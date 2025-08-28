Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Her Body Isn’t Up For Public Debate”: Meghan Trainor Looks Skinnier Than Ever At Premiere
Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever, wearing a black top and white skirt at a television premiere event.
“Her Body Isn’t Up For Public Debate”: Meghan Trainor Looks Skinnier Than Ever At Premiere

Pop singer Meghan Trainor surprised fans this week as she appeared on the red carpet looking thinner than ever, just months after admitting to using the controversial weight-loss injection Mounjaro and undergoing breast augmentation.

The 31-year-old stepped out at The Paper premiere in Los Angeles yesterday (August 27) wearing a plunging black and white romper that accentuated her figure, and brought attention to what she openly described as her “dream breasts.”

Highlights
  • Meghan Trainor surprised fans with her slimmer physique at The Paper premiere. The series serves as a spinoff of the popular series The Office.
  • The pop star has been open about her weight loss, breast augmentation, Botox, and Mounjaro use.
  • Critics accused her of contradicting her body-positive message, but Trainor says she feels healthier and stronger than ever.

The outfit’s daring neckline and bedazzled bow belt drew a line under the singer’s physical transformation, and a new chapter in her highly public journey with body image, and self-acceptance.

    Meghan Trainor stunned fans with her transformed physique: the result of exercise, Mounjaro, and cosmetic enhancements

    Meghan Trainor with sleek blonde ponytail and striped outfit, looking slimmer than ever at premiere event.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Meghan’s new look arrives in the wake of a whirlwind year of change. After giving birth to her second son and gaining weight during pregnancy, the singer revealed she was left emotionally drained and physically uncomfortable.

    “I was 200 pounds… I just wasn’t feeling great,” she said of her post-partum experience, which included a C-section recovery and what she described as being in a “dark place.”

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever, wearing a black top and white pants at a premiere event.

    Image credits: hollywoodreporter

    To regain control, she turned to lifestyle changes, personal training, and eventually to science.

    “I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me,” Meghan told her 18 million Instagram followers earlier this year.

    Her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, 33, also took the medication.

    Meghan Trainor looks skinnier than ever wearing a black and white outfit at a Universal Television premiere event.

    Image credits: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

    They bypassed more traditional approaches in favor of the increasingly controversial semaglutide-based injection: Mounjaro

    Though originally intended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, the compound has exploded in popularity among celebrities for its weight-loss effects, even as experts warn of potential risks like pancreatitis, severe nausea, and long-term muscle loss.

    Meghan has spoken glowingly about her experience with cosmetic enhancements, crediting them with boosting her self-esteem

    Meghan Trainor looks noticeably skinnier than ever at a premiere event, wearing a chic black and white outfit.

    Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images / Gilbert Flores/Variety

    As Bored Panda previously reported, Meghan’s transformation continued beyond simple fitness goals and into cosmetic enhancements.

    Earlier this year, she confirmed she had undergone a breast lift and augmentation performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour.

    “I got my dream breasts and they are gorgeous,” she happily said. “They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable.”

    Her new physique was a major boost to her self-confidence, especially after breastfeeding two children and rapidly losing 60 pounds left her body in a much different condition.

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever at premiere, wearing black top and white shorts, smiling beside a man in black jacket.

    Image credits: hollywoodreporter

    “I had two babies, I pumped everything out of me and then I lost a bunch of weight, and my b**bs were like, ‘we’re not b**bs,’ you know,” she said. “So it’s time to lift them. I’m so excited.”

    Meghan Trainor poses at premiere wearing a sparkly red outfit, looking skinnier than ever at the event.

    Image credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

    Chasing the high of her newfound beauty, Meghan began experimenting with cosmetic procedures, eventually incorporating regular Botox injections into her routine. 

    However, she admitted to going overboard in the process.

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever at premiere, wearing sporty black outfit with white sneakers and sheer black socks.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    “I cannot smile anymore,” the singer lamented. “My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

    At the time, Meghan explained she had gotten “too much Botox,” to the point where her facial expressions had become almost completely frozen.

    A sizable segment of her fanbase feels the singer has lost what made her relatable in the first place

    Not everyone is celebrating her glow-up, however. Meghan has faced increasing scrutiny online from those who feel she’s betrayed the message of body acceptance that made her famous.

    The backlash reached a boiling point after she posted a TikTok attempting the “Nicki Minaj High School Challenge.” Rather than applaud the trend, users bombarded the comments with critiques of her new face and figure.

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever in a white top, taking a mirror selfie at a premiere event.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    “Guess she’s not all about that bass anymore,” one wrote.

    “This isn’t Meghan Trainor anymore. This is Paris Hilton,” another added.

    Woman lifting dumbbell in gym, looking focused and fit, showcasing Meghan Trainor skinnier look at premiere.

    Image credits: malibubodies

    But for the singer, this is nothing more than another step in her internal battle to love herself, something she said has always been a work in progress.

    Her critics, however, argue that she’s trying to fix an internal problem with external solutions, and fear she may be heading down the same path as celebrities like Sharon Osbourne, known for going down a rabbit-hole of cosmetic enhancements.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Coach Bella (@malibubodies)

    “Just shows that all these ‘body positive’ influencers never believed what they were saying,” a viewer said. 

    The Paper is Peacock’s new comedy series. Created by Greg Daniels, the man behind the US adaptation of The Office, the sitcom serves as both a follow-up and spinoff to the beloved TV hit.

    It remains unclear whether Meghan or her husband Daryl will be involved in the production. The Paper is set to premiere on September 4, 2025.

    “Enough is enough.” Meghan’s transformation divided her fanbase

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever at a premiere, making a bold statement about her body confidence.

    Image credits: ask_himaksh

    Tweet from user Alexaraas questioning if someone became what they made fun of in their debut single, posted on August 28, 2025.

    Image credits: Alexaraas

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever at a premiere, highlighting body positivity discussion.

    Image credits: arabellaluvztv

    Tweet by a user defending Meghan Trainor, commenting on her appearance and happiness amid premiere discussions.

    Image credits: melanieshea

    Meghan Trainor at premiere wearing a stylish outfit, looking skinnier than ever and confident on the red carpet.

    Image credits: BeckyStevelover

    Meghan Trainor wearing a stylish dress looking skinnier than ever at a red carpet premiere event.

    Image credits: MJuarez33

    Meghan Trainor in a stylish outfit at a premiere, looking slimmer and confident on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Paula1031584842

    Tweet criticizing plastic surgery rumors about Meghan Trainor, discussing public debate on her body image and appearance.

    Image credits: thottievelma

    Tweet discussing Meghan Trainor's weight loss and body acceptance in relation to her public image.

    Image credits: takeitsleazy456

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever at premiere, wearing a stylish outfit and posing confidently on the red carpet

    Image credits: Marknique_

    Meghan Trainor at premiere looking skinnier than ever, confidently addressing body image and public debate.

    Image credits: GagaVanTrap

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever at premiere, wearing a stylish outfit with confident pose and bright smile.

    Image credits: luvlyneyjr

    Meghan Trainor appears skinnier than ever, wearing a stylish outfit at a movie premiere event.

    Image credits: josefxfit

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever at a premiere, wearing a stylish dress and confident on the red carpet.

    Image credits: SciFi4Me

    Meghan Trainor looking skinnier than ever at a premiere, wearing a dark outfit and posing confidently.

    Image credits: SliceX2004

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Oh no, another woman celebrity lost weight without asking for permission first! The nerve...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    I've said it before and I'll say it again : She loved her body, had 2 kids and didn't felt like herself in her "new" body so she took care of that and now loves her body again. Nothing wrong with that !

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
