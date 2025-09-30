89 Maps That Have No Business Being This Bad Yet Funny At The Same Time (New Pics)
A good map should help you find your way around, teach you something about geography or give you a sense of place. But some maps do none of that... Instead, they leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the world. Part cartography, part chaos.
Some maps are masters of misdirection, others are accidental works of comedy. And the internet is full of these useless gems. Many can be found in a little corner aptly called Terrible Maps. The Facebook page has 1.2 million followers, all getting lost together down a rabbit-hole of nonsensical maps.
Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites from the page for you to scroll through while you plan your next trip. Be warned, many of these might teach you nothing about geography but everything about human imagination, confidence and our ability to slap a label on something and call it a day. These hilarious maps gone south are reminders that not every visual aid is actually aiding anything. Sometimes “it's geography, but make it entertainment...”
Fun Fact: The Baltic Sea Is A Crocodile Eating Finland
The Purr-Fect Map
Map Of Africa Made From Orange Peel
Average Sneeze Speed Across Europe
Countries That Declared War On Birds… And Lost
Map Of Tingham, UK
No One Trolls With Street Names Quite Like Prague
Countries Googling Google On Google In The Last Day
According to Jen the I.T. manager googling Google could break the Internet, so be careful!
A Very Serious Dog Map
This Weather Map Perfectly Sums Up How Most Finns Feel
The United States Drawn Entirely From Memory
Where Johnny Cash Claims To Have Traveled In “I’ve Been Everywhere”
Prisons vs. Colleges By US State
The Most Commonly Used Word In Each State’s Wikipedia Page
How To Be A Terrible Neighbour
U.S. States With More Cows Than People
Cyclist Recreates Nirvana’s Iconic Nevermind Album Cover
States Where You Can Get Arrested For Wrestling A Bear
A Topographic Map Of Africa
Australians When Surprised
Now It Makes Sense
Really Pleased With My New IKEA Globe That Shows Earth At Night Time
Map Showing Which Countries Are The Hairiest
A Proposed Two-State Solution
Alaska has replaced Mexico, and Hawaii is in the Caribbean
How Many New Mexicos Fit Inside Mexico
Is It Possible To Walk To Australia From Your Country?
Why is New Zealand censored? Or have they been doing a lot of landfill?
Kanawyers And Independence Are 20 Miles Apart, But The Road Trip Takes 300 Miles And Six Hours
Can You Legally Hunt Unicorns In Your State?
When You Try To Draw A Straight Line With A Ruler But Your Finger Has Other Pla
Can The Name Of This European Country Be Spelled Using Only Periodic Table Elements?
Americans Were Asked To Identify The UK On A World Map
Exactly
The Earth Before And After Your Opinion
Not true! Do you know how much research I have done! I have seen at least a dozen videos on YouTube that proves the Earth is flat! And none that prove it is a globe! So the Earth must be flat!
A Pizza Map Of Italy
What Earth Will Look Like In 250 Million Years, With Today’s Borders
The World After An 8,800m Sea Rise
Every State’s Most Disturbing Sports Mascot
U.S. States With The Most (And Least) Attractive People
The Top “Why Is [state] So…” Question For Each Aussie State
U.S. States With The Highest Number Of Venomous Animals
Tiger Ownership Legality By U.S. State
The Neighborhoods Of New York City
The Drive So Dull Only Midwesterners Survive It
Stereotype Map Of New England
When Mobile Connections To Russian Networks Revealed Troop Positions
The massive OPSEC (Operational Security) failure by Russian forces makes ME want to redo OPSEC CBTs XD
A Flag Map Of Europe Where Each Country Is Shown With The Flag Of The Nation It Shares Its Shortest Land Border With
When You Set Out To Map The World But Remember You’re A Chap From 1930s Britain
Wyoming Has A Lower Population Than The Other 49 States Combined
US States By Paid Sick Leave Laws In 2025
Colossal Squid Sightings Around The World
Fun Fact: Switzerland Is 18 The Gambias Away From Mongolia
This Map Shows How Zealandia Might Look Today If It Had Stayed Above Sea Level
Pluto vs. The State Of Alaska
I feel badly for Pluto's demotion. It seems so unfair. Poor Pluto did nothing wrong.
Where You Can Own A Monkey In The USA
New Zealand’s Snake Population Density
The Size Of Texas Compared To The Moon And Dwarf Planets
Texas is so big you could fit Texas inside it's borders.
Did You Know?
Map Of The Donbas Region Putin Proposed Ukraine Should Cede In Exchange For Ending The Fighting
How European Explorers Saw America In 1492
The EU, But Every Country Is The UK
The Earth, But Just Islands
First To Open In Each State: Target Or Walmart
Am I The Only One Who Sees An Elephant Doing The Front Crawl When I Look At The Mediterranean?
Berlin Is Approximately 7 Belgiums Away From Moscow
Really Makes You Think
Rule Brie-Tannia: God Save The Cream
Countries That Have Fined Google $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000
The Great Italian Divide
Which State Has The Worst License Plate?
Density Of Pig Farms Across Europe
Countries Where The Local Name Is Extremely Different From The English Version
Austria is missing - unless you consider "Österreich" to be the same name