“Her Body Isn’t Up For Public Debate”: Meghan Trainor Looks Skinnier Than Ever At Premiere

Pop singer Meghan Trainor surprised fans this week as she appeared on the red carpet looking thinner than ever, just months after admitting to using the controversial weight-loss injection Mounjaro and undergoing breast augmentation.

The 31-year-old stepped out at The Paper premiere in Los Angeles yesterday (August 27) wearing a plunging black and white romper that accentuated her figure, and brought attention to what she openly described as her “dream breasts.”

Highlights Meghan Trainor surprised fans with her slimmer physique at The Paper premiere. The series serves as a spinoff of the popular series The Office.

The pop star has been open about her weight loss, breast augmentation, Botox, and Mounjaro use.

Critics accused her of contradicting her body-positive message, but Trainor says she feels healthier and stronger than ever.

The outfit’s daring neckline and bedazzled bow belt drew a line under the singer’s physical transformation, and a new chapter in her highly public journey with body image, and self-acceptance.

Meghan Trainor stunned fans with her transformed physique: the result of exercise, Mounjaro, and cosmetic enhancements

Image credits: meghantrainor

Meghan’s new look arrives in the wake of a whirlwind year of change. After giving birth to her second son and gaining weight during pregnancy, the singer revealed she was left emotionally drained and physically uncomfortable.

“I was 200 pounds… I just wasn’t feeling great,” she said of her post-partum experience, which included a C-section recovery and what she described as being in a “dark place.”

Image credits: hollywoodreporter

To regain control, she turned to lifestyle changes, personal training, and eventually to science.

“I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me,” Meghan told her 18 million Instagram followers earlier this year.

Her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, 33, also took the medication.

Image credits: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

They bypassed more traditional approaches in favor of the increasingly controversial semaglutide-based injection: Mounjaro.

Though originally intended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, the compound has exploded in popularity among celebrities for its weight-loss effects, even as experts warn of potential risks like pancreatitis, severe nausea, and long-term muscle loss.

Meghan has spoken glowingly about her experience with cosmetic enhancements, crediting them with boosting her self-esteem

Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images / Gilbert Flores/Variety

As Bored Panda previously reported, Meghan’s transformation continued beyond simple fitness goals and into cosmetic enhancements.

Earlier this year, she confirmed she had undergone a breast lift and augmentation performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour.

“I got my dream breasts and they are gorgeous,” she happily said. “They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable.”

Her new physique was a major boost to her self-confidence, especially after breastfeeding two children and rapidly losing 60 pounds left her body in a much different condition.

Image credits: hollywoodreporter

“I had two babies, I pumped everything out of me and then I lost a bunch of weight, and my b**bs were like, ‘we’re not b**bs,’ you know,” she said. “So it’s time to lift them. I’m so excited.”

Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Chasing the high of her newfound beauty, Meghan began experimenting with cosmetic procedures, eventually incorporating regular Botox injections into her routine.

However, she admitted to going overboard in the process.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“I cannot smile anymore,” the singer lamented. “My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

At the time, Meghan explained she had gotten “too much Botox,” to the point where her facial expressions had become almost completely frozen.

A sizable segment of her fanbase feels the singer has lost what made her relatable in the first place

Not everyone is celebrating her glow-up, however. Meghan has faced increasing scrutiny online from those who feel she’s betrayed the message of body acceptance that made her famous.

The backlash reached a boiling point after she posted a TikTok attempting the “Nicki Minaj High School Challenge.” Rather than applaud the trend, users bombarded the comments with critiques of her new face and figure.

Image credits: meghantrainor

“Guess she’s not all about that bass anymore,” one wrote.

“This isn’t Meghan Trainor anymore. This is Paris Hilton,” another added.

Image credits: malibubodies

But for the singer, this is nothing more than another step in her internal battle to love herself, something she said has always been a work in progress.

Her critics, however, argue that she’s trying to fix an internal problem with external solutions, and fear she may be heading down the same path as celebrities like Sharon Osbourne, known for going down a rabbit-hole of cosmetic enhancements.

“Just shows that all these ‘body positive’ influencers never believed what they were saying,” a viewer said.

The Paper is Peacock’s new comedy series. Created by Greg Daniels, the man behind the US adaptation of The Office, the sitcom serves as both a follow-up and spinoff to the beloved TV hit.

It remains unclear whether Meghan or her husband Daryl will be involved in the production. The Paper is set to premiere on September 4, 2025.

“Enough is enough.” Meghan’s transformation divided her fanbase

Image credits: ask_himaksh

Image credits: Alexaraas

Image credits: arabellaluvztv

Image credits: melanieshea

Image credits: BeckyStevelover

Image credits: MJuarez33

Image credits: Paula1031584842

Image credits: thottievelma

Image credits: takeitsleazy456

Image credits: Marknique_

Image credits: GagaVanTrap

Image credits: luvlyneyjr

Image credits: josefxfit

Image credits: SciFi4Me

Image credits: SliceX2004