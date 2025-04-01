Meghan Trainor Admits To Using Weight-Loss Injection After Dramatic Transformation Raises Doubts

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Meghan Trainor has finally confirmed what fans have been speculating about for months—her dramatic weight loss wasn’t the result of simple diet and exercise.

The 31-year-old admitted that she turned to the weight-loss dr*g Mounjaro after struggling to lose weight following her second pregnancy. The confession, uploaded to her Instagram, came after she attendedBillboard’s Women in Music Awards yesterday (March 31).

According to Trainor, she felt pressured to reveal the nature of her weight loss due to fan discussion centering mostly around her body instead of her artistic accomplishments.

“It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions and comments were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she said.

Meghan Trainor put an end to the rumors about her weight loss by confirming she used Mounjaro, a stronger alternative to Ozempic

Image credits: meghantrainor

Trainor chalked her weight loss to “huge lifestyle changes,” which included working with a dietitian, exercising with a trainer, and, controversially, the use of “science and support”—which she would later clarify was the use of Mounjaro.

Often compared to the more commonly known Ozempic, Mounjaro is not, in fact, the same type of weight loss dr*g. While the former has semaglutide as its active component, the latter uses tirzepatide.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

“In simple terms, both dr*gs mimic the release of a hormone normally produced by the gut after eating,” explained nutritionist Santiago Vergara to Bored Panda. “As a result, they stimulate insulin production while at the same time slowing digestion and reducing hunger.”

On top of that, Mounjaro also stimulates a receptor known as the GIP (Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide), which contributes in large part to the secretion of insulin after a person eats.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to studies, Ozempic can help people lose up to 15% of their starting body weight, whereas Mounjaro can help them shed up to 22.5%.

Tirzepatide, as a result, has shown to be more effective in the treatment of individuals suffering from obesity.

The singer felt pressured to come clean after social media speculation started taking over conversations about her career

Trainor joined the ever-increasing list of celebrities suspected of using weight-loss injections last month after she shared a photo of herself in a miniskirt and white T-shirt on Instagram.

Many fans praised her new look, while others flooded the comments with questions about how she had lost weight so fast.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Ozempic accusations started filling up the comment sections of her photos, which led her to first hint at the secret of her weight loss in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Science is the secret. I love it,” she said when asked about her slimmer physique.

Image credits: meghantrainor

The singer explained that her approach to fitness had completely changed after she learned of the potent effects of weight-loss injections.

“I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea about. I was working out incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio, and my body was always inflamed,” she explained.

Image credits: meghantrainor

Trainor stated that, despite her best efforts, her old workout routine was not working for her anymore.

Losing faith in tried-and-tested methods such as cardio and dieting, she started looking into less conventional methods, eventually landing on what she referred to as “science-based” solutions.

“I’m trying to bio-hack my body. So anything that’ll help me age backward, I’m into it.”

Fans congratulated the singer for being open about the medical procedures that helped her get in shape

Image credits: Meghan Trainor

As Bored Panda previously reported, experts have long expressed concerns about celebrities not being honest about the surgeries, injections, drugs, fat transplants, implants, and other procedures used to achieve their looks.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“The socially responsible thing to do is to be honest about what really goes on behind the scenes to create the final image,” said Dr. Lindsay Kite, co-director of the Beauty Redefined Foundation.

Image credits: meghantrainor

According to Kite, celebrities’ reluctance to disclose their medical interventions pushes a false narrative that damages the self-esteem of women and girls, an idea that Trainor’s fans seemed to agree with, as they praised the singer for being honest about her Mounjaro use.

“Thank you for being so open about Mounjaro!” one of her fans wrote. “You deserve this award and more!”

Image credits: meghantrainor

Earlier this year, Trainor also revealed that she underwent a breast augmentation following her weight loss and two pregnancies, explaining that she wanted to feel more confident in her body.

Now, the singer hopes her honesty helps shift the conversation away from speculation about her appearance and back to what truly matters to her—music.

“She looks great!” Fans congratulated the singer for being honest about her use of Mounjaro

