near Bologna that looks like it just spawned out of a fantasy novel, with a wild mashup of Moorish, Russian and Gothic (all non-italian) styles all crammed together.

    Angelo nastri nacchio , Aggressive_Owl4802 Report

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    #5

    A Feral Buffalo (Bubalus Bubalis) Soaking At The Bekol Savannah In Baluran National Park, East Java, Indonesia

    Mud bathing buffalo cooling off at sunset in African scenic view

    Candra Firmansyah Report

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    #6

    Mount Kenya, Kenya

    Smiling person in red jacket on snowy rocky path with stunning mountain views

    Natoesan Report

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    Carnival, fanatic football fans, and the Amazon are all on the list of Brazil's claims to fame. It is less famous for its vast stretches of brilliant white sand dunes, dotted with hundreds of crystal-clear blue lagoons. Parque Nacional dos Lençóis Maranhenses is what happens when you tell AI to generate you a slightly confusing postcard.

    You can find it in the northeast of the country, and it is so incredible that it has been awarded UNESCO status. These lagoons fill up during the rainy season, and just as quickly as they appear, they vanish into thin air again. Leaving nothing but wind-swep undulations.
    #7

    Kolsay Lakes National Park: Almaty Region, Lake Kaindy, Kazakhstan

    Tall pine trees reflecting in turquoise lake with stunning mountain views

    Inverseharpy Report

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    #8

    Gargas, Provence, France

    Yellow car driving in dusty desert with stunning views of rocky cliffs

    cometomebrucelee Report

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    #9

    St Catherine Mountains, Sinai Pensula, Near Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

    Snowy village nestled in a mountainous area with breathtaking stunning views

    Zoltan Matrahazi Report

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    London is many things. It is red buses and grey skies and a population moving at a pace that suggests everyone is always late for something. It is not typically associated with the ornate golden spires and intricate hand-carved stonework of a traditional Hindu temple.

    And yet the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden is exactly that. It's a breathtaking monument built entirely from Bulgarian limestone and Italian marble, with not a single piece of steel in its construction. Over a thousand volunteers contributed to its creation. It sits in a North London borough and continues to absolutely floor every single person who stumbles upon it.

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    #10

    Ferny Creek, Victoria, Australia

    Winter forest road with snow and fog, showcasing stunning views of nature

    Davidarfonjones Report

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    #11

    Lencois Maranheses, Brazil

    Wide sandy desert with blue sky and scattered clouds

    Small dunes and a small part of a Pond State Park of sheets Maranhenses, near Barreirinhas, Brazil.

    Micael 106 Report

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    #12

    Pamukkale White Terraces, Turkey

    Terraced mineral pools in white travertine formations with mountain view

    A.Savin, Wikipedia Report

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    If you find yourself erring on the side of confused, it's called 'cognitive dissonance'. The deeply uncomfortable mental sensation of encountering something that refuses to fit the existing filing system. Your brain has a folder for Poland, and it does not contain sand dunes. It has a folder for Argentina, and it does not contain icebergs.

    When reality contradicts the label, your brain does not always update gracefully. Usually, it short-circuits slightly, stares for a moment, and then tries to find a way to make the new information someone else's problem. It is just telling you, "make it make sense!"
    #13

    Perito Moreno Glacier, Patagonia, Argentina

    Massive glacier near mountain range under cloudy sky

    Robert Scott Flaum Report

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    #14

    Sierra Nevada De Santa Marta, Coluombia

    Mountain climbers ascending icy slope under starry sky stunning alpine views

    Rolo Andes Report

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    #15

    Lake Koyashskoye, Yakovenkovo, Leninsky District, Crimea

    Pink salt lake with stunning natural views and colorful water patterns

    Ulgakova Natalia Report

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    Snow in Egypt sounds like the setup for a joke without a punchline. And yet it happens. The last significant snowfall in Cairo occurred in 2013, the first in over a century, and the photographs that emerged from it were so surreal they circulated globally with widespread accusations of being edited.

    But in the St. Catherine mountains in the Sinai Peninsula, this is not an anomaly! There, you can reliably find around 5 inches of snow each winter. It's not quite enough to whip out your skis, but it is enough to confuse the hell out of people listening to your travel stories.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, Japan

    Bus driving through massive snow walls on a mountain road

    elminium Report

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    #17

    Swaminarayan Temple, London, United Kingdom

    Intricate white marble temple architecture under cloudy sky

    Sharf Tonse Report

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    #18

    Dromedary Camel In Outback Australia, Near Silverton, New South Wales

    Camel standing on grassland showcasing the desert wildlife views

    John O'Neill Report

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    When most people picture Roman ruins, they picture Italy. Rome, specifically, with the Colosseum and the Forum dictating the general atmosphere of ancient grandeur in a place where you half expect a toga around the corner. What few people picture is Tunisia, which is an oversight of staggering proportions.

    The Amphitheater of El Jem is one of the largest Roman coliseums ever built, rising from the flat Tunisian plains with a scale and level of preservation that rival anything in Rome itself. It seated 35,000 people. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is in Tunisia, aka AFRICA! The Romans were getting around in ways that the average geography lesson just doesn't cover.
    #19

    Pine Island On Derryclare Lough, Connemara, Galway, Ireland

    Sunlight illuminating trees on small island with stunning lake reflection views

    I_am_person6969 Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

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    Long link: _____ https://www.google.se/maps/@53.4646499,-9.7976465,3a,70.6y,130.39h,51.08t/data=!3m8!1e1!3m6!1sCIHM0ogKEICAgICUjf__Vg!2e10!3e11!6shttps:%2F%2Flh3.googleusercontent.com%2Fgpms-cs-s%2FABJJf53Z5Wu9oYPPyttArgmrX3pZadiVuWPipg6f0_lQZAWhS_UD_zcOmHWZaMXT9dqoLAt_Lv0QVH6AnsxtP9bArjXEX-Nz4alcFXEo6rX1XjAh090QcaISTYztiyp84D-jPlH7DIg%3Dw900-h600-k-no-pi38.917587436490514-ya256.28222769665706-ro0-fo100!7i4096!8i2048?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDUxMi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

    #20

    Jasmund National Park, Rugen Island In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

    Stunning pebble beach with white cliffs and forested hills at sunset

    Moahim Report

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    #21

    Orchards In Snow, Sangla, Himachal Pradesh, India

    Snowy mountain village under clear blue sky with spectacular stunning views of nature

    UnpetitproleX Report

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    About 30 kilometres from Shanghai, there is a town that looks, with alarming accuracy, like a medium-sized English market town. Thames Town in Songjiang district was built in the early 2000s as part of a Chinese urban development initiative and features red telephone boxes, Tudor architecture, cobbled streets, a statue of Winston Churchill, and a replica of a traditional English pub.

    It is both one of the most surreal places on earth and one of the most fascinating social experiments in modern urban planning. It is also, reportedly, a very popular spot for wedding photography, which feels like exactly the right energy for a fake English town in China.
    #22

    Cradle Mountain, Tasmania

    Snow-covered mountain landscape with a person hiking through pristine snow

    Stefan Karpiniec Report

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    #23

    Western Brook Pond, Newfoundland Canada

    Cliffside overlooking deep blue fjord with green grass stunning natural views

    FreeDoum Report

    9points
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    #24

    Scarborough Bluffs, Bluffer's Park, Scarborough, Onatrio, Canada

    Clear turquoise lake with rocky shoreline and scenic cliff views

    Benson Kua Report

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    If these photos do anything, hopefully they disrupt the very comfortable mental map most of us carry of what the world looks like and where things are supposed to be. The planet has been ignoring our assumptions about it for millions of years and shows absolutely no signs of stopping.

    There are deserts where there should be forests, lagoons where there should be dunes, camels where there should be kangaroos. The world is stranger, more surprising, and considerably more interesting than any of us were told. Go see it.
    #25

    Towers Of Paine, Torres Del Paine National Park, Chile

    Jagged mountain peaks above turquoise lake stunning mountain lake views

    Thomas Fuhrmann Report

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    #26

    Castelluccio (Norcia), A Village In Umbria, In The Apennine Mountains Of Central Italy

    Snowy hillside village beneath white mountain stunning snowy mountain views

    enrico.pighetti Report

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    #27

    Mauna Kea, Hawaii

    Snow-covered mountain peak under bright blue sky and clouds

    International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA Report

    9points
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    #28

    Rawanduz Canyon As Seen From The Shingelbana Resort, Rawandiz, Iraq

    Deep canyon with winding roads seen from a high stunning viewpoint

    Hardscarf Report

    9points
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    #29

    Christmas Valley Sand Dunes, Oregon, USA

    Wide arid desert landscape meeting sand dunes under cloudy sky

    The Christmas Valley Sand Dunes site near Fort Rock in south-central Oregon is the largest inland shifting sand dune system in the Pacific Northwest - not to mention a popular destination for off-highway vehicle enthusiasts. Composed largely of ash and pumice that blew into the area 7,000 years ago when Mt. Mazama erupted to form Crater Lake, nearly 8,900 acres of the Sand Dunes site is open to vehicle use. Nearby, the Lost Forest Research Natural Area is an unusual stand of ancient ponderosa pine forest - and a remnant of a forest that existed in a cooler and wetter age. Off-highway vehicles (OHVs) are allowed only on designated routes or areas. OHV operators must have a valid driver’s license, state-issued all-terrain vehicle operator permit, or be accompanied by someone 18 or older with these valid documents. A State of Oregon off-highway vehicle sticker is required to operate on all lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Oregon. Flags are required on all vehicles on the dunes (9 feet tall orange or red flag).

    BLM Oregon & Washington Report

    9points
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    #30

    Tottori Sand Dune In Tottori Prefecture, Japan

    People walking up large sand dune under clear sky with stunning desert views

    Hashi photo Report

    9points
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    #31

    Harris Beach, Scotland

    Aerial view of a coastal beach with stunning views and clear ocean waters

    Clément Proust Report

    8points
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    #32

    Colorado Provencal, France

    Red rocky terrain with green trees and distant mountains

    Jackie McLelland Report

    8points
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    #33

    American Bison, Catalina, Long Beach, Los Angeles

    Herd of bison grazing in a grassy hilly landscape

    American bison were introduced to Catalina island in 1924 for the filming of a movie and were never removed. Now they're a popular tourist attraction with a herd size of around 100 individuals.

    Kiloueka Report

    8points
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    #34

    Balcón De Europa In Nerja, Spain

    Coastal beach with rocky cliffs and waves under clear sky

    Tuxyso / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 Report

    8points
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    #35

    Salinas Grandes, Argentina

    People jumping on reflective water surface creating mirrored silhouettes

    Diego Alejandro Troilo Report

    8points
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    #36

    Helligdomsklipperne, Bornholm, Denmark

    Rocky coastline with green foliage along calm ocean waters

    Klugschnacker Report

    8points
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    #37

    La Rumorosa Baja California, Mexico

    Snow covered mountain road with rocky cliffs and winter landscape

    Juan O.Mena Report

    8points
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    #38

    Hsi Lai Temple Hacienda Heights, Califoria, USA

    Traditional Asian temple and garden showcasing stunning cultural views

    PLawrence99cx Report

    8points
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    #39

    Dobsinska Ice Cave, Dobsina, Slovakia

    Ice formations inside a cave with textured ceiling stunning ice cave views

    dariusz wozniak Report

    8points
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    #40

    Lieberose Desert In The Lieberoser Heide Near Lieberose, Landkreis Dahme-Spreewald, Brandenburg, Germany, It Is Germany's Largest Desert

    Sandy desert landscape with sparse vegetation and blue sky stunning desert views

    Jan-Herm Janßen Report

    8points
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    #41

    Citadelle Laferrière, Haiti

    Fortress atop green hill with winding path stunning historic views

    SPC Gibran Torres, United States Army Report

    8points
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    #42

    Mount Kosciuszko, Australia

    Snow-covered mountain range with dramatic clouds stunning winter views

    Martinjohnbudden Report

    8points
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    #43

    Ifrane, Morocco, North Africa

    Snowy road lined with trees covered in fresh snow during winter

    Vispec Report

    8points
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    #44

    Cerro Aconcagua, Argentina

    Hikers walking toward snowy mountain with stunning rugged landscape views

    Dmitry A. Mottl Report

    8points
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    #45

    A Beach Facing West Towards Papienniemenselkä Of Pyhäjärvi Lake In Papinniemi, Parikkala, South Karelia, Finland

    Small green boat on lake shore at sunset with stunning water views

    Simo Räsänen Report

    8points
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    #46

    Laeken (Belgium), Gardens Of The Royal Castle, Brussels, Belgium

    Cherry blossom tree with pagoda and lush greenery in stunning garden views

    Jean-Pol GRANDMONT Report

    8points
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    #47

    Isle Of Skye, Scotland

    Traveler enjoying panoramic stunning views of green mountains and a small lake

    User:Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    7points
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    #48

    Amphitheatre Of El Jem, Tunisia

    Ancient Roman amphitheater showcasing stunning views of historical architecture

    Agnieszka Wolska Report

    7points
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    #49

    Mount Parnassus, Greece

    Snow-covered cabin in forest with snow-laden trees stunning winter views

    EVcollie Report

    7points
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    #50

    Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado, USA

    Vast sand dunes landscape with mountain backdrop stunning desert views

    markbyzewski Report

    7points
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    #51

    White Sands National Park, New Mexico, USA

    White sand desert with green bushes under blue sky stunning nature views

    dconvertini Report

    7points
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    #52

    Trampas Lakes, Pecos Wilderness, New Mexico, USA

    Person sitting by forest lake surrounded by snowy peaks stunning nature views

    A 12 mile hike to an amazing alpine lake sitting at over 11,000 ft elevation at the base of Truchas peak, 2nd highest peak in New Mexico. My wife and dog in the foreground provide some scale.

    johnsow30 Report

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    #53

    Mount Blue Cow At Perisher Blue Ski Resort, Nsw, Australia, As Seen From The Blue Cow Terminal

    Skiers on snowy mountain slope with chair lifts stunning winter views

    User: (WT-shared) Puzzlement at wts wikivoyage Report

    7points
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    #54

    The Pyramid Of Austerlitz, Woudenberg, Netherlands

    Green pyramidal monument with stairway under blue sky stunning views

    Kattjosh Report

    7points
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    #55

    Marion Island, South Africa

    Stunning volcanic landscape with rocky terrain and ocean views under cloudy sky

    nausea_za Report

    7points
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    #56

    Creel Copper Canyon, Mexico

    Smiling person in winter clothing near a calm lake with stunning snow-covered views

    CharlieOnTravel Report

    6points
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    #57

    Magnetic Hill, Ladakh, India

    Empty road through arid hills under blue sky showing stunning desert views

    AKS.9955 Report

    6points
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    #58

    Thames Town In Songjiang, China

    European-style buildings in a clean urban street with stunning architectural views

    Huai-Chun Hsu Report

    6points
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    #59

    Wizard Island, Crater Lake, Oregon, USA

    Volcanic island surrounded by clear blue lake stunning crater lake views

    inkknife_2000 Report

    6points
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    #60

    Damavand Polour, Iran

    Snow-covered peak under blue sky with stunning mountain views

    Safa.daneshvar Report

    6points
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    #61

    Rambergstranda, Norway

    Coastal beach with mountains and lush green fields with stunning nature views

    Gerd Eichmann Report

    5points
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