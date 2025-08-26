Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Being So Unrecognizable That People Mistook Her For Paris Hilton, Meghan Trainor Claps Back
Meghan Trainor posing with long blonde hair and striped outfit after being unrecognizable and mistaken for Paris Hilton
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Being So Unrecognizable That People Mistook Her For Paris Hilton, Meghan Trainor Claps Back

Meghan Trainor, the Grammy-winning pop star known for championing body positivity with her 2014 hit All About That Bass, has finally addressed the wave of comments questioning her appearance after a dramatic transformation left many fans confused.

The discourse began after the singer uploaded a TikTok of herself attempting the viral “Nicki Minaj High School Challenge,” in which users try to balance on one leg while Nicki’s 2013 song High School plays in the background.

Highlights
  • Meghan Trainor shocked fans with a viral TikTok challenge video that left many saying they didn’t recognize her.
  • The pop star has been open about her weight loss, breast augmentation, and Botox use.
  • Critics accused her of contradicting her body-positive message, but Trainor says she feels healthier and stronger than ever.

Trainor’s video, showing her perched motionless on two dumbbells, leg raised, face stoic, quickly spread across platforms. 

But while some cheered the performance, many focused solely on her appearance, labeling her as a “hypocrite” who abandoned her message in exchange for plastic beauty.

    Meghan Trainor clapped back at critics who say she looks unrecognizable after her transformation

    Meghan Trainor wearing a sparkling pink bejeweled outfit, posing confidently on a metal staircase.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

    “Guess she’s not all about that bass anymore,” one user said.

    “This isn’t Meghan Trainor anymore, this is Paris Hilton,” another added.

    Meghan Trainor in glamorous pink outfit and vintage-style blonde hair, responding to being mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    Rather than shrink away from the noise, Meghan responded hours later with another video. This time, she mouthed the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s Her, directly addressing her critics.

    “I don’t care if these b*tches don’t like me,” she lip-synched. “‘Cause like, I’m pretty as f*ck.”

    Meghan Trainor sitting on a couch wearing a black and white outfit and high-heeled sneakers in a stylish room.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    Meghan’s transformation, however, wasn’t simply a vain attempt at conforming to a beauty standard, it was a response to her feelings of emptiness and sadness following the birth of her first son, Riley.

    Meghan Trainor posing with blonde hair and makeup, addressing being mistaken for Paris Hilton in a close-up image.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / TikTok

    “I was my heaviest I’d ever been,” Meghan explained last year, recalling the impact of her post-C-section recovery. 

    “I was 200 lbs… I just wasn’t feeling great,” she added, revealing that the emotional toll of the experience left her in a “dark place,” hinting at experiencing post-partum depression.

    Meghan Trainor with blonde hair and striped outfit posing confidently after being mistaken for Paris Hilton

    Image credits: meghantrainor / TikTok

    To pull herself out, she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, adopted the intense fitness challenge. Not content with that, with support from doctors and friends, they began using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication similar to Ozempic.

    That’s when some fans believe she started going overboard in her search for perfection.

    Meghan used weight-loss injections, breast implants, and Botox to transform her appearance

    @meghantrainor Glam team really did that 🤍@Danyul Brown @eros @hairbyiggy #megantheestallion♬ original sound – touchoffunk

    Meghan’s transformation continued beyond simple fitness goals and into cosmetic enhancements.

    Earlier this year, she confirmed she had undergone a breast lift and augmentation performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour.

    Comment screenshot showing a user saying people don't recognize Meghan Trainor after looking unrecognizable and being mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    Social media comment about Meghan Trainor being unrecognizable and mistaken for Paris Hilton, sparking a clap back.

    Social media comment expressing sadness about missing the bass, related to Meghan Trainor being unrecognizable and mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    “I got my dream boobs and they are gorgeous,” she happily said. “They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable.”

    Meghan Trainor sitting in gym attire, clapping back after being mistaken for Paris Hilton due to her unrecognizable look.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / TikTok

    Her new physique was a major boost to her self-confidence, especially after breastfeeding two children and rapidly losing 60 pounds left her body in a much different condition.

    “I had two babies, I pumped everything out of me and then I lost a bunch of weight, and my boobs were like, ‘we’re not boobs,’ you know,” she said.

    @meghantrainor never again #nickiminajchallenge♬ High School – Nicki Minaj

    In an effort to fix an internal problem with external solutions, Meghan began experimenting with cosmetic procedures and eventually incorporated regular Botox injections into her routine. 

    However, she went overboard in the process.

    Meghan Trainor with blonde high ponytail and striped top, addressing being unrecognizable and mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    “I cannot smile anymore,” the singer lamented. “My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

    At the time, Meghan admitted she had gotten “too much Botox,” to the point where her facial expressions had become almost completely frozen.

    The more changes she underwent, the more unrecognizable and distant she became to her fanbase

    Comment about body positivity and self-acceptance in response to Meghan Trainor being mistaken for Paris Hilton online.

    Comment on social media post about body changes and personal boundaries after Meghan Trainor was mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    For many, the combined changes were jarring. The division among her followers was apparent. While some applauded the glow-up, others accused her of abandoning the very message that made her famous.

    Meghan Trainor in a pink outfit with long blonde hair, attending an event and smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

    “She was so body positive and now she is always flaunting her new body and talking about how good she looks,” a user commented.

    “Her words and actions are two different things.”

    “Body positivity is a scam. Everyone wants to look better at the end of the day,” another wrote.

    Meghan Trainor performing on stage, holding a microphone and gesturing with her hand during a live music event.

    Image credits: Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

    For Meghan, however, the conversation needs to evolve. After receiving the Hitmaker award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in March, she reflected on how frustrating it was to see her body dominate the headlines.

    Meghan Trainor smiling and squatting against a concrete wall wearing white boots and cream outfit in candid moment

    Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

    “This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry,” she posted on Instagram. “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago.”

    “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me… And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) after my second pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

    “Fame turns you into a different person.” Fans lamented how much the singer has changed

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Meghan Trainor being mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    Comment mentioning Meghan Trainor being mistaken for Paris Hilton in a social media post.

    Screenshot of Darren Tuff’s comment about Ozempic, with 25 reactions including likes and laughs.

    Comment on Meghan Trainor being unrecognizable, mistaken for Paris Hilton, and clapping back at the claims.

    Comment criticizing Meghan Trainor’s appearance and transformation after weight loss, causing comparison to Paris Hilton.

    Comment text saying someone thought a person was Kelly Osbourne, related to Meghan Trainor being unrecognizable and mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    Comment from MacEntee Kimberly about ozempic with a small profile picture of a woman smiling.

    Comment from Avery Anne discussing Meghan Trainor's appearance and attitude changes after being mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    Comment by John Leston stating Meghan Trainor is not worried and has music residuals for life, responding to Paris Hilton mix-up.

    Comment on social media about Meghan Trainor being unrecognizable and mistaken for Paris Hilton, clapping back at the claims.

    Comment mentioning Meghan Trainor being mistaken for Paris Hilton and responding to it online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Meghan Trainor being mistaken for Paris Hilton and clapping back.

    Comment by Nikki Olson saying She’s Ozempified on a social media post about Meghan Trainor.

    Comment by Kathy MacAulay criticizing Ozempic fillers and fake teeth, mentioning a Barbie doll comparison.

    Comment on social media saying looks different but still pretty, related to Meghan Trainor being unrecognizable and mistaken for Paris Hilton.

    Plastic surgery
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    No idea whi this is, and certainly I would not know her from Paris Hilton if I saw the two of them together. Then again, I wouldn't even vaguely recognise either of them ,so...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She loved her body, had 2 kids and didn't felt like herself in her "new" body so she took care of that and now loves her body again. Nothing wrong with that ! (also "fans" that are chocked about her appearance's change are not fans because it's been a while since she's like that)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
