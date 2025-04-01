Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Meghan Trainor Admits To Using Weight-Loss Injection After Dramatic Transformation Raises Doubts
Celebrities, News

Meghan Trainor Admits To Using Weight-Loss Injection After Dramatic Transformation Raises Doubts

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Meghan Trainor has finally confirmed what fans have been speculating about for months—her dramatic weight loss wasn’t the result of simple diet and exercise.

The 31-year-old admitted that she turned to the weight-loss dr*g Mounjaro after struggling to lose weight following her second pregnancy. The confession, uploaded to her Instagram, came after she attendedBillboard’s Women in Music Awards yesterday (March 31).

According to Trainor, she felt pressured to reveal the nature of her weight loss due to fan discussion centering mostly around her body instead of her artistic accomplishments.

“It’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions and comments were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here,” she said.

RELATED:

    Meghan Trainor put an end to the rumors about her weight loss by confirming she used Mounjaro, a stronger alternative to Ozempic

    Blonde woman in black top, smiling against a plain background, associated with weight-loss transformation.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Trainor chalked her weight loss to “huge lifestyle changes,” which included working with a dietitian, exercising with a trainer, and, controversially, the use of “science and support”—which she would later clarify was the use of Mounjaro.

    Often compared to the more commonly known Ozempic, Mounjaro is not, in fact, the same type of weight loss dr*g. While the former has semaglutide as its active component, the latter uses tirzepatide.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person in sheer black dress at a billboard event, related to weight-loss transformation discussion.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

    “In simple terms, both dr*gs mimic the release of a hormone normally produced by the gut after eating,” explained nutritionist Santiago Vergara to Bored Panda. “As a result, they stimulate insulin production while at the same time slowing digestion and reducing hunger.”

    On top of that, Mounjaro also stimulates a receptor known as the GIP (Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide), which contributes in large part to the secretion of insulin after a person eats.

    Singer on stage in colorful outfit and fishnet, smiling after weight-loss transformation.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    According to studies, Ozempic can help people lose up to 15% of their starting body weight, whereas Mounjaro can help them shed up to 22.5%.

    Tirzepatide, as a result, has shown to be more effective in the treatment of individuals suffering from obesity.

    The singer felt pressured to come clean after social media speculation started taking over conversations about her career

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trainor joined the ever-increasing list of celebrities suspected of using weight-loss injections last month after she shared a photo of herself in a miniskirt and white T-shirt on Instagram.

    Many fans praised her new look, while others flooded the comments with questions about how she had lost weight so fast.

    Family in costume smiling outdoors, related to Meghan Trainor weight-loss injection keyword.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Ozempic accusations started filling up the comment sections of her photos, which led her to first hint at the secret of her weight loss in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

    “Science is the secret. I love it,” she said when asked about her slimmer physique.

    A person wearing sunglasses, a brown blazer, and jeans takes a selfie, related to weight-loss injection discussion.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    The singer explained that her approach to fitness had completely changed after she learned of the potent effects of weight-loss injections.

    “I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea about. I was working out incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio, and my body was always inflamed,” she explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a white outfit crouching against a concrete wall.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Trainor stated that, despite her best efforts, her old workout routine was not working for her anymore.

    Losing faith in tried-and-tested methods such as cardio and dieting, she started looking into less conventional methods, eventually landing on what she referred to as “science-based” solutions.

    “I’m trying to bio-hack my body. So anything that’ll help me age backward, I’m into it.”

    Fans congratulated the singer for being open about the medical procedures that helped her get in shape

    A woman in pastel attire lying on colorful fabric, associated with weight-loss transformation discussions.

    Image credits: Meghan Trainor

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As Bored Panda previously reported, experts have long expressed concerns about celebrities not being honest about the surgeries, injections, drugs, fat transplants, implants, and other procedures used to achieve their looks.

    Woman in a bright pink outfit posing confidently, contributing to weight-loss injection transformation discussion.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The socially responsible thing to do is to be honest about what really goes on behind the scenes to create the final image,” said Dr. Lindsay Kite, co-director of the Beauty Redefined Foundation.

    A person in a white outfit posing, related to using weight-loss injection amid transformation.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    According to Kite, celebrities’ reluctance to disclose their medical interventions pushes a false narrative that damages the self-esteem of women and girls, an idea that Trainor’s fans seemed to agree with, as they praised the singer for being honest about her Mounjaro use.

    “Thank you for being so open about Mounjaro!” one of her fans wrote. “You deserve this award and more!”

    Person in a sparkling pink outfit and boots on stage, related to weight-loss injection topic.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Earlier this year, Trainor also revealed that she underwent a breast augmentation following her weight loss and two pregnancies, explaining that she wanted to feel more confident in her body.

    Now, the singer hopes her honesty helps shift the conversation away from speculation about her appearance and back to what truly matters to her—music.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She looks great!” Fans congratulated the singer for being honest about her use of Mounjaro

    Comment by Kristi Kress supporting choice and beauty amid weight-loss discussion.

    Comment expressing support for Meghan Trainor's weight-loss journey.

    A social media comment on weight-loss injection and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

    Brittany Clayton comment on Meghan Trainor's transformation, saying she looks amazing.

    Text in a comment discussing weight-loss injections and body positivity.

    Comment on Meghan Trainor's weight-loss honesty, discussing celebrity transformations.

    Social media comment praising weight-loss transformation, focusing on enjoying time with children without weight judgment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text screenshot discussing Meghan Trainor's weight-loss transformation.

    Comment supports Meghan Trainor's weight-loss journey, wishing her well.

    Comment by Belinda Jackson on mindset and longevity related to weight-loss content.

    Comment referencing weight-loss transformation of a singer with a humorous emoji.

    Kendall Thomas comment on weight-loss transformation, says, "wow, completely different person".

    Social media comment reacting to Meghan Trainor's weight-loss transformation.

    Text message by Tasha Miller joking about Hollywood stars using weight-loss injections.

    Comment from user Andresa Ata saying, "She looks older," discussing weight-loss injection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on weight-loss injection affecting diabetic medicine access.

    Comment discussing Meghan Trainor's beauty and transformation.

    Comment questioning Meghan Trainor's weight-loss transformation, referencing her song "All About That Bass.

     

    Text discussing weight-loss injections and side effects, mentioning Ozempic and Mounjaro in context with Meghan Trainor.

    Comment questioning weight-loss injection with the word "Ozempic.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda