After Being So Unrecognizable That People Mistook Her For Paris Hilton, Meghan Trainor Claps Back

Meghan Trainor, the Grammy-winning pop star known for championing body positivity with her 2014 hit All About That Bass, has finally addressed the wave of comments questioning her appearance after a dramatic transformation left many fans confused.

The discourse began after the singer uploaded a TikTok of herself attempting the viral “Nicki Minaj High School Challenge,” in which users try to balance on one leg while Nicki’s 2013 song High School plays in the background.

Trainor’s video, showing her perched motionless on two dumbbells, leg raised, face stoic, quickly spread across platforms.

But while some cheered the performance, many focused solely on her appearance, labeling her as a “hypocrite” who abandoned her message in exchange for plastic beauty.

Meghan Trainor clapped back at critics who say she looks unrecognizable after her transformation

Image credits: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“Guess she’s not all about that bass anymore,” one user said.

“This isn’t Meghan Trainor anymore, this is Paris Hilton,” another added.

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

Rather than shrink away from the noise, Meghan responded hours later with another video. This time, she mouthed the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s Her, directly addressing her critics.

“I don’t care if these b*tches don’t like me,” she lip-synched. “‘Cause like, I’m pretty as f*ck.”

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

Meghan’s transformation, however, wasn’t simply a vain attempt at conforming to a beauty standard, it was a response to her feelings of emptiness and sadness following the birth of her first son, Riley.

Image credits: meghantrainor / TikTok

“I was my heaviest I’d ever been,” Meghan explained last year, recalling the impact of her post-C-section recovery.

“I was 200 lbs… I just wasn’t feeling great,” she added, revealing that the emotional toll of the experience left her in a “dark place,” hinting at experiencing post-partum depression.

Image credits: meghantrainor / TikTok

To pull herself out, she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, adopted the intense fitness challenge. Not content with that, with support from doctors and friends, they began using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication similar to Ozempic.

That’s when some fans believe she started going overboard in her search for perfection.

Meghan used weight-loss injections, breast implants, and Botox to transform her appearance

Meghan’s transformation continued beyond simple fitness goals and into cosmetic enhancements.

Earlier this year, she confirmed she had undergone a breast lift and augmentation performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour.

“I got my dream boobs and they are gorgeous,” she happily said. “They stay perky when I’m laying down. It’s unbelievable.”

Image credits: meghantrainor / TikTok

Her new physique was a major boost to her self-confidence, especially after breastfeeding two children and rapidly losing 60 pounds left her body in a much different condition.

“I had two babies, I pumped everything out of me and then I lost a bunch of weight, and my boobs were like, ‘we’re not boobs,’ you know,” she said.

In an effort to fix an internal problem with external solutions, Meghan began experimenting with cosmetic procedures and eventually incorporated regular Botox injections into her routine.

However, she went overboard in the process.

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

“I cannot smile anymore,” the singer lamented. “My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

At the time, Meghan admitted she had gotten “too much Botox,” to the point where her facial expressions had become almost completely frozen.

The more changes she underwent, the more unrecognizable and distant she became to her fanbase

For many, the combined changes were jarring. The division among her followers was apparent. While some applauded the glow-up, others accused her of abandoning the very message that made her famous.

Image credits: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“She was so body positive and now she is always flaunting her new body and talking about how good she looks,” a user commented.

“Her words and actions are two different things.”

“Body positivity is a scam. Everyone wants to look better at the end of the day,” another wrote.

Image credits: Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

For Meghan, however, the conversation needs to evolve. After receiving the Hitmaker award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in March, she reflected on how frustrating it was to see her body dominate the headlines.

Image credits: meghantrainor / Instagram

“This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry,” she posted on Instagram. “No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago.”

“I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me… And yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) after my second pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.”

“Fame turns you into a different person.” Fans lamented how much the singer has changed

