Meghan Trainor Accused Of Ozempic Use After Talking About Drastic Body Transformation “Tricks”

ADVERTISEMENT

After facing Ozempic speculations and backlash from fans over her dramatic body transformation, body-positive pop singer Meghan Trainor shared the secret behind her weight loss.

In a new interview, the All About That Bass singer shared that she is currently “trying all the things” in her health journey.

RELATED:

Meghan Trainor credits “science” as the secret behind her weight loss journey

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

Highlights Meghan Trainor revealed her weight loss secret as "science," explaining her journey involved learning more effective exercise techniques and biohacking to reverse aging effects.

Despite her past songs celebrating body positivity, Trainor faced backlash from fans after her dramatic weight loss.

In addition to her health and fitness transformation, Trainor underwent breast augmentation surgery.

While attending the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event on Saturday, March 29, Trainor spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her new look and credited “science” as the secret to her weight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about],” the singer told ET on the red carpet. “I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio, and my body was inflamed, always,” she added.

Trainor is on a mission to “biohack” her body to reverse the effects of aging

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

The Made You Look singer also stated that she is on a mission to “biohack” her body to slow down and even reverse the effects of aging on her body.

“So anything that’ll help me age backward, I’m into it,” Trainor, 31, explained. Expressing her enthusiasm, the pop diva said, “I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘Make me Hailey Bieber, I’ll do it, I’ll take it.’ […] I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.”

The pop singer attended the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in a fitted black dress that flaunted her slim figure

Share icon

Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainor walked the red carpet in a fitted black midi dress with low shoulders and a sheer skirt, flaunting her slim new figure. The singer, who was awarded the hitmaker award at the star-studded ceremony, took to Instagram to share her look.

Captioning the post, “I felt like a real-life princess last night!” Trainor also expressed her gratitude for Billboard, gushing about her award, saying, “Thank you @billboard for the incredible honor of being your hitmaker. I am nothing without all the strong, brilliant, badass women on my teams…”

The “body-positive” singer received backlash from fans over her dramatic weight loss

Share icon

Image credits: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer who first rose to fame singing about embracing her curves, going viral with witty lines such as, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll,” and her outspoken body positivity, made heads turn after she debuted her weight loss on Instagram.

Fueling Ozempic rumors with her slim new figure, Trainor received considerable backlash from fans and followers in mid-March.

Fans accused her of resorting to the weight-loss drug Ozempic, with comments ranging from playful jabs like, “All about that Ozempic?” to more pointed criticisms such as, “Don’t promote body positivity and then turn around and become another Ozempic leech.”

Share icon

Image credits: Meghan Trainor

ADVERTISEMENT

While another mocked the singer, saying, “LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic.”

Despite the backlash, supportive comments also appeared among her followers, including a loving remark from her husband, Daryl Sabara, who called her “Just the prettiest woman in the world.”

Trainor said she had to “rewire her brain” to develop a healthy body image

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding her weight loss journey, Trainor told People that she had to “rewire her brain” to develop a healthy body image. The singer said, “I did it the healthy way, the long way, the one pound a week way,” during a 2023 interview. “And it’s a proud accomplishment that I never thought I could ever do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During her interview with Today in December 2024, the mother-of-two shared her fitness regimen. According to the Mother singer, lifting weights was what “changed [her] life.”

The All About That Bass singer also underwent breast augmentation surgery in early 2025

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

Trainor also underwent breast augmentation surgery at the beginning of 2025. Sharing the news with her followers, the singer said this was something she had been thinking about doing since her teens.

The singer, who said she is “in love” with the results, explained in an Instagram video why she decided to undergo the procedure. With touring, working, and “mommying” her two sons, Riley, 4, and 20-month-old Barry, she “decided to do something” just for herself during this “super busy” phase of her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: meghantrainor

“They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins,” she added. Trainor told People that the surgery was “the best decision [she] ever made.”

However, the singer was criticized for the cosmetic surgery. One fan wrote, “I seem to recall her singing, ‘You know I won’t be no silicone stick-figure Barbie doll.’”

“Love her, but she really turned into everything she sang about not being,” another fan added.

Meghan Trainor Shares Secrets to Her Body Transformation (Exclusive) Meghan Trainor reveals the steps she’s taken on her health journey while at Billboard’s Women in Music event, which aired on Vizio WatchFree+. Posted by Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 31, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens called out the singer, asking her to “just be honest”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT