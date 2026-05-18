85 Maps That Have No Business Being This Horrible Yet Funny At The Same Time
Do you know which countries are visible on the world map? Or in which state is it illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your pocket?
If you came here looking for flawless and deeply researched maps... well, you took a wrong turn. But if you’re ready to ditch the rulebook and laugh at some beautifully chaotic cartography, you’re in for a treat.
Terrible Maps is a legend when it comes to redefining the boundaries of absurd humor. So, we’ve rounded up some of their most intentionally inaccurate maps to give you a much-needed break from a world that takes itself too seriously.
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According to the creator, Michael Howe, Terrible Maps was actually born out of frustration. He originally ran a social media page dedicated to amazing, beautiful maps. However, internet users constantly nitpicked minor data inaccuracies or slight border imperfections.
As a joke, he decided to give the internet exactly what it was complaining about: completely, unapologetically terrible maps. By leaning into total inaccuracy, it took the power away from the internet critics.
The page began as a social media account in 2015, and it now has over 1.7 million followers on X and about 1.3 million on Facebook. Its popularity grew so much, that the creators even came out with a full-fledged humor book.
“After posting interesting, sensible, factual maps on social media for a few years as Amazing Maps it became clear that humans inherently like to whine because every comment section was full of complaints, arguments and general negative feedback. I was struck with an idea. Why not post maps that aren’t meant to be good, that defy rational criticism, that transcend the boundaries of ‘right’ or ‘wrong’? Terrible Maps was born,” writes Michael Howe.
We usually think of maps as helpful tools that give us accurate facts, show us where to go, and help us make decisions. They also tell exciting stories, stir up memories, and make us think of wild adventures.
Terrible Maps subverts this by using the official, serious visual language of mapmaking such as legends, shading, and color keys to present absolute nonsense. For example, a map of train routes in Antarctica (which is completely blank) or the world depicted as a cat playing with Australia.
Research shows that funny maps “destabilize the rigid scientific basis” of geography. They offer a social commentary rather than just dry geospatial facts.
They prove that how we feel about a place — the jokes we share and the stereotypes we hold — is often a more honest reflection of our world than precise coordinates on a grid.
Let's just end this and only use bananas. We do it already on the interwebz.
Experts believe that old, funny maps, like postcard maps from the 1940s poking fun at different US states, act as historical snapshots. They show us exactly what the dominant culture, local inside jokes, and social stereotypes were at that exact moment in time.
They capture human culture in a way a boring highway map never could.
Research found that when students were handed a funny or completely ridiculous map, their critical thinking skills immediately lit up. Looking at funny maps actually trains our brains to question data and remember that all maps are constructed by people with biases.
Modern internet culture is exhausting, flooded with endless charts, data streams, and doom-scrolling. Reviewers note that these maps are a perfect “palette cleanser” for the brain. They don’t try to be smart, political, or meaningful. Instead, they offer pure, unadulterated dad-joke style silliness.
Readers of the book also point out that it makes the ultimate coffee table book because you don’t actually have to read the whole thing to enjoy it. It functions like an instant, low-stakes icebreaker — something guests can flip through for thirty seconds, laugh at, and use to spark a completely ridiculous conversation.
Because these maps mimic the official look of real cartography, they double as the ultimate internet bait. They regularly trigger massive, yet hilarious, controversies for one simple reason: a lot of people completely miss the satire.
Because our brains are conditioned to trust anything printed on a colorful grid, internet users constantly mistake pure nonsense for real data. When outraged users flood the page to complain or correct, the moderator’s response is usually a simple, brilliant “thank you.”
By baiting people, Terrible Maps accomplishes exactly what it sets out to do — it exposes how blindly we trust the illusion of authority on the internet.
The outraged commenters end up completely missing the joke, and in doing so, they become the joke themselves.
Geography can often feel dividing, focusing on borders, politics, and disputes. Funny maps do the exact opposite by turning it into a universal inside joke.
Whether a map is making fun of British food or American geography skills, it highlights shared human quirks. It reminds us that no matter where we live, we all share the same capacity for absurd and lighthearted humor.
Yeaaaah they really pack us in here in SoCal XD Er, well, we pack ourselves in, I guess...
Well, its western end is north of where I live in California, so it's okay with me XD Would we be divided into ACTUAL states called Northern California and Southern California, if this were the case? XD (instead of just casually referring to the areas as such) EDIT: I've been a fool! The seatbelt clicks into place RIGHT where I live!! XD doooooom! I'd live in Megachusetts!
I have a longtime friend who grew up in Ohio and spent most of their life there. Can confirm Ohio's explanation/true name XD As an aside, I was born in Corn state.
My part of Southern California was technically a swamp, historically. Well, a desert-y swamp, but a swamp XD
Hey, I live in one of those! :D The westernmost one!
Is this why Floridians are so unwilling to fight climate change? Hoping for some heat-induced enhancement perhaps?
Apparently true! "This fascinating linguistic quirk dates back to the 15th and 16th centuries. Historically, Europeans were only familiar with bitter, sour oranges brought over by Arab traders. However, Portuguese maritime explorers and merchants were among the first to successfully import the delicious sweet orange from Asia into the Mediterranean." (Note that the word for "orange" in the marked countries isn't literally "Portugal", but is a different word in each language that is derived from the word "Portugal".)