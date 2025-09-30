ADVERTISEMENT

A good map should help you find your way around, teach you something about geography or give you a sense of place. But some maps do none of that... Instead, they leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the world. Part cartography, part chaos.

Some maps are masters of misdirection, others are accidental works of comedy. And the internet is full of these useless gems. Many can be found in a little corner aptly called Terrible Maps. The Facebook page has 1.2 million followers, all getting lost together down a rabbit-hole of nonsensical maps.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites from the page for you to scroll through while you plan your next trip. Be warned, many of these might teach you nothing about geography but everything about human imagination, confidence and our ability to slap a label on something and call it a day. These hilarious maps gone south are reminders that not every visual aid is actually aiding anything. Sometimes “it's geography, but make it entertainment...”