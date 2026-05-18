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Do you know which countries are visible on the world map? Or in which state is it illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your pocket?

If you came here looking for flawless and deeply researched maps... well, you took a wrong turn. But if you’re ready to ditch the rulebook and laugh at some beautifully chaotic cartography, you’re in for a treat.

Terrible Maps is a legend when it comes to redefining the boundaries of absurd humor. So, we’ve rounded up some of their most intentionally inaccurate maps to give you a much-needed break from a world that takes itself too seriously.