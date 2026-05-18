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Do you know which countries are visible on the world map? Or in which state is it illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your pocket?

If you came here looking for flawless and deeply researched maps... well, you took a wrong turn. But if you’re ready to ditch the rulebook and laugh at some beautifully chaotic cartography, you’re in for a treat.

Terrible Maps is a legend when it comes to redefining the boundaries of absurd humor. So, we’ve rounded up some of their most intentionally inaccurate maps to give you a much-needed break from a world that takes itself too seriously.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

World map altered to show all landmasses as the African continent

TerribleMaps Report

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    #2

    Pacific Ocean shown as able to hold 16 Polands in humorous map

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    #3

    World map depicting average age babies start walking by country with color codes

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    robeccaleyden avatar
    ROB
    ROB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm from New Zealand and the way we've just been crossed out 😂

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    According to the creator, Michael Howe, Terrible Maps was actually born out of frustration. He originally ran a social media page dedicated to amazing, beautiful maps. However, internet users constantly nitpicked minor data inaccuracies or slight border imperfections.

    As a joke, he decided to give the internet exactly what it was complaining about: completely, unapologetically terrible maps. By leaning into total inaccuracy, it took the power away from the internet critics.

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    #4

    Map showing the true size of Japan overlaid on South Korea and parts of China

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #5

    World map showing more people live outside than inside the indicated circle area

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    #6

    Map showing Iowa in purple, states with good cheese in orange, and others in green

    TerribleMaps Report

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    The page began as a social media account in 2015, and it now has over 1.7 million followers on X and about 1.3 million on Facebook. Its popularity grew so much, that the creators even came out with a full-fledged humor book.

    “After posting interesting, sensible, factual maps on social media for a few years as Amazing Maps it became clear that humans inherently like to whine because every comment section was full of complaints, arguments and general negative feedback. I was struck with an idea. Why not post maps that aren’t meant to be good, that defy rational criticism, that transcend the boundaries of ‘right’ or ‘wrong’? Terrible Maps was born,” writes Michael Howe.

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    #7

    Map of Europe divided into Rich Europe in green and Poor Europe in blue

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #8

    Illustrated Europe map dividing countries into Tea Europe and Coffee Europe regions

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #9

    Map showing similarity of US southern border to Mexico's northern border with arrows

    TerribleMaps Report

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    We usually think of maps as helpful tools that give us accurate facts, show us where to go, and help us make decisions. They also tell exciting stories, stir up memories, and make us think of wild adventures.

    Terrible Maps subverts this by using the official, serious visual language of mapmaking such as legends, shading, and color keys to present absolute nonsense. For example, a map of train routes in Antarctica (which is completely blank) or the world depicted as a cat playing with Australia.

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    #10

    World map showing countries visible on the map highlighted in red

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #11

    US map highlighting Georgia where carrying ice cream cones in pockets is illegal

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #12

    Map showing beaver distribution in Europe in 1900 versus 2021

    TerribleMaps Report

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    Research shows that funny maps “destabilize the rigid scientific basis” of geography. They offer a social commentary rather than just dry geospatial facts.

    They prove that how we feel about a place — the jokes we share and the stereotypes we hold — is often a more honest reflection of our world than precise coordinates on a grid.

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    #13

    World map mistakenly showing air traffic in 1899 as a joke

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    #14

    Map comparing distance from Berlin to Moscow using Belgiums as unit in funny maps

    Reptolord Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's just end this and only use bananas. We do it already on the interwebz.

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    #15

    World map showing passport cover colors by country

    TerribleMaps Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, this one is neat! I like it XD

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    Experts believe that old, funny maps, like postcard maps from the 1940s poking fun at different US states, act as historical snapshots. They show us exactly what the dominant culture, local inside jokes, and social stereotypes were at that exact moment in time.

    They capture human culture in a way a boring highway map never could.

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    Research found that when students were handed a funny or completely ridiculous map, their critical thinking skills immediately lit up. Looking at funny maps actually trains our brains to question data and remember that all maps are constructed by people with biases.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    United States map showing average IQ variations across states

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    #17

    World map showing countries upset about food changes versus those who don't mind

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #18

    World map showing countries banning Jehovah's Witnesses marked in red

    TerribleMaps Report

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    Modern internet culture is exhausting, flooded with endless charts, data streams, and doom-scrolling. Reviewers note that these maps are a perfect “palette cleanser” for the brain. They don’t try to be smart, political, or meaningful. Instead, they offer pure, unadulterated dad-joke style silliness.

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    Readers of the book also point out that it makes the ultimate coffee table book because you don’t actually have to read the whole thing to enjoy it. It functions like an instant, low-stakes icebreaker — something guests can flip through for thirty seconds, laugh at, and use to spark a completely ridiculous conversation.
    #19

    Illustrated space flight path from Earth to the Moon for Artemis II launch

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #20

    Middle East map with wind turbines and solar panels as energy crisis solution

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #21

    Europe map covered in various camouflage patterns representing invisibility

    TerribleMaps Report

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    Because these maps mimic the official look of real cartography, they double as the ultimate internet bait. They regularly trigger massive, yet hilarious, controversies for one simple reason: a lot of people completely miss the satire.

    Because our brains are conditioned to trust anything printed on a colorful grid, internet users constantly mistake pure nonsense for real data. When outraged users flood the page to complain or correct, the moderator’s response is usually a simple, brilliant “thank you.”

    By baiting people, Terrible Maps accomplishes exactly what it sets out to do — it exposes how blindly we trust the illusion of authority on the internet.

    The outraged commenters end up completely missing the joke, and in doing so, they become the joke themselves.
    #22

    Map of shark attacks in the US with image of Blue Zoo aquarium closing

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #23

    Illustrated map of New Jersey divided into North, Central, and South sections

    TerribleMaps Report

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    Geography can often feel dividing, focusing on borders, politics, and disputes. Funny maps do the exact opposite by turning it into a universal inside joke.

    Whether a map is making fun of British food or American geography skills, it highlights shared human quirks. It reminds us that no matter where we live, we all share the same capacity for absurd and lighthearted humor.
    #24

    Map merging Namibia and Vietnam into a single country called Vietnamibia

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #25

    Map of Australia divided into Emu Empire and Commonwealth of Australia regions

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #26

    US map showing states with smaller populations than Los Angeles County in blue

    TerribleMaps Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeaaaah they really pack us in here in SoCal XD Er, well, we pack ourselves in, I guess...

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    #27

    Map comparing Australia and Austria highlighting their distinct locations

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #28

    Proposed US superstate Megachusetts shown on a colorful map of America with a seat belt graphic

    TerribleMaps Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, its western end is north of where I live in California, so it's okay with me XD Would we be divided into ACTUAL states called Northern California and Southern California, if this were the case? XD (instead of just casually referring to the areas as such) EDIT: I've been a fool! The seatbelt clicks into place RIGHT where I live!! XD doooooom! I'd live in Megachusetts!

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    #29

    Midwest map explaining states with labels like corn, cheese, and hot dish in red

    TerribleMaps Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a longtime friend who grew up in Ohio and spent most of their life there. Can confirm Ohio's explanation/true name XD As an aside, I was born in Corn state.

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    #30

    Global species richness map released by Brazilian government with biodiversity hotspots

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #31

    US map dividing desert and non-desert regions for administrative purposes

    TerribleMaps Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My part of Southern California was technically a swamp, historically. Well, a desert-y swamp, but a swamp XD

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    #32

    Map depicting the Australo-Hungarian Empire covering Australia at territorial peak

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #33

    World map showing countries where May 1st is a public holiday in red

    amazingmap Report

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    #34

    US map highlighting states containing Greenland or Denmark in color coding

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #35

    US map highlighting Midwest states where people say 'ope, sorry' when bumped

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #36

    Map of Europe highlighting UK as place where people form queues for anything and everything

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #37

    Europe divided into sunny and cloudy regions in a simple graphic map

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #38

    Closest English words to each U.S. state name shown on a gray map

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #39

    Map of a misidentified European country shaped like a question mark

    tifa_ff7_real Report

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    #40

    Map highlighting counties named Orange County in the United States

    TerribleMaps Report

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, I live in one of those! :D The westernmost one!

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    #41

    Simplified Africa map with large area named constop and smaller Congo

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #42

    Map of NFL players per million people in American Samoa highlighted in purple

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #43

    World map showing countries with red or blue on their flags

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #44

    Map showing driving routes across Kansas with time and toll details

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    #45

    US map highlighting states with giant letters in their names

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #46

    World map showing equator line with countries forming a straight line

    p1nkempress_ Report

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    #47

    United States map highlighting top 12 states recommended to live in currently

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #48

    European map illustrating most famous leaders from each country

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #49

    World map displaying average number of limbs per person by country

    baobabustroll Report

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    #50

    Panama map highlighting the Panama Canal in bright red

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #51

    Europe map with a check marking location of the Czech Republic

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #52

    US map of most dangerous animals by state with color-coded legend

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #53

    Humorous map of Europe based on Japanese stereotypes with labels

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #54

    Anglicised map of China with English-style place names and regions

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #55

    US map depicting air traffic control zones with Houston-centered area highlighted in blue

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #56

    European map illustrating good cuisine in southern Europe and bad cuisine in northern Europe

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #57

    Map of Florida shown as a green horizontal strip with Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean labeled

    TerribleMaps Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this why Floridians are so unwilling to fight climate change? Hoping for some heat-induced enhancement perhaps?

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    #58

    Map of Brazil with areas rated as good, okay, or bad at soccer

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #59

    Map with Spain and a Spanish province incorrectly labeled as speaking Brazilian

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #60

    US map of texting and driving fatalities in 1960 with no fatalities highlighted

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #61

    Map illustrating largest foreign nationality in each American country

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #62

    Map of Brazilian football clubs named America scattered across the country

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    #63

    Satellite photos showing Dutch town that used to be an island in maps

    uncledoomer Report

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    #64

    US map highlighting ancestral states of father and mother origins

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #65

    World map showing countries with colors in their English names

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #66

    US map depicting multiple corners around Four Corners area for tourists

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    #67

    Map of Roman Empire showing its expansion in Europe

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    #68

    Map of Persian Gulf area showing Iran blocking US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

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    #69

    Map of France divided into perfect squares considered during the French Revolution

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    #70

    UK map showing all counties marked as wet with no dry areas

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    #71

    Censored Europe map humorously labeled as declassified by CIA

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    #72

    North America map depicting obesity rates by state with color coding

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #73

    UK and Ireland map with rainfall forecast showing minimal precipitation

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #74

    Bermuda map showing nearly 7 percent of area as golf courses

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #75

    US map shaped from computer RAM modules representing memory

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #76

    World map highlighting countries where US has dropped atomic bombs

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    #77

    Map showing strategic maritime route near Spain for ship fees

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #78

    Colorful US map showing most common state answer from respondents

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    #79

    World map highlighting countries allowing legal reincarnation without permission

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #80

    World map highlighting countries where oranges are called Portugal in orange

    wintrjen Report

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently true! "This fascinating linguistic quirk dates back to the 15th and 16th centuries. Historically, Europeans were only familiar with bitter, sour oranges brought over by Arab traders. However, Portuguese maritime explorers and merchants were among the first to successfully import the delicious sweet orange from Asia into the Mediterranean." (Note that the word for "orange" in the marked countries isn't literally "Portugal", but is a different word in each language that is derived from the word "Portugal".)

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    #81

    US map showing hotspots for getting a speeding ticket by blue intensity

    TerribleMaps Report

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    #82

    US map highlighting states with more cows than people in red

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    #83

    US map showing the most dangerous animals by state in various colors

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    #84

    World map highlighting Iran in red as a country named after a song

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    #85

    Funny world map with a red line creating a fish wormhole near Antarctica

    AskYatharth Report

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